(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season came and went on Friday night. We had all kinds of fun.
There were about five schools in a KMAland conference that did not have fun. You know how I can tell? They didn’t update their Varsity Bound statistics from week four. Those five schools will not be mentioned below in our statistical rundown. Here we go…
PASSING COMPLETIONS
The passing and receiving categories are going to be littered with a team we did not expect to see. Spooner Ball is back at Coon Rapids-Bayard, as Tanner Oswald had 21 completions to lead the rest of KMAland 8P by six. The rest of the top 9 (I put a minimum at 8):
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (15)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (14)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (14)
Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (9)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (9)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (9)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (9)
Seth Hudson, East Union (8)
In 11P, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tyler Smith had 23 completions. The only other in 11P with at least 20 was AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg, who finished with exactly that. The rest of that top 10:
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (18)
Luke Longval, Sioux City East (16)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (15)
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (15)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (14)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (14)
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (13)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (12)
PASSING ATTEMPTS
Oswald threw the ball 38(!) times in against Woodbine on Friday evening. The runner-up also played in that game with Woodbine’s Cory Bantam throwing it 28 times. The rest of the top 9 (minimum of 13):
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (26)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (26)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (25)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (21)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (17)
Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (16)
Seth Hudson, East Union (13)
Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad and AHSTW’s Sternberg both had 37 pass attempts on Friday evening to lead KMAland 11P. There were three others with at least 30 attempts in Smith (33), Nodaway Valley’s Nathan Russell (32) and Sioux City East’s Luke Longval (30). The rest:
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (28)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (24)
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (24)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (21)
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (21)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (21)
PASSING YARDS
In the illustrious history of Coon Rapids-Bayard’s aerial attacks nobody had ever thrown for 500 yards. And then Oswald suddenly did it on Friday, finishing the night with a school-record 507. Two others – Will Ragaller of Ar-We-Va and Ty Hysell of Mormon Trail – were both over 300 yards. Here’s the rest of that top 10:
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (321)
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (303)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (176)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (164)
Seth Hudson, East Union (157)
Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (135)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (100)
Lane Spieker, CAM (98)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (88)
Nobody got to 500 yards in 11P, but that would be too much to ask on any given night anyway. SBL’s Smith went for 361 yards, and that was 113 more yards than anyone else. Check out the rest of that top 10:
Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW (248)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (223)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (215)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (209)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (199)
Kyle Strider, Creston (195)
Luke Longval, Sioux City East (177)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (169)
Kaleb Gengler Bishop Heelan Catholic (151)
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
Oswald also threw for seven(!) touchdowns in the win over Woodbine. Yes, that was the most. Ar-We-Va’s Ragaller also threw for five. That’s pretty good, too. The rest:
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (4)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (3)
Seth Hudson, East Union (3)
Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (2)
Landon Harvey, Southeast Warren (2)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (2)
Kaleb Templeton, Moravia (2)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (2)
Both Underwood’s Alex Ravlin and SBL’s Smith both threw four touchdowns on Friday while Harlan’s Teagon Kasperbauer had three. The other four with at least two:
Kayden Dirks, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Cooper Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Nolan Ramsey, IKM-Manning (2)
Kyle Strider, Creston (2)
CARRIES
Hey, there was some running done on Friday night, too, even if CRB decided they’re not about that anymore. Murray’s Wyatt Gannon toted it 30 times while Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson and Kalvin Brown had 27 and 25, respectively. Three others had at least 20.
