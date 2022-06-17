(KMAland) -- The Football Friday previews continue with a look at KMAland Class 5A teams.
PREVIOUS FOOTBALL FRIDAY PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 8 Preview
2022 KMALAND CLASS 5A FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Class 5A, as you may or may not know, is a bit different from everything else across the state of Iowa. It’s actually quite refreshing, as I’ve been saying for years the largest schools in Iowa should not simply play by the same rules as the smaller schools because…well, they’re not the same.
There are aren’t any districts in Class 5A. It’s simply groups and schedules based on a success model. I think it’s one of the best moves the IHSAA has made in a long while. Anyway, we’re here today to take a look at the KMAland conference schools in Class 5A. Those in Council Bluffs (save for TJ) and Sioux City (excluding Heelan). Here’s how they finished last year, listed in order of final BCMoore ranking:
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 5-4 overall (Class 5A Group 6)
Sioux City North Stars — 6-3 overall (Class 5A Group 2)
Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 4-5 overall (Class 5A Group 2)
Sioux City West Wolverines — 2-7 overall (Class 5A Group 6)
None of the four schools KMA Sports follows in Class 5A made the postseason last year, but two of them did have winning records and AL nearly became a third. Here are the head-to-head results from last year:
Sioux City East 54, Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 63, Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 27, Sioux City West 6
Sioux City North 43, Abraham Lincoln 7
Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City West 33
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: John Wolfe (1 postseason appearance)
•Sioux City East: Mike Winklepleck
•Sioux City North: Mitch Mohr
•Sioux City West: Brandon Holmes
Winklepleck is the new face, as he takes over for Brian Webb, who moved on to WDM Valley, where he is an assistant coach.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North: Strohbeen threw for 929 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Stars last season.
2. Wade Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Despite being listed as a wide receiver, Brown threw for 549 yards and six touchdowns, completing 40 of his 66 passes (60.6%), while splitting time under center.
3. Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East: Ritchie was not the leading passer for the Black Raiders last season, but he found plenty of action in throwing for 537 yards and 11 touchdowns. His completion percentage of 61.8% was also quite efficient.
It looks like we have a pretty good idea on who will lead North, East and AL, but West will be breaking in a new quarterback following the graduation of Devin Frye and Jonathan Jones. The guess on who it will be would not be an educated one, given there was not another player on the roster listed as a QB last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North: A strong season for Harrell, who is the top-returning rusher among the four 5A area teams. He posted 527 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for six yards per carry.
2. Caden McDowell, SR, Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx have leaned on a pair of Hayes brothers the last two years, but this year it’s likely McDowell will be their bell-cow. He rushed for 358 yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries (4.0 YPC) last season.
3. Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North: The Stars’ likely signal-caller, Strohbeen had 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground last season.
4. Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East: Wavrunek spent his first year with East last season, and I expect he will get plenty more touches in his senior year. He had 37 totes for 164 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
5. Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East: Another from East that should get more touches this year. Schossow averaged 9.3 yards per carry, finishing with 102 yards and 11 touches and scored three touchdowns.
6. Terrance Topete, SR, Sioux City West: West’s top-returning rusher is Topete, who had 94 yards on just 10 carries last year.
7. Wade Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Brown spent some time under center throwing the ball, and he also rushed for 92 yards on 26 carries.
8. Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West: Hayes is a threat as a receiver and return man for the Wolverines, but he also carried the ball nine times for 25 yards.
9. Steven Smith, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Smith had four carries for 20 yards during his junior year.
10. Luke Soldati, SR, Sioux City North: Soldati had just two carries last year for 16 yards.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East: Jacobsen had a big year of receiving last year for the Black Raiders, finishing with 52 receptions for 724 yards and five touchdowns.
2. Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East: Wavrunek also made a solid contribution catching the ball out of the backfield with 14 grabs for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Lamarion Mothershead, SR, Sioux City West: Mothershead has one of the better names we’ve come across so far in our Football Friday previews. He also had 9 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in his junior year.
4. Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North: The top-returning rusher among these teams, Harrell also had 17 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.
5. Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West: Here’s Hayes again, and he made some big plays through the air with 124 yards on three receptions (41.3 yards per grab) with two touchdowns.
6. Destiny Adams, SR, Sioux City East: Adams pulled in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdowns during his junior year.
7. Logan Dolphin, JR, Sioux City East: Here’s another Sioux City East receiving threat. The Black Raiders junior had nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.
8. Anthony Muhammad, SR, Sioux City East: And another. Muhammad finished with 95 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.
9. Luke Soldati, SR, Sioux City North: Soldati had seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown during his junior fall.
