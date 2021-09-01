(KMAland) -- We’ve reached the halfway point of the week, and during the football season Wednesdays are designed for taking a statistical look back at the Friday before. Let’s go for it…
Every single Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conference team is considered here. There are a few that have not inserted stats by the time of this writing, and I’ll leave those out there for you to guess. Onward.
PASSING YARDS
The top KMAland 8-player passer of the week was Woodbine senior Cory Bantam, who threw for 300 yards in a loss to East Mills. The rest of the top 10:
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (214)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (190)
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (187)
Gage Hanes, Moravia (166)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (150)
William Amfahr, Martensdale-St. Marys (115)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (109)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (102)
The top KMAland 11-player quarterback in terms of passing yards from Friday was Teagon Kasperbauer of Harlan. Kasperbauer threw for 357 yards for the Cyclones, edging past the only other 300-yard passer of the week – Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central. Kammrad had 305 yards through the air, and many of you know this, but they played in the very same game. The rest of Friday’s top 10:
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (278)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (257)
Carson Strohbeen, Sioux City North (209)
Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (167)
Matthew Benedict, Sidney (147)
Caden Andersen, Atlantic (144)
Luke Longval, Sioux City East (143)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (134)
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
Leading the way for KMAland 8-player quarterbacks in passing touchdowns? Well, it was Mormon Trail’s Ty Hysell, who threw for six touchdowns during a win over Melcher-Dallas. East Mills’ Ethan Meier also threw for five touchdowns on the night during their win over Woodbine. The rest of the top 9 (there were only nine that had at least two touchdowns passing):
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (4)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (3)
Gage Hanes, Moravia (3)
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (2)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (2)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (2)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (2)
In 11-player, it’s Kasperbauer again. He threw for four touchdowns on the night, and he was one of only two quarterbacks to throw for at least three in KMAland. The other was Underwood star Alex Ravlin, who finished with exactly three. The others with at least 2:
Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (2)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (2)
Brody Lager, Missouri Valley (2)
Luke Longval, Sioux City East (2)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (2)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
RUSHING YARDS
On to the running backs, where it was the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night and the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Lane Spieker of CAM going for 329 during a win over Fremont-Mills. Only one other player from the area went over 200 yards, and it was Ar-We-Va quarterback Will Ragaller, who had 214 on the ground. The rest of the top 10:
Silas Walston, Bedford (184)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (180)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (134)
Zack Belden, Murray (130)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (127)
Tyler Brant, Glidden-Ralston (123)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (122)
Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (121)
The leading KMAland rusher in 11-player was Riverside’s Rhett Bentley, who had a big night for the Bulldogs against Red Oak in going for 172 yards. One other athlete from the area went for over 150 yards on the ground: Missouri Valley’s Alexis Manzo. Manzo was not a name we had on the tip of our tongue coming into the season, but he’s there now. He finished with 164 yards against his former hometown team (Shenandoah). The rest of the top 10:
Brennan Hayes, Creston (134)
Joey Anderson, Underwood (131)
Dedric Sullivan, Sioux City North (126)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (123)
Corydon Kiefer, Wayne (122)
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central (113)
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (107)
Denver Pauley, AHSTW (107)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (107)
RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
