(KMAland) -- The Football Friday previews continue with a look at Class 4A District 6.
2022 CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The champs are here! In one of the most thrilling high school football games I’ve ever seen, Lewis Central knocked off Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A state championship game last fall. And yeah, this is their district. Here’s how it looked last year:
Lewis Central Titans – 11-2 overall, 5-0 district
Winterset Huskies – 9-3 overall, 4-1 district
Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs – 3-6 overall, 3-2 district
Glenwood Rams – 4-5 overall, 2-3 district
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – 2-7 overall, 1-4 district
Des Moines Hoover Huskies – 1-8 overall, 0-5 district
As you know, the Titans won the state championship. The only other playoff team from the district was Winterset, and they also found their way to the UNI-Dome before falling to Xavier in a semifinal.
COACHES
-Dallas Center-Grimes: Scott Heitland (9 postseason appearances)
-Des Moines Hoover: Theo Evans
-Glenwood: Cory Faust (10 postseason appearances – 6 with AHSTW, 4 with Glenwood)
-Lewis Central: Justin Kammrad (9 postseason appearances – 6 with AL, 3 with LC)
-Thomas Jefferson: Kevin Culjat (8 postseason appearances)
-Winterset: Zach Sweeney (6 postseason appearances)
Both Evans and Culjat are new to the district, but Culjat is not new to the Council Bluffs coaching scene. All nine of those postseason appearances were as the head coach for St. Albert, and it includes a 2009 state championship. Coach Kammrad and Coach Sweeney both added to their postseason totals last year.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central: The Northern Iowa commit led the district with 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. He completed 61.9% of his passes and had a 139.0 rating while throwing just four interceptions.
2. Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood: Anderson split duties with the next guy on the list last year, finishing with 552 yards passing and two touchdowns.
3. Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood: Mayberry was a catch-all kind of player that was moved around throughout the season. At quarterback, he threw for 550 yards following an injury to senior quarterback Brock Sell.
These are the only quarterbacks in the district with more than 49 yards passing. So, there will be some new faces under center around the rest of the league. Let’s see if we can figure out who might lead those other squads:
-Dallas Center-Grimes: The No. 3 passing quarterback in the district – Huston Halverson – has graduated. Two others that were listed at QB for the Mustangs also threw passes in senior Trevor Hamil (1/3, -9 yards passing) and junior Ty Mikkelsen (1/2, 14 yards passing).
-Des Moines Hoover: Hoover’s Dvonta White has graduated, but senior Braden Dill did see some action under center with 11 passing attempts as a junior.
-Thomas Jefferson: Brant Anderson’s running offense turned into one that threw the ball 200+ times last year. Austin Schubert, though, was the reason for that switch, and he has graduated. Only junior Aiden Carey was listed at QB on last year’s roster while senior receiver Braetyn Couse did throw one pass (for a 49-yard touchdown).
-Winterset: The Huskies stuck to the ground last season, but Caden Kleemeier could certainly sling it if need be. He has graduated, and so did his backup Reilly Hoven. Another backup, Luke Linde, is into his junior season and threw the ball five times last year.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central: Humpal led the non-Dawson Forgy division of the district in rushing yardage last year. He ran for 1432 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in a big breakout junior season.
2. Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood: As mentioned, Mayberry can do a lot of things, and he rushed for 669 yards and 14 touchdowns during a strong junior campaign.
3. Hagan Hanselman, SR, Winterset: The heir apparent to the graduated Forgy, Hanselman had 513 yards and six touchdowns on just 73 carries, averaging 7.0 yards per tote.
4. C.J. Carter, SR, Glenwood: Carter is ready for a big, big senior season after rushing for 433 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries for the Rams.
5. Eli Carpenter, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: The top-returning junior running back in the district, Carpenter had 386 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
6. Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central: He’s a dangerous dual-threat when you consider all the other weapons you have to deal with. Kammrad rushed for 358 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
7. Zach Smid, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: Smid was also a part of the sophomore backfield last year, and he had 196 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Damon Head, JR, Des Moines Hoover: Hoover’s top-returning rusher, Head had 146 yards and a touchdown.
9. Deven Bovee, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Bovee is the top-returning rusher for the Yellow Jackets with 71 yards on 17 carries during his junior year.
