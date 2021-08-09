(KMAland) -- It’s been a while! Time for another fall sports preview, and we get it restarted with the 2021 Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country Preview.
2021 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
The Glenwood Rams owned the conference last year in cross country, racing to wins in both the girls and boys races in Denison. Standings & scores:
GIRLS
1. Glenwood (42 points)
2. Harlan (57 points)
3. Atlantic (75 points)
4. Creston (114 points)
5. Lewis Central (120 points)
6. Shenandoah (159 points)
7. Red Oak (185 points)
8. Kuemper Catholic (221 points)
9. Denison-Schleswig (233 points)
BOYS
1. Glenwood (63 points)
2. Lewis Central (70 points)
3. Atlantic (77 points)
4. Harlan (122 points)
5. Kuemper Catholic (137 points)
6. Clarinda (147 points)
7. St. Albert (161 points)
8. Denison-Schleswig (192 points)
9. Red Oak (196 points)
10. Shenandoah (238 points)
Moving on to 2021....
COACHES
Atlantic: Dan Vargason
Clarinda: Jane Mayer
Creston: Maggie Arnold
Denison-Schleswig: Nick Bradley
Glenwood: Dani Wagaman (girls) & Todd Peverill (boys)
Harlan: Doug Renkly
Kuemper Catholic: Mark Kloser
Lewis Central: Taylor May
Red Oak: Sueann French (girls) & Curt Adams (boys)
Shenandoah: Grant Staats (girls) & Andy Campbell (boys)
St. Albert: Russ Sindelar
GIRLS: WHO’S GONE?
The champ is gone. Creston’s Braelyn Baker actually won the title in 2019 and 2020, so there will be a new champion for the first time since 2018. Runner-up Emma Hughes (Glenwood) and third place Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic) are also off and running at the next level.
Others within the top 10 that graduated: Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale (6th) and Erin Schultz of Glenwood (10th). Three more in the top 15 and two others in the top 20 have graduated, meaning 10 of the top 20 will be replaced this year.
BOYS: WHO’S GONE?
The champion has also graduated here, too. Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic won the championship after a tremendous season. His runner-up — Trey Gross of Harlan — has also run out of eligibility. Fourth-place Nathan Sell of Lewis Central is the only other runner in the top 10 last year that has graduated.
Clayton Stafford of Creston, Nathan Rohrberg of Glenwood, Ethan Williams from Atlantic, Clarinda’s Jon McCall and LC’s Kayden Pearson are also graduates that finished within the top 19 of last year’s conference race.
GIRLS: RETURNING TOP 15
The top-returning runner from last year’s conference meet is junior Mayson Hartley of Clarinda, who placed fourth in Denison last year. Kaia Beiker of Harlan was fifth at last year’s meet and is No. 2. The others:
3. Reese Duncan, Junior, St. Albert
4. Natalie Smith, Senior, Lewis Central
5. Riley Wiese, Senior, Glenwood
6. Lauren Hughes, Sophomore, Glenwood
7. Ava Rush, Junior, Atlantic
8. Claire Pellett, Sophomore, Atlantic
9. Rachel Mullennax, Senior, Glenwood
10. Ashlyn Eberly, Sophomore, Clarinda
11. Ellie Gross, Senior, Harlan
12. Ryley Nebel, Junior, Glenwood
13. Carly McKeever, Junior, St. Albert
14. Addie DeAarment, Senior, Atlantic
15. Brenna Smith, Senior, St. Albert
In this group, you’ll find the defending champions — Glenwood — have four of the top 15 returning runners from the conference meet. Further, Atlantic and St. Albert have three each while Clarinda and Harlan have two apiece and Lewis Central has one. A few notes on the other teams…
Creston: Junior Riley DeGonia is the top-returning runner for the Panthers. She placed 35th at least year’s conference meet.
Denison-Schleswig: Senior Elizabeth Cary is the top-returning runner for the Monarchs. She ended up placing 48th at last year’s conference meet.
Kuemper Catholic: Senior Siena Argarin placed 32nd at last year’s conference meet and is the top-returning runner for the Knights.
