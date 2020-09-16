(KMAland) -- The third week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.
Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.
IOWA 8-MAN
Missing Stats: Mormon Trail
Passing
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 26/56, 370 yards, 4 TD
Trey Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK — 16/28, 314 yards, 3 TD
Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 11/21, 232 yards, 2 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 10/15, 221 yards, 5 TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 13/21, 209 yards, 2 TD
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 5/7, 125 yards, 3 TD
Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 3/8, 113 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 22 carries, 249 yards, 5 TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 15 carries, 222 yards, 5 TD
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 10 carries, 203 yards, 5 TD
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 17 carries, 178 yards, TD
Brad Larson, SR, Lenox — 14 carries, 154 yards, 4 TD
Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 22 carries, 132 yards, 2 TD
Tristen Cummings, SO, Bedford — 17 carries, 124 yards, TD
Tyler Brant, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 19 carries, 121 yards, TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 6 carries, 118 yards, 3 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 16 carries, 116 yards, 3 TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 12 carries, 109 yards, 2 TD
Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni — 22 carries, 106 yards
Receiving
Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/eHK — 10 receptions, 209 yards, TD
Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley — 14 receptions, 198 yards, 3 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 receptions, 187 yards, 2 TD
Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 5 receptions, 116 yards, TD
Keegan Christensen, SR, Lenox — 3 receptions, 102 yards, 3 TD
Paul Freund, JR, Woodbine — 3 receptions, 100 yards, 2 TD
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 98 yards, 3 TD
Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley — 4 receptions, 98 yards
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 receptions, 90 yards, TD
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 3 receptions, 87 yards
Hunter Andersen, SR, Exira/EHK — 4 receptions, 85 yards, TD
Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 4 receptions, 80 yards, TD
Tackles
Shane Helmick, FR, Moravia — 17.5 tackles, 10 solos
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 16.0 tackles, 14 solos
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 16.0 tackles, 10 solos
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 14.0 tackles, 10 solos
Dylan Swaney, SR, Bedford — 13.5 tackles, 10 solos
Trey Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK — 13.0 tackles, 7 solos
Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.0 tackles, 9 solos
Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 10.5 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills — 4.5 TFL
Jace Rodecker, SR, Murray — 4.0 TFL
Luke Smith, SR, Ar-We-Va — 4.0 TFL
Ty Eblen, SO, CAM — 3.0 TFL
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 TFL
Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL
Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 3.0 TFL
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL
Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — 3.0 TFL
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL
Colby Rich, JR, CAM — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 sacks
Colby Rich, JR, CAM — 3.0 sacks
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 sacks
Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren — 2.0 sacks
Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2.0 sacks
Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks
Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 55-yard INT TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 30-yard FR TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 28-yard INT TD
Kyle Kesterson, JR, Fremont-Mills — 20-yard INT TD
Kyle Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 14-yard FR TD
Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — FR TD
Multiple Turnovers
Matthew Beisswenger, JR, Audubon — 2 INT
Rylan Hansen, JR, Audubon — 2 FR
Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/EHK — 2 INT
Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 2 FR
Return TD
Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/EHK — 73-yard KR TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 67-yard KR TD
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 60-yard KR TD
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 44-yard PR TD
Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — FR TD
Field Goals
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 26-yard FG
IOWA A/1A/2A
Missing Stats: Central Decatur, St. Albert
Passing
Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 13/25, 212 yards, 3 TD
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 7/15, 156 yards, 2 TD
Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah — 12/22, 136 yards, TD
Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 5/9, 113 yards, TD
Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr — 7/14, 113 yards
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 9/27, 112 yards, TD
Rushing
Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 25 carries, 211 yards, 3 TD
Logan Sibenaller, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 10 carries, 170 yards, 3 TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 24 carries, 140 yards, TD
Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 16 carries, 107 yards, 2 TD
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 14 carries, 95 yards, 3 TD
Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 14 carries, 92 yards
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 14 carries, 91 yards
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 7 carries, 88 yards
Riley Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 16 carries, 86 yards
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 1 carry, 83 yards, TD
Receiving
Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 6 receptions, 150 yards, 2 TD
Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW — 3 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TD
Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah — 7 receptions, 123 yards, TD
Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 3 receptions, 93 yards
Trae Ehlen, SR, Mount Ayr — 4 receptions, 83 yards
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 2 receptions, 55 yards
Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside — 2 receptions, 50 yards
Tackles
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Cole Scheffler, SO, AHSTW — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 9.0 tackles, 7 solos
Erik Trujillo, SR, Mount Ayr — 8.5 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 5.0 TFL
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 4.5 TFL
Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 3.5 TFL
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL
Carter Davis, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL
Ashton McDermott, JR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL
Cael Pulido, SR, Atlantic — 3.0 TFL
Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 3.0 sacks
Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda — 1.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Trae Ehlen, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 FR
Defensive TD
Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 25-yard INT TD
