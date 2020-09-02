WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season has happened. There were games played in KMAland on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.

Here’s your weekly Wednesday look at those that were impressive. Yes, that’s right. Here’s….WHO IMPRESSED!!!

I’m splitting Iowa into our three divisions – 8-man, A/1A/2A and 3A/4A – and simply listing the top five performances in a number of categories. There’s also a look at our KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools. All statistics are from those that have entered them into QuikStats/Varsity Bound or MaxPreps.

KMALAND IOWA CLASS 8-MAN

Passing

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12/17, 213 yards, 4 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 15/26, 283 yards, 3 TD

Jake Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 10/14, 178 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley – 16/28, 233 yards, 5 TD

Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox – 11/20, 206 yards, 2 TD

Rushing

Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 23 carries, 134 yards, TD

Emmet Long, SO, East Union – 20 carries, 135 yards, 2 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 14 carries, 189 yards, 4 TD

Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton-Essex – 13 carries, 225 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon – 13 carries, 138 yards, 2 TD

Receiving

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TD

Ty Hysell, SO, Mormon Trail – 3 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD

Ryan Krpan, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TD

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 9 receptions, 212 yards, 4 TD

Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley – 10 receptions, 146 yards, 2 TD

Tackles

Tanner Cormeny, SR, Moravia – 17.5 tackles, 12 solos

Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour – 13.5 tackles, 11 solos

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 12.0 tackles, 11 solos

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 14.0 tackles, 11 solos

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 13.5 tackles, 10 solos

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Tackles for Loss

Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills – 3.5 TFL

Keigan Kitzman, SO, Lenox – 3.5 TFL

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.5 TFL

Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4.5 TFL

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 4.0 TFL

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3.5 TFL

Colby Rich, CAM – 4.0 TFL

Layne Pryor, Woodbine – 4.0 TFL

Sacks  

Carson Bauer, SO, Audubon – 2.0 TFL

Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 2.0 sacks

Remington Newton, JR, Mormon Trail – 2.5 sacks

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 3.0 sacks

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers

Gavin Dixon, SO, Mormon Trail – 2 interceptions

Joel Klocke, SR, Audubon – 2 interceptions

Ethan Martin, SR, Moravia – 2 fumble recoveries

Riley Neumann, SR, Ar-We-Va – 2 fumble recoveries

Tanner Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3 interceptions

Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley – 2 interceptions

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 interceptions

Defensive Touchdowns

Jose Adkins, SO, Mormon Trail – 37-yard INT

Tate Dierking, FR, Southeast Warren – 1-yard FR

Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley – 61-yard INT

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 79-yard INT

Payten Van Houten, SO, Fremont-Mills – 1-yard FR

Return Touchdowns

Chance Andersen, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 41-yard KR

Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison – 78-yard KR

Connor McKee, SR, CAM – 70-yard KR

Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni – 75-yard KR

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – PR

Field Goals

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills – 36-yard FG

KMALAND IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A

Passing

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW – 12/24, 177 yards, TD

Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center – 21/36, 307 yards, 3 TD

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood – 21/39, 194 yards, TD

Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley – 12/23, 196 yards, 3 TD

Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 8/13, 193 yards, 2 TD

Rushing  

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 15 carries, 226 yards, TD

Tyler Hensley, SR, Sidney – 26 carries, 155 yards

Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside – 13 carries, 158 yards, 2 TD

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW – 28 carries, 181 yards, TD

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning – 24 carries, 143 yards

Receiving

Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside – 5 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TD

Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah – 2 receptions, 139 yards, TD

Boston DeVault, SO, Nodaway Valley – 6 receptions, 99 yards, TD

Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center – 6 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TD

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood – 9 receptions, 103 yards, TD

Tackles

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center – 15.0 tackles, 12 solos

Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah – 11.0 tackles, 8 solos

Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 13.0 tackles, 8 solos

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley – 10.0 tackles, 10 solos

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning – 12.0 tackles, 7 solos

Tackles for Loss

Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 3.0 TFL

Tegan Carson, JR, Central Decatur – 2.5 TFL

William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur – 2.5 TFL

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley – 3.0 TFL

Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2.5 TFL

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley – 5.0 TFL

Sacks

Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW – 2.0 sacks

Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2.0 sacks

Blake Sadr, SR, Treynor – 2.0 sacks

AJ Schiltz, JR, Treynor – 1.5 sacks

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley – 3.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers

Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside – 2 INT

Defensive Touchdowns

Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley – 18-yard INT

Field Goals

Collin Brandt, JR, Underwood – 34-yard FG

Owen Mieska, JR, Treynor – 29-yard FG

Ethan Reicks, SR, Riverside – 31-yard FG

Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 25-yard FG

KMALAND IOWA CLASS 3A/4A

Passing

Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North – 7/15, 225 yards, 3 TD

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan – 16/27, 269 yards, 3 TD

Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central – 10/12, 191 yards, 2 TD

Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 7/15, 188 yards, 3 TD

Carter Wessel, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 17/29, 160 yards, TD

Rushing

Brenden Bartley, SR, Harlan – 15 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD

Mason Griffith, SR, Harlan – 17 carries, 103 yards

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 13 carries, 114 yards, TD

Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 9 carries, 108 yards, 3 TD

Brady Wavrunek, SO, Sioux City North – 31 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD

Receiving

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood – 3 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TD

Connor Frame, JR, Harlan – 5 receptions, 94 yards, TD

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North – 2 receptions, 98 yards, TD

Evan Helvig, SR, Sioux City North – 4 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TD

Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central – 3 receptions, 103 yards, TD

Tackles

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 14.5 tackles, 11 solos

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 7 solos

Caden LaFleur, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 7.5 tackles, 6 solos

Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 7 solos

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 9.0 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 3.0 TFL

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central – 3.0 TFL

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central – 3.5 TFL

Caden Southern, SR, Lewis Central – 4.0 TFL

Santos Valdez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 4.0 TFL

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 3.0 TFL

Zach Zielstra, SR, Glenwood – 3.0 TFL

Sacks

Teddy Saltzman, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2.0 sacks

Caden Southern, SR, Lewis Central – 2.0 sacks

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers

Colby Burg, SR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 2 INT

Tyler Schenkelberg, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 FR

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 2 INT

Defensive Touchdowns

Ian Gill, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 1-yard FR

Desmond Grace II, JR, Sioux City North – 36-yard INT

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – INT

Return Touchdowns

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 95-yard KR

Field Goals

Jack Lloyd, SO, Sioux City North – 31-yard FG (long, made 2/2)

Jacob Schroeder, JR, Sioux City East – 31-yard FG (long, made 2/3)

George Tsiobanos, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 30-yard FG

KMALAND MISSOURI

Passing

Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 19/33, 188 yards, 2 TD

Rushing

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County – 20 carries, 219 yards, 2 TD

Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port – 18 carries, 144 yards, 3 TD

Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 12 carries, 90 yards, 2 TD

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 12 carries, 137 yards, 3 TD

Receiving

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 9 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TD

Alex Rinehart, JR, Worth County – 3 receptions, 60 yards, TD

Tackles

Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County – 11.0 tackles, 3 solos

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – 11.0 tackles, 5 solos

Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew – 15.0 tackles, 4 solos

Carter Holocek, JR, East Atchison – 13.0 tackles, 7 solos

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 18.0 tackles, 11 solos

Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison – 14.0 tackles, 8 solos

Chanclor Warner, JR, North Andrew – 11.0 tackles, 2 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 4.0 TFL

Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew – 6.0 TFL

Chanclor Warner, JR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFL

Sacks

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 sacks

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Passing

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 9/17, 149 yards, TD

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 8/16, 127 yards

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City – 11/16, 180 yards, 4 TD

Rushing

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 7 carries, 97 yards, TD

Adam Eggert, SR, Plattsmouth – 11 carries, 100 yards, TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock – 7 carries, 89 yards, 3 TD

Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City – 11 carries, 105 yards

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 18 carries, 106 yards, TD

Receiving

Rece Baker, SR, Plattsmouth – 4 receptions, 83 yards, TD

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn – 2 receptions, 73 yards, TD

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 5 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD

Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City – 2 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TD

Tackles

Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn – 12.0 tackles, 9 solos

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn – 12.0 tackles, 8 solos

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 15.0 tackles, 9 solos

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth – 11.0 tackles, 4 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL

Logan Cash, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3.0 TFL

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL

Sean Golden, SR, Johnson County Central – 3.0 TFL

Colby Hoback, SR, Nebraska City – 4.5 TFL

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth – 3.0 TFL

Mikah Ruiz, JR, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL

Sacks

Logan Cash, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3.0 sacks

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.