10. Kellen Scott, JR, Glenwood: Listed at QB, Scott had 62 yards and two touchdowns, and – get this – he did it on two carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central: It’s a third category, and it’s a third category with Lewis Central bringing back the top guy. Fidone led the district in catches (51), yards (740) and touchdowns (11).
2. Braetyn Couse, SR, Thomas Jefferson: As mentioned, Couse had success on a trick play in throwing the ball. He also had success in grabbing 29 catches for 624 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood: Krause was the top receiver for the Rams last season, and he returns after 29 catches for 516 yards and a touchdown.
4. Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central: Another dangerous factor in the Titans offense is Humpal’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield (33 grabs for 424 yards and three touchdowns).
5. Trevor Hamil, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: Hamil may not catch a single pass this season (if he takes over at QB), but he had 14 receptions for 321 yards (22.9 yards per grab) and three touchdowns.
6. Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central: Another great weapon for Kammrad, Witte had 254 yards on 15 receptions during his sophomore season.
7. Zach Smid, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: Smid finished last season with 20 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Deven Bovee, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Bovee had a strong year of receiving, too, with 10 grabs for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
9. Tyler Harger, SR, Glenwood: The Rams seem to be bringing back plenty of weapons, too. Harger had 167 yards receiving on 15 catches.
10. Alex Mendoza, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Mendoza rounds out the top 10 after finishing last season with 29.3 yards per catch (3 for 88).
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Josh Hendricks, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: Hendricks was a distance second -- behind Winterset’s graduated Blake Bellamy – with 71.0 total tackles last season. He also had 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
2. Blake Feuring, SR, Winterset: Feuring was 11th in the district last season with 49.0 total tackles and had two fumble recoveries.
3. Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central: The top-returning tackler for Lewis Central, Ludington had 12.5 tackles for loss among his 47.0 total takedowns last year.
4. Dalton Bergthold, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: The top-returning tackler at defensive back in the district, Bergthold had 46.0 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and tied for the league-high with five interceptions.
5. Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central: My guess – this is the best soccer player in the district. Hensley is also a standout in football after finishing with 44.5 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and three picks as a junior.
6. Chase Wallace, SR, Lewis Central: Wallace had 10.0 tackles for loss and 41.5 total tackles in a big season for the Titans.
7. Moses Gorh, SR, Des Moines Hoover: Gorh had a strong season for Hoover last season in posting 41.0 total tackles and two interceptions.
8. Carter Smuck, SR, Winterset: He was no smuck on the football field last season. Sorry, I had to. Smuck had 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 39.5 total tackles, and he tied for the district lead with three fumble recoveries.
9. Alejandro Pina-Blades, SR, Des Moines Hoover: One of the top safeties – in terms of tackles – in the district, Pina-Blades had 36.0 total tackles.
10. Grant Trucks, SR, Winterset: Just an incredible last name for a two-way lineman like Trucks, who had 34.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss while grabbing two fumble recoveries.
11. Dayne Mauk, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: A rare junior on this list, Mauk had 33.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
12. Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central: Terrific year in the secondary for the Titans, stepping up and finishing the season with 32.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a district-best five interceptions.
13. C.J. Carter, SR, Glenwood: I just have a feeling Carter is going to explode on both sides of the ball in his senior season. He had 31.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks and a league-high three fumble recoveries as a junior. He also grabbed two interceptions.
14. Deven Bovee, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Bovee finished with 26.5 tackles and 2.0 TFLs last season for the Yellow Jackets.
15. Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood: The Glenwood defensive back finished up the year with 25.0 tackles and 1.5 TFLs.
16. Logyn Ekcheart, SR, Glenwood: Definitely one of the top two-way lineman in all of the area (and maybe the state), Eckheart had 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks among his 22.5 total tackles.
17. Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood: Big year for Patton along the line, too, and he had 22.0 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
18. Cole Blessman, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: A big season off the edge for DC-G, Blessman had 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 21.0 total tackles.
19. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, SR, Glenwood: Driscoll-Lee posted 20.5 tackles as a defensive back for the Rams last fall.
20. Alex Mendoza, SR, Thomas Jefferson: Mendoza rounds out the top 20 returning tacklers in the district with 19.5 tackles last season.
