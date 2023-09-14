(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings come to the Martin Blog today, and there are seven teams up and four new teams in.
We are ranking the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams, and we are splitting them between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (10-1/1-0/LW: 1)
**The Titans played just once since last week, and it was a sweep of Harlan. So, there’s no change at the top.
2. Abraham Lincoln (7-8/4-2/LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-5/5-2/LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (6-4/1-0/LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (14-5/3-0/LW: 5)
**No change in the next four spots. Abraham Lincoln won their final four after losing in three sets to Valley and ADM at Southeast Polk. Heelan also had a strong finish to the week with five straight wins of their own. Sioux City East played just once for the week, beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Glenwood handled their own business for the week with sweeps of Red Oak, Clarinda and Atlantic.
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-6/0-1/LW: 6)
7. LeMars (4-4/1-0/LW: 7)
8. Red Oak (8-8/1-2/LW: 8)
9. Clarinda (8-6/2-1/LW: 9)
10. Sioux City West (5-0/1-0/LW: 10)
**Pretty boring week without a single change, huh? While SBL was 0-1, their loss was in four sets to Sioux City East, and they still have a recent win over LeMars, which won their only match of the week against Thomas Jefferson. Red Oak fell to Glenwood and Kuemper in sweeps, but they handled St. Albert in a sweep of their own. Clarinda’s only loss of the week was to Glenwood with a win over East Mills and over Atlantic. Finally, Sioux City West is still unbeaten after a sweep of South Sioux City earlier this week.
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Ankeny Christian (10-3/4-2/LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (19-3/8-0/LW: 2)
**Ankeny Christian tested themselves at the Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament, losing twice to Grundy Center while going 4-0 in other matches. Meanwhile, Kuemper Catholic made it an 8-0 week with just one set loss (to Ridge View).
3. Treynor (11-0/2-0/LW: 3)
4. Stanton (13-4/2-0/LW: 4)
**Another week, another spotless mark for the Cardinals, which swept AHSTW and won in four over Underwood. Stanton had their own pair of sweeps with wins over Bedford and Griswold in the last week.
5. Sidney (9-4/2-0/LW: 6)
**Sidney keeps on rolling with eight consecutive wins. Their last two: A four-set triumph over Falls City Sacred Heart and a sweep of East Mills.
6. Tri-Center (8-6/2-0/LW: 11)
**The Trojans only losses this season have come to Clarinda, Sidney (twice), LC, SBL and Glenwood.
7. Shenandoah (8-4/4-0/LW: 12)
**That’s a 4-0 week for Shenandoah, which won their home tournament with two-set sweeps of Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Lenox and Missouri Valley.
8. East Mills (12-6/0-2/LW: 13)
9. Griswold (15-5/6-2/LW: 14)
**Griswold’s rise is also East Mills’ gain. The Wolverines still have those two wins over Griswold semi-recently, and they take a jump despite losses to Clarinda and Sidney in the last week. Griswold lost to ACGC and Stanton in the last week, but they won their home tournament and knocked off CAM, Riverside and Southwest Valley (to name a few).
10. CAM (9-5/2-1/LW: 8)
**The Cougars only drop two spots, as they were able to respond from their loss to Griswold by beating Glidden-Ralston in five sets. They also swept Woodbine.
11. Riverside (12-5/5-1/LW: NR)
**No clue what happened at that Missouri Valley Tournament, but they made up for it by beating Southwest Valley and ACGC, among others, during the Griswold Tournament.
12. Glidden-Ralston (6-1/3-1/LW: 9)
13. Audubon (9-3/1-1/LW: 10)
**Glidden-Ralston took their first loss of the season in the past week, falling in five to CAM. They also walked through Baxter, Madrid and Collins-Maxwell in the same night. Additionally, they have that semi-recent win over Audubon, which went 1-1 with a loss to Riverside and a win over Missouri Valley — both in four sets.
14. Mount Ayr (7-4/4-1/LW: 14)
15. Boyer Valley (10-4/5-2/LW: 17)
**Mount Ayr lost just once in the past week — to Pleasantville — and handled business with Clarke, Maryville JV, North Nodaway and East Union. The Bulldogs of Boyer Valley made up for their three-set loss to Woodbine at the West Monona Tournament by beating them in four in a Rolling Valley Conference matchup.
16. Seymour (8-2/2-0/LW: NR)
**Their coach — Jennifer Miller — reached 300 career wins, and they’ve now won six straight matches after a clean sweep of Murray and Twin Cedars last week.
17. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-4/2-0/LW: NR)
**You know what Exira/EHK didn’t do in the last week? They didn’t lose! The Spartans swept past Coon Rapids-Bayard and Paton-Churdan, and I’m going to reward them for that.
18. Missouri Valley (7-10/4-3/LW: 20)
19. Fremont-Mills (5-5/4-2/LW: NR)
20. Lenox (11-6/2-3/LW: 15)
**Missouri Valley had a good week with a big win over Fremont-Mills and a four-set triumph over Logan-Magnolia. I know they lost to Lenox, but that ended up being a race to 15 situation. Fremont-Mills, meanwhile, deserves a solid boost thanks to their five-set win over St. Albert and solid showing at the Shenandoah Tournament. Finally, Lenox rounds things out. They did lose to Bedford in Shenandoah, but they also have a sweep over Bedford that was just nine days ago.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.