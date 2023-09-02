(KMAland) -- Week 2 has come and gone, and what a treat it was. Here are 10 more things we learned this week in the world of KMAland football.
1. Lenox = Still Good
I’m not sure there was ever any doubt in that regard, but the Tigers made sure with their 52-26 win over Fremont-Mills last night. And they did it while overcoming the adversity of falling behind by two scores very early. Gabe Funk had 141 passing, 110 rushing and five total offensive touchdowns to lead the attack, and yep, he’s still good, too.
2. Several new coaches are on the board
If you tuned into our Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show you heard from three new head coaches that grabbed their first wins last night. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Drew Buckholdt, St. Albert’s Donnie Woods and Thomas Jefferson’s Jeremiah Watters all joined the show to talk about getting win No. 1 of their tenures. Here’s to many more.
3. Creston is about to skyrocket
This is probably the last thing they’re thinking about at this stage, but the Panthers are about to fly up the state rankings. One week after Lewis Central edged Harlan with a late field goal, Creston went into Council Bluffs and beat the Titans. It’s the first time Lewis Central suffered a regular season loss against someone not named Harlan since 2017 when Urbandale pulled the trick. More than anything, the Panthers proved they are not only a threat in this area, they are a state championship contender. And, you know what? They might just be No. 1 in 3A come Monday. Come on, voters. Pull the trigger!
4. The Back Forty Battle will be worth your time
I’ve already mentioned Lenox, but have you seen Bedford? The Bulldogs have won two road games by a combined 134-40, scoring a 71-20 win over Murray last night after beating Moravia 63-20 in week one. To add to that win over Moravia, the Mohawks went out and beat Montezuma by a 57-55 score last night. But let’s not look back. Let’s look ahead. And let’s look at the Taylor County Super Bowl AKA The Back Forty Battle (much better name) this Friday evening in Bedford. Right now, the ‘Dogs are No. 1 in the BCMoore Rankings while Lenox is No. 7 (without the addition of their win over Fremont-Mills from last night). Regardless of the ranking, this is going to be a doozy, and it’s why the dynamic duo of Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox will be there on the KMAX-Stream. By the way, Lenox has won each of the last five matchups between the two, and Bedford will be looking for their first win in the series since 2016, although they hold a 56-29-6 advantage.
5. Is there something going on when it comes to IKM-Manning?
And by “something going on” I mean, are the Wolves about to have a breakout season? They’ve hardly had an easy schedule in the first two weeks, yet they are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018. Their wins have come against East Sac County and Panorama by a combined five points, and those are likely going to go down as pretty good wins. East Sac County, for instance, followed up their loss to the Wolves by beating OABCIG last night. There might just be something going on there in Cory McCarville’s program.
6. The Glenwood offense should be able to keep up with anybody
Yes, I know I’m dropping this just six days ahead of a trip to Harlan, but I’ve seen enough. Last night, the Rams scored nearly every time they touched the ball on offense. Kayden Anderson completed 10 of his 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Payton Longmeyer on five of those completions for 102 yards and both scores. And it seems like they’re adding to their weaponry every week. Trent Patton didn’t even carry the ball this week, yet Tristan Meier (10) and Pauley Simonetti (8) combined for 18 touches on the ground. And Jack Johnson — in between dreams (please know this reference) — grabbed four catches for 70 yards. The various threats on offense, by the way, might even be secondary to the hosses they have upfront steering this thing.
7. Treynor gave up some points, but….
….the defense looks to be pretty legit. One week after shutting out St. Albert, the Cardinals defense held Tri-Center to just six points in a 35-6 victory. They had another 15.0 tackles for loss, led by 6.0 more from junior Zack Robbins. For the season, they now have 29.0 tackles for loss as a team, and Robbins has 11.0 of those (plus 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception). If we were to pick the A/1A/2A KMAland Defensive Player of the Year today (we won’t), Robbins would be the winner. And hey, he’s not alone. Junior Tristen Pearce has 5.5 TFLs while seniors Joey Bittner and Caleb Cooper have 3.0 each. Next up: Get ready for that powerful rushing attack from Clarinda.
8. The upsets continued in Missouri 8-Player
This week, No. 4 East Atchison lost at home to unranked Albany, which had two total points in last week’s poll. The Wolves were the darling last week, making a steady climb up to No. 4 after a dominant win over King City in the opening week. Then, the Warriors had other ideas in picking up a 22-18 win in Tarkio last night. It’ll be interesting to see what top-five team lands on upset watch next week.
9. Josh Petersen has something cooking with that South Holt offense
One-hundred forty points! That’s how many the South Holt offense has put up already this season in two games. Josh Petersen generally designs his offense around his talent, and he’s seemingly already figured out what will work just two weeks into the year. The Knights followed last week’s 58-50 win over Princeton by putting up 82 in a 50-point win over Pattonsburg last night. And with games against DeKalb, Stewartsville and Rock Port to follow, I’m not sure they will slow down anytime soon.
10. Johnson-Brock has a state title contender
The Eagles made pretty quick and clean work of a state-ranked D1 team (Weeping Water) last night. Sloan Pelican, who earned our AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night award, is just one of the reasons Johnson-Brock is going to be very difficult to beat. In a 55-6 win, Pelican was 6-for-7 for 194 yards and four touchdowns through the air while also adding 60 yards and a score on the ground. Chase Van Winkle was his biggest target last night, as he finished with five catches for 154 yards and four touchdowns. Like the bolded words say: They’re a state title contender.
