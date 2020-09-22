(KMAland) -- There are 10 weeks in the volleyball season until the state tournament begins in early November. We are suddenly in week five.
Check out the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings, including a static 3A/4A/5A and moves up for Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Riverside, St. Albert and Treynor and a move in for Boyer Valley in 1A/2A.
Rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighed.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Red Oak (10-3) – The Tigers swept through a state-ranked Lewis Central team in dominant fashion in Council Bluffs before sweeping through Tri-Center, St. Albert, Underwood and Creston this week. They are very, very impressive. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (17-1) – The Rams won 17 of 18 sets this past week, sweeping Atlantic, Clarinda and Shenandoah in H-10 play before a 4-0 showing at a home round robin. (LW: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (4-8): It’s hard to fault them too much for their three losses this past week. They fell to an experienced Sioux City East in four sets (at Sioux City) and lost a couple race-to-15s with Glenwood and Treynor on Saturday. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (5-2): Despite two losses this week (to Red Oak and Ridge View), the Titans stay put thanks to owning a win over St. Albert while Kuemper lost to the Saintes this past week. (LW: 4)
5. Kuemper Catholic (13-7): Kuemper actually had a nice week, and I could definitely see them making a jump or two yet this year. The Knights beat Harlan in five, lost to St. Albert in four and then went 4-1 at the CYO Tournament on Sunday. (LW: 5)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (13-3): There were a few minutes there last Tuesday that I thought the Eagles were going to take a drop. Instead, they came back to beat Treynor in five, swept IKM-Manning and then went a solid 3-1 in Red Oak. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (10-5): When it comes to my rankings, a loss does not automatically mean you drop. The way that they played at Underwood last week was very, very impressive, and I definitely think this is a top 10-12 team in the state. They followed the loss to Underwood with a win over a solid Lo-Ma team, and then went 3-1 against Clarinda, AL, Sidney and Glenwood in Glenwood on Saturday. (LW: 3)
3. Southeast Warren (12-0): The Warhawks have lost just one set this season. They’ve been highly impressive, but I don’t know that they’ve been tested quite like Treynor or Underwood at this point. Still, they’re very good, and I just don’t see a loss coming in the near future. (LW: 2)
4. East Mills (15-1): The Wolverines beat Sidney last Tuesday and then went 8-1 in sets on their way to winning the Mount Ayr Tournament. Is it possible they might actually be better than last year? Scary thought for potential opponents. (LW: 4)
5. Stanton (11-1): The Viqueens swept through Griswold last week in Corner Conference play, and then they opened this week with a pair of dominant sweeps of East Union and Southwest Valley just last night. (LW: 5)
6. Nodaway Valley (17-4): Nodaway Valley is a really impressive team, and they went 5-1 this past week. My only explanation for sitting behind Stanton is that the Viqueens swept East Union over the course of the week while the Eagles did take a set off of NV. That could change in the course of the next seven days. (LW: 7)
7. Missouri Valley (15-4): Missouri Valley won 13 of their 14 sets played this past week, sweeping Audubon in WIC play and then taking the West Harrison Tournament on Saturday with a 5-0 mark. They’re about to get tested in a big way in the WIC with Lo-Ma, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood looming. (LW: 12)
8. Logan-Magnolia (11-4): The Panthers swept AHSTW last Tuesday and then took a set off Treynor in a four-set defeat on Thursday. That was their only action of the week, but they have a couple big ones this week – at Riverside tonight and against Missouri Valley on Thursday. (LW: 9)
9. St. Albert (5-10): St. Albert fell in five to Creston last Tuesday, but they rebounded to pick up a really impressive four-set win over Kuemper on Thursday. On Saturday, they lost to my two No. 1s – Underwood and Red Oak – but beat Tri-Center and avenged their loss to Creston. (LW: 10)
10. Tri-Center (8-10): Kudos to Tri-Center for putting themselves out there, testing themselves and making a run at some of the top teams in the area. They went 2-0 in the WIC last week, but then ran up against Red Oak, St. Albert, Underwood and Creston on Saturday. Tough sledding there. (LW: 6)
11. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1): The Crusaders had another light week with a four-set win over Paton-Churdan. They could see a couple tough tests this week with Ar-We-Va coming to the crib and a trip to Woodbine. (LW: 13)
12. Riverside (11-4): The Bulldogs needed five sets to take down AHSTW in their only match of the week, but that kind of resilience is what will serve them as well as the season continues on. Huge week with Lo-Ma and Treynor on the docket. (LW: 14)
13. Boyer Valley (8-5): This was a really nice week for the RVC’s Bulldogs. They were able to find a way in a five-set win over Woodbine before bouncing back from a first-set loss to CAM in a four-set victory. The latter defeat snapped the Cougars’ eight-match win streak. (LW: NR)
14. CAM (8-2): Despite the loss in their only match of the week to Boyer Valley, I’m still a CAM truther. They’ve been a nice surprise this season and will be tested with a couple trips this week to West Harrison and Ar-We-Va. (LW: 8)
15. Sidney (8-11): I wouldn’t feel right leaving Sidney out of these rankings. They continually test themselves against some of the top teams in the area, and even though they aren’t getting too many wins, they are holding their own more often than not. (LW: 11)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.