(KMAland) -- The Football Friday district previews return after a month off with a look at Class 1A District 8.
2022 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The league belonged to Underwood last season, as they were dominant on their way to a 10-1 season and 5-0 record in district play. Treynor, Kuemper Catholic and West Monona were the other three playoff teams, although 1A-8 combined on just two playoff wins (both from Underwood). Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Underwood Eagles — 10-1 overall, 5-0 district
2. Treynor Cardinals — 6-3 overall, 4-1 district
3. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 4-5 overall, 3-2 district
4. West Monona Spartans — 2-7 overall, 2-3 district
5. MVAOCOU Rams — 1-8 overall, 1-4 district
6. East Sac County Raiders — 0-8 overall, 0-5 district
COACHES
•East Sac County: Eric McCullough (3 postseason appearances)
•Kuemper Catholic: Ryan Steinkamp (1 postseason appearance)
•MVAOCOU: Justin Kahl
•Treynor: Jeff Casey (3 postseason appearances)
•Underwood: Nate Mechaelsen (5 postseason appearances)
•West Monona: Drew Potter (1 postseason appearance)
Mechaelsen and Casey added to their postseason totals last year while Steinkamp and Potter both picked up their first playoff appearance.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood: The return of Ravlin is great news for Underwood and bad news for the rest of the league. He threw for 2,358 yards and 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions, completed 64% of his passes and averaged 14.3 yards per completion.
2. Cooper Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Pottebaum threw for 664 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights last season.
3. Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor: The Cardinals also return a senior quarterback in Dirks, who had 659 yards and three touchdowns passing.
4. Aiden Vondrak, SR, East Sac County: Add another senior QB to the list, as Vondrak had 541 yards and three touchdowns through the air last season.
5. Ethan Kuhlmann, SR, MVAOCOU: He was listed as a tight end, but he definitely played quarterback for the Rams. Kuhlmann had 336 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.
6. Anthony Newquist, JR, MVAOCOU: Another returning quarterback for the Rams, Newquist had 276 yards passing during his sophomore season.
7. Dennis Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Vonnahme also snagged some snaps at QB last season, finishing with 268 yards and two touchdowns passing.
It appears we have a pretty good idea of what five teams are going to do with their quarterback situation this year. What about West Monona? With the loss of senior standout JJ Lander, who threw for 1,488 yards, they might turn to senior Johnny Fester or sophomore Chase Lander. The two combined for 11 attempts and 57 yards passing last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the league, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Taye Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Vonnahme was second in the district with 618 yards on the ground last year for the Knights, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
2. Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor: The Treynor signal-caller was a threat on the ground, too, rushing for 421 yards and six touchdowns.
3. Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood: The Eagles had quite the rushing attack, but their top guy is gone. Ravlin will probably have a new running mate to lead that rushing attack this year, but he is their top-returning rusher with 408 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor: This could be the time for Schumacher’s biggest breakout. The speedy standout averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 405 yards and five touchdowns last year.
5. Micah Farrens, SR, West Monona: Farrens rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. Most impressively, he did it on just 57 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
6. Cooper Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights’ returning QB rushed for 346 yards and six touchdowns.
7. Maddox Nelson, JR, Underwood: Could this be the new bellcow for the Underwood rushing game? Nelson averaged 8.7 yards per tote, scored three touchdowns and had 217 yards.
8. Dennis Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic: Vonnahme put down 179 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries last year.
9. Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor: Moss is another that gave plenty of bang for his buck with 5.5 yards per carry, finishing the season with 177 yards and two touchdowns.
10. Luther Cameron, SO, MVAOCOU: The top-returning rusher for the Rams is the top-returning sophomore back. Cameron had 169 yards rushing on 49 carries.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Johnny Fester, SR, West Monona: 164 yards, TD
12. Ethan Kuhlmann, SR, MVAOCOU: 155 yards, TD
13. Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood: 124 yards, TD
14. Brenner Jung, JR, MVAOCOU: 114 yards, TD
15. Brayden Komarek, SO, West Monona: 109 yards, TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the league, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Nick Collins, SR, MVAOCOU: The top six receivers from last season were seniors. That has Collins as the top-returning dude after finishing with 18 grabs for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Landon Hanson, SR, West Monona: Hanson averaged 20.5 yards per receptions last season, but he didn’t find the end zone. Kind of a weird little statistical deal. He did have 287 yards on 14 receptions, though.
3. Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood: Boothby slots in as the top Underwood receiver this year, as he finished with 19 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood: Or maybe the youngest Ravlin will be that guy this year. He had 18 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Wyatt Baker, SR, Underwood: Or hey, maybe it’s Baker! All I know is, they have some options. Baker had 14 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Kolby Scott, SR, MVAOCOU: Scott pulled in 19 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown for the Rams last season.
7. Johnny Fester, SR, West Monona: Fester scored a pair of touchdowns through the air, posting 13 grabs for 186 yards.
8. Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood: Another option for Alex Ravlin. Vanfossan had 16 receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
9. Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Rial pulled in just nine receptions, but he did it for 142 yards and a touchdown last season.
10. Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor: The Cardinals could have some fun finding ways to get the ball in the hands of Schumacher, who had 13 receptions for 108 yards last year.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Dennis Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 5 receptions, 94 yards, TD
12. Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor: 6 receptions, 83 yards, TD
13. Benjamin Gerken, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 4 receptions, 74 yards, TD
14. Micah Farrens, SR, West Monona: 6 receptions, 73 yards, TD
15. T.J. Nutt, SR, MVAOCOU: 4 receptions, 61 yards
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Max Pietig, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound linebacker, Pietig posted 62.5 total tackles and finished the season with 1.0 tackle for loss and two interceptions as a junior.
2. Evan Adams, JR, Kuemper Catholic: A beastly season for Adams, who was listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds last year, and wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with 61.0 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
3. Kolby Scott, SR, MVAOCOU: Scott was also all over the field for the Rams last season, posting 53.0 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks as a junior.
4. John Boes, JR, Kuemper Catholic: The top-returning tackler that had a defensive back designation last season, the 6-foot-1 Boes had 43.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and three interceptions a year ago.
5. Will Simons, JR, Kuemper Catholic: The more we move along, the more we see the youth of last year’s Kuemper defense. Simons had 33.0 total tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss as a sophomore at linebacker.
6. Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor: Moss is the top-returning tackler for Treynor, and he had a solid season with 32.5 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack as a junior.
7. Brody Boeckman, JR, East Sac County: Boeckman is the top-returning tackler for East Sac County after a 32-tackle, 2-TFL season for the Raiders.
8. Nick Collins, SR, MVAOCOU: Listed at safety last season, Collins had 32.0 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and three picks for the Rams.
9. Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Rial was also listed at safety last season and finished with 31.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL and two fumble recoveries.
9. Luke Wright, JR, East Sac County: Wright had a strong season in the Raiders linebacking corps last season, too, with 31.5 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. He also had two scoop-and-scores.
11. Wyatt Baker, SR, Underwood: Baker had a great season a year ago, highlighted by 9.0 tackles for loss. He also had 30.5 tackles and 2.0 sacks.
12. Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood: Ravlin played both ways for the Eagles, finishing last season with 30.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
13. Karter Ludwig, JR, East Sac County: Ludwig put up some big in-the-backfield numbers with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while finishing with 28.0 total tackles.
14. Carsten Hadley, SR, MVAOCOU: Hadley was one of the top linebackers for the Rams last season, posting 27.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack.
15. Charlie Veit, JR, East Sac County: Veit put up 26.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions during his sophomore season.
16. Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Mohr’s tackle total was a bit down from his sophomore season, but I believe that was injury related. He finished with 26.0 total and added 3.0 tackles for loss.
17. Kaden Broer, SR, West Monona: Broer had a strong year of his own with 6.5 tackles for loss among 26.5 total tackles.
18. Lane Hanke, SR, MVAOCOU: Henke finished his junior year at cornerback with 24.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
18. Luke Wernimont, JR, East Sac County: Wernimont was plenty active with 24.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss for the Raiders.
