(KMAland) -- We are moving right along in the 2020-21 sports season, and it’s one that is just going to be wild and crazy all year long.
We might see teams disappear for a couple weeks, and that obviously stinks, but I’m just glad we’re doing the best we can to allow for kids to compete and do the things they love. I hope we ALL keep doing the best we can. It’s what these kids deserve.
Now, another thing that the kids deserve is for their names to appear in bold in my latest WHO IMPRESSED!!! blog. Today, we take a look at some of the most impressive volleyball players so far this season while going in depth on the statistical races in each KMAland conference. Here we go…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough is up and over 1,000 kills in her career, and she’s well on her way to 1,500 with the way the season is going so far. The Rams senior leads the conference with 5.5 kills per set and is followed by two others over four – Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson (4.4 KPS) and St. Albert’s Allie Petry (4.1 KPS).
Also of note, Lewis Central has a pair of girls in the top 10 in kills per set so far this season – senior Madisyn Havermann and junior Anna Galles. Both are at 2.8 kills per set with Havermann hitting .393 and Galles .270. We knew the Titans were going to have to find some firepower with graduation striking them harder than most in the conference, and it appears they’ve found a pair here.
The race for the leading setter in the conference is between a pair of seniors that have come out of 6-2 offenses to lead their 5-1s – Chloe Devries of Red Oak and Glenwood’s Grace Boles. DeVries is at 9.7 – and also went over 1,000 assists recently for her career – and Boles is at 9.4.
St. Albert junior Maddy Horvath is the new name on the list of setters in the conference, and she is at 7.0 assists per set, ranking fourth in the conference, just behind Denison-Schleswig’s Kennedy Marten, who is averaging 8.5.
Clarinda sophomore Taylor Cole leads the league with 5.4 digs per set, holding a slight edge over Glenwood senior Kelly Embray, who made the move from setter to libero this year. Same story for Red Oak senior Abbey Jones, who is at 5.0 digs per set, and ranks just behind Kuemper junior Kenya Prescott (5.2 DPS).
Four players are averaging at least one block per set so far, and it’s led by Havermann and Creston senior Kelsey Fields, who are at 1.3 per set. Shenandoah senior Jasmine Rogers averages 1.1 BPS while Clarinda senior Faith Espinosa is right at 1.0.
The top server in the conference to this point is Harlan sophomore Macy Reischl, who has a total of 24 and an efficiency of 92.4%. Kuemper sophomore setter Ashlyn Badding has 22 aces and a 95.9% serve efficiency, and Denison-Schleswig’s Ellie Magnuson is the other player over 20, posting 21 aces to this point in the season. Red Oak junior Ashlyn Blackman has been the most efficient server (minimum of 115 serves), posting a 97.5% efficiency.
CORNER CONFERENCE
In the Corner Conference, the race to be the conference’s most prolific terminator is tighter than that of the Hawkeye Ten. East Mills senior Rachel Drake, Stanton senior Tara Peterson, East Mills sophomore Emily Williams and Fremont-Mills senior Kenna Howard are all at 3.0 kills per set or more. Drake leads with 3.7 per set while Peterson is at 3.6, Williams has 3.2 on average and Howard’s average is 3.0. All three have been plenty efficient with Peterson’s .357 the leader among the four.
There was a shake-up in the setter position in the league this year, so there are some new names to learn. East Mills sophomore Miah Urban is hardly a new name, considering her success in other sports, but she has taken ownership of the East Mills offense in leading the league with 8.7 assists per set. The gap from first to second is significant, but junior Lydia Greiman (7.1 APS) and Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling (6.6 APS) are also in the mix.
Further, I have to mention Fremont-Mills junior Kaelynn Driskell. She is actually one just a few returning setters in the league this year, and she recently went over 1,000 assists for her terrific career. Right now, she’s averaging 5.4 per set.
Sidney senior Paige Smith is an all-around performer. We saw that last year as Sidney won the state championship. She’s continuing that this year. Even while averaging about two kills per set, she is among the conference’s top defensive players with 3.9 digs per set. Griswold junior libero Anna Kelley is another among the conference’s leaders in the category, also posting 3.9 digs per set.
There are two other players in the conference that are over three digs per set, including the aforementioned Williams – now playing a full six rotations. She and Griswold senior Mikala Pelzer are both at 3.3 digs per set to this point in the season. Speaking of defense, Drake is continuing to do her thing at the net while averaging 1.2 blocks per set. Stanton sophomore Jenna Stephens (0.9 BPS), East Mills sophomore Jaimee Davis (0.7 BPS) and East Mills freshman Mia Goodman (0.7 BPS) are also blocking well.
The most prolific ace-server in the conference so far this season is Griswold junior Brenna Rossell, who is the only player in the league with at least 20 aces. She has 22 while Drake, Kelley and her other teammate and senior Haylee Pennock all have served 19. And how about the serving efficiency of Urban (149/149), Essex senior Helen Nicholas (54/54) and Stanton sophomore Abby Burke (25/25). They’ve all been perfect.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
There are plenty of familiar faces atop the league in kills per set, but the leader might be a bit of a surprise. How about the emergence of AHSTW junior Natalie Hagadon, who is leading the conference with 3.6 kills per set. Now, that’s in just 19 sets played, but she’s off to a really good start.
