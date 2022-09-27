(KMAland) -- Today, I’m not writing this as a journalist. I’m not writing this as someone that covers dozens of schools in this region we call KMAland. And I’m definitely not writing this as someone that has all the answers. Today, I am a father of three boys in the Shenandoah school district.
Like many of you, I sat plenty horrified deep into the morning hours this past Saturday of what the scoreboard said on Friday. There have been unfortunate times and situations before I was a father where I could just shrug it off. Not my problem. It’s time to make it my problem. It’s time for all of us to make it our problem. And find a solution.
Let’s be clear, the issues did not begin on Friday night. They aren’t the issues of the kids that played. In my opinion, this isn’t on the coaching staff or at the feet of the administration. We can’t blame one single person or a group of people, replace them and then just expect everything to magically change. Frankly, I think the people that are in charge at Shenandoah are knowledgeable, I think they are great people and I think — most importantly — they want what is best for Shenandoah.
And so, I propose that we support them. This proposal of support doesn’t mean we all hold hands and sing kumbaya around them. It doesn’t mean we root them on from the sidelines. The power of positivity can work, but it cannot work without action. Support means we get our hands dirty. We do whatever we can possibly do to help systematically change the direction of this ship.
And who is we? It’s you. The one with the kid that needs to blow off some steam and energy. It’s you. The one that has two hands, two feet and a loud mouth. It’s you. The one that has a son or daughter that is thinking about not going out for a certain activity this year. That kid can blow off the steam and energy at any number of youth practices. Those two hands, two feet and loud mouth can be used to help coach, guide and/or steer a youth program. And that kid that may not want to go out? Well, it’s up to you to tell them they are going out.
The cancellation of the Shenandoah season did not happen because of Friday. It did not happen because of injuries. It happened many years ago when we allowed it to happen. There’s no more shrugging of the shoulders. If I can help, I want to help. If you can help, you should, too. Let’s support the people that lead our schools and community by being leaders ourselves.
I have more thoughts, ideas and opinions that are not for public consumption at this time, and I admit that I do not have all the answers. Feel free — if you are a community member, parent, coach, administrator or whatever else — to shoot me an email (dmartin@kmamail.com) or text (712-269-7938) to share discourse, ideas or demands with me. I'm sorry to the people this has impacted, and I’m ready to work to make sure something like it never happens again. So, put me to work.