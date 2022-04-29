(KMAland) -- The Football Friday district previews continue today with a look at Class 1A District 6.
2022 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Two teams won postseason games last year in this district. One of them – Sigourney/Keota – advanced on to the state quarterfinals before losing to Dike-New Hartford. The top two was clear last season. The rest was a bit of a jumble. Check out the standings:
Sigourney-Keota Cobras – 10-1 overall, 5-0 district
Pella Christian Eagles – 8-2 overall, 4-1 district
Cardinal, Eldon Comets – 5-4 overall, 2-3 district
Central Decatur Cardinals – 5-4 overall, 2-3 district
Pleasantville Trojans – 4-5 overall, 2-3 district
Van Buren County Warriors – 2-6 overall, 0-5 district
Note: Our interest in this district is the Pride of Iowa’s Central Decatur.
COACHES
Cardinal: Landon Miller (1 postseason appearance)
Central Decatur: Jon Pedersen (4 postseason appearances)
Pella Christian: Richard Kacmarynski (14 postseason appearances)
Pleasantville: Mackenzie Jorth (1 postseason appearance)
Sigourney-Keota: Jared Jensen (8 postseason appearances)
Van Buren County: Brian Johnson
All coaches are back, according to Bound, and Mackenzie Jorth and Landon Miller earned their first postseason appearance in 2021.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
1. Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian: Kacmarynski returns to a team that won a postseason game last year. He had 1,586 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 59.3% of his passes.
2. Jackson Manning, SR, Van Buren County: Manning ranked fourth in the district last season with 662 yards and threw nine touchdowns.
3. Parker Sheets, SR, Pleasantville: The only other QB1 in the district that saw playoff action, Sheets threw for 648 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season.
We know where three teams are likely to go with their quarterback position. Here’s a look at the situation with the other three:
-Cardinal: The Comets lose their star Maddux Jones to graduation, and they also lose the guy (Blaine Bryant) that threw all of their other five passes. It’s possible someone not listed at QB could be the guy this year, but the only other player listed as a QB last season is sophomore Tatem Telfer.
-Central Decatur: The Cardinals relied quite heavily on their senior signal-caller Matthew Boothe. There will be another Boothe under center, I’d imagine, but this time it’s junior Sam, who threw five passes for 60 yards last year.
-Sigourney-Keota: Who figures to be spinning under center with the loss of Colten Clarahan? From this angle, it looks to be a battle between juniors Sawyer Stout and Jake Moore, who threw a combined three passes last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
1. Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian: The top-returning passer is also the top-returning rusher. Kacmarynski went for 927 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He will be a load to deal with.
2. Dillon Ammons, SR, Pleasantville: The Trojans have their top rusher coming back, and it’s Ammons, who carried 136 times for 452 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Sam Warth, SR, Van Buren County: Van Buren also has their top rusher from last season coming back. Warth went 435 yards and two touchdowns, averaging six yards per tote.
4. Benny Schirz, JR, Pella Christian: Kacmarynski is going to get the lion-share of the carries, but Schirz will also have his hand in the run game again this season. He was the league’s top sophomore running back last season, going for 433 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Wyatt Mertens, SR, Van Buren County: Another back coming back for Van Buren, which used Mertens 42 times for 340 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
6. Evahn Wallace, JR, Central Decatur: Wallace will be a good one to pair with his fellow junior Sam Boothe after averaging 7.7 yards per carry a year ago. He had 209 yards and a touchdown on just 27 touches.
7. Jonah Schumacher, JR, Pleasantville: Schumacher carried 34 times and had 164 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
8. Tyler Stoltz, JR, Van Buren County: Stoltz went for 164 yards on 28 carries (5.9 YPC) during his sophomore season.
9. Bryce Newcomb, SO, Van Buren County: The top freshman running back in the district last year, Newcomb carried 30 times for 117 yards.
10. Jackson Manning, SR, Van Buren County: The quarterback for the Warriors carried 26 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
11. Cole Clarahan, SR, Sigourney-Keota: 82 yards rushing, TD
12. Reid Molyneux, JR, Sigourney-Keota: 73 yards rushing, TD
13. Caleb Cook, JR, Pleasantville: 67 yards rushing, TD
14. Ryan Clement, JR, Pleasantville: 53 yards rushing, TD
15. Cooper Spronk, SO, Pella Christian: 51 yards rushing, TD
Interestingly enough, Cardinal does not return a single carry from last year’s team.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
1. Anthony Dunkin, SR, Van Buren County: The top-returning receiver in the district is a tight end, and it’s Dunkin, who finished last year with 11 receptions for 304 yards and five touchdowns. That’s 27.6 yards per reception.
2. Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur: Another tight end. Scrivner had 15 grabs for 276 yards for the Cardinals last year.
3. Trevor Veenstra, JR, Pella Christian: Believe it or not, it’s another tight end. Veenstra grabbed 11 receptions for 198 yards and had one touchdown.
4. Dylan Richardson, SR, Van Buren County: Yet another tight end, Richardson finished with 10 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.
5. Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur: Rockhold was actually listed as a center on last year’s roster, but he did have 8 receptions for 118 yards.
6. Dillon Ammons, SR, Pleasantville: Ammons added seven receptions for 109 yards as the district’s top-returning running back in receiving yards.
7. Champ Walker, SR, Central Decatur: Walker, also a running back, had 4 receptions for 97 yards during his junior year.
8. Caleb Cook, JR, Pleasantville: Cook scored touchdowns (3) on half of his receptions (6) and had 86 yards.
9. Aidan Anderson, SR, Sigourney-Keota: Anderson was listed as a tight end last year and finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on four grabs.
10. Benny Schirz, JR, Pella Christian: Schirz had 12 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore season.
Five of the six teams are represented here, and the only one that isn’t (Carindal) will have junior Isaac Lett coming back as its top-returning receiver after five receptions for 73 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
1. Cayden Summers, SR, Van Buren County: What a year for Summers, who worked off the edge and had 61.0 total tackles to rank third in the district. He also had 5.5 tackles for loss.
2. Caleb Cook, JR, Pleasantville: Cook was fifth in the district last year with 57.5 total tackles, posting 39 solos and 0.5 tackle for loss.
3. Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian: The top-returning linebacker in the district, Kacmarynski finished with 57.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also tied for the district lead with three fumble recoveries, returning one of them for a touchdown.
4. Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur: A great sophomore year for the Cardinals, Rockhold posted 51.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one-half sack.
5. Josiah Diehl, SR, Pella Christian: Another star linebacker for the Eagles, Diehl had 47.5 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
6. Evahn Wallace, JR, Central Decatur: Wallace caused plenty of issues from his linebacker spot, finishing with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks to highlight his 46.5 total tackles. He also tied for the district lead with three fumble recoveries, returning one of them for a touchdown. (Yes, I wrote the same line for Kacmarynski….because it’s true.)
7. Peyton Ritzert, SR, Pella Christian: A first-team all-district type at safety, Ritzert had 44.0 total tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.
8. Jack Clarahan, SR, Sigourney-Keota: It seems like there are about a dozen Clarahans on this Sigourney-Keota team from last year. Jack will be back, and he had 33.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss as a junior.
8. Sam Warth, SR, Van Buren County: Warth posted 33.5 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss a season ago.
10. Dayson Leerhoff, JR, Pleasantville: The Trojans’ top-returning tackler, Leerhoff had a strong season with 33.0 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
11. Tyler Stoltz, JR, Van Buren County: Stoltz finished his sophomore year at linebacker with 31.0 total tackles, including 15 solos.
12. Keanu Miller, SR, Van Buren County: In terms of total tackles, Miller is the top-returning defensive tackle. He had 30.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks for the Warriors.
13. Cole Clarahan, SR, Sigourney-Keota: Add another Clarahan to the mix. This one had 29.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss last season while also grabbing four interceptions.
13. Trevor Veenstra, JR, Pella Christian: Veenstra had a huge season of dominance along the Pella Christian defensive line, posting 11.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among his 29.0 total tackles.
15. Jonah Schumacher, JR, Pleasantville: Schumacher had 28.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss for the Trojans.
16. Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur: Another defensive standout for CD last year, Scrivner had 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among his 27.0 total tackles.
17. Isaac Lett, JR, Cardinal: A tackling machine at corner, Lett posted 26.5 tackles and finished with 1.5 tackles for loss.
18. Issac Cox, JR, Cardinal: Another Comet that finished last season with 25.0 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
19. Jackson Manning, SR, Van Buren County: Another quarterback in our top tacklers list, Manning finished last season with 22.0 tackles and led the district with five interceptions.
20. Wyatt Mertens, SR, Van Buren County: Mertens also had 22.0 total tackles and three interceptions for Van Buren County last year.
