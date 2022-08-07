(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Fall Sports Preview series continues today with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
In the long history of the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Glenwood had never won a conference championship in volleyball. Until 2020. They shared that championship with Red Oak, and then followed it up with their first outright conference championship in 2021. What do they have planned for 2022? We’ll find out in a bit, but here’s how the standings looked last year.
1. Glenwood Rams — 36-7 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Red Oak Tigers — 28-10 overall, 9-1 conference
3. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 26-11 overall, 7-3 conference
3. Lewis Central Titans — 19-16 overall, 7-3 conference
3. St. Albert Saintes — 18-13 overall, 7-3 conference
6. Atlantic Trojans — 17-20 overall, 5-5 conference
7. Clarinda Cardinals — 14-16 overall, 4-6 conference
8. Harlan Cyclones — 13-23 overall, 3-7 conference
9. Creston Panthers — 6-15 overall, 2-8 conference
10. Shenandoah Fillies — 12-20 overall, 1-9 conference
11. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 5-26 overall, 0-10 conference
Last year was the first time in the five-class system that the Hawkeye Ten Conference did not send a team to the state volleyball tournament. It was also the first time since 2009 that the league was not represented in Cedar Rapids.
COACHES
•Atlantic: Michelle Blake
•Clarinda: Jess Hanafan
•Creston: Teresa Arkfeld
•Denison-Schleswig: McKenzie Mich
•Glenwood: Paula Carman
•Harlan: Elle Crees
•Kuemper Catholic: Russell Wintermote
•Lewis Central: Mike Bond
•Red Oak: Angie Montgomery
•Shenandoah: Toni Comstock
•St. Albert: Angie Lantz
There is just one change in this group of fantastic coaches, and it’s Wintermote taking over for Keith Stickrod, who led the Kuemper program for many years and helped turn them into a power.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
These are the 20 top-returning hitters in the league, sorted by total kills during the 2021 season:
1. Charley Hernandez, SO, Glenwood: The four-most prolific hitters are gone from the league, and now it’s Hernandez’s turn, who ranked fifth in the Hawkeye Ten last year with 257 kills in 113 sets played.
2. Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central: Bergman had a big year for the Titans hitting on the right Sid east year. She finished with 234 kills while hitting .298 efficiency in 101 total sets.
3. Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central: Another standout hitter for the Titans, Strohmeier hit on the outside and finished her sophomore year with 217 kills and a .245 efficiency in 101 sets.
4. Abby Smith, SR, Atlantic: Atlantic’s top-returning hitter, Smith had 207 kills on the season and did it in 104 total sets.
5. Frannie Glynn, JR, Kuemper Catholic: The new era in Kuemper volleyball will be partly led by Glynn, who had 206 kills and a .292 hitting efficiency out of the middle for the Knights.
6. Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Another Kuemper middle hitter, Badding has an incredibly inspiring story that we’ll tell throughout her senior year. She had 203 kills and a .278 efficiency in 95 sets a year ago.
7. Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda: Cole is among the top inch-for-inch hitters in the conference. She had 189 kills over 88 sets drug her junior year.
8. Ashlynn Hodges, SO, Shenandoah: Certainly in Shenandoah, folks are well aware of Hodges abilities, but it might have been a little overshadowed in the league, given the top-returning hitter was also a freshman. But make no mistake, she’s real good. Hodges had 178 kills and did it in 82 sets last year.
9. Kaci Peter, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Coach Stickrod didn’t leave the cupboard bare. This is the third Knight in the top nine returning hitters. She had 154 kills over 94 sets while hitting on the outside last year.
10. Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic: Jensen split her hitting time with some setting time and finished with 148 kills while maintaining a .197 efficiency over 104 sets.
11. Lexi Noelck, SR, Atlantic: Noelck, like Jensen, split her time between hitting and setting. Noelck had 144 kills over 104 sets.
12. Ashlynne Havermann, JR, Lewis Central: The third Titan returning in the top 12, Havermann had 135 kills in 101 sets during her sophomore season.
13. Aubrey Guyer, SR, Atlantic: And now Atlantic joins Kuemper and Lewis Central with three returning hitters among these first 13. Guyer had 134 kills in 100 sets for the Trojans.
14. Kate Lantz, SR, Shenandoah: Lantz has some outstanding leaping and hitting ability, and she used that to the tune of 133 total kills in 82 sets.
15. Lauren McLaughlin, SR, Harlan: McLaughlin is the top-returning hitter for the Cyclones, posting 130 kills in 90 sets during her junior year.
16. Avery Walter, SR, Clarinda: Walter broke through during her junior season with 129 kills in 73 sets.
17. Doryn Paup, SR, Creston: It was a big year for Paup, who started it off with 127 kills and a .224 efficiency in 60 sets.