10. Caden McDowell, SR, Abraham Lincoln: McDowell is AL’s top-returning receiver, and it was four receptions for 87 yards (21.8 yards per catch).
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Steven Smith, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Smith is the top-returning tackler among these four teams and is fourth in all of Class 5A. He had 75.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss an two fumble recoveries during a big junior season.
2. Nick Wells, SR, Sioux City East: A huge disrupter for the East defense, Wells had 24.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks among 73.0 total tackles.
3. Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East: Wavrunek carried over his defensive success at Sioux City North to East last year. He finished with 57.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
4. Beau Johnson, SR, Sioux City North: North’s top-returning tackler, Johnson was listed as a defensive end and had 50.0 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.
5. Wade Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Another Wade Brown sighting. He had a big year at safety for the Lynx in finishing with 40.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
6. Luke Soldati, SR, Sioux City North: Soldati had 39.0 total tackles and four interceptions for the Stars last season.
7. Blake Hogancamp, SR, Sioux City East: Hogancamp had a big year in the opponent’s backfields, too, with 12.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among his 35.0 total tackles.
8. Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East: Schossow came down from safety and made some big plays last year with 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 34.0 total tackles.
9. Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East: The Sioux City East defensive tackle had 14.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks among 32.5 total tackles.
10. Terrance Topete, SR, Sioux City West: Here’s West’s top-returning tackler. Topete had a big year with 31.5 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Wolverines.
11. Gavin Skoglund, SR, Sioux City East: Another East linebacker, Skoglund posted 30.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack last year.
12. Ryan Ortega, JR, Abraham Lincoln: That’s Ryan, not Brian (the UFC fighter). Ryan had 29.0 tackles last season for Lynx.
13. Gaven Goldsberry, JR, Abraham Lincoln: Goldsberry finished with 26.5 tackles and led Class 5A with five fumble recoveries in 2021.
14. Dalyn Tope, SR, Sioux City East: Tope was one of East’s top cornerbacks last season, tallying 25.0 total tackles.
15. Michael Benson, SR, Sioux City West: Benson had a really strong season at defensive tackle for the Wolverines with 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks among 25.0 total tackles.
16. Wes Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Brown finished last year with 24.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss last season.
16. Tyrell Lafferty, SR, Sioux City West: Coming off the edge for the Wolverines, Lafferty had 4.0 tackles for loss and 24.5 total tackles.
18. Makai McGill, SR, Sioux City West: McGill was listed as a cornerback and a safety last season. He finished with 22.5 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
19. Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North: Harrell was a strong two-way guy for North last year, and I would expect that to be the case again this season. Last year, he had 20.5 tackles and two interceptions.
20. Marcus Jones, SR, Sioux City West: Yet another for West that was high on TFLs (5.5), Jones finished with 19.0 total tackles.
21. Cielos Doenhoefer, SR, Sioux City West: Another standout along the defensive line for West, Doenhoefer had 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and 15.0 total tackles.
22. Andy Fichter, JR, Abraham Lincoln: Fichter worked at safety last season and had 14.5 tackles for the Lynx.
22. Bryson Patlan, SR, Abraham Lincoln: Patlan was listed at defensive end last season and finished with 14.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack.
22. Carter Reekers, SR, Sioux City North: Reekers also had 14.5 tackles last season as a defensive back for the Stars.
25. Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West: Hayes posted 14.0 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions last year for the Wolverines.
Others with at least 2.0 TFL, INT or FR:
•Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West: 9.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL
•Jackson Johnson, SR, Sioux City East: 4.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Keegan Augustine, JR, Sioux City East: 6.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FR
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Rob Emerson, JR, Sioux City East: 137 KR yards (27.4 PER), 1 TD
•Shamar Harrell, JR, Sioux City West: 93 KR yards (95.0 PER), 1 TD
•Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West: 327 KR yards (36.3 PER), 1 TD; 50 PR yards (25.0 PER)
•Jack Lloyd, SR, Sioux City North: 18/21 PAT, 1/6 FG (35 LONG); 977 PUNT yards (33.7 PER)
•Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West: 500 PUNT yards (26.3 PER)
•Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East: 152 KR yards (15.2 PER)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 wins + # of returning standouts listed above. In Class 5A it looks like this:
1. Sioux City East (24)
2. Sioux City North & Sioux City West (17)
4. Abraham Lincoln (16)
Thoughts: Coach Winklepleck takes over a strong program that looks like it will have a pretty stout defense and could work their way to the postseason this year. The No. 2 spot among these four teams, though, looks to be up for grabs with Sioux City West potentially making a solid jump from last year’s two-win club.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.