Who got in the end zone on the ground? You are probably guessing Spieker, and you are absolutely correct. The CAM star had five touchdowns to tie him for the lead with Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith, who probably is Spieker’s biggest competition for this year’s KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year. There were several others with three and many others with two:
Wyatt Gannon, Murray (3)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (3)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (3)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (3)
Silas Walston, Bedford (3)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (2)
Zack Belden, Murray (2)
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Josh Gordon, Boyer Valley (2)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (2)
Walker Rife, West Harrison (2)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (2)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (2)
SIX players rushed for three touchdowns to lead KMAland 11-player in this category. Sidney’s Jeremiah Ballan, Riverside’s Bentley, Shenandoah’s Morgan Cotton, Creston’s Briley Hayes, Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Maguire and Missouri Valley’s Manzo all went in three times. And there were many others with two:
Joey Anderson, Underwood (2)
Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (2)
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central (2)
Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (2)
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (2)
Denver Pauley, AHSTW (2)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (2)
Brock Sell, Glenwood (2)
Dedric Sullivan, Sioux City North (2)
Brody West, Logan-Magnolia (2)
RECEIVING YARDS
Woodbine’s Paul Freund led KMAland 8-player athletes with 140 yards receiving on Friday evening while Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock was right behind him with 130. Stanton-Essex standout Logan Roberts wasn’t too far off with 127. There were three others with over 100 yards. Those are listed below along with the rest of the top 10:
Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon (109)
Davis McGrew, East Mills (105)
Nathan Colwell, Woodbine (101)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (95)
Riley Hawkins, Moravia (85)
Jackson McDanel, Moravia (81)
Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley (70)
Would you believe Harlan and Lewis Central had some pretty terrific receiving numbers? Harlan’s Jacob Birch led the charge with 119 yards to edge past Lewis Central’s Brayden Loftin (116), Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin (115), Underwood’s Collin Brandt (114) and Shenandoah’s Blake Herold (113). I found it to be pretty interesting that we had 116, 115, 114 and 113 all covered on Friday night. There were two others with at least 100 yards, and they are listed below with the rest of the top 10:
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (110)
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (100)
Keller Newton, Sioux City North (96)
Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (89)
Garrett McLaren, Atlantic (87)
RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS
Three players had three receiving touchdowns in KMAland 8-player: Ar-We-Va’s Kock, East Mills’ Davis McGrew and Mormon Trail’s Gabe Stripe. And there were five others with two grabs that counted for six:
Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon (2)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine (2)
Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley (2)
Jackson McDanel, Moravia (2)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (2)
Nobody in the area had three receiving touchdowns in 11-player, but there were four with two:
Connor Frame, Harlan (2)
Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur (2)
Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (2)
TACKLES
Yes, I’ve got some tackle numbers for you, and we’re going right back to Ar-We-Va with the top tackler of the week. Will Ragaller finished with 17.0 tackles to lead the way in their crazy, wild, tough overtime loss to St. Edmond. There were four others with at least 10.0 tackles on Friday, and they are listed below with the rest of the top 10:
Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (13.5)
Bryson Raney, East Union (11.5)
Wyatt Gannon, Murray (10.5)
Luke Lane, Southeast Warren (10.0)
Jose Adkins, Mormon Trail (9.0)
Cole Metz, Melcher-Dallas (9.0)
Colton Walsh, Woodbine (9.0)
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8.5)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (8.0)
Zack Belden, Murray (8.0)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (8.0)
Joe Kauffman, CAM (8.0)
Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg was quite literally everywhere on Friday evening in the Trojans’ tough one against Underwood. He had a KMAland-best 14.0 tackles, and it might make a little sense to you that three of the next four are from AHSTW, given the kind of offense IKM-Manning runs. It makes for a lot of plays that end with tackles. Here’s the rest of the top 10:
Blake Tuma, AHSTW (12.0)
