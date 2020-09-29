(KMAland) -- As we move into week six of the volleyball season, there are still plenty of questions to answer and still plenty of movement in the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
Check out the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings, including a static 3A/4A/5A and moves up for Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Riverside, St. Albert and Treynor and a move in for Boyer Valley in 1A/2A.
Rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighed.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Red Oak (11-3) — The Tigers had a quiet week with a dominant sweep of Creston (heard on the KMAX-Stream). Tough test with Harlan coming up tonight. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (18-1) — Just one for Glenwood, too, as they handled their own business with a sweep of Denison-Schleswig. They are off until next week when they get Kuemper, Harlan and St. Albert in a two-night span. (LW: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (5-10): The Lynx went 1-2 at the Sioux City East Tournament, but they played plenty well in defeats to Sheldon and Sioux City East. Big battles coming up the rest of this week with St. Albert, Heelan and a trip to Valley. (LW: 3)
4. Kuemper Catholic (13-7): They were scheduled to play just one match last week. Instead, with the postponement of their match with Creston, they played none. Yet, they move up. I don’t make the rules. (LW: 5)
5. Harlan (13-6): Strong week for Harlan with a 3-2 record, including a huge four-set win at Lewis Central. Big test tonight at Red Oak. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (14-3) — The Eagles didn’t get a chance to play last week (Audubon had to cancel) and their first WIC match this week (AHSTW) was also postponed, so they added ACGC to the schedule. And they handled business in three sets last night. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (12-5) — Sweeps of IKM-Manning and Riverside last week has them playing some fantastic volleyball heading into a trip to Missouri Valley on Thursday. They’ll also see some fine competition on Saturday at TJ. (LW: 2)
3. Southeast Warren (15-0) — The wins keep on coming for the Warhawks, as they went 7-1 in sets with Central Decatur, Grand View Christian and Seymour during the last seven days. They’re off until next week. (LW: 3)
4. Nodaway Valley (18-4) — The Wolverines beat Bedford in their only meeting since the last rankings. They’ll take on Central Decatur tonight and are just biding their time until their next shot at SEW, presumably in the POI championship. (LW: 6)
5. Logan-Magnolia (13-4) — Really strong week with wins over Riverside (in 3) and over Missouri Valley (in 4). They have a HUGE couple of matches this week with Tri-Center (tonight) and Underwood (Thursday). (LW: 8)
6. Missouri Valley (16-5) — Despite the loss to Lo-Ma, I’m still high on the Lady Reds, which beat AHSTW in a four-set matchup last week. They will have a bunch of big matches between now and next week’s power rankings. (LW: 7)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) — I’m giving the Crusaders the benefit of the doubt here. They’re obviously talented, but they’ve played just one other team in the power rankings to this point this year (Nodaway Valley) — and that’s their loss. (LW: 11)
8. Sidney (12-11) — The Cowgirls were hanging on to these rankings by a thread, and there was a chance they would fall out if they didn’t…..well, win the whole dang Bedford Tournament. In doing so, they beat Lamoni, Stanton AND East Mills. Impressive and very worthy of a big jump. (LW: 15)
9. East Mills (18-2) — The Wolverines could get a chance to avenge that loss to Sidney in a true best-of-five later this week. They also beat Sidney during conference play. For now, the most recent result carries the most weight. (LW: 4)
10. Stanton (14-2) — Sidney/Stanton III hits the big stage tonight. And by big stage, I mean the East Mills elementary school. (LW: 5)
11. St. Albert (6-10) — The Saintes needed a big comeback to take down Atlantic in five sets last week. There’s still some time left to find their stride. (LW: 9)
12. Tri-Center (8-10) — They didn’t get a chance to play last week, but they will have a shot to move up with Logan-Magnolia tonight and Riverside on Thursday. (LW: 10)
13. Lenox (8-5) — Big mover of the week with wins over Southwest Valley and — more importantly — a sweep of CAM. (LW: NR)
14. Boyer Valley (10-5) — The Bulldogs have won seven in a row, including a five-set win at Exira/EHK last Tuesday and a four-set triumph over West Harrison on Thursday. Huge chance at Coon Rapids-Bayard tonight and a sneaky tough one at Paton-Churdan two nights later. (LW: 13)
15. CAM (15-3) — The Cougars lost to Lenox, but they responded to win the Southwest Valley Tournament. (LW: 14)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.