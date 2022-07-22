(KMAland) -- The Football Friday Preview takes a look at Class A District 8.
Class 8-Player District 8 Preview
2022 CLASS A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
A very strong district a year ago, Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia both won two playoff games and played in a state quarterfinal. Woodbury Central was the winner there, advanced on to the Dome and fell in a semifinal to eventual state runner-up Grundy Center. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Woodbury Central Wildcats — 10-2 overall, 5-1 district
2. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 9-2 overall, 5-1 district
3. IKM-Manning Wolves — 5-4 overall, 4-2 district
4. Tri-Center Trojans — 5-4 overall, 4-2 district
5. Westwood, Sloan Rebels — 4-5 overall, 2-4 district
6. Lawton-Bronson Eagles — 2-6 overall, 1-5 district
7. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 2-7 overall, 0-6 district
Logan-Magnolia’s two losses were both to Woodbury Central while Tri-Center shocked Woodbury Central for their only district loss. IKM-Manning beat Tri-Center to claim the No. 3 seed out of the district.
COACHES
•IKM-Manning: Cory McCarville (1 postseason appearance)
•Lawton-Bronson: Jason Garnand
•Logan-Magnolia: Matt Straight (14 postseason appearances)
•Missouri Valley: Rick Barker
•Tri-Center: Ryan Schroder (2 postseason appearances)
•Westwood: Cass Burkhart (5 postseason appearances)
•Woodbury Central: Kurt Bremer (2 postseason appearances)
McCarville picked up his first postseason appearance as a head coach last season while Straight, Schroder and Bremer added to their totals.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterback in the district, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Braden Heiss, JR, Lawton-Bronson: Heiss is the top-returning passer in the district. He threw for 940 yards and eight touchdowns.
2. Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center: Anderson returns as the No. 2 guy, throwing for 687 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season.
3. Brody Lager, JR, Missouri Valley: Lager is also back for the Big Reds this season. During his sophomore year, he had 599 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center: Turner eventually made the move to running back and lit things up, but he did play some QB in throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
5. Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Wallis didn’t pass the ball a whole lot in the Lo-Ma offense, but he did throw for 265 yards and four touchdowns.
6. Lawson Haveman, SR, Westwood: Another that played in a running offense and brings back the experience of leading the team, Haveman had 221 yards and two touchdowns.
We have an idea on what five of these teams will do at quarterback. Here’s our assessment of the other two quarterback situations:
IKM-Manning: The Wolves loose Nolan Ramsey, and they won’t return any actual pass attempts from last season. That said, it appears the quarterback spot will be in the hands of juniors Lane Samo and/or Ross Kusel. Those were the only two other players on the Bound roster listed at QB.
Woodbury Central: Woodbury Central must replace one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Dallas Kluender, who is now on the Morningside roster. However, the QB spot may still be manned by a Kluender. That would be junior Drew Kluender, who had four pass attempts last season.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the returning leading rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood: Dewald had a huge season as a junior, rushing for 1,612 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry on 239 totes.
2. Max McGill, SR, Woodbury Central: The good news for the Wildcats in regards to breaking in a new QB is that their top back is returning. McGill rushed for 1,395 yards and 19 touchdowns on 215 carries a year ago.
3. Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley: Manzo is a big gamebreaker, and he showed it last year with 1,250 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Big Reds. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 189 touches.
4. Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center: By the end of the season, Turner was the star of this Tri-Center offense. HE rushed for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
5. Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning: Irlmeier was the No. 2 option for the Wolves last season, but he still managed to put up 765 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wolves.
6. Bryson Martindale, SR, Westwood: In terms of yardage, there’s a big drop from the No. 5 to No. 6 returnee. Martindale had 319 yards and four touchdowns, but he did average over eight yards per carry for the Rebels.
7. Ben Hansen, JR, Missouri Valley: Hansen had 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Big Reds as a sophomore.
8. Brayden Williams, SR, Lawton-Bronson: The top-returning rusher for the Eagles, Williams had 151 yards and four touchdowns.
9. Jesse Oehlerking, JR, Lawton-Bronson: Oehlerking was right behind Williams with 136 yards and scored one touchdown on the ground.
