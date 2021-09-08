(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season has come and gone, and I’ve given coaches and statisticians long enough to get their stats into Varsity Bound. Let’s recap, review and highlight those that had big weeks, statistically speaking.
PASSING YARDS
East Mills standout Ethan Meier led Class 8-Player this past week with 293 yards during a loss to Lenox. Carter Johnson of Stanton-Essex (265), Mason McIntosh of West Harrison (231) and Mormon Trail’s Ty Hysell (225) also threw for big yardage in losing efforts. We have to get to William Amfahr of Martensdale-St. Marys before we find a winning quarterback. Amfahr had 212 yards through the air. Here’s the rest of the top 10:
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (183)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (175)
Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (138)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (130)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (129)
In 11-player action, Nodaway Valley’s Nathan Russell and Nolan Mount of Shenandoah had a good old-fashioned duel. Russell went for 365, and Mount threw for 337. However, it was Mount that came home with the dub. The rest of the top 10 in 11P:
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (290)
Luke Longval, Sioux City East (283)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (274)
Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (232)
Devin Frye, Sioux City West (221)
Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (206)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (197)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (174)
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
The aforementioned Amfahr, Johnson and Meier all threw for four touchdowns on Friday night. There were three others with three and six others with two in KMAland 8-Player:
Ethan Follmann, CAM (3)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (3)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (3)
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (2)
Gabe Funk, Lenox (2)
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (2)
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (2)
Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (2)
Mount and Russell check in here again after throwing four touchdowns on Friday evening. Sioux City East’s Luke Longval also had four touchdown passes. Only three others in the area had at least two:
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (3)
Devin Frye, Sioux City West (2)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (2)
RUSHING CARRIES
I added this for week two because I enjoy it. The leader was Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller, who finished Friday night with 24 totes. Javin Stevenson of Lamoni was the only other player with at least 20 carries, and he had exactly that. The rest of the top 10 in 8-Player:
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (18)
Emmet Long, East Union (18)
Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (15)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (15)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (13)
Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren (13)
Cale Eklund, East Union (12)
Trey Fisher Southeast Warren (12)
Ty Hysell, Mormon Trail (12)
The most used rusher in the area in 11P this past week was Missouri Valley’s Alexis Manzo, who carried 34 times. There were eight others with at least 20 carries, and you can view their names and those totals below (plus two others within the top 10 this week):
Rhett Bentley, Riverside (29)
Riley Fouts, Red Oak (27)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (24)
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (24)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (23)
Gavin Maguire, IKM-Manning (21)
Drew Benson, Sioux City West (20)
Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning (20)
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (18)
Boudyn White, Wayne (18)
RUSHING YARDS
It was another big, big night for the Lenox ground game with Isaac Grundman leading KMAland 8-Player with 224 yards rushing in a win over East Mills. He was the only player in the area that was over 200, and he was one of just two over 150. The other was Lane Spieker of CAM (maybe you’ve heard of him), who had 187 yards. The rest of the 8P Top 10:
Trey Fisher Southeast Warren (145)
Payten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills (139)
Carter Andreasen, Audubon (133)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (116)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (113)
Zack Belden, Murray (101)
Kendrick Mastin, Murray (93)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (87)
In 11P, it was Rhett Bentley of Riverside that went for 225 yards. Two others had a 200-yard game with Abraham Lincoln quarterback Eli Lusajo going for 210 yards and Manzo of Missouri Valley churning for 206. Riley Fouts of Red Oak (195) wasn’t too far off, though. The rest of that top 10:
Taye Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (189)
Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (185)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (172)
Drew Benson, Sioux City West (168)
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (150)
Joey Anderson, Underwood (136)
RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
Spieker was the leader here, as he scored another five touchdowns on the ground in the Cougars’ latest victory. Only one other player – Gabe Obert of Coon Rapids-Bayard – went into the end zone four times. Here’s the rest of the runners in KMAland 8P with at least two scores on the ground:
Carter Andreasen, Audubon (3)
Zack Belden, Murray (3)
Trey Fisher Southeast Warren (3)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (3)
Kendrick Mastin, Murray (3)
Payten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills (3)
Xavier Adamson, Lenox (2)
Logan Bucher, Bedford (2)
Kade Nowlin, Lamoni (2)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (2)
Underwood’s Joey Anderson was absolutely smelling the end zone all night in the Eagles’ win over Clarinda. He scored five times on the ground, and he was in a select group this week with only two guys scoring at least four. The other was AL’s Lusajo. There were several others with at least two:
Rhett Bentley, Riverside (3)
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central (3)
Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (3)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (3)
Alexis Manzo, Missouri Valley (3)
Taye Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (3)
Drew Benson, Sioux City West (2)
Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (2)
Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (2)
RECEPTIONS
Another addition to the list, and why the heck wasn’t it here last week? The answer is that I didn’t track them through the first 10 or so teams, and I didn’t want to go back. It’s not good to look back. But it’ll never happen again.
