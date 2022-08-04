(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues today with a look at Missouri River Conference cross country.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls and Sioux City North boys won conference championship last year in the Missouri River Conference. That marked four straight championships for the North program while Heelan has now won seven in a row. Here’s how the standings looked:
GIRLS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders (34)
2. Sioux City East Black Raiders (58)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors (70)
4. Sioux City North Stars (92)
5. LeMars Bulldogs (120)
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx (143)
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets (182)
8. Sioux City West Wolverines (NTS)
BOYS
1. Sioux City North Stars (16)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors (83)
3. Sioux City East Black Raiders (85)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders (104)
5. LeMars Bulldogs (146)
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx (158)
7. Sioux City West Wolverines (162)
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets (180)
COACHES
Abraham Lincoln: Traci Stoop (Girls) & Matt Lee (Boys)
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Todd Roerig
LeMars: Abby Mehlhaff
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Monte Larsen
Sioux City East: Richard Clarahan
Sioux City North: Abdier Marrero
Sioux City West: Mitchell Gullickson
Thomas Jefferson: Doug Muehlig
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
The conference champion is gone. Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs won the championship by nearly 90 seconds, but she won’t win this year. The only other top 10 that is gone is Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sabrina Hazuka, who finished in ninth. From 11-20, four seniors have graduated in Lilly McNaughton of LeMars (12th), Dani Rodriguez of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15th), Sioux City North’s Aphraditi Hancock (18th) and Heelan’s Hanna Fitzpatrick (19th). And then there are three more from 21-30: Ashley Streck of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24th), Nicole Zuehl of Sioux City North (28th) and Jackie Moreno of Thomas Jefferson (30th).
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
There is significantly more graduation in the top 10 on the boy’s side. Five of the top seven and seven of the top 10 are gone. Runner-up William Lohr of Sioux City North leads the way among the graduated while Yemane Kifle of Sioux City North, Ryan Campbell of Sioux City East, Jose Gutierrez also of Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carlos Rodriguez went 4-5-6-7. The other top 10s are Roi Soriano of Thomas Jefferson (9th) and Carter Ritz of Bishop Heelan Catholic (10th). Only one senior graduated between 11-20 (Heelan’s Roberto Rundquist, who ran 14th) while just one other graduated between 21-30 (Sioux City East’s Michael Widajaja ran 22nd).
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is the ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (2) Elizabeth Jordan, SR, Sioux City North: Jordan ran second behind Downs at the MRC meet last season, finishing with a time of 19:38.07, which was nearly one minute ahead of third.
2. (3) Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: The leader for the Crusaders’ latest MRC champion, Stanley ran third with a time of 20:28.48.
3. (4) Ivy Mehlhaff, JR, Sioux City East: The new leader of the Sioux City East girls program, Mehlhaff ended up with a time of 20:38.10 in fourth.
4. (5) Delaney Saulsbury, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Saulsbury was another key member of the champs, finishing in fifth as a freshman with a time of 20:46.09.
5. (6) Rebecca Hulinsky, SR, LeMars: The top runner for the Bulldogs, Hulinsky had a solid 21:20.15 to finish sixth.
6. (7) Maddie Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Yet another returning member of the Heelan champions, Demke ran 21:20.85.
7. (8) Jada Newberg, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: And a fourth member of the Heelan team from last year coming back among the top seven. (21:20.93)
8. (10) Sophia Karras, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The top-returning runner for the Warriors, Karras ran 10th last year with a time of 21:21.34.
9. (11) Scarlett Walsh, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Yes, that’s five of the top nine returnees all coming back from the 2021 champions. (21:30.29)
10. (13) Alexys Jones, SR, Sioux City East: The top 10 finishes out with Jones, who ran 13th at the MRC meet last year and had a 21:45.46.
The rest of the top 20 and their times:
11. (14) Mariah Morrow, SR, Sioux City East (21:53.95)
12. (16) Gabby Ryan, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21:58.42)
13. (17) Analicia Salas, JR, Sioux City North (22:03.19)
14. (20) Brynn Wolf, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22:21.86)
15. (21) Sienna Kass, SO, LeMars (22:24.42)
16. (22) KayLynn Kepler, SO, Abraham Lincoln (22:34.65)
17. (23) Gabby Louden, SO, Abraham Lincoln (22:42.80)
18. (25) Eleana Lemus, SR, Thomas Jefferson (23:05.07)
19. (26) Ava Barker, SO, Sioux City East (23:05.23)
20. (27) Ali Gonzalez, SO, Sioux City North (23:20.43)
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 20
The first number is the ranking among returnees while the number in parentheses is where they finished at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. If the conference meet time was not stated in the blurb it will be put in parentheses at the end.
1. (1) Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North: The champion is back. Nash edged out his former teammate William Lohr by less than two seconds to win with a time of 15:28.87.
2. (3) Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North: The dynasty continues. Kifle was third in the race last year with a time of 15:36.68.
3. (8) Hayden Gamble, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: With the mass graduation between 4th and 7th, Gamble is next after placing eighth with a 17:32.84 last season.
