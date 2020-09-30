WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- The fifth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.

Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.

Class 8-Man 

Missing: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Mormon Trail

Passing 

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/25, 307 yards, 5 TD

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 9/26, 250 yards, 4 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 17/23, 230 yards, 4 TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 11/22, 171 yards, 2 TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 5/7, 166 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 41 carries, 277 yards, 4 TD

Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison — 19 carries, 207 yards, 5 TD

Emmet Long, SO, East Union — 24 carries, 194 yards

Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 17 carries, 169 yards, 3 TD

Cullen Wood, SR, Lenox — 20 carries, 152 yards, TD

Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 27 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12 carries, 133 yards, 3 TD

Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 15 carries, 127 yards, 4 TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 25 carries, 125 yards, 3 TD

Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 12 carries, 113 yards, 3 TD

Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 6 carries, 111 yards, TD

Chance Andersen, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 7 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD

Chance Lecy, SR, Murray — 11 carries, 95 yards

Brooks Trom, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 9 carries, 94 yards, 3 TD

Logan Jones, SR, Lamoni — 6 carries, 92 yards, TD

Zack Belden, SO, Murray — 10 carries, 91 yards, 4 TD

Eli Morris, SR, Bedford — 18 carries, 91 yards

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 6 carries, 90 yards, 3 TD

Receiving 

Dylan Myers, SR, Twin Cedars — 10 receptions, 255 yards, 4 TD

Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 8 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TD

Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley — 3 receptions, 115 yards, TD

Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills — 2 receptions, 87 yards, TD

Hogan Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions, 81 yards, 2 TD

Tackles 

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 14.5 tackles, 14 solos

Michael Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley — 14.5 tackles, 5 solos

Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM — 13.0 tackles, 10 solos

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 13.0 tackles, 13 solos

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12.5 tackles, 3 solos

Jaxson Bell, SR, CAM — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 12.0 tackles, 7 solos

Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos

Brady Melby, SO, West Harrison — 11.5 tackles, 9 solos

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos

Connor McKee, SR, CAM — 10.5 tackles, 9 solos

Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Cael Ogier, SR, Lamoni — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos

Jarryn Stephens, SR, East Union — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 4.5 TFL

Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills — 4.5 TFL

Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — 4.0 TFL

Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni — 3.0 TFL

Kade Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars — 3.0 TFL

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 TFL

Alex Vennink, SR, Boyer Valley — 3.0 TFL

Sacks

Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni — 2.0 sacks

Damon Ehlers, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2.0 sacks

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD 

William Amfahr, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 32-yard INT TD

Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM — 28-yard INT TD

Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 25-yard INT TD

Brycen Wookey, JR, Murray — 24-yard FR TD

Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard FR TD

Joey Schramm, JR, Audubon — 12-yard FR TD

Johnathan Weaver, JR, Lenox — 5-yard FR TD

Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — FR TD

Connor McKee, SR, CAM — FR TD

Tyler Prokop, JR, East Mills — INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 INT

Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT

Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 1 FR & 1 INT

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 2 INT

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 2 FR

Return TD 

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 79-yard KR TD

Mason Crouse, SO, East Mills — 69-yard KR TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — KR TD

Class A/1A/2A 

Missing: Shenandoah 

Passing 

Jaxon Johnson, JR, Tri-Center — 20/38, 242 yards, 2 TD

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 10/17, 229 yards, 4 TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 13/26, 197 yards, TD

Garrett McLaren, JR, Atlantic — 11/14, 184 yards, 3 TD

Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 10/20, 184 yards, 2 TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6/8, 163 yards, 3 TD

Rushing 

Taye Vonnahme, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 17 carries, 195 yards, TD

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 7 carries, 153 yards, 2 TD

Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside — 7 carries, 129 yards, TD

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3 carries, 119 yards, 2 TD

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 8 carries, 104 yards, TD

Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda — 8 carries, 95 yards, TD

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 23 carries, 88 yards, TD

Dawson Bond, SO, Red Oak — 5 carries, 86 yards, TD

Receiving 

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 7 receptions, 162 yards

Caelen DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley — 9 receptions, 154 yards, TD

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 3 receptions, 141 yards, 3 TD

Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 6 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD

Eli Marsh, JR, Tri-Center — 3 receptions, 109 yards, TD

Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 9 receptions, 80 yards

Tackles 

Brody Swearingen, SR, IKM-Manning — 11.0 tackles, 7 solos

Tyke Hullinger, JR, Central Decatur — 10.0 tackles, 8 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Colton Barnes, JR, Central Decatur — 3.5 TFL

Easton Eledge, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL

Ethan Reicks, SR, Riverside — 3.0 TFL

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 2.5 TFL

Caleb Illiff, JR, Treynor — 2.5 TFL

Avery Phillippi, SO, Nodaway Valley — 2.5 TFL

Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur — 2.5 TFL

Sacks 

Cael Pulido, SR, Atlantic — 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3 INT

