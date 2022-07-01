(KMAland) -- The Football Friday previews continue with a look at Class 1A District 7.
PREVIOUS FOOTBALL FRIDAY PREVIEWS
Class 8-Player District 8 Preview
2022 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Another district that housed an eventual state champion. Van Meter took another championship, and there was a pretty dang good No. 2 in the league, too. Here’s how it finished out in 2021:
1. Van Meter Bulldogs — 13-0 overall, 5-0 district
2. ACGC Chargers — 9-2 overall, 4-1 district
3. Interstate 35, Truro Roadrunners — 4-5 overall, 3-2 district
4. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 4-5 overall, 2-3 district
5. West Central Valley Wildcats — 4-5 overall, 1-4 district
6. Panorama Panthers — 1-7 overall, 0-5 district
Again, the Bulldogs won the ‘ship while ACGC advanced to a state quarterfinal where they lost to…Van Meter. Interstate 35 and Nodaway Valley also appeared in the playoffs last season and were ousted in the opening round.
COACHES
•ACGC: Cody Matthewson (1 postseason appearance)
•Interstate 35: Mike Stuart (3 postseason appearances)
•Nodaway Valley: Seth Comly (1 postseason appearance)
•Panorama: Mike Kauzlarich (3 postseason appearances — 2 with Meskwaki Settlement)
•Van Meter: Eric Trudo (14 postseason appearances)
•West Central Valley: Jim Lindsay (1 postseason appearance — 1 with Clarinda)
Cody Matthewson and Seth Comly made their first appearance in the postseason last fall while Trudo and Stuart only added to their totals.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Cayden VanMeer, JR, Panorama: There wasn’t a whole lot of passing in the league last year, but VanMeer is the top-returning guy after throwing for 491 yards.
2. Brock Littler, SR, ACGC: Anytime you have a guy like this returning to lead an offense like the one at ACGC, you know you’re in good hands. Littler only threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns, but the passing numbers hardly tell the full story.
3. Braiden Beane, SR, West Central Valley: Beane also led a heavy rushing offense last season for the ‘Cats, finishing with 201 yards and a touchdown passing.
4. Grady Dodds, JR, Interstate 35: Same story with Dodds, who led a rushing offense and only put it up in the air 47 times while finishing with 139 yards.
Four of the six teams return their quarterbacks. Let’s see if we can find out who will lead the other two teams:
-Nodaway Valley: The prolific Nathan Russell is moving on to the next level. There are three underclassmen listed at QB on last year’s roster — junior Dax Kintigh and sophomores Eli Harris and Kaiden Shoemaker. The guess here is Kintigh gets the call.
-Van Meter: Junior Austin Baumhover was 4/9 for 33 yards and senior Ben Gilliland went 2/3 for 28 yards. Both were listed at QB last season, and I’m guessing the new signal-caller — replacing the terrific Jack Pettit — will come from those two names.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Ryan Cogil, JR, Panorama: The top six rushers from last year’s district are gone, but Cogil — No. 7 in 2021 — is back. He rushed for 542 yards and four touchdowns, posting a 5.6 yards per carry average.
2. Kaedon Lindsay, SR, West Central Valley: The workhorse for the Wildcats, Lindsay carried 141 times and had 461 yards and three touchdowns a year ago.
3. Brock Littler, SR, ACGC: The ACGC standout quarterback, Littler rushed for 363 yards and five touchdowns a year ago.
4. Ben Gordon, JR, Van Meter: Chances are this will be a household name before the end of the year. Gordon averaged 7.6 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns while finishing with 295 yards on 39 totes.
5. Braiden Beane, SR, West Central Valley: The WCV quarterback had 184 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
6. Jackson Boes, SR, Van Meter: Another future star? Boes rushed 17 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
7. Austin Baumhover, JR, Van Meter: Potentially the new signal-caller for Van Meter, Baumhover had 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.
8. Ryan Steinlage, SR, Interstate 35: He was listed as a receiver last fall, but he did carry the ball 23 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
9. Eli Green, JR, Interstate 35: Green carried just 10 times, but he made the most of it with 86 yards and a touchdown.
10. Seth Reno, SR, ACGC: Reno’s carries will most certainly go up this year after rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley: DeVault had a big season as a junior with 35 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines.
