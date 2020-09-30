(KMAland) -- The fifth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.
Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.
Class 8-Man
Missing: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Mormon Trail
Passing
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/25, 307 yards, 5 TD
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 9/26, 250 yards, 4 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 17/23, 230 yards, 4 TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 11/22, 171 yards, 2 TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 5/7, 166 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 41 carries, 277 yards, 4 TD
Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison — 19 carries, 207 yards, 5 TD
Emmet Long, SO, East Union — 24 carries, 194 yards
Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 17 carries, 169 yards, 3 TD
Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 20 carries, 152 yards, TD
Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 27 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12 carries, 133 yards, 3 TD
Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 15 carries, 127 yards, 4 TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 25 carries, 125 yards, 3 TD
Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 12 carries, 113 yards, 3 TD
Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 6 carries, 111 yards, TD
Chance Andersen, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 7 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD
Chance Lecy, SR, Murray — 11 carries, 95 yards
Brooks Trom, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 9 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD
Logan Jones, SR, Lamoni — 6 carries, 92 yards, TD
Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 10 carries, 91 yards, 4 TD
Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 18 carries, 91 yards
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 6 carries, 90 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Dylan Myers, SR, Twin Cedars — 10 receptions, 255 yards, 4 TD
Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 8 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TD
Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley — 3 receptions, 115 yards, TD
Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills — 2 receptions, 87 yards, TD
Hogan Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions, 81 yards, 2 TD
Tackles
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 14.5 tackles, 14 solos
Michael Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley — 14.5 tackles, 5 solos
Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM — 13.0 tackles, 10 solos
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 13.0 tackles, 13 solos
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12.5 tackles, 3 solos
Jaxson Bell, SR, CAM — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 12.0 tackles, 7 solos
Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos
Brady Melby, SO, West Harrison — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos
Connor McKee, SR, CAM — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos
Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos
Jarryn Stephens, SR, East Union — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 4.5 TFL
Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills — 4.5 TFL
Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — 4.0 TFL
Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni — 3.0 TFL
Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 3.0 TFL
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 TFL
Alex Vennink, SR, Boyer Valley — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni — 2.0 sacks
Damon Ehlers, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2.0 sacks
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
William Amfahr, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 32-yard INT TD
Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM — 28-yard INT TD
Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 25-yard INT TD
Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 24-yard FR TD
Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard FR TD
Joey Schramm, JR, Audubon — 12-yard FR TD
Johnathan Weaver, JR, Lenox — 5-yard FR TD
Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — FR TD
Connor McKee, SR, CAM — FR TD
Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 INT
Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT
Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 1 FR & 1 INT
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 2 INT
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 2 FR
Return TD
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 79-yard KR TD
Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills — 69-yard KR TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — KR TD
Class A/1A/2A
Missing: Shenandoah
Passing
Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 20/38, 242 yards, 2 TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 10/17, 229 yards, 4 TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 13/26, 197 yards, TD
Garrett McLaren, JR, Atlantic — 11/14, 184 yards, 3 TD
Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 10/20, 184 yards, 2 TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6/8, 163 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Taye Vonnahme, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 17 carries, 195 yards, TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 7 carries, 153 yards, 2 TD
Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside — 7 carries, 129 yards, TD
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3 carries, 119 yards, 2 TD
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 8 carries, 104 yards, TD
Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda — 8 carries, 95 yards, TD
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 23 carries, 88 yards, TD
Dawson Bond, SO, Red Oak — 5 carries, 86 yards, TD
Receiving
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 7 receptions, 162 yards
Caelen DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley — 9 receptions, 154 yards, TD
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 3 receptions, 141 yards, 3 TD
Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 6 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD
Eli Marsh, JR, Tri-Center — 3 receptions, 109 yards, TD
Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 9 receptions, 80 yards
Tackles
Brody Swearingen, SR, IKM-Manning — 11.0 tackles, 7 solos
Tyke Hullinger, JR, Central Decatur — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos
Tackles for Loss
Colton Barnes, JR, Central Decatur — 3.5 TFL
Easton Eledge, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL
Ethan Reicks, SR, Riverside — 3.0 TFL
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 2.5 TFL
Caleb Illiff, JR, Treynor — 2.5 TFL
Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley — 2.5 TFL
Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur — 2.5 TFL
Sacks
Cael Pulido, SR, Atlantic — 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3 INT
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 1 INT & 1 FR
Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Brody West, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 81-yard INT TD
Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 20-yard FR TD
Blake Sadr, SR, Treynor — 18-yard INT TD
Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 12-yard INT TD
Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT TD
Field Goals
Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 41-yard FG
Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 37-yard FG
Lane Nelson, JR, Atlantic — 26-yard FG
Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 21-yard FG
Class 3A/4A
Missing: Sioux City West
Passing
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/20, 286 yards, 6 TD
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 12/16, 253 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City N ort — 16/25, 218 yards
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 9/18, 216 yards, TD
Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 10/18, 205 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 12 carries, 200 yards, TD
Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 26 carries, 157 yards, TD
Devon Bovee, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 16 carries, 152 yards, 2 TD
Tyson Helseth-Bryan, JR, Sioux City East — 6 carries, 114 yards, TD
Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 19 carries, 113 yards, TD
Devionne West, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 25 carries, 112 yards, TD
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 7 carries, 99 yards, TD
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 10 carries, 98 yards, 4 TD
Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 14 carries, 93 yards, TD
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 20 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Connor Frame, JR, Harlan — 5 receptions, 117 yards, TD
Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 115 yards, TD
Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 109 yards, TD
Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TD
Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 104 yards, 2 TD
Keller Newton, JR, Sioux City North — 7 receptions, 93 yards
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 receptions, 91 yards, TD
Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions, 89 yards, TD
Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 receptions, 87 yards, TD
Tackles
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 9.5 tackles, 6 solos
Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 9.0 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Jesse Schwery, SR, Harlan — 4.5 TFL
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 3.5 TFL
Jacob Schechinger, SR, Harlan — 2.5 TFL
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2.0 TFL
Jack Gaukel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL
Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Jesse Schwery, SR, Harlan — 3.0 sacks
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 sacks
Defensive TD
Tyler Lutgen, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 57-yard FR TD
Multiple Turnovers
Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 1 INT & 1 FR
Field Goals
Connor Oliver, JR, Abraham lincoln — 28-yard FG
MISSOURI
Missing: Maryville, Mound City, North-West Nodaway, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 27 carries, 191 yards, 3 TD
Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison — 13 carries, 149 yards, 3 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 119 yards, TD
Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD
Connor Weiss, SR, Maryville — 124 yards, 2 TD (per Maryville Forum)
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 19 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 72 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison — 4 receptions, 69 yards, 2 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 3 receptions, 59 yards, TD
Tackles
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 20 tackles, 9 solos
Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County — 14 tackles, 3 solos
Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 14 tackles, 7 solos
Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 13 tackles, 3 solos
Justin Dye, SR, Worth County — 12 tackles, 7 solos
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 12 tackles, 12 solos
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 10 tackles, 2 solos
Tackles for Loss
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 5.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 4.0 TFL
Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 3.5 TFL
Jacob Chittum, SO, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 2.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry — 3.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 1 FR & 1 INT
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 1 FR & 1 INT
Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Micah Makings, SO, Rock Port — INT TD
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — INT TD
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — FR TD
NEBRASKA
Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Palmyra, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water.
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 13/27, 274 yards, TD
Sam Boldt, Sterling — 109 yards, 2 TD (per KMA Sports)
Rushing
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 16 carries, 253 yards, 4 TD
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 26 carries, 221 yards, 2 TD
Leighton Vice, SR, Falls City — 10 carries, 175 yards, 5 TD
Trenton Peery, Sterling — 7 carries, 127 yards, TD (per KMA Sports)
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TD
Sam Boldt, Sterling — 7 carries, 84 yards, 3 TD (per KMA Sports)
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 6 carries, 77 yards, TD
Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 6 carries, 77 yards, TD
Receiving
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 receptions, 156 yards, TD
Aiden Ottemann, SR, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 64 yards
Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 3 receptions, 60 yards
Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth — 1 reception, 56 yards, TD
Tackles
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 18 tackles, 9 solos
Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn — 13 tacklers, 7 solos
Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn — 13 tackles, 7 solos
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 12 tackles, 8 solos
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 11 tackles, 5 solos
Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-brock — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Tackles for Loss
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 3.5 TFL
Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3.0 TFL
Brexton Roberts, JR, Nebraska City — 2.5 TFL
Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL
Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Glenwood — 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 sacks
Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Glenwood — 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Rayce Farmer, JR, Falls City — 3 INT
Defensive TD
Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 30-yard INT TD (per KMA Sports)