Aidan Martin, AHSTW (11.0)
Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah (10.5)
Jordan Ratzlaff, AHSTW (10.5)
Cole Stenzel, Sidney (10.5)
Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic (10.0)
Nick Denning, AHSTW (8.5)
Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah (8.5)
Jase Wilmes, Creston (8.5)
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Murray’s Zack Belden had a heck of a night at quarterback, and he had a heck of a night on defense. He finished with a KMAland 8-player-best 5.5 tackles for loss. East Mills standout Ryan Stortenbecker was also terrific with 4.5 tackles for loss. There were three others with 3.0 tackles for loss, and they are listed below along with the rest of the top 10 in this category:
Jared Frederick, Murray (3.0)
Wyatt Gannon, Murray (3.0)
Brycen Wookey, Murray (3.0)
Jose Adkins, Mormon Trail (2.5)
Austin Lack, East Union (2.5)
Luke Lane, Southeast Warren (2.5)
Trayce Miller, Lenox (2.5)
Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (2.5)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (2.5)
Joey Schramm, Audubon (2.5)
As for the folks in 11-player, Underwood is doing that thing again where they are putting together some big numbers in TFLs. Joey Anderson led the area with 3.5 tackles for loss, and he is one of two Underwood players in this top 10. Give it a look here:
Logan Green, Clarinda (3.0)
Nolan Ramsey, IKM-Manning (3.0)
Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah (2.5)
Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (2.5)
Graham Jensen, Underwood (2.5)
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (2.5)
Austin Patton, Glenwood (2.5)
Izaiah Truitt, Sioux City North (2.5)
Devin Adams, Central Decatur (2.0)
Logan Dickerson, Shenandoah (2.0)
Austin Evans, Creston (2.0)
Devin Fink, Denison-Schleswig (2.0)
Clayton Holben, Shenandoah (2.0)
Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (2.0)
Nolan Moore, Riverside (2.0)
Alex Otterphol, Missouri Valley (2.0)
Nate Overmohole, Kuemper Catholic (2.0)
Todd Pedersen, Treynor (2.0)
Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (2.0)
Steven Smith, Abraham Lincoln (2.0)
Brady Wavrunek, Sioux City East (2.0)
Brody Zimmerman, Riverside (2.0)
SACKS
I set a 2.0 sack baseline, and I came up with just two players. I could have overlooked somebody, but here is what I found:
Zack Belden, Murray (3.5)
Wyatt Gannon, Murray (2.5)
And here’s the 11-player duo:
Austin Evans, Creston (2.0)
Izaiah Truitt, Sioux City North (2.0)
INTERCEPTIONS
I also set a two-interception baseline here, and big ups to Braeden Kirsch of Ar-We-Va and Brady Melby of West Harrison on nabbing two picks each in 8-player this week.
In 11-player, there were four that had two picks each:
Dylan Calvin, Creston (2)
Tom Schwartz, Treynor (2)
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (2)
Jesse Velasquez, Denison-Schleswig (2)
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
There were two players in all of KMAland with a scoop on Friday evening: Braydon Daly of Bedford and Wrigley Shanks from Mormon Trail.
DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS
We love the pick-six and the scoop-and-score here at the Martin Blog. And I’m here to tell you that there were plenty of both. Here’s a look:
Carter DeMott, Bedford (FR - 54)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (INT - 44)
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (INT - 38)
Levin Martin, Stanton-Essex (INT - 33)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (FR - 33)
Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (INT - 15)
That was the 8-player list. Here’s 11-player:
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (INT - 85)
Gavin Skoglund, Sioux City East (FR - 26)
Evahn Wallace, Central Decatur (FR - 10)
SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWNS
The gamebreakers! The folks that fielded a punt (or a blocked punt) or a kickoff and took it to the house. That group in 8-player:
Riley Hawkins, Moravia (KR - 65)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (KR - 57)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (PR - 45)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (PR - 32)
And the 11-player gamebreakers:
Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley (KR - 99)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (KR - 86)
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (PR - 9)
FIELD GOALS
Who kicked field goals on Friday night? I’m glad you asked. There was just one that I could find in KMAland 8-player: Jacob Estrada of Coon Rapids-Bayard.
In 11-player, the list was a little longer. How about the 40-yard boot from Amos Rasmussen of IKM-Manning. The other three:
Scout Sneller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36)
Jack Lloyd, Sioux City North (35)
Brock Sell, Glenwood (31)
That’s it and that’s all for the week one extravaganza of stats. Looking forward to making this a weekly thing again this football season. Stay tuned.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.