Underwood’s Macy VanFossan has been the most prolific and most efficient hitter in the league. She is averaging 3.4 kills per set and has a .291 efficiency while hitting at a high volume. Impressive stuff. Further, Tri-Center senior Presley Pogge (2.9 KPS) and Treynor’s junior duo of Kailey Rochholz (2.9 KPS) and Madeline Lewis (2.7 KPS) are right in the mix.
Peyton Cook of Underwood had an injury that kept her out up to last Thursday, but she is certainly making up for lost time. Our reigning KMA Sports WIC Setter of the Year, Cook is averaging 10.1 assists per set. That’s buoyed by a 50(!)-assist night against Treynor on Tuesday. Two others are over seven assists per set – junior Miranda Ring of Tri-Center and Treynor junior Emma Flathers with 7.3 and 7.1 per set.
It’s no surprise to me that Treynor senior libero Stella Umphreys tops the league with 4.5 digs per set. She is an insanely good. Instinctual, quick, not afraid to give up her body to make the dig. Watch this girl play defense, folks. She’s well ahead of the rest of the league, but it’s worth mentioning Audubon freshman Mattie Nielsen (3.6 DPS) and AHSTW sophomore Grace Porter (3.5 DPS) are two others at 3.5 or more per set.
The top blockers in the conference to this point are Treynor junior Natalie Simpson and Pogge, who have 24.0 total blocks apiece. Tri-Center freshman Mikenzie Brewer and Underwood senior Brianna Justsen are two others that are up and over 20 total blocks with 22.0 and 21.0, respectively.
The best server in the conference so far this season is Logan-Magnolia senior Ashlyn Doiel. She has been so effective with 32 aces while serving in on 95.1% of her 143 serves. Underwood senior Zoe Rus is not a surprise entrant to this race, either, as she has 27 aces for the year. Treynor’s Flathers has served in all of her 92 serves, and AHSTW junior Ally Meyers has only missed once on 61.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
The all-time leading hitter in Nodaway Valley history, Corinne Bond, is leading the Pride of Iowa Conference this year in kills per set. Bond is well ahead of the rest of the field with 3.8 KPS while teammate and junior Maddax DeVault (2.5 KPS), Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble (2.7) and Makayla Ruble (2.7) and Lenox senior TJ Stoaks (2.7) are in the mix for the No. 2 spot.
The assist race also has a pretty wide space between first and second. Bedford senior Macie Sefrit has commanded the Bulldogs offense well with 7.6 assists per set while Nodaway Valley senior Lexi Shike is second with 6.1. I will say, though, that Shike is one of the most active setters around, as she also averages 1.4 kills per set.
I was thoroughly impressed with Lenox senior libero Cassidy Nelson earlier this year, and it’s nice to see that my impression is playing out in the numbers. She leads the conference with 4.4 digs per set, edging past Southeast Warren senior Brooklyn Page, who recently went over 1,000 digs and owns the school record in the category. She is averaging 4.3 digs per set so far this year.
The top blocker in the conference – in total and on average per set – is East Union senior Grace Nixon. The standout middle hitter has 25.0 total blocks and is the only athlete averaging over one block per set in the conference. Two others have at least 20 blocks, and they’re both from Lenox: Stoaks and senior Jordan England, who have 22.0 and 20.0 total.
DeVault has been getting some easy points for the Wolverines this year in serving 34 aces. That is 14 more than anybody else in the league with East Union senior Mikala Sanson and Stoaks serving in 20 aces. There are a number of girls that have missed just two serves, too. Sefrit (111/113), Bedford’s Darcy Davis (97/99), Lenox’s Brooklynn Ecklin (91/93), Nodaway Valley’s Natalie Yonker (90/92) and Southeast Warren’s Lydia Kern (68/70).
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
It is a two-horse race in the early going, and I’m guessing most of the Rolling Valley junkies expected it would be. Paton-Churdan senior Danielle Hoyle is averaging 3.9 kills per set while Glidden-Ralston senior Gretchen Wallace is hitting in 3.6 winners on average. Wallace, though, has a significant advantage in efficiency with a .355 hitting efficiency. Yeesh!
CAM has been the IT team so far in the Rolling Valley. Not sure anybody expected them to be this good this early in the year, but they are. Senior Taylor Bower is a big part of that, as she leads the conference with 6.8 assists per set. It’s a tight race, though, that includes Glidden-Ralston senior Kimberly Daily (6.5 APS) and Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Cassidy Baker (6.1 APS).
The race to win the digs-per-set championship right now belongs to Coon Rapids-Bayard senior libero Chloe Parkis. She has 4.2 digs per set so far this season, and it’s a solid lead over CAM’s junior libero Marissa Spieker, who is at 3.6 on average. Keep an eye on Paton-Churdan’s trio of Karissa Stephenson (3.4), Hoyle (3.1) and Carmyn Paup (3.1), though.
