(KMAland) -- The fourth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.
Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.
8-Man
Missing: Seymour
Passing
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13/20, 227 yards, 7 TD
Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 6/10, 194 yards, 2 TD
Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 10/22, 169 yards, TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 11/23, 150 yards
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 10/15, 146 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 26 carries, 317 yards, 4 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 8 carries, 199 yards, 2 TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 31 carries, 161 yards, TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 17 carries, 159 yards, TD
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 10 carries, 138 yards, 3 TD
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 13 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD
Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 11 carries, 137 yards, 4 TD
Logan Jones, SR, Lamoni — 14 carries, 128 yards, TD
Sam Olsen, SR, Griswold — 20 carries, 112 yards, TD
Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 16 carries, 109 yards, 2 TD
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 14 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD
Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 23 carries, 106 yards, 3 TD
Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 17 carries, 106 yards, 2 TD
Brad Larson, SR, Lenox — 19 carries, 104 yards
Receiving
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions, 129 yards, 3 TD
Keegan Christensen, SR, Lenox — 3 receptions, 117 yards, TD
Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 5 receptions, 110 yards, TD
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 8 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 2 receptions, 98 yards, TD
Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 7 receptions, 97 yards, TD
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 7 receptions, 95 yards
Tackles
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 18.0 tackles, 12 solos
Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 15.5 tackles, 13 solos
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 14.0 tackles, 14 solos
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13.0 tackles, 12 solos
Zander Reed, SR, Murray — 12.5 tackles, 6 solos
Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.0 tackles, 8 solos
Logan Jones, SR, Murray — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos
Cael Ogier, SR, Murray — 11.0 tackles, 7 solos
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Garrett Green, SR, Bedford — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 6.5 TFL
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 5.0 TFL
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4.0 TFL
Kade Nowlin, JR, Murray — 3.5 TFL
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL
Tristan Frank, JR, Stanton-Essex — 3.0 TFL
Brandon Jensen, JR, Audubon — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Trey Baker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2.0 sacks
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 2.0 sacks
Kade Nowlin, JR, Murray — 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 71-yard FR TD
Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 3-yard FR TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — INT TD
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 3 INT
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 INT
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 2 INT
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 2 INT
Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 1 FR, 1 INT
Return TD
Gage Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 79-yard KR TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 73-yard KR TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 70-yard KR TD
Rylan Houston, SR, Stanton-Essex — 65-yard KR TD
Gabe Stripe, JR, Mormon Trail — 51-yard PR TD
Evan Alt, FR, Audubon — 49-yard KR TD
Field Goal
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 37-yard FG
A/1A/2A
Missing: None
Passing
Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 15/32, 257 yards, 4 TD
Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur — 13/30, 230 yards
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 11/22, 173 yards, 2 TD
Caden Anderson, SO, Atlantic — 10/16, 167 yards, TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 14/32, 164 yards, TD
Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 7/9, 156 yards, TD
Rushing
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 27 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 23 carries, 148 yards
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 15 carries, 140 yards, 3 TD
Joey Anderson, JR, Underwood — 20 carries, 131 yards, 2 TD
Drake Anderson, SR, Missouri Valley — 16 carries, 122 yards, 2 TD
Tyler Hensley, SR, Sidney — 13 carries, 106 yards, 3 TD
Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr — 11 carries, 105 yards
Receiving
Raydden Grobe, SR, AHSTW — 8 receptions, 142 yards, 2 TD
Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TD
Haden Leymaster, SR, Central Decatur — 7 receptions, 121 yards
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3 receptions, 100 yards
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 3 receptions, 94 yards
Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 3 receptions, 77 yards
Blake Hall, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 75 yards, TD
Tackles
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 13.5 tackles, 12 solos
Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 12.0 tackles, 12 solos
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 4.5 TFL
Carter Davis, JR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL
Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic — 3.5 TFL
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 3.5 TFL
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic — 2.0 sacks
Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside — 1.5 sacks
Defensive TD
Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert — 92-yard INT TD
