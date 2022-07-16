(KMAland) -- The Football Friday Preview comes a day late but hardly a dollar short, as we take a look at Class 3A District 6.
2022 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
For the third straight Football Friday Preview, we are taking a look at a district that will have a defending state champion. And you know exactly who that is…
1. Harlan Cyclones — 13-0 overall, 5-0 district
2. ADM Tigers — 7-3 overall, 4-1 district
3. Creston Panthers — 6-3 overall, 3-2 district
4. Atlantic Trojans — 3-6 overall, 2-3 district
5. Knoxville Panthers — 1-8 overall, 1-4 district
6. Saydel Eagles — 0-9 overall, 0-5 district
Harlan won the district and state championship while ADM was the only other 3A-6 team that qualified for the playoffs. That resulted in a 34-25 loss to a strong Nevada team. The next week, though, Nevada was merely a speed bump on the Cyclones’ run to a dominant state championship.
COACHES
•ADM: Garrison Carter (6 postseason appearances — 2 with Ogden, 3 with Washington, 1 with ADM)
•Atlantic: Joe Brummer
•Creston: Brian Morrison (6 postseason appearances)
•Harlan: Todd Bladt (3 postseason appearances)
•Knoxville: Eric Kellar (4 postseason appearances — 3 with Eddyville-Blakesburg)
•Saydel: Austin Stubbs
ADM’s Carter added a postseason appearance with a third school in his career and tied himself with Morrison in postseason appearances to lead the district.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan: Kasperbauer almost tripled the next-best passer in the district in terms of yardage, throwing for 3,307 yards and 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He was efficient, too, with a 65.9% completion percentage and had a 168.8 RTG. Huge year.
2. Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic: Andersen ranked third in the district last season with 1,163 yards and also had 10 touchdown passes. Both numbers are No. 2 among returnees in the league.
3. Kyle Strider, SR, Creston: Another Hawkeye Ten Conference quarterback coming back for his senior year, Strider threw for 958 yards and had a 9:3 TD:INT ratio.
4. Noah Keefer, JR, Knoxville: Keefer was the district’s only sophomore quarterback last season, and he threw for 298 yards.
We have a pretty good idea of what four of the teams are going to do with their quarterback position this season. Let’s take a look at the other two.
•ADM: The Tigers lose Matt Dufoe, who ranked second in the district in passing yards and passing touchdowns. They do bring back several that threw passes, including juniors Aiden Flora, Brevin Doll and Easton Korrell. Only Korrell was listed as a QB last season, but Flora threw six times (all completions) for 65 yards.
•Saydel: Saydel also lost a senior quarterback in Judd Roberts, who threw for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Ollin appears to be the heir apparent, as he put it in the air 26 times and had 95 yards.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Brevin Doll, JR, ADM: It’s highly unlikely Doll will be the Tigers’ QB since he is the district’s top-returning running back. He was the only back in the district to rush for over 1,000 yards (1,051 to be exact) and scored a district-best 18 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He might, however, put it in the air a few times on some trick plays.
2. Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan: The Iowa commit can pretty much do anything you ask of him on the football field. If Harlan wanted, Hall could probably be a 1,500-2,000-yard rusher. He had 777 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, averaging 8.3 yards per tote.
3. Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston: One-half of the Hayes duo in the Creston backfield last season, Brennan returns after 687 yards and three touchdowns on just 97 carries. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
4. Chase Grove, SR, ADM: The Tigers bring back their second-best back from last year, too. Grove had 428 yards and five touchdowns and a 6.9-yard-per-carry number.
5. Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic: Hedrington is the top-returning back for the Trojans after carrying 118 times for 415 yards and four touchdowns.
6. William Kenkel, SR, Harlan: Yes, the state champs also used a fullback. Kenkel was that guy, and he had 410 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground for the Cyclones.
7. Tristin DeJong, SR, Knoxville: DeJong was the top rusher for Knoxville last season, and he is back after going for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Aiden Flora, JR, ADM: Another Flora mention after he went for 212 yards and three touchdowns on just 21 carries. That’s 10.1 yards per carry.
9. Tanner O’Brien, SR, Atlantic: O’Brien rushed for 203 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry on his 42 totes last season.
10. Gavin Montalvo, SR, Knoxville: Montalvo rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries for Knoxville last fall.
Others that had over 100 yards rushing last season and return this year: Harlan junior Noah Schmitz (194 yards, TD), Creston senior Kyle Strider (175 yards, 4 TD), Saydel senior Isaac McClure (167 yards, 3 TD), Creston junior Will Bolinger (148 yards, 2 TD), Saydel junior Payton Rumens (146 yards) and Knoxville juniors Noah Keefer (105 yards, 1 TD) and Dakota Ramsey (103 yards).