This is also a two-horse race between Hoyle and Wallace – the only two athletes in the conference averaging over 1.0 block per set. In total, though, Wallace is tied with Woodbine junior Whitney Kuhlman with 28.0 total swats. Another Woodbine standout – senior Alexa Steinkuehler – is at 26.0 total blocks for the season.
Boyer Valley senior Katelyn Neilsen is tops in the league with 25 total aces while serving in on 114 of her 129 serves (88.4%). Baker (21) and Woodbine’s Addison Erickson and Steinkuehler have 21, 20 and 20 aces, respectively. As for efficiency, West Harrison senior Maren Evans has served in on 97 of her 99 tires (98.0%), and Woodbine’s Shannon Hopkins has been in in on 99 of 101 (98.0%).
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a terminator by the name of Kenzie Foley for a number of years, and now that she’s gone they are turning to junior Emma Salker quite often. She was already a huge piece of last year’s 4A champs, but this year she’s even bigger with 3.6 kills per set while hitting at an incredibly efficient .404.
LeMars senior star Pypr Stoeffler is at 2.8 kills per set while Sioux City East senior Lineya Wells (2.7) and Abraham Lincoln senior Kayla Schleifman (2.7) are hanging in there, too. Schleifman, by the way, is known for her great efficiency, and that’s continuing with a .490 kill efficiency. Wow.
Sioux City North senior Olivia O’Brien holds the early lead in the assist category with 7.0 assists per set. However, Abraham Lincoln freshman Molly Romano is not far behind with 6.5 per set. Only one other setter is at or above six per set, and it’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s wizard Maddie Hinkel, who is right at 6.0 assists per set in her junior year. It’s worth noting, too, that Sioux City East senior setter Chloe Kramer (5.9 APS) is not far off that mark.
Three girls in the conference are chasing the dig championship, and they aren’t far off one another. Right now, Alivia VanOtterloo of LeMars has a slight edge over Bishop Heelan’s Anesa Davenport, although both are listed at 4.4 digs per set. Stoeffler is not far behind, either, at 4.3 per set.
There are five athletes in the conference averaging over 1.0 block per set, which isn’t all that rare for the Missouri River. There are some really fantastic defenders at the net in this league year to year. The overall leader, though, is Sioux City North senior Courtney Johnson, who has 61.0 total blocks in 53 sets played. The others at or over 1.0 per set: Sioux City East’s Taylor Drent 91.1), Bishop Heelan’s Grace Nelson and Avery Nelson (1.0 each) and AL’s Schleifman (1.0).
Sioux City North’s Riley Zediker and O’Brien are 1-2 in total aces this year with 28 and 27, respectively. Shout out, though, to AL’s Jillian Shanks (75/76) and Heelan’s Ellie Gengler (114/116) for some great efficiency in the early going.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni junior outside hitter Abby Martin is off to a great start and on her way to another special season. She is well ahead of the rest of the field with 4.7 kills per set, and she’s doing it very efficiently (.396). The only other hitter over three per set is Seymour senior middle McKinley McClure (3.4 KPS). Two others are on the door-step to 3.0 KPS, and they are Melcher-Dallas senior Kenzie Smith (2.8) and Mormon Trail senior Skylar Watsabaugh (2.8). What is a baugh, anyway?
The top setter chase is mostly between two girls. Murray sophomore Jayda Chew has been very good in the early part of the season with 5.2 assists per set. She is percentage points ahead of Melcher-Dallas senior Riley Enfield (5.2 as well). Two others have four or more – Seymour junior Kolbi Keller and Twin Cedars senior Saylor See. You’ve got to love the alliteration, if nothing else.
How about a freshman leading the charge in the digs category? Orient-Macksburg only has four matches and 12 sets logged in QuikStats, but Kasyn Shinn has been really good with 5.0 digs per set. Twin Cedars junior Ali Mockenhaupt and Lamoni’s Martin are at 3.7 and 3.6 on average.
Twin Cedars senior Chloe Swank has only played in six matches and 19 sets, but she already has 20.0 blocks to lead the conference. Ankeny Christian’s Kassidy Quick – a sophomore – is not far behind with 19.0 total blocks. Lamoni junior Reese Potter and Murray senior Kinzee Eggers have 17.0 and 15.0 blocks, respectively.
Ankeny Christian sophomore Madison Beck is currently leading the conference with 22 aces while Melcher-Dallas’ Smith is not far behind with 19. There a couple worth watching as the season moves along that haven’t yet missed a serve. Seymour junior Zoe Joiner is 34/34 while sophomore Rylee Dunkin – also a star cross country runner – is 39/39. Lamoni junior Malori Leonard is also 86/88, and I think that’s worth mentioning.
There you have it. That’s 121 names in bold and an in-depth look at the statistical races in each of our seven KMAland conferences. We’ll check back in soon.