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 20-yard FR TD
Trent Kozeal, SR, Tri-Center — FR TD
Return TD
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 52-yard PR TD
Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 45-yard PR TD
Field Goals
Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 32-yard FG
Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic — 30-yard FG
IOWA 3A/4A
Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson
Passing
Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North — 11/11, 285 yards, 5 TD
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 15/21, 263 yards, 3 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 19/29, 220 yards, TD
Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 13/21, 212 yards, 2 TD
Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 14/23, 190 yards, TD
Rushing
Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 22 carries, 265 yards, 4 TD
Mason Griffith, SR, Harlan — 23 carries, 148 yards, TD
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 20 carries, 136 yards, TD
Devionne West, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 22 carries, 116 yards, TD
Receiving
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 3 receptions, 123 yards, 3 TD
Evan Helvig, SR, Sioux City North — 4 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TD
Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TD
Kelynn Jacobsen, SO, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 96 yards, TD
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 receptions, 73 yards
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 5 receptions, 69 yards, TD
Tackles
Carter Arens, SR, LeMars — 13.0 tackles, 12 solos
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Drayden Deboer, JR, LeMars — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos
Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos
Garon Wurster, SR, Creston/O-M — 9.5 tackles, 6 solos
Kaden Smith, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 9.0 tackles, 6 solos
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos
Hayden Sweum, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 8.0 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL
Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 4.0 TFL
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL
Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 3.5 TFL
Ryan Crawford, SR, Sioux City East — 3.5 TFL
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 3.5 TFL
Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 4.0 sacks
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3.0 sacks
Ethan Sneider, JR, Sioux City East — 1.5 sacks
Defensive TD
Trey Brotherton, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 69-yard FR TD
Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East — 27-yard INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 2 INT, FR
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 2 INT
Return TD
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — INT TD
Field Goals
Jack Lloyd, SO, Sioux City North — 2/3, 45 Long
Boston Hensley, SO, Lewis Central — 2/2, 36 Long
MISSOURI
Missing Stats: Maryville, North-West Nodaway
Passing
Tony Osburn, JR, Mound CIt — 5/7, 127 yards, TD
Austin Schwebach, JR, Stanberry — 8/12, 121 yards, TD
Rushing
Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 21 carries, 273 yards, 5 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 23 carries, 228 yards, 5 TD
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 16 carries, 154 yards, 3 TD
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 18 carries, 117 yards, 3 TD
Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 24 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD
Micah Makings, SO, Rock Port — 14 carries, 99 yards, 3 TD
Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley — 16 carries, 77 yards, 2 TD
Levi Cassavaugh, SO, Worth County — 13 carries, 76 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Wil Young, JR, Mound Cit — 3 receptions, 86 yards
Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 2 receptions, 52 yards, TD
Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 3 receptions, 51 yards
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 3 receptions, 50 yards
Tucker Schwebach, JR, Stanberry — 4 receptions, 50 yards
Tackles
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 20.0 tackles, 18 solos
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 18.0 tackles, 13 solos
Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 14.0 tackles, 5 solos
Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 14.0 tackles, 3 solos
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 13.0 tackles, 10 solos
Tucker Schieber, FR, Worth County — 12.0 tackles, 2 solos
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 12.0 tackles, 12 solos
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos
Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos
Ben Messner, JR, Worth County — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Tackles for Loss
Winston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 2.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Brendan Tubbs, JR, Mound City — 2.0 TFL
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Winston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 sacks
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 sacks
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew — 2 INT
Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — 2 FR
Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 1 FR, 1 INT
Return TD
Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — KR TD
NEBRASKA
Missing Stats: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sterling
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 8/19, 135 yards, 3 TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 9/20, 104 yards, TD
Nick Carroll, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 3/8, 99 yards, TD
Rushing
Bayler Boston, SO, Nebraska City — 14 carries, 142 yards, TD
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 20 carries, 126 yards, 2 TD
Nolan Blevins, SR, Weeping Water — 18 carries, 122 yards
Hunter Mortimer, JR, Weeping Water — 11 carries, 119 yards, 2 TD
Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 13 carries, 117 yards, TD
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 18 carries, 105 yards, 3 TD
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 17 carries, 105 yards, TD
Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 9 carries, 90 yards
Leighton Vice, SR, Falls City — 15 carries, 86 yards, 3 TD
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 11 carries, 82 yards, TD
Receiving
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD
Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 5 receptions, 64 yards, TD
Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 3 receptions, 53 yards, TD
Tackles
Burton Brandt, SR, Syracuse — 20.0 tackles, 10 solos
Ethan Wittler, SR, Syracuse — 15.0 tackles, 6 solos
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 13.0 tackles, 7 solos
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 12.0 tackles, 1 solo
Mitch Brinkman, Syracuse — 12.0 tackles, 5 solos
Max Kahland, SR, Johnson-Brock — 11.0 tackles, 6 solos
Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos
Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10.0 tackles, 4 solos
Tackles for Loss
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 4.0 TFL
Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL
Caleb Juedes, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Jaden Nolte, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL
Kaleb Swanson, SO, Syracuse — 2.0 TFL
Defensive TD
Weston Reiman, SR, Weeping Water — INT TD
Field Goals
Lukas Aldana, SR, Falls City — 20-yard FG
Eddie Gonzalez, JR, Nebraska City — 1/1 FG