10. Joe Morris, SO, Westwood: Listed last season as a quarterback, Morris had 131 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries during his freshman fall.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the returning leading receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Caleb Garnand, JR, Lawton-Bronson: The top-returning receiver in the district finished with 444 yards and six touchdowns for the Eagles during his junior year. Garnand finished with 21 receptions on the season, averaging 21.1 yards per grab.
2. Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center: The top Tri-Center receiver last season, Skow averaged 17.7 yards per reception, finishing with 408 yards and four touchdowns on 23 grabs.
3. Kyan Schulzen, SR, Woodbury Central: Schultzen is another from Woodbury Central that was listed at QB last year, but he was busy catching balls last year. He finished with 28 receptions for 371 yards in 2021.
4. Brayden Williams, SR, Lawton-Bronson: The Eagles running back came out of the backfield to finish with 16 receptions for 235 yards.
5. Hunter Smith, SR, IKM-Manning: Smith grabbed 16 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown last season.
6. Eli Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning: Dreyer averaged 26.9 yards per reception last year, posting 8 grabs for 215 yards and a touchdown.
7. Nicio Adame, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Adame was the top receiving tight end in the district last year, finishing with 12 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
8. Jesse Oehlerking, JR, Lawton-Bronson: Oehlerking had seven grabs for 125 yards and scored a touchdown in 2021.
9. Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning: Irlmeier is likely to get a happy helping of carries this year, but he also had 10 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.
10. Bryson Martindale, SR, Westwood: Martindale finished with just four receptions, but he made the most of them in averaging 27.8 yards per catch for 111 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the returning leading defensive standouts in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Max McGill, SR, Woodbury Central: McGill was third in the district last season with 68.5 tackles, and he added 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
2. Cooper Perdew, SR, IKM-Manning: The IKM-Manning defensive end had a big season with 7.0 tackles for loss among 50.5 total tackles.
3. Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning: The top-tackling cornerback among returnees, Irlmeier had 46.0 total tackles as a junior.
4. Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood: Dewald was busy in the backfield, too, with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 44.5 total tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries.
5. Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center: Skow finished out his junior season on defense at cornerback with 37.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and four interceptions.
6. Chris Dworak, JR, Missouri Valley: The top tackler in the sophomore class last season, Dworak finished with 36.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss for the Big Reds.
6. Bryson Martindale, SR, Westwood: Martindale also posted 36.5 tackles last season, and he was active with 7.5 tackles for loss.
6. Kyan Schulzen, SR, Woodbury Central: Schultzen was a key defender for the Wildcats, finishing with 36.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and three interceptions.
6. Owen Ward, SR, Tri-Center: Great season at linebacker for the Trojans, as Ward finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among 36.5 total tackles.
10. Justin Segebart, JR, IKM-Manning: Segebart had a strong season in the defensive backfield for the Wolves in finishing with 34.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.
11. Eric McGill, JR, Woodbury Central: McGill posted 31.0 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries for the Wildcats.
12. Nicio Adame, SR, Logan-Magnolia: Adame added 30.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss for Logan-Magnolia in 2021.
13. Will Hennen, SO, Lawton-Bronson: Here’s the top freshman defender last season in the district. Hennen had 29.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.
13. Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center: Turner was another standout in the defensive backfield for the Trojans with 29.5 total tackles and two interceptions.
15. Thomas Heilman, SR, Westwood: Heilman finished last season with 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 28.5 total tackles.
16. Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley: He was one of the top running backs in the district last season, and he also finished with 27.0 total tackles from his linebacker position.
17. Hunter Smith, SR, IKM-Manning: Another key defensive returnee for the Wolves, Smith had 26.0 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
18. Drew Kluender, JR, Woodbury Central: Kluender played safety and finished with 25.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and three interceptions.
