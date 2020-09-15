(KMAland) -- Welcome to Tuesday and another edition of my KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
Rankings are split between Class 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are always volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighed. This week, there’s a new No. 1 for the first time, Kuemper and Riverside are back in the rankings and East Mills and CAM made some moves. Check it out…
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Red Oak (5-3): If you beat No. 1, you move to No. 1. The Tigers were really impressive in taking a mostly-dominant four-set win over Glenwood AT Glenwood last week. The IGHSAU said that warrants a two-spot jump in the 3A rankings. Well, 3A must be really dang good then. (LW: 2)
2. Glenwood (10-1): Glenwood lost last week, and that’s not a huge deal. Teams lose all the time. They obviously did not want to lose, but it’s how you respond to those losses that eventually shape a season. (LW: 1)
3. Abraham Lincoln (2-5): The Lynx have been going at a one-match-per-week rate the last couple. It’s been working, too, as they swept TJ this past week. We’re going to start to find out how they compare to some of these area teams in the coming days. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (3-0): The Titans were on the ropes last week against St. Albert, losing their first two sets before responding with a major comeback. I’m looking forward to them getting some more matches in very soon. (LW: 4)
5. Kuemper Catholic (8-5): The Knights jump back into the top five courtesy of their win over Harlan at the Master Blaster Tournament at South Central Calhoun. I really think more schools need to come up with fancy names for their tournaments like this. Slammer Wammer, Bopper Wopper, Smacker Packer. So on and so forth. Let’s get to it. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (8-2): A 2-0 week was headlined by a key sweep of Tri-Center. The Eagles are just now getting their full roster intact. Scary. (LW: 1)
2. Southeast Warren (11-0): Two wins last night, three wins over the weekend. I’m not sure I can find a loss on their schedule for the foreseeable future. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (6-3): This is where it starts to get really hard for me. How do I align 3 through 15 given a bunch of contradicting results? Treynor has lost race-to-15s against Glenwood and Underwood and fell to St. Albert in their first match of the season. They’ve avenged the St. Albert loss, and they’ll get a shot at the Eagles tonight. Probably see Glenwood again, too, this year. (LW: 3)
4. East Mills (10-1): The Wolverines played just three matches this past week, but it was a three-set best-of-three win over Stanton that has them making a move. They also had a nice four-set victory over Griswold in Corner Conference play. (LW: 7)
5. Stanton (8-1): The Viqueens followed that loss to East Mills with a Shenandoah Tournament championship over the weekend. (LW: 4)
6. Tri-Center (6-6): They played just once since the last rankings, and it was a loss. However, it was a loss to Underwood. I’m not going to hold that against them. (LW: 5)
7. Nodaway Valley (12-3): Great showing at the Perry Tournament last week, sweeping their way to the team championship. Big test this weekend at the ACGC Slammer Wammer Tournament. I renamed it. (LW: 6)
8. CAM (8-1): The Cougars are living on the edge. They came back from down 2-0 to beat Woodbine, and then they went three in a best-of-three with Griswold. But…they haven’t lost to a single school in 1A or 2A. (LW: 15)
9. Logan-Magnolia (10-3): They’re still holding on tightly to that win over St. Albert earlier this year. They had a solid showing with four wins out of five tries at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday. The tough tests in the WIC are coming very soon. (LW: 8)
10. St. Albert (2-7): They’ve lost five in a row, but they could have won almost all of them. That includes the five-set defeat at the hands of Lewis Central. Their next step – in this growing process – is finishing. Coach Angie Lantz will get them there. (LW: 10)
11. Sidney (7-7): The Cowgirls took a set off a really, really good Falls City Sacred Heart team (coached by former Treynor standout Emma Fiene Ebel). Big chances coming up tonight (East Mills) and this weekend (at the Glenwood Tournament). (LW: 11)
12. Missouri Valley (9-4): The Lady Reds had another strong Saturday showing with a third place finish at Shenandoah. They also took care of IKM-Manning in a sweep. Perhaps the most exciting thing: This is a pretty young group of girls. (LW: 9)
13. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1): The Crusaders keep on taking care of business. I’m anxiously awaiting their matchups with CAM, Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston. A big jump could be happening if they take care of business. (LW: 12)
14. Riverside (10-4): Solid weekend at the Griswold Tournament with their only loss coming at the hands of the eventual champion ACGC. They won all their other matches in race-to-15s during a 3-1 weekend. (LW: NR)
15. Lamoni (5-0): They haven’t played a lot, but they keep on winning. I’m anxious to see how things go nine days from now against upstart Murray. (LW: 14)
