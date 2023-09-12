(KMAland) -- Week one of the NFL season is in the books, college football just had a tremendous week of entertainment, Mel Tucker is doing some stuff, baseball is entering its homestretch and there’s much, much more going on.
Here are 25 things I’m thinking about.
1. The Jets won the game, but they lost the war. This is unbelievable bad luck, and it seems like there are only a few teams this could happen to. There’s Nebraska, there’s the Cleveland Browns and there’s the New York Jets. Brutal. Cool win last night, though.
2. Dallas’ 40-0 win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football was one of the most dominant performances I’ve seen in a long, long while. I enjoyed every second of it.
3. Along with the Jets and the Cowboys, the Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Jaguars, Raiders, Commanders, Eagles, Packers, Lions, Falcons, Bucs, Saints, Rams and 49ers are all 1-0. Kudos to all of you. Sad face to all you 0-1 losers.
4. Every NFC East team won in Week 1, except for the Giants. Every NFC South team won in Week 1, except for the Panthers. Every AFC West team lost in Week 1, except for the Raiders. Every AFC South team lost this week, except for the Jaguars.
5. Five players threw for 300+ yards in Week 1: Tua Tagovailoa (466), Kirk Cousins (344), Matthew Stafford (334), Mac Jones (316) and Derek Carr (305).
6. Four players rushed for 100+ yards in Week 1: Christian McCaffrey (152), Breece Hall (127), Austin Ekeler (117) and Nick Chubb (106).
7. Seven players had 100+ yards receiving in Week 1: Tyreek Hill (215), Justin Jefferson (150), Brandon Aiyuk (129), Tutu Atwell (119), Puka Nacua (119), Chris Olave (112), Stefon Diggs (102) and Calvin Ridley (101).
8. There were 22 players that had at least 10 tackles in Week 1. There were three that had at least 16: Bobby Wagner (19), Zaire Franklin (18) and Roquan Smith (16).
9. Seven players had at least 2.0 sacks: T.J. Watt (3.0), Josh Allen (3.0), Drake Jackson (3.0), Quinton Jefferson (2.0), Dorance Armstrong (2.0), Osa Odighizuwa (2.0) and Dennis Gardeck (2.0). Dennis Gardeck!
10. Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal to get the big dog back on the field. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and I will be quite shocked if he isn’t in a different uniform next season. Thanks to many silly posts by Kansas City Chiefs fans that invaded my Facebook feed, I am now Chris Jones’ biggest fan in the world. It will be the first time I wish great things for a Chiefs players since Christian Okoye ran through everyone on Tecmo Super Bowl.
11. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is in some big trouble, some hot water, some (pick your metaphor). Sexual assault awareness advocate Brenda Tracy says Tucker sexually harassed her via phone. Tucker says they had consensual phone sex. Michigan State has suspended Tucker two games into the season, although they have known about this since December. Regardless, it is another bad look for Michigan State and another controversy within the Big Ten. But please, always remember, the biggest scandal was Nebraska trying to play football in 2020.
12. The Sean Strickland face turn has been the most unsuspected development of 2023. The new UFC middleweight champion just completed what I would call the single greatest upset in the history of the business. Yes, Matt Serra over Georges St-Pierre seems ridiculous, and Michael Bisping over Luke Rockhold was something nobody expected. Even Leon Edwards kicking Kamaru Usman’s head off, Alexa Grasso choking out Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm blasting Ronda Rousey and Chris Weidman knocking off Anderson Silva are some other big ones that come to mind. But a lot of those (all of those?) were one shot or one sub situations. Strickland absolutely dominated one of the greatest middleweights (probably No. 2) in UFC history in four out of five rounds. That is something nobody could have fathomed.