18. Chloe Mullenix, SR, Atlantic: This is the only team in the league with four returning hitters in the top 18. Mullenix had 125 kills in 104 sets.
19. Elise Thramer, SR, Lewis Central: And now the Titans join the group with four returning hitters in the top 19. Thramer had a strong year in the middle with 99 kills and a .279 efficiency in 101 sets.
20. Lynnae Green, SO, Shenandoah: Shenandoah’s freshman class also had Green hitting out of the middle, and she finished her freshman year with 91 kills in 80 sets.
The next five:
21. Nicole Harriman, SR, Lewis Central (86 kills, 99 sets)
22. Lainey DeVries, SR, Red Oak (82 kills, 98 sets)
23. Georgie Bohnet, JR, St. Albert (80 kills, 87 sets)
24. Addison Inman, JR, Denison-Schleswig (67 kills, 61 sets)
25. Jenna Burdorf, JR, Shenandoah (65 kills, 82 sets)
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters in the league are sorted by total assists during the 2021 season:
1. Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Badding was the top setter by total assists last season, and she is coming on back. She had 913 assists in 96 sets for the Knights.
2. Emmy Allbaugh, SR, Clarinda: Allbaugh put together a strong season of her own, ranking fourth in the league with 584 assists in 88 sets.
3. Merced Ramirez, JR, Red Oak: A breakthrough sophomore year for Ramirez, who started it off with 449 assists in 98 sets.
4. Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic: Jensen was one of two setters in the conference with 300+ assists (329 to be exact) and 140+ kills (you saw above). The other? Well, that was her teammate.
5. Lexi Noelck, SR, Atlantic: And it’s Noelck. She finished with 322 assists and the 144 kills mentioned above.
6. Brooke Larsen, SO, Lewis Central: Larsen was the secondary setter in Coach Bond’s 6-2 offense last year, but she moves to the forefront after 319 assists in 101 sets. And let’s be clear: She’s real good.
7. Peyton Athen, SO, Shenandoah: Another member of Shenandoah’s outstanding freshman class last year, Athen had 285 assists in 82 sets.
8. Claire Leinen, JR, Denison-Schleswig: Leinen was one of two sophomore setters on the Monarchs team last year, and she led the way with 275 assists in 80 sets.
9. Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert: Klusman enters her third year as a setter in the St. Albert system, which has been a 6-2 since she came into high school. She had 262 assists in 87 sets.
10. Aliyah Parker, JR, Shenandoah: Parker also had a strong season of setting up the Shenandoah hitters, posting 157 assists in 82 sets.
11. Kaylie Baker, JR, Denison-Schleswig: Baker is the that other sophomore setter on the Monarchs roster last year. She finished the season with 152 assists in 77 sets.
By my count, that’s eight teams that bring back at least one setter with over 100 assists from last season. Here are the other three schools and where they stand in the setter world:
-Creston: Halle Evans has graduated, but senior Brooklyn McKinney got some action last year (82 assists in 32 sets).
-Glenwood: Glenwood has graduated setters the last two years, including Lauren Roenfeldt last season. It looks like junior McKenna Koehler (37 assists, 16 sets) may be the heir apparent this year.
-Harlan: Maci Schmitz has graduated, and it doesn’t appear as though there’s a real easy guess here. Unless….senior libero Madison Kjergaard (33 assists, 90 sets) makes the move up, which is something that happens from time to time.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total digs during the 2021 season:
1. Charley Hernandez, SO, Glenwood: It’s not often a freshman leads any category in a single conference, but Hernandez did just that with 440 digs in the 113 sets she played.
2. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic: Rush is the top-returning libero in the conference, finishing the year with 372 total digs in 104 sets.
3. Addison Holt, JR, Lewis Central: Another major piece of Lewis Central’s youth wave last year, Holt posted 360 digs in 101 sets.
4. Presley Jobe, JR, Clarinda: Jobe had a strong season in the Clarinda back row last year, posting 344 digs in 88 sets.
5. Abby Smith, SR, Atlantic: The No. 4 returning hitter is No. 5 in returning digs. Smith had 335 of them in 104 sets.
6. Madison Kjergaard, SR, Harlan: Kjergaard put up some terrific numbers in the odd-colored jersey for Harlan last year, finishing with 334 scoops in 90 sets.
7. Aubrey Guyer, SR, Atlantic: Another strong all-around returnee for Atlantic, Guyer had 333 digs on the season.
8. Landry Miller, SR, St. Albert: This league will not hurt for experienced liberos this season. Miller had 325 digs in 87 total sets played.
9. Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda: Cole played all the way around for the Cardinals and it shows in her numbers with 270 digs in 88 sets.
10. Emmy Allbaugh, SR, Clarinda: This makes for three returning Clarinda players in the top 10 with 270 digs in 88 sets.
11. Anna Wiges, SR, Denison-Schleswig: Yet another returning senior libero in the league, Wiges had 237 digs in 80 sets.
12. Macey Finlay, JR, Shenandoah: Finlay isn’t a senior, but she is a returning libero that posted 231 digs in 82 sets as a sophomore.
13. Gracie Hays, SR, Lewis Central: Hays put together a solid year of defense, too, for the Titans. She finished her junior year with 216 digs in 101 sets.
14. Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central: Strohmeier played all the way around for an LC group that advanced to a regional final. She had 211 digs in 101 sets.
15. Lexi Noelck, SR, Atlantic: Noelck’s 187 digs in 104 sets ranked 28th last year in the conference.
16. Merced Ramirez, JR, Red Oak: Red Oak’s Ramirez rang up 175 digs in 98 sets.
17. Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic: Where there’s Noelck, there’s Jensen in these statistical rankings. She had 167 digs in 104 sets.
18. Jacy Kralik, SR, Creston: Kralik is the top-returning defensive specialist for the Panthers, finishing with 166 digs in 60 sets.
19. Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The top-returning setter finds her way into this top 20 list, as she had 160 digs in 96 sets.
20. Ashlynn Hodges, SO, Shenandoah: Hodges rounds out the top 20, as the only Fillie on the list. She had 154 digs in 82 sets last year.
The next 10:
21. Brooke Larsen, SO, Lewis Central (145 digs, 101 sets)
22. Claire Leinen, JR, Denison-Schleswig (126 digs, 80 sets)
23. Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert (123 digs, 87 sets)
24. Aly Meier, JR, Clarinda (121 digs, 75 sets)
25. Melinda Schaefer, JR, Kuemper Catholic (120 digs, 95 sets)
26. Keely Coen, SR, Creston (115 digs, 60 sets)
27. Peyton Athen, SO, Shenandoah (111 digs, 82 sets)
28. Chloe Mullenix, SR, Atlantic (106 digs, 104 sets)
28. Doryn Paup, SR, Creston (106 digs, 60 sets)
30. Avarie Pedelty, SR, Kuemper Catholic (103 digs, 95 sets)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
These are the 20 top-returning defenders in the league, sorted by total blocks during the 2021 season:
1. Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central: The top-returning blocker in the conference is the super athlete Bergman, who had 72.0 total blocks in 101 sets as a junior.
2. Elise Thramer, SR, Lewis Central: Thramer was right there with Bergman as a presence at the net, finishing with 69.0 total blocks 101 sets.
3. Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central: And that makes three Titans in a row. Strohmeier had 63.0 total swats in her 101 sets.
4. Chloe Mullenix, SR, Atlantic: Mullenix was terrific at the net for the Trojans, and she makes for the first non-Titan on this list. She had 55.0 swats in 104 sets.
5. Lainey DeVries, SR, Red Oak: DeVries put together a strong season of blocking in the middle of the Red Oak net with 52.0 blocks in 98 sets.
5. Doryn Paup, SR, Creston: Paup tied for 10th last season in the conference, finishing with 52.0 total blocks in 60 sets.
7. Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic: One-half of the dynamic middle blocking duo at Kuemper, Badding had 49.0 total blocks in 95 sets.
8. Frannie Glynn, JR, Kuemper Catholic: And now we find the other half. Glynn ended up with 47.0 total blocks in 96 sets a year ago.
8. Lynnae Green, SO, Shenandoah: Here’s your top-blocking freshman from last year. Green had 47.0 total blocks of her own in 80 sets.
10. Aubrey Guyer, SR, Atlantic: She’s been doing it for three years now, and she did it again last year. Guyer had 41.0 blocks in 100 sets.
11. Kaitlyn Bruhn, SR, Denison-Schleswig: Denison-Schleswig’s top middle blocker, Bruhn finished with 40.0 blocks in 78 sets.
12. Ashlynn Hodges, SO, Shenandoah: Hodges was right in the mix at the net, too, with 39.0 total blocks in 82 sets.
13. Brooke Brown, JR, Clarinda: Clarinda’s top-returning middle blocker is Brown, who had a nice year with 35.0 total blocks in just 35 sets.
14. Abby Smith, SR, Atlantic: Smith battled at the net for the Trojans, too, and had 34.0 total blocks in 104 sets.
15. Jenna Burdorf, JR, Shenandoah: Shenandoah joins Lewis Central as the two schools in the conference with three of the top 15 returning blockers. Burdorf had 32.0 blocks in 82 sets.
