(KMAland) -- The third week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.

Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.

IOWA 8-MAN

Missing Stats: Mormon Trail 

Passing 

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 26/56, 370 yards, 4 TD

Trey Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK — 16/28, 314 yards, 3 TD

Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 11/21, 232 yards, 2 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 10/15, 221 yards, 5 TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 13/21, 209 yards, 2 TD

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 5/7, 125 yards, 3 TD

Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 3/8, 113 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 22 carries, 249 yards, 5 TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 15 carries, 222 yards, 5 TD

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 10 carries, 203 yards, 5 TD

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 17 carries, 178 yards, TD

Brad Larson, SR, Lenox — 14 carries, 154 yards, 4 TD

Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 22 carries, 132 yards, 2 TD

Tristen Cummings, SO, Bedford — 17 carries, 124 yards, TD

Tyler Brant, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 19 carries, 121 yards, TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 6 carries, 118 yards, 3 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 16 carries, 116 yards, 3 TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 12 carries, 109 yards, 2 TD

Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni — 22 carries, 106 yards

Receiving 

Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/eHK — 10 receptions, 209 yards, TD

Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley — 14 receptions, 198 yards, 3 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 receptions, 187 yards, 2 TD

Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 5 receptions, 116 yards, TD

Keegan Christensen, SR, Lenox — 3 receptions, 102 yards, 3 TD

Paul Freund, JR, Woodbine — 3 receptions, 100 yards, 2 TD

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 98 yards, 3 TD

Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley — 4 receptions, 98 yards

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 receptions, 90 yards, TD

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 3 receptions, 87 yards

Hunter Andersen, SR, Exira/EHK — 4 receptions, 85 yards, TD

Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 4 receptions, 80 yards, TD

Tackles

Shane Helmick, FR, Moravia — 17.5 tackles, 10 solos

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 16.0 tackles, 14 solos

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 16.0 tackles, 10 solos

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 14.0 tackles, 10 solos

Dylan Swaney, SR, Bedford — 13.5 tackles, 10 solos

Trey Petersen, SO, Exira/EHK — 13.0 tackles, 7 solos

Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.0 tackles, 9 solos

Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 10.5 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills — 4.5 TFL

Jace Rodecker, SR, Murray — 4.0 TFL

Luke Smith, SR, Ar-We-Va — 4.0 TFL

Ty Eblen, SO, CAM — 3.0 TFL

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 TFL

Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL

Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 3.0 TFL

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL

Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — 3.0 TFL

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL

Colby Rich, JR, CAM — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 sacks

Colby Rich, JR, CAM — 3.0 sacks

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 sacks

Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren — 2.0 sacks

Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2.0 sacks

Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks

Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD 

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 55-yard INT TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 30-yard FR TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 28-yard INT TD

Kyle Kesterson, JR, Fremont-Mills — 20-yard INT TD

Kyle Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 14-yard FR TD

Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — FR TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Matthew Beisswenger, JR, Audubon — 2 INT

Rylan Hansen, JR, Audubon — 2 FR

Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/EHK — 2 INT

Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 2 FR

Return TD 

Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/EHK — 73-yard KR TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 67-yard KR TD

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 60-yard KR TD

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 44-yard PR TD

Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — FR TD

Field Goals 

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 26-yard FG

IOWA A/1A/2A 

Missing Stats: Central Decatur, St. Albert

Passing 

Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 13/25, 212 yards, 3 TD

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 7/15, 156 yards, 2 TD

Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah — 12/22, 136 yards, TD

Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 5/9, 113 yards, TD

Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr — 7/14, 113 yards

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 9/27, 112 yards, TD

Rushing 

Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 25 carries, 211 yards, 3 TD

Logan Sibenaller, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 10 carries, 170 yards, 3 TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 24 carries, 140 yards, TD

Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 16 carries, 107 yards, 2 TD

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 14 carries, 95 yards, 3 TD

Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 14 carries, 92 yards

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 14 carries, 91 yards

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 7 carries, 88 yards

Riley Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 16 carries, 86 yards

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 1 carry, 83 yards, TD

Receiving 

Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 6 receptions, 150 yards, 2 TD

Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW — 3 receptions, 137 yards, 2 TD

Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah — 7 receptions, 123 yards, TD

Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 3 receptions, 93 yards

Trae Ehlen, SR, Mount Ayr — 4 receptions, 83 yards

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 2 receptions, 55 yards

Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside — 2 receptions, 50 yards

Tackles 

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Cole Scheffler, SO, AHSTW — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 9.0 tackles, 7 solos

Erik Trujillo, SR, Mount Ayr — 8.5 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 5.0 TFL

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 4.5 TFL

Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 3.5 TFL

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL

Carter Davis, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL

Ashton McDermott, JR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL

Cael Pulido, SR, Atlantic — 3.0 TFL

Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside — 3.0 sacks

Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda — 1.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Trae Ehlen, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 FR

Defensive TD 

Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 25-yard INT TD

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 20-yard FR TD

Trent Kozeal, SR, Tri-Center — FR TD

Return TD 

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 52-yard PR TD

Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 45-yard PR TD

Field Goals 

Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 32-yard FG

Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic — 30-yard FG

IOWA 3A/4A

Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson

Passing 

Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North — 11/11, 285 yards, 5 TD

