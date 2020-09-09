WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- The second week of the high school football season came and went with plenty of action throughout KMAland.

Here's your weekly look at those that impressed for the week. Yes, here's the latest WHO IMPRESSED!!!

I’m splitting Iowa into our three divisions – 8-man, A/1A/2A and 3A/4A – and simply listing the top five performances in a number of categories. There are some that might not have five due to not reaching a minimum threshold. There’s also a look at our KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools. All statistics are from those that have entered them into QuikStats/Varsity Bound or MaxPreps.

KMALAND IOWA CLASS 8-MAN

Missing: Griswold, Exira/EHK, Seymour

Passing 

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 5/7, 222 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/27, 220 yards, 3 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6/9, 193 yards, 4 TD

Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 15/22, 179 yards, 2 TD

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 8/13, 165 yards, 3 TD

Rushing  

Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 22 carries, 212 yards, 3 TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/17, 155 yards, 2 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 24 carries, 153 yards, 4 TD

Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD

Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 13 carries, 134 yards, 4 TD

Receiving 

Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley — 10 receptions, 172 yards, 2 TD

Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions, 99 yards, TD

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD

Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon — 2 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD

Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD

Tackles 

Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 19.0 tackles, 19 solos

Logan Evans, SO, Mormon Trail — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos

Wyatt Gannon, JR, Murray — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos

Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton — 11.0 tackles, 4 solos

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 11.0 tackles, 11 solos

Tackles for Loss

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL

Reese Oglesbee, JR, CAM — 3.5 TFL

Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 3.0 TFL

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.0 TFL

Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.5 sacks

Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 2.0 sacks

Carter DeMott, JR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks

Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks

Brody Gordon, SR, East Mills — 1.5 sacks

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 1.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT

Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR

Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 2 FR

Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT

Gabe Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 1 INT, 1 FR

Defensive Touchdowns 

Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR TD

Aydan Dinham, SO, Murray — 70-yard INT TD

Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 22-yard INT TD

Kade Nowlin, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard INT TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12-yard INT TD

Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 9-yard INT TD

Kalvin Brown, SO, Lamaoni — 6-yard INT TD

Return Touchdowns 

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 78-yard KR, 63-yard PR

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 78-yard KR

KMALAND IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A

Missing: St. Albert

Passing 

Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 16/28, 207 yards, 3 TD

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 13/20, 204 yards, 3 TD

Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney — 12/20, 183 yards, TD

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 13/32, 176 yards 

Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 18/41, 159 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 34 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6 carries, 132 yards, TD

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 18 carries, 106 yards, TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 9 carries, 98 yards, 3 TD

Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 13 carries, 97 yards, TD

Receiving 

Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW — 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 6 receptions, 87 yards, TD

Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 79 yards

David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah — 2 receptions, 74 yards, TD

Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD

Tackles 

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 7 solos

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Brecken Freeberg, JR, Tri-Center — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL

Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL

Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.5 TFL

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL

Kaden Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 TFL

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 TFL

Ben Labrum, SO, Shenandoah — 3.0 TFL

Nathan Messerschmidt, SO, Riverside — 3.0 TFL

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 3.0 TFL

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 sacks

Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks

Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 2.0 sacks

Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 3 INT

Jace Rose, JR, Riverside — 2 INT

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — INT TD

Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 26-yard INT TD

Return TD 

Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 85-yard KR TD

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 72-yard KR TD

Field Goals 

Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG

Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 26-yard FG

KMALAND IOWA CLASS 3A/4A 

Missing: Abraham Lincoln D/ST & Creston/Orient-Macksburg 

Passing 

Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 17/20, 401 yards, 3 TD

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 16/28, 347 yards, 3 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/28, 241 yards, 2 TD

Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 7/9, 190 yards, 2 TD

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 10/21, 186 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 11 carries, 115 yards, TD

TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 13 carries, 93 yards

C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 15 carries, 73 yards

Receiving 

Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD

Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 9 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TD

Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 receptions, 94 yards, TD

Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 84 yards, TD

Tackles

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Braylon Kammrad, SO, Lewis Central — 11.5 tackles, 10 solos

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 8.0 tackles, 5 solos

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos

Tackles for Loss

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.0 TFL

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL

Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL

Matthew Schwedler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL

Defensive Touchdowns

Mason Scott, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 54-yard INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 INT

Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 INT

Return Touchdowns 

Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 90-yard KR

Julian Wolfe, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 35-yard PR

Field Goals 

Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood — 20 yards

KMALAND MISSOURI

Missing: East Atchison defense, Maryville, North-West Nodaway, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Passing

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 4/7, 159 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 38 carries, 313 yards, 4 TD

Jose Rivera, SR, Platte Valley — 12 carries, 174 yards, 3 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 12 carriers, 134 yards, 3 TD

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD

Receiving 

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 92 yards, TD

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 67 yards

Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 2 receptions, 66 yards, TD

Remington Stoner, SR, Rock Port — 2 receptions, 56 yards, TD

Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 1 reception, 53 yards, TD

Tackles  

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19 tackles, 10 solos

Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 5 solos

Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 7 solos

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 15 tackles, 15 solos

Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 13 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Vincent Hultman, SR, Platte Valley — 5.0 TFL

Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Hayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Trevor Weir, SO, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 1 INT, 1 FR

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — FR TD

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD

William Rother, JR, Mound City — INT TD

KMALAND NEBRASKA 

Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock defense, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water.

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15/24, 239 yards, 3 TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/12, 205 yards, TD

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10/15, 184 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 14/31, 147 yards

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 13/23, 117 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 36 carries, 287 yards, 3 TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 9 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 carries, 87 yards

Receiving 

Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD

Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 92 yards

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2 receptions, 85 yards, TD

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 80 yards

Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 63 yards, TD

Tackles 

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 17 tackles, 4 solos

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 16 tackles, 9 solos

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos

Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 10 tackles, 7 solos

Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 5 solos

Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Brayden Zaliauskas, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Shane Allington, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 2.0 TFL

Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL

Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Luke Lambert, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — 2 interceptions 

Defensive TD 

Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — INT TD

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — INT TD

