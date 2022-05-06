(KMAland) -- The Football Friday district previews continue today with a look at Class 8-Player District 8.
2022 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Martensdale-St. Marys claimed last year’s district championship with a perfect record while Southeast Warren and Lamoni also advanced to the postseason. The Blue Devils advanced out of round one before falling in the Round of 16. Here are the 2021 standings:
1. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 7-3 overall, 6-0 district
2. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 5-4 overall, 5-1 district
3. Lamoni Demons — 4-5 overall, 3-3 district
4. Mormon Trail Saints — 5-4 overall, 3-3 district
5. Murray Mustangs — 3-5 overall, 2-4 district
6. Moravia Mohawks — 3-5 overall, 2-4 district
7. Seymour Warriors — 1-8 overall, 0-6 district
COACHES
•Lamoni: Bryan Nowlin (6 postseason appearances)
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Derek Wharton (2 postseason appearances)
•Moravia: Matt Messamaker
•Mormon Trail: Travis Johnson (1 postseason appearance)
•Murray: Shawn Oaks
•Seymour: Denny Whitlow (4 postseason appearances)
•Southeast Warren: Shane Rowlands (2 postseason appearances)
Wharton, Rowlands and Nowlin added another postseason appearance to their ledger last year to move the district’s total to 15.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail: The leading passer last season is back for 2022. Hysell had 2,027 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air. He completed 52.4% of his passes and had 13 interceptions for a 119.4 rating.
2. Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren: Harvey took over the quarterback role for the Warhawks and completed 60.2% of his 88 passes. He finished the season with 851 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three picks. His 141.4 QB rating led the district.
3. Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia: Hanes threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns last season, completing 25 of his 46 passes.
4. Zack Belden, SR, Murray: A terrific runner, Belden also threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs a year ago.
That’s four of the six starting quarterbacks returning to the fold. The other two teams and their quarterback situations:
-Lamoni — It will not be easy to replace Javin Stevenson, who was a huge dual threat throughout his career. One option could be senior Kalvin Brown, who was a star running back last season but did attempt two passes (for six yards). Stevenson was the only player listed as a QB on last year’s roster.
-Martensdale-St. Marys — William Amfahr has graduated, but junior Cooper Oberbroeckling did get a some snaps last season, throwing for 35 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
1. Zack Belden, SR, Murray: Belden rushed for 762 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the district in both categories, in 2021. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry and had 123 carries of the rock.
2. Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren: Fisher had one heck of a debut for the Warhawks. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry, rushing for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns on 95 totes.
3. Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Mullins was fourth in the district last season with 686 yards and scored 13 times. He was the workhorse for the Blue Devils, carrying a district-high 136 times.
4. Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni: A great complement to Stevenson in the backfield, Brown rushed 96 times for 575 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren: Montgomery was another strong complement to the Southeast Warren offense. He had 574 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
6. Hunter Anthony, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: A gamebreaker, Anthony averaged a league-best 8.9 yards per carry. He had 354 yards and five touchdowns on just 40 carries.
7. Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia: McDanel put down 301 yards and six touchdowns to lead Moravia on the ground last year.
8. Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail: The top rusher on the Mormon Trail team is also back for another “run” at it. Gwinn had 259 yards and three touchdowns for the Saints.
9. Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia: The Moravia signal-caller rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns for the Mohawks.
10. Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Another option on the ground for the Blue Devils, Wearmouth had 223 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
11. Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail: Hysell is yet another dual-threat quarterback in the league, finishing with 199 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
12. Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia: Hawkins caught plenty of passes last year, and he also rushed 26 times for 194 yards (7.5 YPC) and scored three touchdowns.
13. Dylan Brennecke, SR, Seymour: One of the fastest sprinters in the Bluegrass Conference, Brennecke put down 180 yards and two touchdowns last season.
14. Colton Black, SR, Seymour: Black was listed as an offensive lineman last year on Bound, but he still carried 28 times for 172 yards and scored one touchdown.
15. Kendrick Mastin, JR, Murray: Mastin stepped in and did a solid job on the ground with 164 yards and three touchdowns on just 24 carries.
16. Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail: 161 yards rushing, 2 TD
17. Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren: 152 yards rushing, 7 TD
18. Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour: 134 yards rushing, TD
19. Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia: 122 yards rushing, 4 TD
20. Ben Wickett, SR, Southeast Warren: 107 yards rushing, TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
1. Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail: Gwinn was the No. 2 receiver for the Saints last year, but his numbers show a No. 1. He had 37 grabs for 523 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore season. He will be the biggest receiving threat in the district this year.
2. Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail: Adkins is another option for Hysell, finishing last season with 26 grabs for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren: Fisher came out of the backfield and had 13 receptions for 294 yards, averaging 22.6 yards per catch while scoring five touchdowns.
4. Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia: McDanel had 17 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Mohawks.
5. Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia: Another Mohawk receiver in the top five among returnees, Hawkins had nearly identical stats to McDanel with 17 receptions for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Gavin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail: Hysell will not hurt for weapons as he tries to duplicate or better last year’s passing season. Dixson had 248 yards on 17 receptions for the Saints.
7. Grayson Phillips, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Phillips is the top-returning receiver for MSTM after posting 211 yards and three touchdowns on 22 grabs last year.
8. Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni: He may throw passes (or he may not) in 2022, but he can definitely catch it. He had 13 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
9. Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Wearmouth had a strong season through the air, too, with 11 receptions for 158 yards.
10. Dylan Brennecke, SR, Seymour: Another showing for Brennecke, who also popped out of the backfield to post 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.
11. Brogan Ewing, SO, Southeast Warren: 7 receptions, 106 yards, TD
12. Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia: 5 receptions, 88 yards, 2 TD
13. Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia: 3 receptions, 78 yards, TD
14. Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia: 7 receptions, 60 yards, TD
15. Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 9 receptions, 55 yards
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
1. Logan Evans, SR, Mormon Trail: The standout linebacker was all over the place last year with 17.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 79.0 total tackles.
2. Hunter Anthony, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Anthony was listed as a cornerback last season, and he had a terrific year with 76.5 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.
3. Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren: Montgomery was a star — along with the soon-to-be graduated Luke Lane — in this defense last year. He had 67.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
4. Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni: The Lamoni safety finished last season with 66.0 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss to go with four interceptions.
5. Grayson Phillips, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: The Blue Devils also bring back Phillips at linebacker. He finished his junior year with 64.0 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two interceptions.
6. Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail: Another returning linebacker star on Mormon Trail, Adkins posted 63.0 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two INT.
6. Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia: The Moravia corner had 63.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack during a big sophomore year. He also had two interceptions.
8. Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia: Helmick ranked ninth in the district last year with 56.5 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
9. Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Wearmouth put up 54.5 total tackles, including 48 solos, last season during his junior year. He also had three interceptions.
10. Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail: Gwinn finished last year with 48.5 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
11. Blake Helmick, SO, Moravia: The top-returning sophomore tackler and the top-returning defensive tackle, Helmick had 41.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
12. Connor Golston, SR, Moravia: Another along the Mohawks defensive line, Golston had 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among his 37.5 total tackles.
13. Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren: Fisher had a big year on the defensive line, too, finishing with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among his 36.0 total tackles.
14. Gavin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail: Dixson posted 35.0 total tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss from his cornerback position last year.
15. Zack Belden, SR, Murray: The Murray quarterback also played defensive end for them last season and had 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while posting 33.0 total tackles.
16. Kace Patton, JR, Murray: 30.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
17. Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour: 29.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL
18. Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia: 26.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
19. Carter Houser, SR, Seymour: 25.5 tackles
20. Cole Hamilton, SR, Murray: 25.0 tackles
20. Gauge Mongar, SR, Murray: 25.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Here’s a look at some other standouts with at least 2.5 TFL in the district:
-Titus Barber, JR, Murray: 23.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Colton Black, SR, Seymour: 21.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Johnnie Cassady, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Adam Dueker, SR, Moravia: 16.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Jared Frederick, SR, Murray: 16.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren: 15.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia; 2 INT
-J.D. Hinrichs, SR, Southeast Warren: 11.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Kendrick Mastin, JR, Murray: 12.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Cam Seuferer, SO, Southeast Warner: 3 INT
-Jacob Trimble, SR, Seymour: 15.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Ben Wickett, SR, Southeast warren: 21.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Braeden Wilden, SR, Southeast Warren: 14.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Jack Williams, SR, Southeast Warren: 9.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Hunter Anthony, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Anthony averaged 19.8 yards per kick return and had 237 kick return yards.
-Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni: Brown was second in the district with 24.9 yards per kick return, including a 65-yard score.
-Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail: Gwinn was one of the most electric kick returners with 232 yards and 23.2 yards per return with one touchdown.
-Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia: The only returning kicker that made a PAT in the district last year, and he was 1/1.
-Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia: Hawkins led the district with 26.6 yards per kick return and a district-best two touchdown returns. He also punted 18 times for 470 yards.
-Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour: The only punt returner with a score last year, he returned one of his four punt returns for a 43-yard touchdown. He also punted 15 times for 448 yards.
-Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail: He led the district with 734 yards on 23 total punts, averaging 31.9 per kick.
-Kace Patton, JR, Murray: Led the district with 330 kick return yards and scored one touchdown. He also leads the district among returnees with 77 punt return yards.
-Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: Averaged 19.8 yards per return, had 277 kick return yards and a touchdown.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Lamoni (1): Kalvin Brown (1st Team RB, 2nd Team LB & RET)
Martensdale-St. Marys (5): Hunter Anthony (1st Team LB), Sampson Henson (Honorable Mention), Kade Mullins (1st Team RB), Grayson Phillips (2nd Team LB), Logan Wearmouth (2nd Team UT)
Moravia (5): Gage Hanes (Honorable Mention), Riley Hawkins (1st Team RET, 2nd Team End), Shane Helmick (2nd Team LB), Jackson McDanel (2nd Team DB), Matthew McDanel (2nd Team DL)
Mormon Trail (5): Jose Adkins (2nd Team LB), Gavin Dixson (Honorable Mention), Logan Evans (1st Team LB), Triton Gwinn (2nd Team End, 2nd Team DB), Ty Hysell (1st Team UT)
Murray (3): Titus Barber (2nd Team OL & DL), Zack Belden (2nd Team QB), Kace Patton (Honorable Mention)
Seymour (1): Kennan Hinners (Honorable Mention)
Southeast Warren (7): Tate Dierking (2nd Team OL), Trey Fisher (1st Team RB), Landon Harvey (Honorable Mention), Logan Montgomery (1st Team DEF, 2nd Team RB), Cam Seuferer (2nd Team DB), Braeden Wilden (2nd Team DL), Jack Williams (1st Team OL)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
These are based on statistics and returning honors.
QB: Zack Belden, SR, Murray
RB: Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren
RB: Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys
WR: Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail
WR: Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia
TE: Gavin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail
OL: Jack Williams, SR, Southeast Warren
OL: Titus Barber, JR, Murray
OL: Tate Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren
DL: Blake Helmick, SO, Moravia
DL: Connor Golston, SR, Moravia
DL: Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren
DL: Titus Barber, JR, Murray
LB: Logan Evans, SR, Mormon Trail
LB: Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren
LB: Grayson Phillips, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
DB: Hunter Anthony, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
DB: Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni
DB: Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia
DB: Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail
K: Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia
P: Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail
RET: Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In 8-Player 8 it looks like this:
Moravia (32)
Southeast Warren (31)
Martensdale-St. Marys (27)
Mormon Trail (26)
Murray (19)
Seymour (10)
Lamoni (9)
Thoughts: If Moravia makes a big jump from the near-bottom to the top this fall, you can thank this very unscientific formula for reading the future. The fact is, they have a lot coming back, and they should be much improved. However, does that mean they will be able to contend with the Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warrens of the world? That’s tough to say. It’s also tough to say or see Lamoni dropping off that far, despite the loss of a very strong senior class. Regardless, I would expect SEW & MSTM will finish 1-2 or 2-1, and the third spot will be up for grabs in a great battle.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.