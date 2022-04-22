(KMAland) -- The Football Friday district previews continue today with a look at Class 3A District 1.
2022 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was a dominant champion of last year’s 3A-1, advancing all the way to the state championship game before falling to the absolute unit that was Harlan. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux Center joined the Nighthawks in the postseason. Here’s how the standings played out:
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks — 12-1 overall, 5-0 district
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 8-3 overall, 4-1 district
Sioux Center Warriors — 5-5 overall, 3-2 district
Carroll Tigers — 5-4 overall, 2-3 district
MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen — 3-6 overall, 1-4 district
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 0-9 overall, 0-5 district
COACHES
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Jon LaFleur
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Cory Brandt (17 postseason appearances)
Carroll: Craig Rowedder
MOC-Floyd Valley: Grant Hegstad
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Justin Smith (8 postseason appearances)
Sioux Center: Tim Van Regenmorter (7 postseason appearances)
The three postseason teams last year are all used to the playoffs. B-H/RV’s Brandt, SB-L’s Smith and Sioux Center’s Van Regenmorter have combined for 32 playoff appearances in their outstanding careers. Heelan’s LaFleur has been an assistant in the recent past and will be a head coach for the first time.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
1. Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Smith has had a tremendous run as QB for the Warriors, and he takes over the top spot in this district after throwing for 2,271 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five picks a year ago. His 64.0% completion percentage shows he’s also one of the more accurate passers in the state.
2. Carson Jager, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — The next-returning quarterback comes from the Dutchmen, which will look to climb the district standings under the leadership of Jager, who had 1,388 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. He did throw 10 interceptions, though, and will need to cut down on those.
3. Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Olson was thrust into the starting quarterback job last year, and he is back after leading the Crusaders with 407 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Those are the only three quarterbacks in the district that started last year and will be back for 2022. Let’s see if we can find the starters for the remaining three teams:
•Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Tanner Te Slaa is off to play basketball at South Dakota State, and he won’t be taking snaps under center this year for the Nighthawks. Senior Zach Strubbe could be that guy this year. He threw 10 passes and had 12 yards and a touchdown in limited work.
•Carroll: Carroll graduated Ethan Lengeling and his 1,344 yards passing. Their heir apparent might also be a senior in Jack White, who threw four times for five yards as a junior.
•Sioux Center: Sioux Center leaned on the abilities of the now-graduated Zachary Rozeboom last season. Senior Karson Gesink was the backup last year, although he didn’t complete any of his four passes.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
1. Cooper Ludwig, JR, Carroll — This was not a huge rushing league last season, as the leading rusher had 707 yards. The top-returning rusher is Ludwig, who was No. 2 in the district with 592 yards and scored three touchdowns. His 180 carries led 3A-1.
2. Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Smith is the district’s top-returning passer and its No. 2 returning rusher. He had 511 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.
3. Ayden Klein, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — The Dutchmen’s top rusher from last season is coming back. Klein had 386 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his junior year.
4. Braden Konz, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — Konz had a strong year of his own rushing the ball, churning for 302 yards and a touchdown.
5. Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Watts could turn into the district’s best running back before it’s all said and done. He has all the ability in the world, rushing for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a sophomore.
6. Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Hamilton was a game breaker rushing the ball for the Warriors last year. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns while rushing for 239 yards.
7. Ricky Feauto, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Feauto carried 36 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season.
8. Zach Strubbe, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — Strubbe could be the team’s starting quarterback this season, and he won’t be new to carrying the ball. He had 27 totes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
9. Solomon Tea, JR, Sioux Center — The top-returning rusher for Sioux Center is Tea, who had just 20 carries last season. However, he made the most of them with 126 yards and a touchdown.
10. Jireh Gallegos, SR, Carroll — Another Carroll Tiger on the board here with Gallegos coming back after 14 carries for 93 yards — a 6.6 YPC average.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
1. Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The top five receivers in last year’s district are gone and graduated. Hamilton was No. 6, finishing the year with 35 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He will be a major weapon for the Warriors again this year.
2. Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Kroll was 9th in the district last year with 403 yards and scored six touchdowns through the air while averaging 15.5 yards per catch.