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 15/21, 263 yards, 3 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 19/29, 220 yards, TD

Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 13/21, 212 yards, 2 TD

Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 14/23, 190 yards, TD

Rushing 

Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 22 carries, 265 yards, 4 TD

Mason Griffith, SR, Harlan — 23 carries, 148 yards, TD

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 20 carries, 136 yards, TD

Devionne West, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 22 carries, 116 yards, TD

Receiving 

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 3 receptions, 123 yards, 3 TD

Evan Helvig, SR, Sioux City North — 4 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TD

Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TD

Kelynn Jacobsen, SO, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 96 yards, TD

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 receptions, 73 yards

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 5 receptions, 69 yards, TD

Tackles 

Carter Arens, SR, LeMars — 13.0 tackles, 12 solos

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Drayden Deboer, JR, LeMars — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos

Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos

Garon Wurster, SR, Creston/O-M — 9.5 tackles, 6 solos

Kaden Smith, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 9.0 tackles, 6 solos

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos

Hayden Sweum, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 8.0 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL

Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 4.0 TFL

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL

Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 3.5 TFL

Ryan Crawford, SR, Sioux City East — 3.5 TFL

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 3.5 TFL

Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Jameson Bieker, JR, Harlan — 4.0 sacks

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3.0 sacks

Ethan Sneider, JR, Sioux City East — 1.5 sacks

Defensive TD 

Trey Brotherton, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 69-yard FR TD

Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East — 27-yard INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 2 INT, FR

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 2 INT

Return TD 

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — INT TD

Field Goals 

Jack Lloyd, SO, Sioux City North — 2/3, 45 Long

Boston Hensley, SO, Lewis Central — 2/2, 36 Long

MISSOURI 

Missing Stats: Maryville, North-West Nodaway 

Passing 

Tony Osburn, JR, Mound CIt — 5/7, 127 yards, TD

Austin Schwebach, JR, Stanberry — 8/12, 121 yards, TD

Rushing 

Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 21 carries, 273 yards, 5 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 23 carries, 228 yards, 5 TD

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 16 carries, 154 yards, 3 TD

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 18 carries, 117 yards, 3 TD

Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 24 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD

Micah Makings, SO, Rock Port — 14 carries, 99 yards, 3 TD

Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley — 16 carries, 77 yards, 2 TD

Levi Cassavaugh, SO, Worth County — 13 carries, 76 yards, 2 TD

Receiving 

Wil Young, JR, Mound Cit — 3 receptions, 86 yards

Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 2 receptions, 52 yards, TD

Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 3 receptions, 51 yards

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 3 receptions, 50 yards

Tucker Schwebach, JR, Stanberry — 4 receptions, 50 yards

Tackles 

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 20.0 tackles, 18 solos

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 18.0 tackles, 13 solos

Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 14.0 tackles, 5 solos

Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 14.0 tackles, 3 solos

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 13.0 tackles, 10 solos

Tucker Schieber, FR, Worth County — 12.0 tackles, 2 solos

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 12.0 tackles, 12 solos

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos

Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos

Ben Messner, JR, Worth County — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Winston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 2.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Brendan Tubbs, JR, Mound City — 2.0 TFL

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Sacks 

Winston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 sacks

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 sacks

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD 

Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew — 2 INT

Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — 2 FR

Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 1 FR, 1 INT

Return TD 

Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — KR TD

NEBRASKA 

Missing Stats: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sterling

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 8/19, 135 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 9/20, 104 yards, TD

Nick Carroll, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 3/8, 99 yards, TD

Rushing 

Bayler Boston, SO, Nebraska City — 14 carries, 142 yards, TD

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 20 carries, 126 yards, 2 TD

Nolan Blevins, SR, Weeping Water — 18 carries, 122 yards

Hunter Mortimer, JR, Weeping Water — 11 carries, 119 yards, 2 TD

Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 13 carries, 117 yards, TD

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 18 carries, 105 yards, 3 TD

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 17 carries, 105 yards, TD

Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 9 carries, 90 yards

Leighton Vice, SR, Falls City — 15 carries, 86 yards, 3 TD

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 11 carries, 82 yards, TD

Receiving 

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD

Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 5 receptions, 64 yards, TD

Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 3 receptions, 53 yards, TD

Tackles 

Burton Brandt, SR, Syracuse — 20.0 tackles, 10 solos

Ethan Wittler, SR, Syracuse — 15.0 tackles, 6 solos

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 13.0 tackles, 7 solos

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 12.0 tackles, 1 solo

Mitch Brinkman, Syracuse — 12.0 tackles, 5 solos

Max Kahland, SR, Johnson-Brock — 11.0 tackles, 6 solos

Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos

Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10.0 tackles, 4 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 4.0 TFL

Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL

Caleb Juedes, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Jaden Nolte, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL

Kaleb Swanson, SO, Syracuse — 2.0 TFL

Defensive TD 

Weston Reiman, SR, Weeping Water — INT TD

Field Goals 

Lukas Aldana, SR, Falls City — 20-yard FG

Eddie Gonzalez, JR, Nebraska City — 1/1 FG