4. (11) Juan Sanchez, SR, LeMars: The top-returning runner from LeMars is Sanchez, who ended up 11th last year at the MRC meet. (17:51.27)
5. (12) Michael Meis, SR, LeMars: Meis was right behind Sanchez with a time of 17:55.22.
6. (13) Cody Smith, JR, Abraham Lincoln: The top-returning Lynx runner on the boys side, Smith ended up with a time of 18:02.58 at the MRC meet.
7. (15) Gavin Stoos, SR, Sioux City East: Here’s the top-returning runner for the Black Raiders. Stoos posted a time of 18:15.76.
8. (16) Connor Schultz, SO, Sioux City North: Part of the future of the Stars program, Schultz comes back after running an 18:20.50 at the MRC meet.
9. (17) Alex Elks, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan’s top-returning runner is Elks, who finished out his freshman season with a time of 18:20.68 at the MRC meet.
10. (18) Michael Wieseler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: And the top 10 finishes out with Wieseler, who ended up in 18th with a time of 18:21.19.
The rest of the top 20 and their times:
11. (19) Filmon Gebra, JR, Sioux City West (18:23.15)
12. (20) Brody Comstock, SR, Sioux City East (18:24.53)
13. (21) Judeson Casseus, SR, Sioux City West (18:26.68)
14. (23) Jacob Denker, JR, Sioux City East (18:28.98)
15. (24) David Gehling, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18:30.72)
16. (25) Kiefer Schultz, SO, Sioux City North (18:39.11)
17. (26) Ale Vargas-Gaytan, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18:40.25)
18. (27) Daijhon Wright, SR, Sioux City West (18:45.54)
19. (28) Braulio Gonzalez, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18:49.53)
20. (29) Ethan Bose, SO, Thomas Jefferson (18:49.53)
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx had a couple freshmen lead the way for them at their SQM with Kaylynn Kepler Thompson and Sonia Fitch running 46th and 49th, respectively.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: The Heelan girls qualified two for the state meet and both will be back. Brooklyn Stanley ran 27th and Delaney Saulsbury was 65th in the 3A race last year.
LeMars: The top finisher for the Bulldogs at their 3A SQM is coming back, as senior Rebecca Hulinsky ran 28th.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The top two runners for the Warriors at last year’s SQM were seniors. That leaves the top returnee from that meet as senior Gabby Ryan, who finished in 40th.
Sioux City East: Junior Ivy Mehlhaff joined Kaia Downs at the state meet last year, gaining valuable experience on her way to a 93rd place finish.
Sioux City North: Elizabeth Jordan put together a strong finish to her junior season, qualifying for the state meet and running 58th in the 4A race.
Sioux City West: Sophomore Isabella Hayes got some SQM experience last year and finished in 41st place in Ankeny.
Thomas Jefferson: Senior Jackie Moreno was the top finisher for TJ at their 4A SQM last year, finishing in 43rd.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Abraham Lincoln: Junior Cody Smith ended up as the top runner for the Lynx at last year’s SQM in Indianola. Smith ran 32nd at the meet.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: The Crusaders lose their top two runners from the SQM in LeMars. They do, however, bring back a promising sophomore duo of Alex and Adam Elks. They finished 37th and 41st, respectively, at the SQM.
LeMars: No state qualifiers for LeMars last year, but Michael Meis did have a top 25 finish at the 3A SQM to finish out his junior season. Juan Sanchez — another senior — was also in the top 30.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Senior Hayden Gamble was one of two Warriors qualifiers for the state meet, but he is the only one returning. He placed 55th in the 3A boys race.
Sioux City East: East loses their lone state qualifier in Ryan Campbell. They will bring back three seniors that were in the top 40 at the Ankeny SQM — Brody Comstock (37th), Gavin Stoos (38th) and Jacob Denker (40th).
Sioux City North: They were this close to another state team championship. They were just six points off of Dowling Catholic. Senior Gabe Nash took third and junior Natnael Kifle ended up in eighth in the individual race. Seniors Beshanena Gutema and Raul Gomez will also come back from the team that ran in Fort Dodge.
Sioux City West: West placed eighth at their SQM in Ankeny, and they will bring back all but one of their runners from the team that ran that day. The leaders of the group are senior Judeson Casseus and junior Filmon Gebra, as they ran 35th and 36th, respectively.
Thomas Jefferson: Senior Ethan Bose is coming back for the Yellow Jackets, and he represents the top-returning runner from their 4A SQM. He ended up with a 53rd place finish.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
Just in case they need it, Heelan was very deep with standout freshmen on their junior varsity team last year. They had the top four finishers in the JV meet and scored 17 points to win it. I could not locate any junior high results from last year, unfortunately.
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
A similar story for Sioux City North. In last year’s Missouri River Conference JV meet, they had the top four finishers and three of them were underclassmen. They scored 16 points to win the JV championship.
GIRLS & BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Who has the guts to pick against the Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys? Those two programs are rolling right along right now, and they have been running the conference for quite a bit. Until someone proves otherwise, those are the favorites — and given the returning talent on both teams it makes sense.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.