Red Oak: Red Oak welcomes back senior Camryn Bass as their top-returning runner. She placed 37th at last year’s conference meet.
Shenandoah: Shenandoah junior Christene Johnson and sophomore Abby Martin both ran well at last year’s conference meet, placing 30th and 31st.
BOYS: RETURNING TOP 15
The top-returning runner from the conference meet is sophomore Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central, who had quite the debut season as a freshman. Red Oak senior Baylor Bergren and Glenwood freshman Andrew Smith are also back after finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. The rest of the top 15 is listed below:
4. Michael Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
5. Zane Berg, Senior, Atlantic
6. Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert
7. Liam Hays, Sophomore, Glenwood
8. Bryant Keller, Sophomore, Glenwood
9. Drew Engler, Senior, Atlantic
10. Hadyn Piskorski, Senior, St. Albert
11. Kaleb Booth, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
12. Ian Shelton, Sophomore, Harlan
13. Leo Flores, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
14. Jonah Churchill, Senior, Lewis Central
15. Dillon Anderson, Junior, Glenwood
Glenwood leads the way with four of the top 15 returnees from the 2020 conference meet. Atlantic, Kuemper, Lewis Central and St. Albert all have two each, and Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Red Oak have one apiece. The other three teams and their top returnees:
Clarinda: Michael Mayer — a senior — is one of several returnees for the Cardinals, but he was the fastest at the conference meet, coming in 27th.
Creston: Junior Riley Wipperman ran 52nd at last year’s conference meet.
Shenandoah: Sophomore Alex Razee was Shenandoah’s top runner at least year’s conference meet in Denison. He came in 28th and the 18th-fastest returnee.
GIRLS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Atlantic: There is still some state meet experience from a couple years ago, but last year their highest finish at a tough SQM in Winterset was Ava Rush (21st). Claire Pellett was right behind her in 22nd.
Clarinda: Mayson Hartley was the runner-up at the state qualifying meet in Panora and was joined in the top 10 and at state by teammate Ashlyn Eberly. Hartley grabbed a state medal with a 13th-place finish while Eberly was 47th.
Creston: Creston loses both of their state qualifiers — Braelyn Baker and Paige Davis — from last season. Riley Degonnia was 39th at the Winterset SQM.
Denison-Schleswig: Junior Claire Miller was the top runner for the Monarchs at their SQM, finishing in 53rd.
Glenwood: The Rams went to state last season thanks to a strong all-around performance from their team, but Lauren Hughes’ 9th-place finish at the Winterset SQM could be a harbinger of big things to come. Glenwood took sixth in 3A with several of this year’s runners gaining some valuable state experience.
Harlan: The Cyclones were all over the top 15 at the SQM, getting a fifth from Kaia Bieker and three other top 15 finishes from graduated seniors. Ellie Gross (41st) is the next highest returning runner from the meet in Spencer. The Cyclones were seventh in 3A. Bieker and Gross are the only returnees from the team in Fort Dodge.
Kuemper Catholic: Kuemper’s junior Keziah Janssen and senior Siena Argarin were 49th and 50th, respectively, at the Winterset SQM last year.
Lewis Central: Natalie Smith ran 19th at the 4A SQM at Abraham Lincoln last year. That was the highest finish for the Titans.
Red Oak: The Tigers took a top five team finish in Panora at the 2A SQM, led by a strong state-qualifying run by the graduated Chloe DeVries. Senior Camryn Bass is the highest returning finisher from that meet in 38th.
Shenandoah: Christene Johnson ran 29th and senior Sarah Gilbert took 39th at the state qualifying meet in Panora last year.
St. Albert: Sophomore Reese Duncan was the district champion at the 1A SQM in Audubon while junior Carly McKeever and senior Brenna Smith were 6th and 8th, respectively. The trio helped St. Albert to a third-place team finish, which would have sent them to state in any other year. Duncan narrowly missed a state medal with a 16th place finish in Fort Dodge.
BOYS: POSTSEASON NOTES
Atlantic: Zane Berg grabbed a qualifying spot at the 3A meet in Winterset last year. He would end up in 46th at state. Drew Engler also showed a top 20 run at the SQM.
