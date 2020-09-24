WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The fourth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.

Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.

8-Man  

Missing: Seymour 

Passing 

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13/20, 227 yards, 7 TD

Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 6/10, 194 yards, 2 TD

Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 10/22, 169 yards, TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 11/23, 150 yards

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 10/15, 146 yards, 3 TD

Rushing 

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 26 carries, 317 yards, 4 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 8 carries, 199 yards, 2 TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 31 carries, 161 yards, TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 17 carries, 159 yards, TD

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 10 carries, 138 yards, 3 TD

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 13 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD

Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 11 carries, 137 yards, 4 TD

Logan Jones, SR, Lamoni — 14 carries, 128 yards, TD

Sam Olsen, SR, Griswold — 20 carries, 112 yards, TD

Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 16 carries, 109 yards, 2 TD

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 14 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD

Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 23 carries, 106 yards, 3 TD

Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 17 carries, 106 yards, 2 TD

Brad Larson, SR, Lenox — 19 carries, 104 yards

Receiving 

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions, 129 yards, 3 TD

Keegan Christensen, SR, Lenox — 3 receptions, 117 yards, TD

Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 5 receptions, 110 yards, TD

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 8 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 2 receptions, 98 yards, TD

Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 7 receptions, 97 yards, TD

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 7 receptions, 95 yards

Tackles 

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 18.0 tackles, 12 solos

Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 15.5 tackles, 13 solos

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 14.0 tackles, 14 solos

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13.0 tackles, 12 solos

Zander Reed, SR, Murray — 12.5 tackles, 6 solos

Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.0 tackles, 8 solos

Logan Jones, SR, Murray — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos

Cael Ogier, SR, Murray — 11.0 tackles, 7 solos

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Garrett Green, SR, Bedford — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 6.5 TFL

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 5.0 TFL

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4.0 TFL

Kade Nowlin, JR, Murray — 3.5 TFL

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL

Tristan Frank, JR, Stanton-Essex — 3.0 TFL

Brandon Jensen, JR, Audubon — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Trey Baker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2.0 sacks

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 2.0 sacks

Kade Nowlin, JR, Murray — 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD 

Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 71-yard FR TD

Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 3-yard FR TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — INT TD

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 3 INT

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 INT

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 2 INT

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 2 INT

Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 1 FR, 1 INT

Return TD 

Gage Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 79-yard KR TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 73-yard KR TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 70-yard KR TD

Rylan Houston, SR, Stanton-Essex — 65-yard KR TD

Gabe Stripe, JR, Mormon Trail — 51-yard PR TD

Evan Alt, FR, Audubon — 49-yard KR TD

Field Goal 

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 37-yard FG

A/1A/2A 

Missing: None

Passing

Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 15/32, 257 yards, 4 TD

Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur — 13/30, 230 yards

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 11/22, 173 yards, 2 TD

Caden Anderson, SO, Atlantic — 10/16, 167 yards, TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 14/32, 164 yards, TD

Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 7/9, 156 yards, TD

Rushing 

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 27 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 23 carries, 148 yards

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 15 carries, 140 yards, 3 TD

Joey Anderson, JR, Underwood — 20 carries, 131 yards, 2 TD

Drake Anderson, SR, Missouri Valley — 16 carries, 122 yards, 2 TD

Tyler Hensley, SR, Sidney — 13 carries, 106 yards, 3 TD

Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr — 11 carries, 105 yards

Receiving 

Raydden Grobe, SR, AHSTW — 8 receptions, 142 yards, 2 TD

Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TD

Haden Leymaster, SR, Central Decatur — 7 receptions, 121 yards

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3 receptions, 100 yards

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 3 receptions, 94 yards

Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 3 receptions, 77 yards

Blake Hall, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 75 yards, TD

Tackles 

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 13.5 tackles, 12 solos

Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 12.0 tackles, 12 solos

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 4.5 TFL

Carter Davis, JR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL

Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic — 3.5 TFL

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 3.5 TFL

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic — 2.0 sacks

Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside — 1.5 sacks

Defensive TD 

Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert — 92-yard INT TD

Elliot Cooney, JR, Nodaway Valley — 56-yard INT TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 25-yard INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Grant Sturm, SR, Atlantic — 4 INT

