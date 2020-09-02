(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season has happened. There were games played in KMAland on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.
Here’s your weekly Wednesday look at those that were impressive. Yes, that’s right. Here’s….WHO IMPRESSED!!!
I’m splitting Iowa into our three divisions – 8-man, A/1A/2A and 3A/4A – and simply listing the top five performances in a number of categories. There’s also a look at our KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools. All statistics are from those that have entered them into QuikStats/Varsity Bound or MaxPreps.
KMALAND IOWA CLASS 8-MAN
Passing
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12/17, 213 yards, 4 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 15/26, 283 yards, 3 TD
Jake Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 10/14, 178 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley – 16/28, 233 yards, 5 TD
Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox – 11/20, 206 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 23 carries, 134 yards, TD
Emmet Long, SO, East Union – 20 carries, 135 yards, 2 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 14 carries, 189 yards, 4 TD
Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton-Essex – 13 carries, 225 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon – 13 carries, 138 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TD
Ty Hysell, SO, Mormon Trail – 3 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD
Ryan Krpan, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TD
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 9 receptions, 212 yards, 4 TD
Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley – 10 receptions, 146 yards, 2 TD
Tackles
Tanner Cormeny, SR, Moravia – 17.5 tackles, 12 solos
Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour – 13.5 tackles, 11 solos
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 12.0 tackles, 11 solos
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 14.0 tackles, 11 solos
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 13.5 tackles, 10 solos
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Tackles for Loss
Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills – 3.5 TFL
Keigan Kitzman, SO, Lenox – 3.5 TFL
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.5 TFL
Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4.5 TFL
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 4.0 TFL
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3.5 TFL
Colby Rich, CAM – 4.0 TFL
Layne Pryor, Woodbine – 4.0 TFL
Sacks
Carson Bauer, SO, Audubon – 2.0 TFL
Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 2.0 sacks
Remington Newton, JR, Mormon Trail – 2.5 sacks
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 3.0 sacks
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Gavin Dixon, SO, Mormon Trail – 2 interceptions
Joel Klocke, SR, Audubon – 2 interceptions
Ethan Martin, SR, Moravia – 2 fumble recoveries
Riley Neumann, SR, Ar-We-Va – 2 fumble recoveries
Tanner Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3 interceptions
Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley – 2 interceptions
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 interceptions
Defensive Touchdowns
Jose Adkins, SO, Mormon Trail – 37-yard INT
Tate Dierking, FR, Southeast Warren – 1-yard FR
Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley – 61-yard INT
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 79-yard INT
Payten Van Houten, SO, Fremont-Mills – 1-yard FR
Return Touchdowns
Chance Andersen, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 41-yard KR
Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison – 78-yard KR
Connor McKee, SR, CAM – 70-yard KR
Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni – 75-yard KR
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – PR
Field Goals
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills – 36-yard FG
KMALAND IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A
Passing
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW – 12/24, 177 yards, TD
Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center – 21/36, 307 yards, 3 TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood – 21/39, 194 yards, TD
Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley – 12/23, 196 yards, 3 TD
Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 8/13, 193 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 15 carries, 226 yards, TD
Tyler Hensley, SR, Sidney – 26 carries, 155 yards
Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside – 13 carries, 158 yards, 2 TD
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW – 28 carries, 181 yards, TD
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning – 24 carries, 143 yards
Receiving
Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside – 5 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TD
Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah – 2 receptions, 139 yards, TD
Boston DeVault, SO, Nodaway Valley – 6 receptions, 99 yards, TD
Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center – 6 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TD
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood – 9 receptions, 103 yards, TD
Tackles
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center – 15.0 tackles, 12 solos
Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah – 11.0 tackles, 8 solos
Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 13.0 tackles, 8 solos
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley – 10.0 tackles, 10 solos
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning – 12.0 tackles, 7 solos
Tackles for Loss
Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 3.0 TFL
Tegan Carson, JR, Central Decatur – 2.5 TFL
William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur – 2.5 TFL
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley – 3.0 TFL
Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2.5 TFL
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley – 5.0 TFL
Sacks
Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW – 2.0 sacks
Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2.0 sacks
Blake Sadr, SR, Treynor – 2.0 sacks
AJ Schiltz, JR, Treynor – 1.5 sacks
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley – 3.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside – 2 INT