Anyway, Jose Adkins and Gabe Stripe of Mormon Trail, Mason Crouse of East Mills and Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock all had seven receptions to lead KMAland 8P in week two. The rest of the top 10 looked like this:
Tyler Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (6)
Kade Nowlin, Lamoni (6)
Grayson Phillips, Martensdale-St. Marys (6)
Jack Roberts, Stanton-Essex (6)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine (5)
Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)
Paul Freund, Woodbine (5)
Nick Jennum, Griswold (5)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (5)
The top receiver for the week in a lot of categories was Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault. DeVault had 13 receptions on Friday night, and nobody else had more than eight. Here’s the top 10:
Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur (8)
Tyler Schenkelberg, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8)
Drew Benson, Sioux City West (7)
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (7)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (7)
Tyson Ross, Nodaway Valley (7)
Brayden Loftin, Lewis Central (6)
Wyatt Baker, Underwood (5)
Beau Gardner, Shenandoah (5)
Tyke Hullinger, Central Decatur (5)
Kelynn Jacobsen, Sioux City East (5)
Taejon Jones, Sioux City East (5)
Scott Pearson, Underwood (5)
Todd Pedersen, Treynor (5)
Jace Rose, Riverside (5)
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (5)
RECEIVING YARDS
To go with Crouse’s seven grabs, he had a KMAland-best 218 yards. He was the only receiver over 200 yards on the week, and he was one of two over 150 yards. The other was Boyer Valley’s Trevor Malone, who finished with 168 yards. The rest of the KMAland 8P top 10:
Jack Roberts, Stanton-Essex (144)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (139)
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (118)
Nick Jennum, Griswold (96)
Colby Rich, CAM (92)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (85)
Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (75)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine (73)
Kade Nowlin, Lamoni (72)
While DeVault had the most grabs, it was Central Decatur’s Trey Hullinger that led the area in yardage with 178. DeVault was next, though, with 167. Here’s the rest of that top 10, which predictably includes a couple from Shenandoah and Nodaway Valley:
Tyler Schenkelberg, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (146)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (140)
Drew Benson, Sioux City West (124)
Scott Pearson, Underwood (99)
Kelynn Jacobsen, Sioux City East (97)
Tyson Ross, Nodaway Valley (96)
Beau Gardner, Shenandoah (85)
Taejon Jones, Sioux City East (82)
Eli Marsh, Tri-Center (82)
RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS
It’s Crouse again! The East Mills standout finished with three touchdown grabs against Lenox. There were seven others with two, and they were:
Tyler Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (2)
Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley (2)
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (2)
Colby Rich, CAM (2)
Jack Roberts, Stanton-Essex (2)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (2)
In 11p, there were only three players with multiple touchdowns receptions. Those names roll off the tongue: Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault, Sioux City East’s Taejon Jones and Harlan’s Joey Moser.