Elliot Cooney, JR, Nodaway Valley — 56-yard INT TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 25-yard INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Grant Sturm, SR, Atlantic — 4 INT
Nick Denning, FR, AHSTW — 1 FR, 1 INT
Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert — 1 FR, 1 INT
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 2 INT
Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT
Return TD
Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert — 85-yard KR TD
Field Goal
Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside — 27-yard FG
Sam Wilber, SR, St. Albert — 26-yard FG
3A/4A
Missing: Sioux City North Defense, Thomas Jefferson
Passing
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 20/31, 282 yards, 2 TD
Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood — 11/25, 200 yards, 2 TD
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 15/24, 197 yards, 2 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 10/18, 132 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 27 carries, 229 yards, 3 TD
Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 21 carries, 169 yards, 3 TD
Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 13 carries, 97 yards
Gage Skarda, JR, Creston/O-M — 22 carries, 78 yards
Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East — 9 carries, 74 yards, TD
Jaxson Hildenbrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 21 carries, 73 yards
Receiving
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions, 174 yards, 2 TD
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — 6 receptions, 162 yards, TD
Joey Moser, JR, Harlan — 6 receptions, 93 yards, 2 TD
Bennett Vanderloo, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 69 yards, TD
Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 3 receptions, 51 yards
Tackles
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 11.5 tackles
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 9.0 tackles, 9 solos
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 8.5 tackles, 7 solos
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 8.5 tackles
Tackles for Loss
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL
Nick Wells, SO, Sioux City East — 4.0 TFL
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL
Justin Holder, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL
Brenden Bartley, SR, Harlan — 2.0 TFL
Michael Fafita, SR, LeMars — 2.0 TFL
Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL
Braiden Hurd, SR, LeMars — 2.0 TFL
Kasey Krogh, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL
Will McLaughlin, JR, Harlan — 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 3.5 sacks
Kasey Krogh, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 1.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Cass Camarigg, SR, Sioux City East — 2 INT
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East — INT TD
Return TD
Hunter Hauger, SR, Glenwood — 16-yard PR TD
MISSOURI
Missing: North-West Nodaway & South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Passing
Aidan Burke, Rock Port — 7/14, 188 yards, 2 TD
Tony Osburn, JR, Mound City — 9/17, 162 yards, 3 TD
Braxton Hightshoe, SO, Worth County — 5/11, 148 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 37 carries, 265 yards, 3 TD
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 13 carries, 147 yards
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 141 yards, 4 TD
Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 20 carries, 125 yards, 2 TD
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 20 carries, 93 yards, TD
Receiving
Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 5 receptions, 131 yards, 3 TD
Treyton Peshek, SR, Rock Port — 4 receptions, 122 yards
Wil Young, JR, Mound City — 4 receptions, 107 yards, 3 TD
Tackles
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 18 tackles, 14 solos
Justin Dye, SR, Worth County — 13 tackles, 7 solos
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 13 tackles, 13 solos
Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew — 11 tackles, 8 solos
Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County — 11 tackles, 4 solos
Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City — 10 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — 3.5 TFL
Tony Osburn, JR, Mound City — 3.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
William Rother, JR, Mound City — 2.5 TFL
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Andrew Goff, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT, 1 FR
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Aidan Burke, Rock Port — INT TD
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — INT TD
NEBRASKA
Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmryra, Syracuse.
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 18/24, 243 yards, 3 TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 13/25, 186 yards, 2 TD
Nick Carroll, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 14/25, 151 yards, TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/10, 132 yards
Rushing
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 29 carries, 196 yards, TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 6 carries, 154 yards, 2 TD
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 23 carries, 153 yards, 3 TD
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 20 carries, 120 yards, TD
Jace Heckenlively, SR, Falls City — 9 carries, 103 yards, TD
Receiving
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 10 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TD
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 121 yards
Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 7 receptions, 119 yards, TD
Calvin Antholz, SR, Johnson County Central — 3 receptions, 79 yards
Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 5 receptions, 65 yards, TD
Tackles
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 15 tackles, 8 solos
Grant Buller, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 15 tackles, 5 solos
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 11 tackles, 7 solos
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 10 tackles, 4 solos
Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10 tackles, 4 solos
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Thomas Fields, JR, Auburn — 3.0 TFL
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 2.0 TFL
Defensive TD
Levi Neumeister, SR, Weeping Water — FR TD