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 1 INT & 1 FR

Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Brody West, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 81-yard INT TD

Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 20-yard FR TD

Blake Sadr, SR, Treynor — 18-yard INT TD

Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 12-yard INT TD

Drake Woods, SR, Riverside — 2 INT TD

Field Goals 

Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 41-yard FG

Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 37-yard FG

Lane Nelson, JR, Atlantic — 26-yard FG

Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 21-yard FG

Class 3A/4A 

Missing: Sioux City West

Passing 

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/20, 286 yards, 6 TD

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 12/16, 253 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City N ort — 16/25, 218 yards

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 9/18, 216 yards, TD

Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 10/18, 205 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 12 carries, 200 yards, TD

Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 26 carries, 157 yards, TD

Devon Bovee, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 16 carries, 152 yards, 2 TD

Tyson Helseth-Bryan, JR, Sioux City East — 6 carries, 114 yards, TD

Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 19 carries, 113 yards, TD

Devionne West, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 25 carries, 112 yards, TD

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North — 7 carries, 99 yards, TD

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 10 carries, 98 yards, 4 TD

Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 14 carries, 93 yards, TD

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central — 20 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD

Receiving 

Connor Frame, JR, Harlan — 5 receptions, 117 yards, TD

Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 115 yards, TD

Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 6 receptions, 109 yards, TD

Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TD

Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 104 yards, 2 TD

Keller Newton, JR, Sioux City North — 7 receptions, 93 yards

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 receptions, 91 yards, TD

Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions, 89 yards, TD

Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 receptions, 87 yards, TD

Tackles 

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 9.5 tackles, 6 solos

Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 9.0 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Jesse Schwery, SR, Harlan — 4.5 TFL

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 3.5 TFL

Jacob Schechinger, SR, Harlan — 2.5 TFL

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2.0 TFL

Jack Gaukel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL

Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 TFL

Sacks 

Jesse Schwery, SR, Harlan — 3.0 sacks

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 sacks

Defensive TD 

Tyler Lutgen, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 57-yard FR TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 1 INT & 1 FR

Field Goals 

Connor Oliver, JR, Abraham lincoln — 28-yard FG

MISSOURI 

Missing: Maryville, Mound City, North-West Nodaway, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Rushing 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 27 carries, 191 yards, 3 TD

Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison — 13 carries, 149 yards, 3 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 119 yards, TD

Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD

Connor Weiss, SR, Maryville — 124 yards, 2 TD (per Maryville Forum)

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 19 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 72 yards, 3 TD

Receiving 

Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison — 4 receptions, 69 yards, 2 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 3 receptions, 59 yards, TD

Tackles 

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 20 tackles, 9 solos

Nathan Adwell, SR, Worth County — 14 tackles, 3 solos

Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 14 tackles, 7 solos

Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 13 tackles, 3 solos

Justin Dye, SR, Worth County — 12 tackles, 7 solos

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 12 tackles, 12 solos

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 10 tackles, 2 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 5.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 4.0 TFL

Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 3.5 TFL

Jacob Chittum, SO, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 2.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Sacks 

Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry — 3.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Jackson Runde, JR, Worth County — 1 FR & 1 INT

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 1 FR & 1 INT

Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Micah Makings, SO, Rock Port — INT TD

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — INT TD

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — FR TD

NEBRASKA 

Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Palmyra, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water. 

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 13/27, 274 yards, TD

Sam Boldt, Sterling — 109 yards, 2 TD (per KMA Sports)

Rushing 

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 16 carries, 253 yards, 4 TD

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 26 carries, 221 yards, 2 TD

Leighton Vice, SR, Falls City — 10 carries, 175 yards, 5 TD

Trenton Peery, Sterling — 7 carries, 127 yards, TD (per KMA Sports)

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TD

Sam Boldt, Sterling — 7 carries, 84 yards, 3 TD (per KMA Sports)

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 6 carries, 77 yards, TD

Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 6 carries, 77 yards, TD

Receiving 

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 receptions, 156 yards, TD

Aiden Ottemann, SR, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 64 yards 

Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 3 receptions, 60 yards

Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth — 1 reception, 56 yards, TD

Tackles 

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 18 tackles, 9 solos

Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn — 13 tacklers, 7 solos

Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn — 13 tackles, 7 solos

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 12 tackles, 8 solos

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 11 tackles, 5 solos

Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-brock — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 3.5 TFL

Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3.0 TFL

Brexton Roberts, JR, Nebraska City — 2.5 TFL

Bret Baltensperger, JR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2.0 TFL

Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Glenwood — 2.0 TFL

Sacks 

Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 sacks

Logan Sobota, SO, Ashland-Glenwood — 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Rayce Farmer, JR, Falls City — 3 INT

Defensive TD 

Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 30-yard INT TD (per KMA Sports)