16. Charley Hernandez, SO, Glenwood: Oh yeah, she could do this, too. She finished with 28.0 total blocks in 113 sets.
17. Nicole Harriman, SR, Lewis Central: Harriman played in 99 sets and had 27.0 blocks for the Titans, which now have four of the top 17 returning blockers.
18. Kaci Peter, JR, Kuemper Catholic: You can’t go a year without seeing the name “Peter” among the top blockers in the conference. Kaci had 26.0 swats in 94 sets.
19. Georgie Bohnet, JR, St. Albert: Bohnet starts this logjam of 22.0 total blocks from last year. There are three returning girls that tied for 34th last season in the Hawkeye Ten with that number.
19. Jada Jensen, SR, Atlantic: Jensen is next due to the alphabet. She had 22.0 blocks in 104 sets.
19. Kate Lantz, SR, Shenandoah: There it is. Four Shenandoah Fillies in the top 20 returning blockers. Lantz had 22.0 blocks in 82 sets.
TOP-RETURNING SERVERS
These are the top 10 returning servers in the league, sorted by total aces during the 2021 season:
1. Charley Hernandez, SO, Glenwood: Here’s Hernandez again. She was second in the conference last year with 45 aces and had an 85.2% efficiency.
2. Emmy Allbaugh, SR, Clarinda: Allbaugh posted 42 aces and served in at a 90.5% clip.
3. Georgie Bohnet, JR, St. Albert: Bohnet is one of two returning that had exactly 40 aces last year. She also served in at a 94.7% efficiency.
3. Gracie Hays, SR, Lewis Central: Hays was terrific with an efficiency of 96.9% and also had 40 aces.
5. Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Badding is tied with two others, including a teammate, with 39 aces last year. Her efficiency of 92.2% was tops among those three.
5. Frannie Glynn, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Glynn also served 39 aces and had an 89.8% efficiency.
5. Brooke Larsen, SO, Lewis Central: Larsen is the third of the trio with 39 aces and served in 86.0% of the time.
8. Ella Klusman, JR, St. Albert: Klumsan had 35 aces and a 91.8% efficiency last year for the Saintes.
9. Addison Holt, JR, Lewis Central: Holt finished with 33 aces and a strong 91.9% efficiency.
9. Kaci Peter, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Peter’s 33 aces included an efficiency of 87.6%.
9. Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central: And finally, Strohmeier posted her 33 aces with an 87.5% efficiency.
Others with 30 aces:
12. Peyton Athen, SO, Shenandoah: 32 aces, 94.4% efficiency
13. Lainey DeVries, SR, Red Oak: 31 aces, 92.9% efficiency
13. Ashlynn Hodges, SO, Shenandoah: 31 aces, 90.5% efficiency
15. Avery Walter, SR, Clarinda: 30 aces, 94.1% efficiency
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team:
Atlantic (4): Aubrey Guyer (HM), Chloe Mullenix (2nd), Ava Rush (HM), Abby Smith (2nd)
Clarinda (1): Taylor Cole (HM)
Creston (1): Doryn Paup (HM)
Denison-Schleswig (0)
Glenwood (1): Charley Hernandez (1st)
Harlan (1): Madison Kjergaard (2nd)
Kuemper Catholic (2): Ashlyn Badding (1st), Sophie Badding (1st)
Lewis Central (2): Maddie Bergman (1st), Anna Strohmeier (2nd)
Red Oak (0)
Shenandoah (2): Macey Finlay (HM), Ashlynn Hodges (HM)
St. Albert (0)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Here’s your KMA Sports Preseason All-Conference based on returning stats and all-conference nominations. The Preseason All-Conference needs a setter, a libero and the best four regardless of position:
Ashlyn Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Sophie Badding, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Maddie Bergman, SR, Lewis Central
Charley Hernandez, SO, Glenwood
Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
Anna Strohmeier, JR, Lewis Central
THE FORMULA
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formula adding up 2021 conference wins with returning standouts with all-conference returnees with preseason all-conference. Here’s how the Hawkeye Ten looks:
1. Lewis Central (29)
2. Atlantic (27)
3. Kuemper Catholic (24)
4. Shenandoah (18)
5. Glenwood (17)
6. Clarinda (15)
7. Red Oak & St. Albert (14)
9. Creston (8)
10. Denison-Schleswig & Harlan (6)
Thoughts: Lewis Central sure seemed like the natural pick coming into this thing, and so it makes sense that The Formula believes in them. But would you look at the rest of those standings? If The Formula knows anything (and to be clear, we don’t know that it does), it sure looks like this might be a wild year with plenty of schools moving all around the standings. We’re getting closer and closer to finding out what’s what.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.