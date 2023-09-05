(KMAland) -- Welcome to another Thinking Tuesday. There’s no time for beating around the bush, so let’s get right to it. Here are 25 things I’m thinking about today.
1. Just what in the heeeeeeeeeeeeck is Radio Iowa thinking about running out some rankings that held Creston pat at No. 7 in the 3A rankings just days after they won AT the No. 1 team in 4A?
2. Speaking of rankings, I suddenly have this urge to check out the BCMoore Rankings and see what’s what through two weeks.
3. Oh, oh, oh. I just clicked on 8-Player, and it’s official: The Back Forty Battle will feature the two best teams in the BCMoore rankings. Lenox is No. 1 while Bedford is No. 2. Watch that jazz on the KMAX-Stream come Friday evening.
4. CAM, by the way, is No. 3, although there are no other KMAland teams within the top 15. Next highest? Well, of course, it’s East Union at No. 16.
5. Logan-Magnolia sits at No. 2 in Class A to lead KMALand teams while Mount Ayr is No. 9. The next-highest ranked team in A from KMAland is IKM-Manning at No. 23. Hmmm.
6. There are three teams in the top eight of the Class 1A rankings from KMAland: Underwood (No. 3), AHSTW (4) and Treynor (8). Missouri Valley is next at No. 35.
7. Another class and another top five team from KMAland in Class 2A. Clarinda is at No. 5 at the moment while Kuemper Catholic is No. 9. The next-highest 2A team in KMAland? Nobody. Those are the only two teams from KMAland in 2A.
8. Harlan is at No. 5 in Class 3A while Creston is at No. 11. I don’t know what the BCMoore computers have been smoking, but I would think Creston would be a bit higher than that. Although, now that I think about it, this might have more to do with where they started than anything.
9. LeMars, Glenwood and Lewis Central are all grouped closely together in the 4A rankings at No. 8, No. 10 and No. 11, respectively. The Titans seem low, but there’s still some time to make up some ground.
10. Sioux City East comes in at No. 7 in Class 5A to lead KMAland conference programs.
11. Duke!
12. Duke deserved their own thought there, but I can’t not mention Clemson. I was just starting to think their mishaps looked very familiar, and then I read a tweet about how it’s amazing Matt Rhule already has Nebraska looking like Clemson. The Tigers had a blocked field goal, missed chip shot field goal, two fumbles in the red zone, an interception and….wow, that might even be worse than Nebraska. Big ups to the under betters, though.
13. Have you been following this Royce Lewis stuff? Royce Lewis? Yes, Royce Lewis. The former Twins No. 1 pick hit another grand slam yesterday, and when I saw that alert pop up on my phone I started thinking, “Hasn’t he been doing that quite often?” The answer is/was/forever will be yes. It was his third grand slam of the season, and they’ve all come in the past eight games. He also has four career grand slams in 56 games in the majors. That is the fewest games to reach four grand slams in MLB history, and it passes the well-known Rudy York! Ol’ Rudy needed 132 games to do it. Again, Lewis needed just 56. Nuts.
14. You think I could come across someone named Rudy York and not do a little looking at this fella’s Baseball Reference page? You’re wrong. Rootin’ Tootin’ Rudy’s actual full name is Preston Rudolph York, and he played from 1934 to 1948 for the Tigers, Red Sox, White Sox and (Philadelphia) Athletics. In 1943, he even led the AL in home runs (34) and RBI (118). He received MVP votes in NINE different seasons. Turns out, I should have known this Rudy York fella.
15. Looks like Kyler Murray is a captain of the Arizona Cardinals. You thought I was going to finish that sentence with “Call of Duty,” didn’t you?
16. This might be the third time in the last four days that I’ve written about Treynor’s Zack Robbins, but you need to know this. He is one of just three players in the state — all classes — with at least 11.0 tackles for loss.
17. Random stat I just came across while looking at some defensive stats: Belle Plaine has three of the top players in the state in fumble recoveries. Jax Stamp has five while Wade and Will Sankot have three each. That’s 11 fumble recoveries. What is going on here?
18. The state leader in interceptions? The young son of one Bret Ruggles.
19. His name is Jackson, and he has five.
20. There are 15 punt returns for touchdowns recorded in Bound right now, and six of them have come from a KMAland conference athlete: Victor Atupra of Thomas Jefferson, Austin Christensen of Audubon, Curtis Witte of Lewis Central, Jackson Embree of East Mills, Demarico Young of Sioux City North and Rason Grail of East Union.
21. Three players in the state of Iowa accounted for eight offensive touchdowns on Friday night: Montezuma’s Brady Boulton, Edgewood-Colesburg’s Pryce Rochford and BGM’s Beau Burns. Rochford’s team won 66-26, Burns’ team won 85-0 and Montezuma…..lost to Moravia, 57-55.
22. Big ups to Nolan Birdsall on a 12-catch night for West Harrison in their Friday loss to Newell-Fonda.
23. The best single-match kill number from a KMAlander this season was Sadie Cox finishing with 23 kills in a matchup with Clarinda on August 28th. It is pure coincidence that this is my 23rd thought of the day.
24. Says right here that Abraham Lincoln’s Molly Romano had 13.0 blocks in a two-set loss back on August 24th against Marion. Might be a typo. That’s a lot of blocks in two sets.
25. Trevor Maeder put me in a fantasy football league again, and then I had just a very rough time making picks in the draft on Sunday. That might sound like I am some old out-of-touch dimwit, but….maybe I am. Anyway, the draft starts at 7:00, and I had back-to-back interviews at that time. I missed the first two picks. Later, my app freezes, and I miss two more. The next time I’m up, and for some reason I was on autopick, and I miss even two more. I logged off for the night after that.
26. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit home runs in each of the first three games of their series with the Dodgers, and Atlanta won all of those. And now he is back on top as the favorite in Las Vegas to win this year’s NL MVP.
That’s it and that’s all. Goodbye and God Bless.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.