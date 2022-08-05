(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues today with a look at Bluegrass Conference cross country.
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Welcome to one of the easiest — yet hardest — previews of the fall sports season. The Bluegrass Conference does not have a lot of schools or athletes that run cross country. That makes it easy. What makes it hard is that I base these XC previews entirely off of a conference meet. The Bluegrass does not have one….yet.
With that said, we will give you as much information as you can possibly handle (and as much as we can possibly find) about this year’s cross country in the Bluegrass.
COACHES
**Please Note: The coaches section is based on the directory supplied by Bound. If something looks off, please email dmartin@kmamail.com (and get it changed on Bound).
Ankeny Christian Academy: Nathan Davis
Diagonal: Zach Robinson
Lamoni: Ryan Olson
Moravia: Not Listed
Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
Orient-Macksburg: Not Listed
Twin Cedars: Theresa Davis
With those schools in mind, here is a team-by-team rundown of what’s gone, what’s coming back and what could be ahead.
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): Just two of the eight runners on last year’s ACA team are gone. Josiah Davenport and Logan Weathers both graduated from the squad.
Who’s Back (Girls): Sophomores Belle Oshirak and Sophia Glenn were the two runners for the Eagles girls last year, posting season-best times of 24:27.00 and 30:15.00.
Who’s Back (Boys): The top four runners are back! Junior Daniel Schoening had a terrific PR of 18:04.00 while classmates Brody Hoefle (19:25) and Landon Nehring (19:55) and senior Tyler Millard (19:59) have also returned. Junior AJ Bennett and sophomore Caleb Erickson also picked up experience last season.
Postseason Notes (Girls): Oshirak ended up 32nd at her Class 1A SQM in Pekin. A good finish to her debut season that could push her in 2022.
Postseason Notes (Boys): Schoening was good enough to find his way to the state cross country meet and finished 59th in Class 1A. At the Pekin SQM, it’s worth noting they had a solid sixth-place showing.
Diagonal Maroons
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): The Maroons had a team that could score last season, but they do lose two seniors — Alex Baker and Skyler Stamps.
Who’s Back (Girls): It does not appear Diagonal had any runners last season.
Who’s Back (Boys): Junior Carter Lumbard was the top runner for the Diagonal boys last season. He ended up with a PR of 19:17.00 while fellow juniors Garrett Stephens (22:33) and Jace Lamb (24:15) are also returning to the fold. Another runner — senior Scotty Bohn — also jumped in and ran last year.
Postseason Notes (Girls): N/A
Postseason Notes (Boys): Pretty cool that a small school like Diagonal was able to score at the 1A SQM at Southwest Valley last year. Lumbard was the high finisher in 40th while Stephens and Lamb were the Nos. 3 and 4 runners for the Maroons.
Lamoni Demons
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): They will lose a couple of good seniors in Jack Greenwood and Matthew Patience, which ran as the No. 2 and 3 fellas on last year’s team.
Who’s Back (Girls): None
Who’s Back (Boys): Senior Tyson McDole is ready for a big finish to a great career. He had a PR of 17:33.30 last season. Senior Cannon Rivera (22:53) and sophomore Hosah Niebauer (27:53) are also potential returnees for Coach Olson.
Postseason Notes (Girls): N/A
Postseason Notes (Boys): McDole finished out his junior fall right where you want to finish — at state. The standout Demon ended up 90th in Class 1A with a time of 18:36.24.
Melcher-Dallas Saints
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): None
Who’s Back (Girls): Sophomore Addison Wadle is coming back to the fold after a pretty solid freshman campaign that saw her post a PR of 22:17.36.
Who’s Back (Boys): None
Postseason Notes (Girls): Wadle didn’t run at the state qualifier, but her PR time would have put her very close to qualifying for the state meet. This is definitely one to watch.
Postseason Notes (Boys): N/A
Moravia Mohawks
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): There were nine different boys listed on Bound last year for Moravia, and they will bring back eight of them. The only loss is Brody Robinson.
Who’s Back (Girls): Sophomore Olivia Hathcock is coming back for the Mohawks. She ran a season-best time of 29:10 during her freshman year.
Who’s Back (Boys): All of the top five runners from last season can return. Senior Matthew Seals (21:04) led the way while sophomores Parker Armstrong (23:02), Jacob Erving (24:03), Adam Uhlenhake (25:27) and Kaleb Rebenack (25:31) are all experience returning runners. Junior Clayton Williams, sophomore Kayden Leadon and senior Andrew Harrington are other potential returnees.
Postseason Notes (Girls): The Mohawks did not have a runner at their SQM in Pekin that I can find.
Postseason Notes (Boys): Seals was the top runner at last year’s state qualifying meet while Armstrong, Williams and Rebenack also scored. They’re definitely going to have an experience bunch.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs
Who’s Gone (Girls): None
Who’s Gone (Boys): Xzander McVay was the lone Orient-Macksburg runner last season on the boy’s side, and he has graduated.
Who’s Back (Girls): Junior Bridget Bracy had a solid 22:44.00 time last season in her sophomore year.
Who’s Back (Boys): None
Postseason Notes (Girls): Bracy actually ran her best time of the season at the Class 1A SQM at Panorama, and that netted her a solid 23rd-place finish. Something she hopes to build on this fall.
Postseason Notes (Boys): N/A
Twin Cedars Sabers
Who’s Gone (Girls): Just one of their four runners from last season has graduated, and that’s Brooke Roby, who was their No. 3 runner.
Who’s Gone (Boys): Andrew Freel has graduated from the Sabers boy’s side.
Who’s Back (Girls): Everybody else. Seniors Rylee Dunkin and Cheyanne Bruns led the charge last year with times of 19:26.00 and 21:32.00, respectively. Sophomore Jayden Weldon also ran a 30:54.00.
Who’s Back (Boys): None
Postseason Notes (Girls): Dunkin came home with a state medal, finishing in 12th place in Class 1A with a time of 20:06.17. One taste of Fort Dodge means she’s hungry for another.
Postseason Notes (Boys): N/A
FINAL TAKE
This is pretty fun. There are three returning state qualifiers and several youngsters that only figure to improve as they head into another cross country season. It’ll also be fun to track some of the incoming freshmen throughout the year to see what kind of impact they can make.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.