2. Tyson Ross, SR, Nodaway Valley: The Orient-Macksburg senior-to-be also contributed to the top passing offense in the district with 26 grabs for 303 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Carter Durflinger, SR, Van Meter: The top-returning receiver for Van Meter, Durflinger averaged 21.8 yards per reception, finishing with six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.
4. Blake Lund, SR, Nodaway Valley: Add another returning receiver for the Wolverines, as he had 15 receptions for 107 yards.
5. Klayton Bremer, JR, Panorama: Bremer finished with 8 receptions for 103 yards last season.
6. Chase Dixon, JR, Interstate 35: Dixon pulled din six receptions for 98 yards and a score.
7. Ryan Cogil, JR, Panorama: Another Cogil sighting. He had 6 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.
8. Andrew Morrison, SR, West Central Valley: The top-returning receiver for WCV, Morrison had just two receptions. However, one of them was for 53 yards and a touchdown. The other was for 14 yards.
9. Braedon Draper, SR, Panorama: Draper pulled in three receptions for 53 yards.
10. Blaise Beane, SR, West Central Valley: Beane finished out the season with three grabs for 45 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Kaedon Lindsay, SR, West Central Valley: Lindsay had 77.5 total tackles, including 60 solos, and added 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and two picks last season for the Wildcats.
2. Ben Marsh, SR, ACGC: Marsh had a huge season with 11.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 54.5 total tackles for the Chargers.
3. Klayton Bremer, JR, Panorama: The top-returning tackling defensive back in the district, Bremer had 47.0 total tackles and 36 solos last season.
4. Ben Gilliland, SR, Van Meter: Gilliland returns as the top tackling linebacker for the state champs, posting 46 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.
4. Ryan Steinlage, SR, Interstate 35: Listed at safety last season, Steinlage put together a strong season with 46 total tackles and 38 solos.
6. Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley: DeVault’s defensive season was led by 44.5 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
7. Avery Phillippi, SR, Nodaway Valley: Phillippi had another monster defensive season with 20.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 42.5 total tackles.
8. Carter Durflinger, SR, Van Meter: Durflinger was all over the backfield of opponents last season with 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 42.0 total tackles.
9. Braiden Beane, SR, West Central Valley: Beane played linebacker on the defensive side and finished with 41.0 total tackles.
10. Blaise Beane, SR, West Central Valley: Another Beane at linebacker, Blaise had 33.5 total tackles.
11. Michael Banks, SR, Van Meter: Banks had 31.0 total tackles and finished with 3.0 tackles for loss for last year’s Bulldogs.
12. Seth Reno, SR, ACGC: A highly productive season for Reno, who posted 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 30.0 total tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries.
13. TJ Duff, SR, Interstate 35: Duff had a big year of his own off the edge in finishing with 28.0 total tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss.
14. Brock Beeler, JR, Interstate 35: Another strong returning defender for the Roadrunners with 27.5 tackles.
15. Andrew Morrison, SR, West Central Valley: Morrison finished last season with 26.5 tackles and three interceptions at the safety position.
16. Austin Kunkle, SR, ACGC: Kunkle had a strong season of his own in the defensive backfield with 25.5 tackles and a district-high three interceptions.
17. Will Gordon, SR, Van Meter: A standout safety, Gordon finished last year with 24.5 total tackles and two interceptions.
18. Payton Jacobe, JR, ACGC: Jacobe pushed some people around on offense last year, and he also had 23.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.
19. Ryan Cogil, JR, Panorama: Cogil posted 22.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack for the Panthers last season.
