(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule has been gathered, and it’s filled with plenty of cross country, volleyball, soccer, softball, tennis, swimming and more. Here’s your weekly day-by-day rundown of standout events.
MONDAY
It’s Labor Day! Let’s all take the day off from events.
TUESDAY
XC: There are plenty of chances to check out some of the great runners in the area, including with Treynor hosting their annual meet on the western side of KMAland Iowa and Central Decatur hosting their annual meet on the eastern side.
GOLF: It’s a huge day for golf with nine different events, including the East Central Nebraska Conference Girls Tournament at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln. The LeMars boys are also hosting a tournament of their own at Willow Creek Golf Course.
SOFTBALL: Platte Valley visits Northeast Nodaway for one of the top matchups of the week while Stanberry takes a trip to Grant City for a matchup with Worth County. In Nebraska, Nebraska City’s trip to Platteview/Weeping Water is a big one.
VOLLEYBALL: Coming off of a tournament championship at Missouri Valley, Griswold heads back into Corner Conference play when they play at East Mills. Additionally, Trevor Maeder and Taten Eighmy will be at the Pride of Iowa Conference matchup between Lenox and Bedford (in Bedford). Also of note, South Holt looks to stay unbeaten when they take a trip to Mound City for a 275 Conference matchup.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF: There’s a big Wednesday matchup involving a trio of KMAland Missouri teams with East Atchison hosting Rock Port and Mound City for a triangular.
SOFTBALL: Albany at Northeast Nodaway is the only KMAland on KMAland matchup on Wednesday, but Savannah will be at Penney and North Andrew hosts Bishop LeBlond.
TENNIS: St. Pius X will be at Maryville, as the Spoofhounds try to maintain their undefeated mark.
THURSDAY
XC: It’s a HUGE day for cross country in the area with Clarinda (follow @TrevMaeder96) and Audubon both hosting meets. Meanwhile, Gilbert and Davis County in Iowa and Fairbury, Fremont and Milford in Nebraska are all hosting meets involving KMAland schools.
GOLF: The big event of the day in golf is Plattsmouth hosting a girls tournament in Nebraska. Also, Maryville’s fantastic girls team will be at the Central Tournament looking to win another event. Further, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West have a boys triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.
SOFTBALL: KMAland on KMAland softball in Missouri includes Northeast Nodaway at Stanberry and King City at Albany while Plattsmouth is at Platteview/Weeping Water and Syracuse is at Cass (along with Yutan) in Nebraska.
SWIMMING: The Lewis Central girls are back in the pool on Thursday when they dual with Abraham Lincoln.
VOLLEYBALL: A huge matchup in the Hawkeye Ten on Thursday evening with Glenwood traveling to Red Oak for a showdown that should mean plenty in the league. Also, Audubon travels to Riverside in a big WIC matchup and East Mills will be at Clarinda for a match on the KMAX-Stream. A couple other standout matchups: Griswold and Woodbine at CAM, Rock Port at East Atchison and Ashland-Greenwood and Elmwood-Murdock are playing at the Malcolm Tournament.
FRIDAY
XC: Ashland-Greenwood is hosting the Platte River Rumble event, which includes many of the KMAland Nebraska cross country programs.
FOOTBALL: It’ll be another big night of KMAland football action Friday evening with KMA Sports bringing you the coverage you desire from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. In addition, our KMAX-Stream Games of the Week are Lenox at Bedford and Clarinda at Treynor.
TENNIS: Maryville and Savannah girls tennis will be in action and major contenders at the Benton Tournament while Nebraska City’s boys are at the Ralston Tournament throughout the day on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL: Syracuse will be the only KMAland team in play on Friday, as they compete at the Bellevue East Tournament.
SATURDAY
XC: Another busy Saturday begins with another cross country meet in Council Bluffs. This time, Lewis Central is the host. Also, Ridge View will host a meet with 11 KMAland teams competing, Greene County has one with two and the Raymore-Peculiar Meet includes Maryville.
SOFTBALL: This upcoming Saturday is very, very busy when it comes to area softball teams. King City, Benton and Chillicothe are all hosting tournaments in Missouri while Falls City, Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Mercy have tournaments we will be tracking in Nebraska.
VOLLEYBALL: Shenandoah has their annual home tournament on Saturday, as does Griswold and Humboldt-TRS. However, that’s it for area schools, although there will be plenty of other schools traveling outside of KMAland. That includes tournaments at South Central Calhoun, West Monona, Chariton, Southeast Polk, Iowa City West, Aplington-Parkersburg, Kansas City, Fulton, Malcolm, Bellevue East and Archbishop Bergan.
So…get ready for another big week of KMAland sports. The best place to stop every single night is right here at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.