(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings come to the Martin Blog today, and there are nine teams up and six teams in.
We are ranking the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams, and we are splitting them between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (9-1/5-1/LW: 1)
**The Titans kept on keeping on with another strong week that included wins over Iowa City High, Bettendorf, Creston and Atlantic with their first loss of the season coming to Ankeny Centennial.
2. Abraham Lincoln (3-6/2-0/LW: 8)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-3/7-1/LW: 4)
**How do you like this one? Bishop Heelan Catholic had a huge week, but it came after they lost to Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx won in four sets over Heelan and then won in four sets again against Sioux City North for a 2-0 week. Most importantly, though, to their ranking, Heelan followed up that loss by going 7-0 while winning the Glenwood Tournament and getting a conference victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
4. Sioux City East (5-4/2-2/LW: 2)
5. Glenwood (11-4/3-3/LW: 3)
**Both East and Glenwood split their matches this past week with the Black Raiders falling to MOC-Floyd Valley and Western Christian. Glenwood’s losses were to Stanton, Gretna and Gretna East while beating Red Oak, Thomas Jefferson and Underwood at their home tournament.
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-5/1-1/LW: 6)
7. LeMars (3-4/0-1/LW: 7)
8. Red Oak (7-6/2-4/LW: 5)
**Sergeant Bluff-Luton split with a win over LeMars and a loss to Bishop Heelan Catholic. The Bulldogs, as you can see, only played one match in the past week. Since it was a five-set loss to SBL, we’ll keep them right where we had them last week. Red Oak, meanwhile, had a tough time of it at the Glenwood Tournament, although they were plenty competitive in three-set losses to Gretna East and Stanton while also falling in straight sets to Glenwood and Heelan.
9. Clarinda (6-5/5-3/LW: NR)
10. Sioux City West (4-0/0-0/LW: 10)
**Clarinda moves into the rankings after a solid enough week with their only losses to Lewis Central, Sidney and Kuemper Catholic. However, they did beat Maryville, Shenandoah, West Central Valley, Tri-Center and Denison-Schleswig. Other than Heelan, nobody won more than Clarinda in the last week. As for Sioux City West, they didn’t lose. And they also didn’t win. Keep ‘em at 10 for now.
KMALAND 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Ankeny Christian (6-1/1-0/LW: 1)
**The Eagles played just once in the past week, and it was a quick sweep of Mormon Trail. No change at the top.
2. Kuemper Catholic (11-3/2-0/LW: 2)
3. Treynor (9-0/4-0/LW: 3)
**No change here, either. The Knights won in four against Clarinda and swept past Denison-Schleswig in a bit of a quiet week. Treynor kept on rolling along, grabbing their second tournament championship in as many tries with sweeps of Atlantic, St. Albert, Knoxville and Grand View Christian.
4. Stanton (11-3/5-1/LW: 11)
**The Viqueens didn’t lose a match to a team that could be ranked in 1A/2A this week, getting five wins over Sidney, Harlan, Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson and Red Oak. A very, very impressive week. Their only loss came to Heelan, which had a 7-1 week.
5. St. Albert (5-3/3-1/LW: 5)
**I feel like I have to go one at a time and tiptoe through the 1A/2A rankings at this point. That said, I’m not far from dropping about seven in a row and hoping some of you don’t notice a little of it doesn’t make any head-to-head sense. That’s how crazy this week was. As for St. Albert, their only loss was to Treynor, and they took second at the Atlantic Tournament in their only date of the week.
6. Sidney (7-4/6-1/LW: 8)
**Sidney was quite good this week, winning their final six matches of the week, including all of them on their way to taking the Clarinda Tournament. The Cowgirls lost to Stanton early in the week and then beat West Central Valley, Tri-Center, Shenandoah, Clarinda, Maryville and Essex.
7. Southwest Valley (3-1/0-0/LW: 6)
**The Timberwolves did not play in the last week. They might not deserve a drop for not playing, but Sidney and Stanton were just too impressive.
8. CAM (7-4/3-0/LW: 14)
**Another tournament champion, CAM went 3-0 at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament with sweeps of Ogden, Madrid and CR-B.
9. Glidden-Ralston (3-0/2-0/LW: NR)
10. Audubon (8-2/6-2/LW: 15)
**Audubon had a terrific week with an outstanding tournament performance at the South Central Calhoun event, but while they boosted themselves they also went out and boosted Glidden-Ralston, which handed Audubon one of their two losses on Tuesday. The ‘Cats also beat Madrid on Tuesday to move to 3-0 on the year.
11. Tri-Center (6-6/3-2/LW: 9)
12. Shenandoah (4-4/3-1/LW: 10)
**Not a bad week for the Trojans, as they beat West Central Valley, Maryville and Shenandoah in Clarinda. Their losses came to Sidney and Clarinda — two of the big movers of the week. The Fillies followed up the Clarinda Tournament, where they were 2-3, by taking down Harlan in four sets. Last Thursday, they also won a conference four-setter with Creston.
13. East Mills (12-4/6-2/LW: 7)
14. Griswold (9-3/6-2/LW: NR)
**I’m going to link these two Corner Conference schools together. Both programs were at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, which broke the record for “what happened here?” The Tigers emerged from that with the championship, although their only loss at the tourney came to East Mills, which also beat them in Corner Conference play a couple days later.
14. Mount Ayr (3-3/2-0/LW: 20)
15. Lenox (9-3/1-1/LW: 18)
**I felt like Lenox was underrated last week, and as it turns out, maybe Mount Ayr was underrated, too. The Raiderettes beat Lenox heading right into the rankings, which kept Lenox down. However, Mount Ayr came back with two wins this week, and so let’s go ahead and boost them both.
16. Orient-Macksburg (4-0/2-0/LW: NR)
**Winning is better than losing, and Orient-Macksburg has not done that second part just yet. They were winners in three over Diagonal and then took a four-set win over Murray.
17. Boyer Valley (5-2/4-2/LW: NR)
18. Bedford (5-3/1-1/LW: 19)
19. Underwood (4-11/2-5/LW: 16)
20. Missouri Valley (3-7/3-3/LW: NR)
**Puts hands over eyes, points to random teams on a board, places them in some order after wild and crazy week. And let it be said, it was craziest in Missouri Valley.