19. Carter Kunze, SO, Tri-Center: This kid is going to be very good, and he had a strong debut last season with 23.0 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
20. Leighton Olesen, SR, Lawton-Bronson: Another cornerback on the list, Olesen had 22.5 tackles during his junior year.
Here’s a look at other defenders that had at least 2.0 TFL, 2 INT and/or 2 FR last season:
•Kent Elliott, SR, Tri-Center: 21.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Chase Copeland, SR, Woodbury Central: 9.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
•Nolan Kerkhoff, JR, IKM-Manning: 14.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Easton Parks, JR, Lawton-Bronson: 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
•Nick Forst, JR, Lawton-Bronson: 13.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Jesse Oehlerking, JR, Lawton-Bronson: 20.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 INT
•Ryder Koele, SR, Woodbury Central: 9.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL
•Lane Sams, JR, IKM-Manning: 12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Caleb Handke, JR, Lawton-Bronson: 4.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Chase Ruffcorn, SR, Lawton-Bronson: 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Athan Chessmore, SO, Tri-Center: 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Dylan Waite, SR, Westwood: 4.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Derian Thompson, SO, Westwood: 3.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
•Andrew Martens, SR, Westwood: 15.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Blase Sanford, SR, Woodbury Central: 4.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL
•Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia: 8 INT, 2 FR
•Collin Chapman, JR, Westwood: 2 INT
TOP-RETURNING SPECIALISTS
•Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center: 438 KR yards (21.9 PER); 219 PR yards (18.3 PER), 2 PR TD
•Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center: 234 KR yards (39.0 PER), 2 KR TD
•Kyan Flowers, JR, Westwood: 135 KR yards (13.5 PER)
•Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia: 110 KR yards (11.0 PER); 103 PR yards (11.4 PER)
•Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center: 5/9 PAT
•Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood: 668 PUNT yards (39.3 PER)
•Jesse Oehlerking, JR, Lawton-Bronson: 462 PUNT yards (33.0 PER)
•Nicio Adame, SR, Logan-Magnolia: 392 PUNT yards (32.7 PER)
•Lane Sams, JR, IKM-Manning: 741 PUNT yards (30.9 PER)
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
IKM-Manning (1): Cooper Irlmeier (1st)
Lawton-Bronson (2): Oliver Denney (2nd), Caleb Garnand (1st)
Logan-Magnolia (2): Nicio Adame (1st), Calvin Wallis (1st)
Missouri Valley (1): Alexis Manzo (2nd)
Tri-Center (3): Holden Skow (1st 2x), Michael Turner (1st), Owen Ward (2nd)
Westwood (2): Jackson Dewald (1st 1x), Thomas Heilman (2nd)
Woodbury Central (2): Max McGill (1st), Kyan Schultzen (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
QB: Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia
RB: Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood
RB: Max McGill, SR, Woodbury Central
RB: Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center
RB: Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley
TE: Nicio Adame, SR, Logan-Magnolia
OL: Oliver Denney, JR, Lawton-Bronson
OL: Thomas Heilman, SR, Westwood
OL: Kent Elliott, SR, Tri-Center
OL: Chase Copeland, SR, Woodbury Central
OL: Nolan Kerkhoff, JR, IKM-Manning
DL: Cooper Perdew, SR, IKM-Manning
DL: Thomas Heilman, SR, Westwood
DL: Kent Elliott, SR, Tri-Center
DL: Nolan Kerkhoff, JR, IKM-Manning
LB: Max McGill, SR, Woodbury Central
LB: Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood
LB: Owen Ward, SR, Tri-Center
DB: Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning
DB: Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center
DB: Justin Segebart, JR, IKM-Manning
DB: Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia
K: Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center
P: Jackson Dewald, SR, Westwood
RET: Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district. In Class A District 8 it looks like this:
1. Tri-Center (27)
2. Westwood (23)
3. IKM-Manning (21)
4. Woodbury Central (19)
5. Lawton-Bronson (18)
6. Logan-Magnolia (16)
7. Missouri Valley (7)
Thoughts: Do I buy that two Dome teams (yes, only one went to the Dome, but they were two Dome-worthy teams) will drop to No. 4 and 6 in the district. Not necessarily, but that’s why this is an inexact science almost completely built around returning talent. Right now, despite the loss of the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year (Brecken Freeberg), Tri-Center looks to be in good position to build off of last year’s strong season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.