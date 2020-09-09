(KMAland) -- The second week of the high school football season came and went with plenty of action throughout KMAland.
Here's your weekly look at those that impressed for the week. Yes, here's the latest WHO IMPRESSED!!!
I’m splitting Iowa into our three divisions – 8-man, A/1A/2A and 3A/4A – and simply listing the top five performances in a number of categories. There are some that might not have five due to not reaching a minimum threshold. There’s also a look at our KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools. All statistics are from those that have entered them into QuikStats/Varsity Bound or MaxPreps.
KMALAND IOWA CLASS 8-MAN
Missing: Griswold, Exira/EHK, Seymour
Passing
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 5/7, 222 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/27, 220 yards, 3 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6/9, 193 yards, 4 TD
Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 15/22, 179 yards, 2 TD
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 8/13, 165 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 22 carries, 212 yards, 3 TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/17, 155 yards, 2 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 24 carries, 153 yards, 4 TD
Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD
Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 13 carries, 134 yards, 4 TD
Receiving
Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley — 10 receptions, 172 yards, 2 TD
Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions, 99 yards, TD
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD
Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon — 2 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD
Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD
Tackles
Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 19.0 tackles, 19 solos
Logan Evans, SO, Mormon Trail — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos
Wyatt Gannon, JR, Murray — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos
Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton — 11.0 tackles, 4 solos
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 11.0 tackles, 11 solos
Tackles for Loss
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL
Reese Oglesbee, JR, CAM — 3.5 TFL
Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 3.0 TFL
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.0 TFL
Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.5 sacks
Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 2.0 sacks
Carter DeMott, JR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks
Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks
Brody Gordon, SR, East Mills — 1.5 sacks
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 1.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT
Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR
Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 2 FR
Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT
Gabe Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 1 INT, 1 FR
Defensive Touchdowns
Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR TD
Aydan Dinham, SO, Murray — 70-yard INT TD
Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 22-yard INT TD
Kade Nowlin, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard INT TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12-yard INT TD
Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 9-yard INT TD
Kalvin Brown, SO, Lamaoni — 6-yard INT TD
Return Touchdowns
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 78-yard KR, 63-yard PR
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 78-yard KR
KMALAND IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A
Missing: St. Albert
Passing
Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 16/28, 207 yards, 3 TD
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 13/20, 204 yards, 3 TD
Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney — 12/20, 183 yards, TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 13/32, 176 yards
Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 18/41, 159 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 34 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6 carries, 132 yards, TD
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 18 carries, 106 yards, TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 9 carries, 98 yards, 3 TD
Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 13 carries, 97 yards, TD
Receiving
Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW — 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 6 receptions, 87 yards, TD
Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 79 yards
David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah — 2 receptions, 74 yards, TD
Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD
Tackles
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 7 solos
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Brecken Freeberg, JR, Tri-Center — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos
Tackles for Loss
Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL
Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL
Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.5 TFL
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL
Kaden Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 TFL
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 TFL
Ben Labrum, SO, Shenandoah — 3.0 TFL
Nathan Messerschmidt, SO, Riverside — 3.0 TFL
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 3.0 TFL
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 sacks
Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks
Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 2.0 sacks
Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 3 INT
Jace Rose, JR, Riverside — 2 INT
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — INT TD
Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 26-yard INT TD
Return TD
Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 85-yard KR TD
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 72-yard KR TD
Field Goals
Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG
Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 26-yard FG
KMALAND IOWA CLASS 3A/4A
Missing: Abraham Lincoln D/ST & Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Passing
Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 17/20, 401 yards, 3 TD
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 16/28, 347 yards, 3 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/28, 241 yards, 2 TD
Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 7/9, 190 yards, 2 TD
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 10/21, 186 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 11 carries, 115 yards, TD
TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 13 carries, 93 yards
C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 15 carries, 73 yards
Receiving
Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD
Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 9 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TD
Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 receptions, 94 yards, TD
Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 84 yards, TD
Tackles
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Braylon Kammrad, SO, Lewis Central — 11.5 tackles, 10 solos
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 8.0 tackles, 5 solos
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos
Tackles for Loss
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.0 TFL
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL
Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL
Matthew Schwedler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL
Defensive Touchdowns
Mason Scott, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 54-yard INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 INT
Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 INT
Return Touchdowns
Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 90-yard KR
Julian Wolfe, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 35-yard PR
Field Goals
Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood — 20 yards
KMALAND MISSOURI
Missing: East Atchison defense, Maryville, North-West Nodaway, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Passing
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 4/7, 159 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 38 carries, 313 yards, 4 TD
Jose Rivera, SR, Platte Valley — 12 carries, 174 yards, 3 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 12 carriers, 134 yards, 3 TD
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 92 yards, TD
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 67 yards
Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 2 receptions, 66 yards, TD
Remington Stoner, SR, Rock Port — 2 receptions, 56 yards, TD
Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 1 reception, 53 yards, TD
Tackles
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19 tackles, 10 solos
Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 5 solos
Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 7 solos
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 15 tackles, 15 solos
Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 13 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Vincent Hultman, SR, Platte Valley — 5.0 TFL
Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Hayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Trevor Weir, SO, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 1 INT, 1 FR
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — FR TD
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD
William Rother, JR, Mound City — INT TD
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock defense, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water.
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15/24, 239 yards, 3 TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/12, 205 yards, TD
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10/15, 184 yards, 3 TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 14/31, 147 yards
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 13/23, 117 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 36 carries, 287 yards, 3 TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 9 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 carries, 87 yards
Receiving
Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD
Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 92 yards
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2 receptions, 85 yards, TD
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 80 yards
Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 63 yards, TD
Tackles
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 17 tackles, 4 solos
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 16 tackles, 9 solos
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos
Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 10 tackles, 7 solos
Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 5 solos
Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Brayden Zaliauskas, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Shane Allington, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 2.0 TFL
Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL
Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Luke Lambert, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — 2 interceptions
Defensive TD
Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — INT TD
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — INT TD
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.