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (24)
Zack Belden, Murray (23)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (20)
Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (18)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (16)
Cody Brunow, Woodbine (16)
Emmet Long, East Union (16)
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (16)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (16)
Nobody, though, had more carries than Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Maguire on Friday night. He had 42 totes for the Panthers in their win over Tri-Center. And I bet AL’s Mikaele Hayes felt like a workhorse after running it 33 times. To be clear, he should feel that way. That’s a lot of carries. The rest of the top 10:
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (29)
Rhett Bentley, Riverside (26)
Riley Fouts, Red Oak (25)
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (21)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (21)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (21)
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (20)
Brennan Hayes, Creston (19)
RUSHING YARDS
CAM’s Lane Spieker wasn’t even in the top 10 in carries, yet he led the area with 289 yards rushing. There were THREE others over 200 – Stevenson (239), Gannon (223) and Isaac Grundman of Lenox (204). The rest of the top 10:
Gavin Smith, Audubon (176)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (153)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (151)
Kalvin Brown, Lamoni (151)
Payten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills (142)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (129)
While Maguire had the more carries, Hayes went for 318 yards in their Thursday night win over Sioux City West. That led the area, although Maguire was next with 261. Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown (229), Southwest Valley’s Brendan Knapp (204) and Riverside’s Rhett Bentley (201) also hit the 200-yard threshold. The rest of the top 10:
Riley Fouts, Red Oak (191)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (164)
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (153)
Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning (136)
Aidan Hall, Harlan (127)
RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
Spieker is here again after scoring seven touchdowns on the ground on Friday evening. Stevenson also had five. The rest of the best that scored three times:
William Amfahr, Martensdale-St. Marys (4)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (4)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (4)
Zack Belden, Murray (3)
Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren (3)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (3)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (3)
Payten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills (3)
Lots of names that scored at least two touchdowns in KMAland 11P on the ground. Clarinda’s Brown, Creston’s Briley Hayes and AL’s Hayes all had four touchdowns. There were four others with three and then a bunch more with two. Look at their names:
Joey Anderson, Underwood (3)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (3)
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (3)
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (3)
Rhett Bentley, Riverside (2)
Austin Cole, Mount Ayr (2)
Kayden Dirks, Treynor (2)
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (2)
Riley Fouts, Red Oak (2)
Aidan Hall, Harlan (2)
Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North (2)
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (2)
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (2)
Cooper Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (2)
Dedric Sullivan, Sioux City North (2)
RECEPTIONS
Gotta be Coon Rapids-Bayard, right? Wrong! Well, they did have a pair in second, but Mormon Trail’s Gabe Stripe had eight grabs to lead the area. For CRB, it was Easton Hays and Preston McAlister pulling in seven apiece. The rest of the 10:
Nick Jennum, Griswold (6)
Braeden Kirsch, Ar-We-Va (6)
Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va (6)
Wyatt Carlson, East Union (5)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine (5)
Paul Freund, Woodbine (5)
Brayden Olson, Lamoni (5)
In KMAland 11P, the Tyler to Tyler connection was on point Friday evening. That’s Tyler Smith to Tyler Schenkelberg at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Schenkelberg had nine grabs to lead KMAland conference schools while Lewis Central’s Luciano Fidone had eight. There were three more with seven, three others with six and four with five. They are:
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (7)
Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7)
Isaac Jones, Clarinda (7)
Kelynn Jacobsen, Sioux City East (6)
Brayden Lund, AHSTW (6)
Cole Scheffler, AHSTW (6)
Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley (5)
Connor Frame, Harlan (5)
David Leusink, LeMars (5)
Jace Rose, Riverside (5)
RECEIVING YARDS
This is where the Crusaders have the top two dudes. Hays had 229 yards and McAlister finished with 211. That is some kind of night for the Crusaders receiving corps. The rest of the top 10:
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (183)
Wyatt Carlson, East Union (170)
Wade Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (119)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (113)
Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va (105)
Nick Jennum, Griswold (103)
Braeden Kirsch, Ar-We-Va (102)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (82)
Schenkelberg (SBL) also led the way in receiving yards with 210 for the night. The next best probably came from a spot we weren’t expecting, too, with Todd Pedersen of Treynor accumulating 141 receiving yards. Two others – Connor Frame of Harlan (115) and Creston’s Brandon Briley (113) – were over 100. The rest of the top 10:
Luciano Fidone, Lewis Central (95)
Isaac Jones, Clarinda (90)
Brayden Lund, AHSTW (88)
Teddy Saltzman, Bishop Heelan Catholic (87)
Grady Jeppeson, Riverside (77)
Cole Scheffler, AHSTW (75)
RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS
Both Hays and Stripe came out of Friday night with FOUR touchdown receptions each. There were five others with two:
Wyatt Carlson, East Union (2)
Nick Jennum, Griswold (2)
Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va (2)
Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Wade Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (2)
There were three players in KMAland 11P that had two touchdown receptions on Friday. SBL’s Jacob Imming, Treynor’s Pedersen and Underwood’s Josh Ravlin are those dudes.