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan: Here’s that Hall guy again. Hall had 32 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 23.6 yards per catch.
2. Jacob Birch, SR, Harlan: Birch also had a big season for the Cyclones with a league-high 52 grabs for 723 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Brandon Briley, JR, Creston: The district’s non-Harlan leader, Briley had 13 receptions for 326 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns while averaging 25.1 yards per catch.
4. Cade Morse, JR, ADM: Morse also averaged over 20 yards per catch (20.1) and finished with 13 grabs for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Brevin Doll, JR, ADM: Doll is yet another over 20 yards per catch with 20.6, finishing the year with 13 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
6. Vince Benetti, SR, ADM: When the Tigers threw the ball, it usually resulted in a big gain. Benetti averaged 20.3 yards per reception and finished last season with 183 yards and four touchdowns on nine grabs.
7. Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic: Rasmussen posted just five receptions, but he scored on two of them and averaged 31.8 yards per grab for 159 yards.
8. Carter Pellett, SR, Atlantic: Pellett also had a solid season at receiver for the Trojans, posting 11 receptions, 146 yards and one touchdown.
9. Bennett Holmberg, SR, ADM: While the Tigers lose their QB, they bring back many of their pass catchers. Holmberg had seven grabs for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
10. Aiden Flora, JR, ADM: And one more from ADM. Flora pulled in 10 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Dane Beals, JR, ADM: The top-returning tackler in the district is Beals, who was listed as a defensive lineman last season. Beals finished last season with 48.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
1. Easton O’Brien, SR, Atlantic: O’Brien was outstanding at linebacker last season for the Trojans, finishing with 13.5 tackles for loss among 48.0 total tackles.
3. Garrett Assmann, SR, Harlan: The top-returning tackler on the Harlan defense, Assmann had 41.0 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
4. Matthew Sorfonden, JR, Harlan: It wasn’t very easy to stand out on this Harlan team as a sophomore, but Sorfonden did in finishing with 38.5 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
5. Zane Bendorf, SR, Harlan: Bendorf was so active in opponent’s backfields with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 36.0 total tackles.
5. Austin Evans, JR, Creston: Another standout linebacker that was a sophomore last fall, Evans posted 36.0 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
7. Gannon Greenwalt, SR, Creston: The top-returning tackler among defensive backs, Greenwalt had 34.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL. He also led the district with three fumble recoveries.
8. Vince Benetti, SR, ADM: Monster defensive season for Benetti, posting 15.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 34.0 total tackles.
8. Sam Holloway, SR, ADM: ADM’s top defensive back, Holloway had 34.0 total tackles during his junior season.
10. Ty Morrison, SR, Creston: Morrison posted 32.5 tackles last season for Creston from his linebacker position.
11. Christian Madison, SR, ADM: Madison ended last season with 32.0 total tackles and had 1.0 TFL.
12. Jacob Crannell, SR, ADM: Sure seems like the Tigers are filled up with a lot of returning talent. That includes Crannell, who had 31.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
12. Dakota Ramsey, JR, Knoxville: Ramsey is the top-returning tackler for Knoxville after finishing last season with 31.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
14. Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan: Hall’s future is on the defensive side of the ball at Iowa, and he made a major impact during his junior year with 29.5 tackles, three interceptions (two pick-sixes) and 1.0 TFL.
15. Colton Becker, JR, Atlantic: Becker had a strong season of his own with 28.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
16. Tyce Huyck, JR, Knoxville: An offensive lineman on the offensive side of the ball, Huyck had a big season on defense at linebacker with 7.0 tackles for loss among 27.5 total tackles.
16. Cael Turner, JR, Creston: Turner posted a strong season in the Panthers defensive backfield with 27.5 tackles and a district-high four interceptions.
18. Dylan Calvin, JR, Creston: Another from Creston right around this range, Calvin had 27.0 total tackles and three interceptions last year.
19. Franz Reisz, JR, Harlan: Reisz suffered a pretty bad injury during basketball season, so his status may be up in the air. However, if he’s healthy, he’s a big factor after 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 25.0 total tackles as a sophomore.
20. Kale Kincaid, JR, Knoxville: Kincaid finished last season with 23.5 total tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss for Knoxville.