19. Blake Lund, SR, Nodaway Valley: Lund finished his junior season with 22.5 total tackles and three interceptions.
Other defenders with at least 2.0 tackles for loss and multiple interceptions and/or fumble recoveries:
-Mike Fuller, SO, ACGC: 6.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Jedd Weinkoetz, SR, ACGC: 12.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Teddy Sieck, JR, Van Meter: 13.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Dax Kintigh, JR, Nodaway Valley: 21.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Jacob Walker, SR, Panorama: 17.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Mateo Angel, SR, Van Meter: 6.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Ayden Phippen, SR, West Central Valley: 17.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Tegan Slaybaugh, JR, ACGC: 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Cael Trudo, JR, Van Meter: 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
-Logan Jones, SR, West Central Valley: 20.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Jackson Kerr, JR, Nodaway Valley: 2 FR
-Tyson Ross, SR, Nodaway Valley: 2 INT
-Braedon Draper, SR, Panorama: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Klayton Bremer, JR, Panorama: 275 KR yards (16.1 PER)
-Carter Durflinger, SR, Van Meter: 105 KR yards (35.0 PER), 109 PR yards (15.6 PER)
-Zach Gebbie, JR, Nodaway Valley: 4/5 PAT, 1/2 FG (32 LONG))
-Nate Gerling, JR, West Central Valley: 11/14 PAT, 1/2 FG (43 LONG)
-Ben Gordon, JR, Van Meter: 102 KR yards (17.0 PER)
-Tyler Heitink, JR, Interstate 35: 15/22 PAT
-Jack Knoll, SR, Interstate 35: 103 KR yards (17.2 PER)
-Katie Lindsay, JR, Van Meter: 73/76 PAT, 2/2 FG (27 LONG)
-Aydn Netten, SR, Van Meter: 571 punt yards (38.1 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
ACGC (7): Michael Fuller (HM), Payton Jacobe (1st), Austin Kunkle (2nd), Brock Littler (2nd), Ben Marsh (2nd), Blake Newby (HM), Seth Reno (2nd)
Interstate 35 (5): Brock Beeler (HM), TJ Duff (2nd), Jack Maske (HM), Ben Reyes (2nd), Ryan Steinlage (1st)
Nodaway Valley (2): Boston DeVault (2nd), Avery Phillippi (1st)
Panorama (3): Klayton Bremer (2nd), Ryan Cogil (2nd), Jacob Walker (2nd)
Van Meter (6): Michael Banks (1st), Carter Durflinger (1st), Ben Gilliland (1st), Katie Lindsay (1st), Aydn Netten (2nd), Michael Steinfeldt (1st)
West Central Valley (3): Braiden Beane (HM), Kaedon Lindsay (2nd), Ayden Phippen (HM)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Brock Littler, SR, ACGC
RB: Ryan Cogil, JR, Panorama
RB: Kaedon Lindsay, SR, West Central Valley
RB: Ben Gordon, JR, Van Meter
WR: Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley
WR: Tyson Ross, SR, Nodaway Valley
OL: Payton Jacobe, JR, ACGC
OL: TJ Duff, SR, Interstate 35
OL: Jack Maske, SR, Interstate 35
OL: Michael Steinfeldt, SR, Van Meter
OL: Ayden Phippen, SR, West Central Valley
DL: Avery Phillippi, SR, Nodaway Valley
DL: Michael Banks, SR, Van Meter
DL: TJ Duff, SR, Interstate 35
DL: Payton Jacobe, JR, ACGC
LB: Kaedon Lindsay, SR, West Central Valley
LB: Ben Marsh, SR, ACGC
LB: Ben Gilliland, SR, Van Meter
DB: Klayton Bremer, JR, Panorama
DB: Ryan Steinlage, SR, Interstate 35
DB: Andrew Morrison, SR, West Central Valley
DB: Austin Kunkle, SR, ACGC
K: Katie Lindsay, JR, Van Meter
P: Aydn Netten, SR, Van Meter
RET: Carter Durflinger, SR, Van Meter
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In 1A District 7 it looks like this:
1. Van Meter (33)
2. ACGC (26)
3. Interstate 35 (21)
4. West Central Valley (20)
5. Nodaway Valley (17)
6. Panorama (15)
Thoughts: This is almost completely the same as last year, although West Central Valley is boosting up to the No. 4 position while Nodaway Valley drops a peg. It sure looks like another Van Meter/ACGC showdown in the district. Maybe we can avoid having them play before the Dome this time around?
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.