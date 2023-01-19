(KMAland) -- Day 19 & Blog 19 of 2023.
The third KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings has come to open your Thursday. There continues to be plenty of movement this week with 12 teams moving up and two squads making a move in. As always, schools eligible for these KMAland Power Rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Check out the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (13-0/2-0/1)
**They’re still winning, although Heelan gave them a heck of a push, and there’s no reason to move them anywhere else at this point.
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-4/3-0/4)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-3/2-1/5)
4. Abraham Lincoln (7-4/1-1/2)
**Sergeant Bluff-Luton is winning in just the way they know how with four straight Ws. The most recent of those was a 17-point triumph when they scored just 40 points. The win over Heelan on January 10th started that streak. Heelan had a good week all things considered with victories over Abraham Lincoln and Kuemper Catholic before the six-point loss to East.
5. Denison-Schleswig (8-2/2-0/5)
**The drop is to no fault of their own. They handled Boone by 12 and then won at Lewis Central by 12. They are clearly the top Hawkeye Ten team in this division at this point.
6. Glenwood (10-4/1-2/6)
7. Harlan (8-3/2-0/8)
8. Creston (7-3/2-0/9)
9. Lewis Central (6-7/0-2/7)
**The madness continued among these teams. While Glenwood had a losing week, the defeats were to Kuemper and Maryville, and they have a somewhat recent win over Harlan (within the last 10 days). The Cyclones, though, followed up by beating Atlantic and Kuemper (both at home). I’ve mentioned multiple times Creston is going to jump up and bite someone, and they did that with their one-point win over LC on Friday. They also handled Shenandoah. The Titans have lost three in a row after dropping a Tuesday meeting at home with Denison-Schleswig.
10. Sioux City West (4-5/2-0/NR)
**West beat Sioux City North and Thomas Jefferson in the past week for an undefeated week. Up next? Well, it’s just SBL, East, Heelan, Waukee Northwest and Abraham Lincoln all within 11 days.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. West Harrison (11-1/2-0/2)
2. Kuemper Catholic (12-3/2-2/1)
**The Hawkeyes are into the top spot. They continue to just completely maul teams. They knocked off then-undefeated Exira/EHK by 27. They only allowed CR-B to score 22 points. One of their players is breaking a record or setting a milestone every single night. They have earned this. I still feel Kuemper is outstanding. They just ran into a run of games where there were a couple “scheduled losses,” as Phil Jackson used to call them. They played Glenwood, Heelan and Harlan in four days, and they did it without one of their starters after the scary injury to DJ Vonnahme. If there was ever a time, though, to move West Harrison into No. 1, this is that time.
3. Underwood (10-2/3-0/5)
4. AHSTW (13-1/2-1/3)
5. Treynor (9-4/2-0/4)
**One thing I’m not willing to do this week is ignore that Underwood beat AHSTW. I have to move the Eagles up and reward them for going 3-0, especially since someone finally beat the Vikes in conference play. AHSTW still has the point differential on Underwood in the two games they played, so it might not last another week. But…it also might.
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-1/3-0/7)
7. East Mills (12-1/2-0/8)
8. Clarinda (6-8/2-1/10)
9. Red Oak (5-8/2-0/11)
**Exira/EHK gets a boost with another clean week that included a trio of victories all by at least nine points. East Mills was clean, too, including a 17-point win over Fremont-Mills. I was thinking Red Oak deserved a move, too, but I couldn’t push them over Clarinda, which pounced on them in a 22-point win back in November. Round two is coming up on Saturday. To the Tigers’ credit, they took their best win of the season on Tuesday with a W at Atlantic.
10. Mount Ayr (10-2/3-0/15)
11. Central Decatur (11-1/1-1/6)
12. Bedford (12-2/1-1/9)
**Here’s your POI trio on the chase for a conference championship, and they continue to beat up on one another. Mount Ayr got a 22-point win over CD last Thursday, but the Cardinals answered right back by beating Bedford by 19 on Tuesday. Of course, Bedford does have a win over Mount Ayr, but the recency of those other two results win out for now.
13. Tri-Center (9-4/2-0/12)
14. IKM-Manning (8-5/2-1/13)
**Not exactly a fan of either of these teams moving down after strong weeks, but it has nothing to do with them. Tri-Center has won three in a row (and all by a lot) while the Wolves only loss was to AHSTW.
15. Moravia (13-1/3-0/19)
16. Ankeny Christian (12-3/2-1/14)
**Moravia picked up a huge win at Ankeny Christian on Tuesday, and they did it by 12 points. They’ve got their second win streak of at least six games of the season.
17. Lenox (5-7/1-1/16)
18. Nodaway Valley (7-5/2-1/17)
19. Mormon Trail (10-3/2-1/NR)
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-5/0-1/20)
**The only losses of the week for these teams came to Mount Ayr (Lenox), Panorama (Nodaway Valley), Moravia (Mormon Trail) and West Harrison (Coon Rapids-Bayard).