Other standouts:
-Dillon Ammons, SR, Pleasantville: 17.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Carter Bingham, JR, Pleasantville: 5.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Dirk Boyles, SO, Van Buren County: 2 INT
-Beau Bush, SR, Pella Christian: 9.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Jeremiah Cowling, SR, Central Decatur: 21.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Everett Elliason, SO, Cardinal: 6.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Jack Fancher, SR, Pella Christian: 2 INT
-Braxton Guiter, SR, Cardinal: 13.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Jesse Hughes, JR, Cardinal: 12.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Grant Kelderman, SO, Pella Christian: 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Peyton Major, SR, Pleasantville: 2 FR
-Cameron Stoltz, SO, Van Buren County: 4.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Conner Strandt, JR, Sigourney-Keota: 16.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Alex Swanson, SR, Pleasantville: 12.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Evan Vittetoe, JR, Sigourney-Keota: 13.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Caleb Cook, JR, Pleasantville: 198 KR yards (18.0 PER)
-Edwin Escalante, JR, Pleasantville: 6/8 PAT, 1/1 FG (40 LONG)
-Jack Fancher, SR, Pella Christian: 35/40 PAT, 3/3 FG (40 LONG)
-Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian: 345 KR yards (34.5 PER), KR TD
-Wyatt Mertens, SR, Van Buren County: 127 KR yards (31.8 PER)
-Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur: 19/22 PAT, 4/7 FG (39 LONG)
-Cayden Summers, SR, Van Buren County: 1024 punt yards (32.0 PER)
-Evahn Wallace, JR, Central Decatur: 320 KR yards (29.1 PER), KR TD
-Sam Warth, SR, Van Buren County: 130 KR yards (18.6 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
-Cardinal (4): Isaac Cox (2nd Team OL); Braxton Guiter (HM OL); Isaac Lett (2nd Team DB); Alec Rachford (2nd Team OL)
-Central Decatur (2): Kale Rockhold (HM LB); Evahn Wallace (2nd Team DL)
-Pella Christian (10): Josiah Diehl (1st Team LB); Jack Fancher (2nd Team K); Isaac Kacmarynski (1st Team QB); Owen Menninga (1st Team OL); Peyton Ritzert (1st Team DB); Benny Schirz (2nd Team RB); Tobey Steen (HM OL); Drew Van Kooten (HM OL); Trevor Veenstra (1st Team DL); Colton Vos (2nd Team OL)
-Pleasantville (4): Dillon Ammons (HM RB); Caleb Cook (1st Team LB); Dayson Leerhoff (2nd Team DL); Jonah Schumacher (HM UT)
-Sigourney-Keota (8): Aidan Anderson (HM UT); Cole Clarahan (2nd Team DB); Jack Clarahan (1st Team LB); Cole Kindred (2nd Team DB); Clay Morse (2nd Team TE); Conner Strand (2nd Team DL); Evan Vittetoe (1st Team DL); Karson Weber (HM UT)
-Van Buren (4): Anthony Duncan (2nd Team TE); Keanu Miller (HM OL); Cayden Summers (HM LB); Sam Warth (HM FB)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
These are based on statistics and returning honors.
QB: Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian
RB: Dillon Ammons, SR, Pleasantvile
RB: Sam Warth, SR, Van Buren County
TE: Anthony Dunkin, SR, Van Buren County
TE: Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur
TE: Clay Morse, SR, Sigourney-Keota
OL: Owen Manning, SR, Pella Christian
OL: Alec Rachford, JR, Cardinal
OL: Colton Vos, SR, Pella Christian
OL: Isaac Cox, JR, Cardinal
OL: Keanu Miller, SR, Van Buren County
DL: Evahn Wallace, JR, Central Decatur
DL: Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur
DL: Evan Vittetoe, JR, Pella Christian
DL: Trevor Veenstra, JR, Pella Christian
LB: Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian
LB: Josiah Diehl, SR, Pella Christian
LB: Jack Clarahan, SR, Sigourney-Keota
DB: Caleb Cook, JR, Pleasantville
DB: Peyton Ritzert, SR, Pella Christian
DB: Isaac Lett, JR, Cardinal
DB: Jackson Manning, SR, Van Buren County
K: Jack Fancher, SR, Pella Christian
P: Cayden Summers, SR, Van Buren County
RET: Isaac Kacmarynski, SR, Pella Christian
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In 1A-6 it looks like this:
Pella Christian (39)
Van Buren County (28)
Pleasantville (24)
Sigourney-Keota (22)
Central Decatur (17)
Cardinal (15)
Quick thoughts: Pella Christian would have been my easy choice as the favorite in the league, but the No. 2 spot would have been an interesting discussion. Sigourney-Keota certainly has the history, although they will be a bit inexperienced. Van Buren County didn’t win any games in the league last year, but they are very experienced. What does all of it mean? We’ll have time to figure that out before August.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.