Nick Denning, FR, AHSTW — 1 FR, 1 INT

Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert — 1 FR, 1 INT

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 2 INT

Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT

Return TD 

Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert — 85-yard KR TD

Field Goal 

Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside — 27-yard FG

Sam Wilber, SR, St. Albert — 26-yard FG

3A/4A 

Missing: Sioux City North Defense, Thomas Jefferson

Passing 

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 20/31, 282 yards, 2 TD

Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood — 11/25, 200 yards, 2 TD

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 15/24, 197 yards, 2 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 10/18, 132 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 27 carries, 229 yards, 3 TD

Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 21 carries, 169 yards, 3 TD

Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 13 carries, 97 yards

Gage Skarda, JR, Creston/O-M — 22 carries, 78 yards

Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East — 9 carries, 74 yards, TD

Jaxson Hildenbrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 21 carries, 73 yards

Receiving 

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions, 174 yards, 2 TD

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — 6 receptions, 162 yards, TD

Joey Moser, JR, Harlan — 6 receptions, 93 yards, 2 TD

Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 69 yards, TD

Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 3 receptions, 51 yards

Tackles 

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 11.5 tackles

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 9.0 tackles, 9 solos

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 8.5 tackles

Tackles for Loss 

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL

Nick Wells, SO, Sioux City East — 4.0 TFL

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL

Justin Holder, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL

Brenden Bartley, SR, Harlan — 2.0 TFL

Michael Fafita, SR, LeMars — 2.0 TFL

Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL

Braiden Hurd, SR, LeMars — 2.0 TFL

Kasey Krogh, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL

Will McLaughlin, JR, Harlan — 2.0 TFL

Sacks 

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 3.5 sacks

Kasey Krogh, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 1.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Cass Camarigg, SR, Sioux City East — 2 INT

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — INT TD

Return TD 

Hunter Hauger, SR, Glenwood — 16-yard PR TD

MISSOURI

Missing: North-West Nodaway & South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Passing 

Aidan Burke, Rock Port — 7/14, 188 yards, 2 TD

Tony Osburn, JR, Mound City — 9/17, 162 yards, 3 TD

Braxton Hightshoe, SO, Worth County — 5/11, 148 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 37 carries, 265 yards, 3 TD

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 13 carries, 147 yards

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 141 yards, 4 TD

Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 20 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 20 carries, 93 yards, TD

Receiving 

Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 5 receptions, 131 yards, 3 TD

Treyton Peshek, SR, Rock Port — 4 receptions, 122 yards

Wil Young, JR, Mound City — 4 receptions, 107 yards, 3 TD

Tackles 

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 18 tackles, 14 solos

Justin Dye, SR, Worth County — 13 tackles, 7 solos

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 13 tackles, 13 solos

Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew — 11 tackles, 8 solos

Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County — 11 tackles, 4 solos

Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City — 10 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 3.5 TFL

Tony Osburn, JR, Mound City — 3.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

William Rother, JR, Mound City — 2.5 TFL

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Andrew Goff, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT, 1 FR

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Aidan Burke, Rock Port — INT TD

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — INT TD

NEBRASKA

Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmryra, Syracuse.

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 18/24, 243 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 13/25, 186 yards, 2 TD

Nick Carroll, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 14/25, 151 yards, TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/10, 132 yards

Rushing 

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 29 carries, 196 yards, TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 6 carries, 154 yards, 2 TD

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 23 carries, 153 yards, 3 TD

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 20 carries, 120 yards, TD

Jace Heckenlively, SR, Falls City — 9 carries, 103 yards, TD

Receiving 

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 10 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TD

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 121 yards

Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 7 receptions, 119 yards, TD

Calvin Antholz, SR, Johnson County Central — 3 receptions, 79 yards

Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 5 receptions, 65 yards, TD

Tackles 

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 15 tackles, 8 solos

Grant Buller, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 15 tackles, 5 solos

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 11 tackles, 7 solos

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 10 tackles, 4 solos

Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10 tackles, 4 solos

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Thomas Fields, JR, Auburn — 3.0 TFL

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 2.0 TFL

Defensive TD 

Levi Neumeister, SR, Weeping Water — FR TD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.