Here are some of the other defensive standouts with at least 2.0 TFL, 2 INT or 2 FR:
-Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central: 16.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
-Jack Doolittle, SR, Lewis Central: 9.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Osman Sirleaf, SR, Des Moines Hoover: 14.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL
-Sam Chadwick, SR, Lewis Central: 3.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Blake Whitsel, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 15.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Gavin Connell, SR, Glenwood: 10.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Santiago Martinez, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Aidan Charlson, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Clayton Halverson, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Jonteze Powell, SR, Des Moines Hoover: 14.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood: 525 PUNT yards (35.0 PER)
-Dalton Bergthold, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 166 PR yards (27.7 PER), 1 PR TD
-Braetyn Couse, JR, Glenwood: 321 PUNT yards (32.1 PER)
-Daniel Espinoza, JR, Thomas Jefferson: 8/13 PAT
-Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central: 310 KR yards (25.8 PER), 1 KR TD + 345 PR yards (18.2 PER)
-Moses Gorh, SR, Des Moines Hoover: 233 KR yards (19.4 PER)
-Hagan Hanselman, SR, Winterset: 103 KR yards (51.5 PER), 1 KR TD
-Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central: 63/64 PAT, 5/7 FG (50 LONG)
-Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central: 350 KR yards (29.2 PER), 1 KR TD
-Ben Jackson, JR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 17/19 PAT, 3/5 FG (41 LONG)
-Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood: 343 KR yards (24.5 PER), 1 KR TD
-Luke Linde, JR, Winterset: 20/25 PAT, 2/2 FG (29 LONG) + 998 PUNT yards (32.2 PER)
-Payton Longmeyer, JR, Glenwood: 151 KR yards (30.2 PER), 1 KR TD
-Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood: 319 PUNT yards (39.9 PER)
-Alejandro Pina-Blades, SR, Des Moines Hoover: 990 PUNT yards (26.8 PER)
-Nich Pothoven, JR, Winterset: 15/24 PAT
-Gavin Schau, SR, Glenwood: 21/25 PAT, 2/4 FG (41 LONG)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
-Dallas Center-Grimes (6): Dalton Bergthold (1st), Trevor Hamil (1st), Josh Hendricks (1st), Ben Jackson (2nd), Dayne Mauk (HM), Zach Smid (2nd)
-Des Moines Hoover (3): Moses Gorh (2nd), Tae’Shanun Pressword (2nd), Osman Sirleaf (2nd)
-Glenwood (7): Kayden Anderson (2nd), CJ Carter (1st), Logyn Eckheart (1st), Kaden Flott (2nd), Cody Krause (1st), Tate Mayberry (1st), Trent Patton (2nd)
-Lewis Central (9): Jack Doolittle (HM), Lucci Fidone (1st), Boston Hensley (1st), Jonathan Humpal (1st), Braylon Kammrad (1st), Payton Ludington (2nd), Parker Matiyow (2nd), Chase Wallace (HM), Curtis Witte (2nd)
-Thomas Jefferson (4): Deven Bovee (2nd), Braetyn Couse (1st), Tanner Gardner (2nd), Blake Whitsel (HM)
-Winterset (2): Hagan Hanselman (2nd), Beau Knobloch (1st)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central
RB: Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central
UT: Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood
WR: Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central
WR: Braetyn Couse, SR, Thomas Jefferson
WR: Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood
OL: Beau Knobloch, SR, Winterset
OL: Logyn Eckheart, SR, Glenwood
OL: Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central
OL: Kaden Flott, SR, Glenwood
OL: Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood
DL: Carter Smuck, SR, Winterset
DL: Grant Trucks, SR, Winterset
DL: Logyn Eckheart, SR, Glenwood
DL: Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central
LB: Josh Hendricks, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
LB: Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central
LB: Chase Wallace, SR, Lewis Central
DB: Dalton Bergthold, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
DB: Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central
DB: Moses Gorh, SR, Des Moines Hoover
DB: Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central
RET: Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central
K: Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central
P: Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
1. Lewis Central (41)
2. Glenwood (35)
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (23)
4. Winterset (16)
5. Thomas Jefferson (15)
6. Des Moines Hoover (11)
Thoughts: Yeah, the defending state champion with its QB, RB, WR and several standouts from a star-studded defense is the favorite here. I could have told you that. However, how about Glenwood? As I was writing this up, I was believing in Glenwood more and more, and I could definitely see them as the favorite to land in the No. 2 spot. The biggest drop, of course, comes from Winterset, which goes from state semifinalist to No. 4. The formula might be a little crazy with that thought, but there are some questions Winterset will have to answer with all that they lost.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.