3. Kylar Fritz, SR, Sioux Center — The list goes from last year’s No. 9 down to No. 16 with Fritz popping up after 14 receptions for 217 yards receiving.
4. Caiden Moss, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — Moss was 20th last year with 178 yards receiving and did it on 13 receptions for the Dutchmen.
5. Ayden Klein, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — A two-way player out of the backfield, Klein finished with 11 receptions for 158 yards.
6. Karson Gesink, SR, Sioux Center — Gesink might very well be the QB for the Warriors this season, but he does have the ability to catch the ball. He finished with 20 grabs for 132 yards as a junior.
7. Nick Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The top-returning tight end in the district, Hinkel had a solid enough season with 11 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns last year.
8. Kooper Huss, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — Huss pulled in 10 receptions for 108 yards during this junior season.
9. Evan Hammer, JR, Carroll — A rangy, athletic tight end, Hammer had 7 receptions for 94 yards during his sophomore campaign.
10. Kael Arends, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — Another Dutchman back that made an impact in the passing game, Arends had 10 receptions for 86 yards.
Sir Brandon Watts is the top-returning receiver for Heelan (9 receptions for 55 yards) while Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s top-returning receiver is Blake Bomgaars — a senior with just one grab for nine yards (it was a touchdown).
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
1. Payton Wardell, JR, Carroll — Wardell stuck his nose in there quite often last year for the Tigers. He was fourth in the district with 50.5 tackles and added 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries.
2. Sterling Haack, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — A center on offense and a linebacker on defense, Haack tied for seventh in the district a year ago with 47.0 tackles while adding a solid 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
3. Garrett McHugh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — You will likely see McHugh step into a bigger role on offense in the 2022 season, but his defensive role will also remain quite big. He had 45.5 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
4. Dominic Mora, SR, Sioux Center — Playoffs? You want to talk about playoffs? Well, this Mora helped his team get there and finished his junior year with 42.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
5. Reid Hulshof, JR, Sioux Center — Another strong returning junior linebacker, Hulshof posted 40.0 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
6. Cooper Ludwig, JR, Carroll — Another Ludwig mention. He carried the rock quite a bit on offense and helped out extensively as a linebacker on defense, finishing with 33.5 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.
7. Tylar Lutgen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Potentially, the best defensive player in the entire district, Lutgen had a huge year with 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and 33.0 total tackles from his defensive end position.
8. Max Delaney, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Heelan’s top-returning tackler is Delaney, who had 30.0 total tackles and 3.0 TFLs as a linebacker for the Crusaders.
9. Kael Arends, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — The top-returning tackler among defensive backs, Arends had 29.5 tackles, including 24 solos, for the Dutchmen.
9. Zech Keokhamthong, SR, Sioux Center — Keokhamthong touts four vowels in his last name, but he had 29.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack for the Warriors this past fall.
11. Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The top-returning tackler among cornerbacks in the district, Watts had a solid season with 28.0 total tackles.
12. Joey Fitzimmons, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Fitzsimmons tied with Neal last year with 27.5 tackles, and he added 2.5 tackles for loss from his linebacker spot.
12. Radyn Neal, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The Crusaders will look to have a major bounce back season, and they can tout the top two-returning tacklers at cornerback. Neal had 27.5 tackles last year.
14. Kylar Fritz, SR, Sioux Center — Fritz had a solid two-way year of his own for Sioux Center, posting 26.0 total tackles on the year.
15. Solomon Tea, JR, Sioux Center — Tea had a really good year. He was listed at cornerback and had 5.5 tackles for loss to go along with 25.5 tackles.
16. Jireh Gallegos, SR, Carroll — Gallegos returns to the linebacking corps for the Tigers after posting 23.5 tackles and 2.5 TFLs.
17. Brock Fisher, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — The Nighthawks lost a lot on both sides of the ball, and this is their top-returning tackler. Fisher had 23.0 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a junior.
18. Jack White, SR, Carroll — White is No. 2 among returning safeties in tackles. He had 23.0 tackles for the Tigers last season.
19. Seth Andersen, JR, Sioux Center — Another linebacker for Sioux Center, Andersen posted 22.5 tackles to go with 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack.