Others with multiple TFLs, INTs or FRs:
•Jarrett Armstrong, SR, Atlantic: 15.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL
•Jackson McLaren, SR, Atlantic: 20.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL
•Matt Schwery, SR, Harlan: 11.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Koby Higginbotham, SO, Knoxville: 10.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
•Brenden Casey, SR, Atlantic: 15.5. tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Justin Holm, SR, ADM: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Nathan Keiser, SR, Atlantic: 6.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Miles Mundorf, SR, Atlantic: 20.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Logan Terrell, SR, Atlantic: 19.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2 INT
•Max Chapman, JR, Creston: 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Sam Bladt, SR, Harlan: 2.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Bret Van Baale, SR, Harlan: 21.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Ruger Kendall, SO, Knoxville: 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Cole Carter, SR, Knoxville: 3 INT
•Benjamin Smith, SR, ADM: 2 INT
•McCoy Haines, JR, Creston: 2 INT
•Bradley Curren, SR, Harlan: 2 INT
•Wil Neuharth, SR, Harlan: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Gavin Montalvo, SR, Knoxville: 339 KR yards (21.2 PER, 1 TD)
•Gannon Greenwalt, SR, Creston: 264 KR yards (22.0 PER)
•Hayden Willoughby, JR, Knoxville: 236 KR yards (13.1 PER)
•Cade Morse, SR, ADM: 228 KR yards (25.3 PER)
•Aiden Flora, JR, ADM: 120 PR yards (20.0 PER)
•Stephen Leinen, SR, Harlan: 82/86 PAT, 6/8 FG (47 LONG), 62 TB; 483 PUNT yards (34.5 PER)
•Sam Holloway, SR, ADM: 43/46 PAT, 3/3 FG (32 LONG), 4 TB; 488 PUNT yards (40.7 PER)
•Max Magana, SO, Knoxville: 948 PUNT yards (29.6 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
ADM (8): Dane Beals (2nd), Vince Benetti (1st), Brevin Doll (1st), Aiden Flora (2nd), Ben Gard (HM), Chase Grove (HM), Sam Holloway (1st & 2nd), Ben Smith (HM)
Atlantic (8): Caden Andersen (1st), Jarrett Armstrong (2nd), Brenden Casey (1st), Dante Hedrington (2nd), Nathan Keiser (2nd), Miles Mundorf (2nd), Easton O’Brien (1st), Tanner O’Brien (2nd)
Creston (8): Brandon Briley (HM), Dylan Calvin (2nd), Austin Evans (2nd), Gannon Greenwalt (1st), Brennan Hayes (2nd), Ty Morrison (HM), Kyle Strider (2nd), Cael Turner (2nd)
Harlan (8): Garrett Assmann (1st), Zane Bendorf (2nd), Jacob Birch (1st), Aidan Hall (1st), Teagon Kasperbauer (1st), William Kenkel (HM), Stephen Leinen (1st), Gunner Schmitz (1st)
Knoxville (9): Cole Carter (HM), Tristen DeJong (2nd), George Gilbert (2nd), Tyce Huyck (2nd), Noah Keefer (HM), Jay Kellar (HM), Kale Kincaid (2nd), Dakota Ramsey (2nd), Hayden Willoughby (HM)
Saydel (0)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan
RB: Brevin Doll, JR, ADM
RB/WR: Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan
WR: Brandon Briley, JR, Creston
WR: Cade Morse, SR, ADM
TE: Jacob Birch, SR, Harlan
OL: Brenden Casey, SR, Atlantic
OL: Gunner Schmitz, SR, Harlan
OL: George Gilbert, JR, Knoxville
OL: Nathan Keiser, SR, Atlantic
OL: Ben Gard, SR, ADM
DL: Dane Beals, JR, ADM
DL: Vince Benetti, SR, ADM
DL: Franz Reisz, JR, Harlan
DL: Zane Bendorf, SR, Harlan
LB: Easton O’Brien, SR, Atlantic
LB: Garrett Assmann, JR, Harlan
LB: Austin Evans, JR, Creston
DB: Gannon Greenwalt, SR, Creston
DB: Sam Holloway, SR, ADM
DB: Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan
DB: Cael Turner, JR, Creston
K: Stephen Leinen, SR, Harlan
P: Sam Holloway, SR, ADM
RET: Gavin Montalvo, SR, Knoxville
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In 3A District 6 it looks like this:
1. Harlan (38)
2. ADM (37)
3. Creston (28)
4. Atlantic (27)
5. Knoxville (24)
6. Saydel (2)
Thoughts: This is the exact finish of last season, although it is very tight between 1 and 2 and 3, 4 and 5. I’m not suggesting that will mean a more competitive balance in matchups on Friday evenings because it’s certainly possible (likely?) Harlan rolls right on through things again this year, but I do think there will be more improvement among those teams 2 through 5. Let’s make a rare prediction in this spot: The district runner-up WINS a playoff game this year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.