20. T.J. Nutt, SR, MVAOCOU: Nutt went for 24.0 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.
Others with at least 2.5 TFL and multiple turnovers:
-Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood: 17.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 FR
-Chandler Quirk, SR, East Sac County: 22.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL
-Gage Savin, SR, Underwood: 21.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 FR
-Thomas Sisco, JR, MVAOCOU: 12.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
-Caden Hill, SR, Treynor: 19.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks
-Kinnick Fahrenkrog, SO, East Sac County: 3 FR
-Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood: 2 FR, 2 INT
-Dennis Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-John Boes, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 152 KR yards (16.9 PER)
-Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood: 153 PR yards (11.8 PER)
-Luther Cameron, SO, MVAOCOU: 177 KR yards (16.1 PER)
-Tommy Fitzsimmons, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 23/25 PAT, 2/3 FG (36 long)
-Ethan Kuhlmann, SR, MVAOCOU: 360 PUNT yards (36.0 PER)
-Koby Lampman, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 676 PUNT yards (39.8 PER)
-Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 504 PUNT yards (45.8 PER)
-TJ Nutt, SR, MVAOCOU: 277 KR yards (19.8 PER)
-Peyton Purgett, JR, West Monona: 230 KR yards (12.8 PER)
-Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor: 161 KR yards (40.3 PER, TD)
-Charlie Veit, JR, East Sac County: 313 KR yards (18.4 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
East Sac County (2): Charlie Veit (HM), Luke Wright (HM)
Kuemper Catholic (5): Evan Adams (2nd), Max Pietig (1st), Trevor Rial (1st), Dennis Vonnahme (HM), Taye Vonnahme (HM)
MVACOU (4): Cole Behrens (SR), Nick Collins (1st), TJ Nutt (2nd), Kolby Scott (1st)
Treynor (2): Kayden Dirks (HM), Caden Hill (HM)
Underwood (4): Walter Ausdemore (2nd), Wyatt Baker (HM), Alex Ravlin (1st), Gage Savin (HM)
West Monona (2): Kaden Broer (HM), Micah Farrens (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood
RB: Taye Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic
RB: Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor
WR: Nick Collins, SR, MVAOCOU
WR: Landon Hanson, SR, West Monona
WR: Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood
OL: Walter Ausdemore, SR, Underwood
OL: Thomas Huneke, SR, Underwood
OL: Caden Hill, SR, Treynor
OL: Kaden Broer, SR, West Monona
OL: Cole Behrens, SR, MVAOCOU
DL: Evan Adams, JR, Kuemper Catholic
DL: Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood
DL: Caden Hill, SR, Treynor
DL: Kinnick Fahrenkrog, SO, East Sac County
LB: Max Pietig, SR, Kuemper Catholic
LB: Wyatt Baker, SR, Underwood
LB: Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor
DB: John Boes, JR, Kuemper Catholic
DB: Nick Collins, SR, MVAOCOU
DB: Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic
DB: Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood
K: Tommy Fitzsimmons, JR, Kuemper Catholic
P: Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic
RET: TJ Nutt, SR, MVAOCOU
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In 1A District 8 it looks like this:
1. Kuemper Catholic (34)
2. Underwood (30)
3. MVAOCOU (26)
4. Treynor (19)
5. West Monona (14)
6. East Sac County (12)
Thoughts: With all due respect to Kuemper Catholic, the pick and the favorite is Underwood until proven otherwise. I do think the Knights are going to be very good this season with all that they have returning, but the Eagles are still plenty loaded and are in the position to get the benefit of the doubt even with the loss of a solid senior class. That said, let this be some good bulletin board fodder for a program that does seem to thrive on it.
Another that catches my eye is MVAOCOU making a jump from No. 5 in the district to No. 3. Could we see a Ram uprising? The “formula” says so, but we also know the formula can be off from time to time. Hey, we aren’t all that far away from finding out what’s what.