Defensive Touchdowns
Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley – 18-yard INT
Field Goals
Collin Brandt, JR, Underwood – 34-yard FG
Owen Mieska, JR, Treynor – 29-yard FG
Ethan Reicks, SR, Riverside – 31-yard FG
Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 25-yard FG
KMALAND IOWA CLASS 3A/4A
Passing
Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North – 7/15, 225 yards, 3 TD
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan – 16/27, 269 yards, 3 TD
Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central – 10/12, 191 yards, 2 TD
Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 7/15, 188 yards, 3 TD
Carter Wessel, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 17/29, 160 yards, TD
Rushing
Brenden Bartley, SR, Harlan – 15 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD
Mason Griffith, SR, Harlan – 17 carries, 103 yards
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 13 carries, 114 yards, TD
Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 9 carries, 108 yards, 3 TD
Brady Wavrunek, SO, Sioux City North – 31 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood – 3 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TD
Connor Frame, JR, Harlan – 5 receptions, 94 yards, TD
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North – 2 receptions, 98 yards, TD
Evan Helvig, SR, Sioux City North – 4 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TD
Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central – 3 receptions, 103 yards, TD
Tackles
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 14.5 tackles, 11 solos
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 7 solos
Caden LaFleur, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 7.5 tackles, 6 solos
Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 7 solos
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 3.0 TFL
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central – 3.0 TFL
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central – 3.5 TFL
Caden Southern, SR, Lewis Central – 4.0 TFL
Santos Valdez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 4.0 TFL
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 3.0 TFL
Zach Zielstra, SR, Glenwood – 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Teddy Saltzman, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2.0 sacks
Caden Southern, SR, Lewis Central – 2.0 sacks
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Colby Burg, SR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 2 INT
Tyler Schenkelberg, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 FR
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 2 INT
Defensive Touchdowns
Ian Gill, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 1-yard FR
Desmond Grace II, JR, Sioux City North – 36-yard INT
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – INT
Return Touchdowns
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 95-yard KR
Field Goals
Jack Lloyd, SO, Sioux City North – 31-yard FG (long, made 2/2)
Jacob Schroeder, JR, Sioux City East – 31-yard FG (long, made 2/3)
George Tsiobanos, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 30-yard FG
KMALAND MISSOURI
Passing
Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 19/33, 188 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County – 20 carries, 219 yards, 2 TD
Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port – 18 carries, 144 yards, 3 TD
Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 12 carries, 90 yards, 2 TD
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 12 carries, 137 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 9 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TD
Alex Rinehart, JR, Worth County – 3 receptions, 60 yards, TD
Tackles
Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County – 11.0 tackles, 3 solos
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – 11.0 tackles, 5 solos
Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew – 15.0 tackles, 4 solos
Carter Holocek, JR, East Atchison – 13.0 tackles, 7 solos
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 18.0 tackles, 11 solos
Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison – 14.0 tackles, 8 solos
Chanclor Warner, JR, North Andrew – 11.0 tackles, 2 solos
Tackles for Loss
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 4.0 TFL
Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew – 6.0 TFL
Chanclor Warner, JR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 sacks
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Passing
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 9/17, 149 yards, TD
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 8/16, 127 yards
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City – 11/16, 180 yards, 4 TD
Rushing
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 7 carries, 97 yards, TD
Adam Eggert, SR, Plattsmouth – 11 carries, 100 yards, TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock – 7 carries, 89 yards, 3 TD
Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City – 11 carries, 105 yards
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 18 carries, 106 yards, TD
Receiving
Rece Baker, SR, Plattsmouth – 4 receptions, 83 yards, TD
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn – 2 receptions, 73 yards, TD
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 5 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD
Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City – 2 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TD
Tackles
Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn – 12.0 tackles, 9 solos
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 12.0 tackles, 8 solos
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 15.0 tackles, 9 solos
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth – 11.0 tackles, 4 solos
Tackles for Loss
Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL
Logan Cash, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3.0 TFL
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL
Sean Golden, SR, Johnson County Central – 3.0 TFL
Colby Hoback, SR, Nebraska City – 4.5 TFL
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth – 3.0 TFL
Mikah Ruiz, JR, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Logan Cash, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3.0 sacks
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.