20. Colton Wieland, SR, Carroll — Sneaking into the top 20 among returning tacklers, Wieland was terrific last year with 9.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among 21.5 total tackles. He’s the only returning defensive tackle on this top 20 list.
The game is more than just tackles. Here are some of others that blew up opposing offenses and will be returning this year in 3A-1:
-Nathan Beyerink, SR, Carroll — 7.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Kannon Bork, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 18.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Reece Clausen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 18.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks
-John Halbur, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 14.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Gage Hoffmann, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 14.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Noah Keokenchanh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 INT
-Ayden Klein, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — 20.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Ethan Kooima, JR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 5.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 INT
-Dylan Schillinger, SR, MOC-Floyd-Valley — 15.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks
-Dominick Sims, SR, Carroll — 16.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Zach Strubbe, SR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 17.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Lucio Vazquez, JR, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 7.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Scott Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Carter Eldridge, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — A couple juniors that shared punting duties return to the fold for the Warriors. Dickson averaged 31.3 yards on 18 punts while Eldridge averaged 30.2 on 17.
-Karson Gesink, SR, Sioux Center — Gesink punted 32 times for 907 yards, averaging 28.4 yards per kick last season.
-Ayden Klein, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — One of two MOC-Floyd Valley returners on this list with Klein finishing last year with 162 yards on 8 kick returns (a 20.3 yard average).
-Braden Konz, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley — Konz averaged 13.7 yards per kick returns, finishing with 206 total yards on 15 returns.
-Scout Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — The highest-scoring returning kicker, Sneller made a pair of field goals with a long of 36 and was 37/44 on PATs in 2021.
-Irving Ramirez Iniguez, SO, MOC-Floyd Valley — Ramirez Iniguez did not attempt a field goal last season, but he was accurate on his PATs in going 12/16.
-George Tsiobanos, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Tsiobanos was 3/4 on field goals and made a long of 30 yards while also going 10/10 on PATs. He also had 48 punts and averaged 29.8 per boot.
-Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — He’s the top-returning kick returner in the league after averaging 17.6 yards on 18 returns (317 total yards). He also had 36 punt return yards — or the most among returnees.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Bishop Heelan Catholic (5): Max Delaney (HM DB), Ricky Feauto (HM RB/LB), Joey Fitzsimmons (HM LB), Quinn Olson (HM QB), Sir Brandon Watts (DB/RB)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0)
Carroll (3): Cooper Ludwig (RB), Payton Wardell (HM LB), Colton Wieland (OL)
MOC-Floyd Valley (1): Kael Arends (HM LB)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6): Reece Clausen (HM DL), Jake Hamilton (HM Slot), Tylar Lutgen (DL), Garrett McHugh (HM LB), Tyler Smith (QB), Sean Zimmerman (HM OL)
Sioux Center (3): Carson Bruhn (HM TE), Kylar Fritz (HM DB), Dominic Mora (DL)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
These are based on statistics and returning honors.
QB: Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RB: Cooper Ludwig, JR, Carroll
RB: Ayden Klein, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
WR: Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
WR: Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
TE: Nick Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OL: Colton Wieland, SR, Carroll
OL: Sean Zimmerman, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OL: Tylar Lutgen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OL: Reece Clausen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OL: Sterling Haack, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
DL: Tylar Lutgen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
DL: Dominic Mora, SR, Sioux Center
DL: Colton Wieland, SR, Carroll
DL: Reece Clausen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LB: Payton Wardell, JR, Carroll
LB: Sterling Haack, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
LB: Garrett McHugh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CB: Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CB: Solomon Tea, JR, Sioux Center
S: Kael Arends, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
S: Jack White, SR, Carroll
K: Scout Sneller, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
P: Scott Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RET: Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (37)
Carroll (20)
MOC-Floyd Valley (20)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (18)
Sioux Center (18)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10)
Who else isn’t buying the demise of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley? They are a plug and place that likely have dozens of athletes ready to step in and fill roles left by the graduation of 23 seniors. While I don’t see them dropping to the bottom of the league, there is a certain hit taken by teams that lose that much production. Regardless, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is clear favorite in the 2022 3A-1.