TACKLES
On to the defense. Logan Roberts of Stanton-Essex had another big defensive game, finishing with a KMAland 8P-best 15.0 total takedowns. Two others were at 12.0 or better in West Harrison’s Sage Evans (12.5) and CAM’s Joe Kauffman (12.0). The rest of the top 10 in 8P:
Luke Lane, Southeast Warren (11.5)
Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren (10.0)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (10.0)
Bryson Raney, East Union (10.0)
Jack Follmann, CAM (9.5)
Remington Newton, Mormon Trail (9.5)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (8.5)
Robert Gross, Boyer Valley (8.5)
Shane Helmick, Moravia (8.5)
Nick Jennum, Griswold (8.5)
Walker Rife, West Harrison (8.5)
Wrigley Shanks, Mormon Trail (8.5)
Carsan Wood, Boyer Valley (8.5)
There were TWO athletes with 24.0 total tackles this week. I mean, that’s…that’s a lot. Both Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg and IKM-Manning’s Hunter Smith finished with 24.0 total tackles on Friday. Yeesh! The rest of that top 10:
Cole Staska, Missouri Valley (11.5)
Nick Denning, AHSTW (11.0)
Adley Drake, Treynor (10.5)
Steven Smith, Abraham Lincoln (10.0)
Adam Ayase, Nodaway Valley (9.5)
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (9.5)
Luke Ramsey, IKM-Manning (9.5)
Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (9.5)
TACKLES FOR LOSS
East Union’s Bryson Raney had a heck of a week in the backfield for the Eagles, leading the area’s 8P athletes with 5.0 TFLs. Murray’s Titus Barber was next with 4.0, and then there were a couple with 3.5 and six with 3.0. They were:
Robert Brasel, Boyer Valley (3.5)
Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (3.5)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (3.0)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (3.0)
Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley (3.0)
Kendrick Mastin, Murray (3.0)
Walker Rife, West Harrison (3.0)
Brycen Wookey, Murray (3.0)
The most impressive aspect of Freeberg’s 24.0 total tackles? How about the 9.0 tackles for loss that led the area. That was 4.5 more than any other player, although those other players are also worth mentioning: Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley (4.5)
Antonia Medina Jr., Sioux City West (3.5)
Cade Myers, Southwest Valley (3.5)
Scott Pearson, Underwood (3.5)
Adam Ayase, Nodaway Valley (3.0)
Isaac Evans, Kuemper Catholic (3.0)
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (3.0)
Cale Pittenger, Sioux City East (3.0)
Terrance Tope, Sioux City West (3.0)
Nick Wells, Sioux City East (3.0)
SACKS
Four players in the area finished with 2.0 total sacks, and they were Murray’s Barber, Moravia’s Shane Helmick, Lamoni’s Hagen Phelps and Mormon Trail’s Wrigley Shanks. I also lowered the threshold for sacks to 1.5 this week. Two others hit that:
Jonathan Dose, Ar-We-Va (1.5)
Emmett Neumann, Ar-We-Va (1.5)
Freeberg is here again! Let’s go ahead and just name him the KMAland Defensive Player of the Week for goodness sakes. He had 4.0 sacks to lead the area. Only one other player – Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr – had at least 2.0. There were four with 1.5:
Joey Anderson, Underwood (1.5)
Colton Barnes, Central Decatur (1.5)
Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1.5)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (1.5)
INTERCEPTIONS & FUMBLES
There were four players with multiple interceptions or multiple fumble recoveries. Martensdale-St. Marys’ Amfahr, Trenton Beck of Lenox and Lamoni’s Brayden Olson all had two picks while Bedford’s Carter DeMott had two fumble recoveries.
In 11P, Mount Ayr’s Cody Larson had a 45-yard scoop and score, and Lewis Central’s Chase Wallace had one from 14 yards out.
DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS
Bedford’s DeMott was here last week, and he’s back this week! He had a 65-yard scoop and score for the Bulldogs. In addition, Lamoni’s Kalvin Brown and Olson both scored touchdowns on a 15-yard scoop and score and a 40-yard pick-six, respectively. Martensdale-St. Marys’ Sampson Henson also had a scoop and score.
SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWNS
There were just two in 8P this week with East Mills’ Davis McGrew taking a kick back 75 yards for a score and Walon Cook of Lenox going 69 yards on a kick return. Those, of course, were in the same game.
In 11P action, there were four special teams touchdowns, led by an 86-yard kickoff return from Cody Krause of Glenwood. Sioux City West’s Drew Benson (85) and Underwood’s Anderson (83) also returned kicks for touchdowns. Harlan’s Moser added a punt return for a touchdown from 68 yards out.
FIELD GOALS
There were two 8P field goals on Friday evening. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jacob Estrada kicked one from 28, and Matthew Beisswenger of Audubon made one from 26.
There were four kickers in 11P that made field goals on Friday. Glenwood’s Gavin Schau found one from a KMAland-best 41 yards out while Connor Oliver of Abraham Lincoln (36), Southwest Valley’s Evan Timmerman (35) and Jacob Schroeder of Sioux City East (27) also made kicks worth three points.