13. The face turn, by the way, comes from Strickland having these humble reactions I think anybody can relate to. Let’s be real, the dude has some horrendous ideas, beliefs and morals, but his childhood likely demented him. No excuses for saying some of the dumb crap he says, but his upbringing is something that has had more and more light shed on it of late. Further, Strickland was not this All-American wrestler and superstar boxer. He came from humble/horrible beginnings, and he just loves to fight. And watching UFC Embedded last week, leading to UFC 293, he sure seems…umm…likable? But yeah, he’ll probably say something stupid and turn back full heel soon enough.
14. The United States brought somewhere between a B and a C team to the FIBA World Cup, and they got a fourth place for their troubles. There were a lot of people angered by this, and I understand it. We don’t like to lose to other countries here in America, but if the folks in charge of the U.S. team aren’t going to take things seriously then why should we? The roster had a major lack of defense and an even more major lack of height and rebounding ability. Yeah, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. was there, but I guess defensive rebounding isn’t something the voters consider? Anyway, it sounds like all hands will be on deck for the Paris Olympics, because why wouldn’t they? Who doesn’t want to go to Paris? All I can say is: Please make sure Captain America Austin Reaves is on that team.
15. On this Thinking Tuesday, I just went through the upcoming games for the nationally-ranked teams in college football this week, and I can’t come up with a single head-to-head upset. I thought about Missouri over K-State, but that’s a major reach the way both of those teams are playing. I considered Florida over Tennessee in The Swamp, but…same thing I just said. Michigan State over Washington seems ridiculous, Minnesota winning at North Carolina would be a huge shocker and Illinois probably has little chance to slow down the Penn State offense. Maybe….Mississippi State over LSU? Naaaah.
16. Wait. I just saw this pop up on MLB Network: The mom from Little Big League, Ashley Crow, is the actual mom of Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Whaaaat?
17. In case you missed it, Bound has finally split their volleyball section into conferences, and you can now sort schedules, stats, standings, etc. via conference. It’s a big time move. The next big time move will be coaches correctly marking “conference match” when they input their schedules and/or stats.
18. I’m not sure KMAland cross country has ever been led by an elite group of runners like they are this year. Yes, there have been some great ones in certain years, but have we ever had four runners ranked No. 1 at the same time? It’s possible because I seem to forget things pretty quickly. Regardless, Landon Bendgen (Woodbine), Treyton Schaapherder (Clarinda), Lindsey Sonderman (Harlan) and Ethan Eichhorn (Lewis Central) are all No. 1 in their respective classes. Plus, there are six others within their respective top eight.
19. Only two players in KMAland are currently averaging 4.0 kills or more per set. Sadie Cox of Lenox is at 4.4 while Mattie Nielsen of Audubon is right on 4.0.
20. Right now, in the state of Iowa, there is only one girl that can still claim 100% serve efficiency. BCLUW’s Callie Swanson is 141/141 at the line, and she has 24 aces. The closest thing to perfection in KMAland is Loycee Palmer of East Mills, who is 199/202 (98.5%) with 16 aces. Riverside’s Madison Kelley has also been very efficient at 168/173 (97.1%).
21. Webster City’s Jaxon Cherry leads the state in rushing yards to this point in the season with 748. He is 52 yards ahead of the rest of the field as the chase for 1,000 is on. KMAland’s top rusher is Exira/EHK quarterback Jameson Kilworth, who has 523. Kilworth, by the way, is second in a stat I don’t think I’ve ever considered. He has nine two-point conversions.
22. Five players in the state have two kickoff returns for touchdowns. One of them is AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg, who actually had two in the same game back in Week 1.
23. My son’s 5th grade padded flag team was scheduled to play in Avoca this Saturday, even though Shenandoah is hosting a full day of games. Yesterday, it was announced the game was being moved to Logan. Meanwhile, Missouri Valley and St. Albert 4th grade are playing in Shenandoah. Make it make sense.
24. I just did a little knock on my head, and there’s nothing else in there. The ‘thinking’ is now done for Tuesday.
25. Have a wonderful day.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.