(KMAland) -- It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time to update the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
As has been the case in the past, the rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Heartland Christian, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
These rankings are always volatile with wide swings and big moves week to week. The most recent results are always the results that are the most weighted. Here’s how things look as we move along in Week 2.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Glenwood (5-0): The Rams beat some pretty good small-school teams, and they did it in dominant fashion. That’s what you look to see from a team with high goals. (LW: 1)
2. Red Oak (3-3): The Tigers had a nice showing at a loaded Bondurant-Farrar Tournament. They could have easily gone 6-0 with all three of their losses coming to quality teams in a race to 15. (LW: 3)
3. Abraham Lincoln (0-5): Hard to gauge too much from the Lynx tough showing at the Bellevue West Tournament. They played the nation’s No. 1 team in Skutt, as well as several other Metro teams and Heelan. (LW: 2)
4. Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans handled business against Sidney and Thomas Jefferson this past week. (LW: 5)
5. Harlan (5-1): The Cyclones had a great showing with a perfect record in central Iowa before beating St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia at their home quad. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (2-1): The Eagles remain in the top spot following wins over Tri-Center and Sidney this week. Their lone loss to Glenwood isn’t a blip on my radar, given the Rams are also No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A. (LW: 1)
2. Nodaway Valley (3-1): The Wolverines dropped a four-set battle with Winterset to open the season, but they responded with a dominant performance over the weekend at Colfax-Mingo. (LW: 5)
3. Tri-Center (2-3): The Trojans losses have come to Underwood and twice to Glenwood. Many teams will be losing to both of those teams this year. (LW: 4)
4. Southeast Warren (2-0): The Warhawks handled business in the opening week against Chariton and East Union. (LW: 10)
5. Treynor (2-1): The Cardinals are one of three teams that made things very difficult. Along with Lo-Ma and St. Albert, they completed a pollster’s nightmare in beating Lo-Ma and losing to St. Albert while Lo-Ma beat St. Albert. The difference? Treynor beat Harlan while Lo-Ma and St. Albert both lost to the Cyclones on Saturday. (LW: 3)
6. Logan-Magnolia (4-2): The Panthers have been impressive in the early going with their only losses coming to Treynor and Harlan. (LW: 8)
7. St. Albert (1-2): There may be some growing pains this year for the Saintes with a few new faces in some big places. They lost to Harlan and Logan-Magnolia, but they showed their potential with a win over Treynor. (LW: 2)
8. Stanton (2-0): The Viqueens were dominant in wins over Lenox and Fremont-Mills last week. With their returning talent, it’s not a surprise, but now we’ve seen it. (LW: 9)
9. East Mills (2-0): Emily Williams makes the moves to the outside, Rachel Drake handles things in the middle and Miah Urban slides in nicely at setter. The Wolverines are going to have something to say about the Corner title. (LW: 13)
10. Sidney (1-4): The Cowgirls have already faced the who’s who of the area with meetings against Tri-Center, Glenwood, Underwood and Lewis Central. (LW: 6)
11. Riverside (4-1): The Bulldogs lost to the higher-class Atlantic, but they’ve handled business otherwise, including what looks like a nice win over Bedford. (LW: 7)
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1): The Crusaders may seem low, and we will find out soon enough. They had a nice week with wins over Baxter, Colfax-Mingo and Audubon and a loss to Nodaway Valley. (LW: 11)
13. Griswold (1-0): The Tigers are an interesting and talented group that may not be getting enough credit. Yet. (LW: NR)
14. Bedford (3-1): Strong showing for Bedford with wins over Mount Ayr, Central Decatur and Essex and a best-of-three three-set loss to Riverside. (LW: NR)
15. Glidden-Ralston (1-1): Hard to gauge their split with Collins-Maxwell and Greene County since we don’t know a lot about those two teams. However, we do know Gretchen Wallace is landing in a lot of kills again. (LW: 14)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.