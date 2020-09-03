(KMAland) -- There are reasons to do things and reasons to not do things. Today, I’ve got 10 reasons for you to watch the rest of these NBA playoffs.
I know there has been some talk about ratings and how they’re low this year. A smart person, though, would recognize they’re playing these games in August and September with many beginning in the mid to late afternoon. Plus, ratings are down in everything. Even the Republican National Convention. Well, at least compared with the Democratic National Convention.
Enough with the pot-stirring. These are the reasons….
Reason 1: They’ve figured this thing out
The NBA has had very little trouble with COVID-19. Actually, some might say that they’ve had no trouble with it. The ability of the NBAPA and the owners to come together and decide on a “bubble” to stage the remainder of the season and playoffs has made for a flawless last month and a half.
While MLB has not had the same success, it’s a little tougher – or a lot tougher – for the folks in baseball to put all of their players, coaches, staffers and other front office members with the team into a bubble. It’s especially hard when the MLBPA and owners can very rarely agree on anything. Still, you have to give the NBA credit for getting this thing right.
Reason 2: To see the best teammate LeBron James has ever played with
Whoa! Better than D-Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova? I mean, maybe. They’re all different players, but it’s pretty hard to argue against a 7-footer that can legitimately do point guard things with the basketball, shoot from inside and out and dominate a game defensively.
The proof is in the statistics. Davis averaged 26.1 points per game this year. That’s the most any teammate of LeBron James’ has ever averaged. Of course, part of that has to do with LeBron ceding some offensive control to Davis while playing a bit more as a facilitator, but he’s hardly just scoring. He’s among the top defensive players and rebounders in the NBA, and he was fourth in win shares, third in win shares per 48 minutes and sixth in box plus/minus. Overall, the things that he can do are unmatched by anybody LeBron has ever played with.
Reason 3: To complain about the Rockets
I’ve only met one person in America that actually admits liking the Rockets and their “style.” I think it’s just the fact that he – Jordan Campbell of Treynor, USA – likes the Rockets that forces him to like their style. Everyone else in America is pretty disgusted by it, so maybe you – yes, you – should join in the rest of America in complaining about the Rockets.
I mean, it is hard to argue with the success. They mortgaged their future in sending a pair of first round picks and added two trade swaps in a trade with Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, and now they’re a….well, they’re a 4 seed.
Reason 4: To root against the Clippers
I’m getting the feeling that the Clippers are joining Rockets territory for an entirely different reason. It’s not their style, it’s just that they have a bunch of guys not worth rooting for. Maybe Kawhi and his whole dynasty-killer reputation, along with just being an overall really outstanding player, is worth rooting for, but have you seen the rest of this team?
Paul George has forced his way out of Indiana and Oklahoma City, called himself Playoff P and did absolutely nothing – to this point – in the playoffs. Patrick Beverley is an overall jerk on and off the court as evidenced by the players’ meeting last week. Marcus Morris runs around trying to injure star players. And Doc Rivers – the coach – still thinks the Celtics would have won the 2010 championship if **checks notes** Kendrick Perkins(?) would have played. What?!
Reason 5: So you don’t miss a moment like the Luka game-winner
Luka Doncic is, unfortunately, out of the playoffs, but you’re probably aware of his game-winning, buzzer beater that helped the Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round. You don’t want to miss a moment like that. You just don’t.
Reason 6: No home court advantage
Stuff like this helped the Nuggets come back to beat the Jazz after falling behind 3-1 in the opening round series. Stuff like this means the Bucks can shake off a pair of “home” losses to Miami and not have to go into Miami to come back. Stuff like this means a Lakers/Clippers series won’t actually turn into a potential seven home games for the Lakers. Oh dang, maybe it isn’t so great.
Reason 7: So you can see the game to game adjustments these geniuses come up with
Seriously, there’s nothing better than watching how these coaches adjust from game to game. If you watch Game 1 of the Blazers/Lakers series and then the rest of the remaining four games, you see totally different ways each team attacked the other – both offensively and defensively.
Damian Lillard was a serious problem in Game 1. So, the Lakers made major adjustments to what they wanted to do against him. Then Portland adjusted to those adjustments, and well…the Lakers were just too good for the Blazers to deal with it. But for basketball junkies, it really is incredible to see how teams tinker with what they are trying to do during the course of a series.
Reason 8: Nick Nurse went to Kuemper
The NBA Coach of the Year went to Kuemper Catholic. Have some respect for the Hawkeye Ten school and watch.
Reason 9: New stars being born or dying
Dying is not in a literal sense. Playoff P has had his reputation take a major hit over the last couple playoffs. Nobody is going to remember that if the Clippers win it all. James Harden has a terrible history in Game 7s, but he made a big defensive play last night and it overrode a completely forgettable offensive game.
In the same respect, the Raptors have been growing stars in the playoffs the last two years. Kyle Lowry is now considered a stone-cold killer. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are household names because of the things they have done in the playoffs. Hey, Lu Dort will never be forgotten in OKC, even with last night’s loss.
Reason 10: You might learn something
The NBA players are not just playing to get paid. They’re playing for reasons more than just basketball. They have messages of equality and reform on their jerseys. They’re willing to talk about the ongoing issues in America right now.
I know there are folks that want to just live their life in this little Midwest bubble and not recognize there are people going through things that we cannot understand. Maybe it’s time we all start to try to understand. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just a 48-minute political spectacle. However, there are things we can all take away from what these players are trying to do. I, personally, think it’s worth it. You might, too. Give it a try.
Note: All of these reasons cancel out if the Lakers are eliminated.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.