Clarinda: The Cardinals had the highest team finish in the area at their 2A meet in Panora. They were fifth and will bring back senior Michael Mayer, who ran 14th at the meet and then came in 92nd at the 2A state meet.
Creston: With Clayton Stafford gone, Creston’s highest finisher at the 3A SQM in Winterset was from Riley Wipperman, who came in 64th.
Denison-Schleswig: Leo Flores didn’t have his best run of the season at the SQM in Spencer last fall. He ended up 48th and as the top runner for the Monarchs at that particular meet.
Glenwood: The Rams were led by freshman Andrew Smith on their way to advancing to the state meet as a team. Smith ran sixth at the qualifier in Winterset while fellow sophomore Liam Hays was 13th. Their next two runners were a freshman and a sophomore, too. The experience gained should help in a big way. Smith was 19th to pace the Rams’ 15th-place finish at state.
Harlan: Harlan lost their top two runners from the SQM at Spencer. Their highest returning runner from that meet is sophomore Ian Shelton, who came in 41st.
Kuemper Catholic: Kuemper’s Michael Pottebaum advanced to state with an 11th place run at the SQM. He ended up 63rd at the state meet in 3A.
Lewis Central: The aforementioned Ethan Eicchorn had a strong finish to his freshman year with a fourth-place run at the 4A SQM at AL. He was this close to a medal at state, too, finishing in 16th in Fort Dodge.
Red Oak: Baylor Bergren grabbed some state experience last year with a fourth-place finish at the 2A SQM in Panora. Fellow senior Kaden Johnson took 21st in the race. Bergren ended up coming in 24th at the state meet.
Shenandoah: Shenandoah senior Mitchell Jones had the top run at the SQM, finishing in 25th for the Mustangs.
St. Albert: Junior Colin Lillie qualified for state with a solid eighth-place finish at the 1A SQM in Audubon last fall. Seniors Chase Morton and Hadyn Piskorski weren’t too far off with 13th and 14th place runs. Lillie ended up 26th at the 1A state meet.
GIRLS: WHO’S COMING IN?
Glenwood has three of the top seven finishers from the middle school meet last year — Madelyn Berglund, Breckyn Petersen and Brooklyn Schultz. All of them are freshmen this year, although it could be difficult to crack that lineup.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik edged Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman at the meet by less than two seconds to win the H-10 championship. Mendlik — the younger sister of the accomplished Ellie — should be in line to make an early impact, as will Sonderman. St. Albert’s Tyler Tingley was third at the meet last year, and Clarinda’s Raenna Henke came in sixth.
BOYS: WHO’S COMING IN?
Looking for an impact freshman for ANY sport? Clarinda’s got one. Kyle Wagoner won last year’s junior high Hawkeye Ten championship, and he completely rolled with a win by over 41 seconds. It’s difficult to put huge expectations on such a young runner, but I wouldn’t bet against an Eichhorn-like impact.
As for some others, Atlantic’s Luke Irlmeier was the second-fastest soon-to-be frosh in the mix while Lewis Central’s Jaxon Brewer, Marshall Arkfeld and Jordan Smith, Shenandoah’s Damien Little Thunder and Denison-Schleswig’s Yohannes Brihane and Ethan Olsen were all top nine in the junior high race.
GIRLS: ONE FINAL TAKE
Glenwood won last year’s championship, and while they did lose some talented runners, I think they’re in line to be very, very good again this year. With four of the top 15 from last year’s conference meet combined with many that helped them win the JV and junior high meets, it’s hard to see the Rams slowing down anytime soon. Keep an eye on Harlan (always) and St. Albert (a young team with three returning state qualifiers and one of the strongest frosh).
BOYS: ONE FINAL TAKE
It’s no secret that Glenwood also looks really good here. They’re the defending champions of the league, made a surprise trip to Fort Dodge and should be all the better for it with how youthful last year’s team was. By my quick calculations, they should be considered the favorite.
However, don’t count out Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert and Atlantic among teams that could also contend for this year’s H-10 title.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.