TACKLES
Mormon Trail faced off against a heavy rushing attack in Murray on Friday night, and it showed in the tackles statistics. Logan Evans had 15.5 tackles to lead the area in 8P while teammate Jose Adkins had 13.5. Stanton-Essex standout Logan Roberts had 13.5 himself, and then there’s another Mormon Trail tackler in Domanic Bear with 12.5 takedowns. The rest of the top 10:
Sage Evans, West Harrison (12.0)
Adam Dueker, Moravia (11.5)
Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11.5)
William Amfahr, Martensdale-St. Marys (9.5)
Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9.5)
Joshua Lopez, East Union (9.5)
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9.5)
If I gave you three guesses – and the first two don’t count – to figure out who led the area in tackles in KMAland 11P on Friday do you think you could come up with it? Think about a team that ran the ball a lot and then think about a guy that had 24.0 tackles a couple weeks ago. That’s Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg, who had 17.5 tackles in week four to lead the area. AHSTW’s Aidan Martin was next with 14.5. The rest of that top 10:
Evahn Wallace, Central Decatur (12.5)
Reese Schlotfeld, Thomas Jefferson (11.5)
Nick Wells, Sioux City East (11.5)
Cole Stenzel, Sidney (10.5)
Jaxyn Valadez, Tri-Center (10.5)
Tanner Crawford, IKM-Manning (9.5)
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (9.0)
Jason Dickson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8.5)
Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (8.5)
Denver Pauley, AHSTW (8.5)
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Audubon’s Joey Schramm is a beastly kind of dude, and he was that way on Friday night against Exira/EHK. He had an area-best 5.5 tackles for loss. Moravia’s Adam Dueker finished with 5.0, and then Conner Fitzgerald of Lenox, Woodbine’s Sloan Smith and Boyer Valley’s Carsan Wood had 4.0 each. The rest of the top 10:
Logan Evans, Mormon Trail (3.5)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (3.5)
Cole Miller, Boyer Valley (3.5)
Payten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills (3.5)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (3.0)
Braydon Hast, Boyer Valley (3.0)
Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va (3.0)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (3.0)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (3.0)
In KMAland 11P, big Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central made his presence known with 5.0 tackles for loss in their great defensive battle with Indianola. Sioux City East’s Nick Wells also had a strong night with 4.0 TFL. Check out the top 10:
Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East (3.5)
Clayton Holben, Shenandoah (3.0)
Liam Cleary, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2.5)
Logan Green, Clarinda (2.5)
Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (2.5)
Ben Labrum, Shenandoah (2.5)
Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.5)
Cale Pittenger, Sioux City East (2.5)
Jace Rose, Riverside (2.5)
SACKS
Schramm is on top here, too, with 4.5 sacks on Friday evening. One other area athlete in 8P – Braydon Hast of Boyer Valley – had 3.0 sacks. The rest with 1.5:
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (2.0)
Logan Evans, Mormon Trail (2.0)
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine (2.0)
Jake Cox, Lenox (1.5)
Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1.5)
Gavin Kelley, Woodbine (1.5)
Sloan Smith, Woodbine (1.5)
Sioux City East’s Cale Pittenger was one of just three players in KMAland 11P that had at least 1.5 sacks on Friday. He had 2.5 to lead the area while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tylar Lutgen had 2.0 and Clarinda’s Drew Brown posted 1.5.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
Speaking of Hast, the Boyer Valley standout had two fumble recoveries. Nobody else had more than one.
In KMAland 11P, Cal Wanninger of Kuemper Catholic had two fumble recoveries of his own. He’s really, really good.
INTERCEPTIONS
Three 8P players had two picks on Friday evening, including Kaleb Templeton of Moravia, Jaidan TenEyck of Boyer Valley and CAM’s Austin Williams.
In KMAland 11P, Jack Kling of Red Oak had two of their five interceptions on Friday evening.
DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS
There were four defensive touchdowns in KMAland 8P on Friday evening. Hogan Franey of Martensdale-St. Marys had a huge one, nabbing a pick at the nine yard line and then took it back 71 yards to the house. Other defensive touchdowns came from Jonathan Weaver of Lenox (44-yard pick-six), Gavin Kelley of Woodbine (fumble recovery of some amount of yardage) and Bedford’s Quentin King (25-yard scoop and score).
There were three defensive touchdowns in KMAland 11P with Red Oak’s Riley Fouts putting out the big one on a 95-yard pick six. I will say this, it was actually 100 to 101 yards, looking back at the film, and I am well aware that it is physically impossible to go that long within the rules of the game. Still a pretty amazing run back! Others with touchdowns: Jake Fink of Denison-Schleswig (35-yard interception) and Creston’s McCoy Haines (interception of some sort of yardage).
SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWNS
It was a good Friday for returns in KMAland 8P. There were five special teams touchdowns with Caden Crow of Southeast Warren and Bedford’s Silas Walston both putting up 68-yard kick returns. Martensdale-St. Marys’ William Amfahr also had a 61-yard kick return while Boyer Valley’s Matt Ferguson and Braden Wessel of Audubon had punt returns for scores.
There were also three special teams scores in 11P with Thomas Jefferson’s Lane Toman going for 99 yards on a kick return, Underwood’s Scott Pearson returning a punt 35 yards for a score and Tom Schwartz of Treynor going in from 21 yards on a punt return.
FIELD GOALS
Oh man, there were some field goals this week in KMAland 11P. There were EIGHT three-pointers. Some of them were just way too short for my liking (go for it), but I am here to highlight these great people and great players and their highlights.
The longest field goal was from Harlan’s Stephen Leinen, who made a field goal from 42 yards. That was actually one of two makes for the Cyclones kicker on Friday. Central Decatur’s Kale Rockhold (39), Jovany Kabongo of LeMars (37) and George Tsiobanos of Bishop Heelan Catholic (30) all made field goals from 30 or more. Then there were the 22-yard field goal kickers: Dawson Bond of Red Oak, Lewis Central’s Boston Hensley and Riverside’s Braydon Hill.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.