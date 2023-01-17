(KMAland) -- Day 17 & Blog 17 of 2023.
The KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings keep on rolling along. This is the third iteration of the rankings in 2023. Let’s see what’s been happening among our KMAland conference schools - those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
Each submission will look like this:
Rank. Team (Total Record/Record in the last week/Ranking last week)
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-2/4-0/2)
2. Sioux City East (9-2/2-1/1)
**The original version of this had Sioux City East on top with the explanation that the Black Raiders hold the advantage in the head-to-head point differential. East beat Heelan by 8 back on December 2nd while Heelan won by 2 just last night. However, the two teams have played more than just the two games against one another, and with Heelan winning 10 straight, I have to say they are playing the better basketball. For now.
3. LeMars (7-5/1-2/3)
**I’m feeling good about the Bulldogs in this No. 3 spot. Their two losses this past week came against the top two teams in these rankings, and it’s worth noting that they gave East everything they could ask for in a five-point road loss.
4. Lewis Central (9-3/1-0/6)
5. Abraham Lincoln (7-5/0-2/4)
6. Harlan (9-4/2-1/7)
7. Glenwood 8-4/1-2/5)
**That’s a combined 4-5 record among these next four, and they are all pretty interchangeable. However, I’ve got to move the Titans to the top of this four-team heap since they were the only one to get through the week without a loss. AL’s losses — to East and Heelan — are forgivable while Harlan opened it with a win over Glenwood and Atlantic before last night’s loss to Kuemper Catholic. Speaking of Kuemper, they are the other team that beat Glenwood last week. The Rams did finish with a nice OT victory over Maryville.
8. Atlantic (9-4/1-1/8)
9. Creston (4-8/0-1/9)
10. Sioux City West (5-6/1-0/10)
**No need to move anybody off their spots in this final three. Atlantic beat Clarinda before the loss to Harlan, Creston fell to Lewis Central and Sioux City West knocked off Sioux City North.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (13-1/3-0/1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (8-7/2-1/11)
3. Underwood (11-2/3-0/2)
4. Treynor (12-1/1-0/3)
**Welcome Kuemper Catholic to the top tier. First, St. Albert continued to hold down the top spot with an undefeated week (Nodaway Valley, St. Albert, AHSTW). Next, it’s worth a point-out that nobody eligible for the 1A/2A rankings can claim the wins Kuemper nabbed in the last week. The Knights beat Glenwood by 3 and won at Harlan by 8. In between, they suffered a loss to Heelan, which is another reason we think the Crusaders deserve that 3A/4A/5A top spot. Underwood and Treynor also handled business in the last week with a combined 4-0 mark.
5. Nodaway Valley (10-4/2-2/4)
6. Woodbine (12-0/2-0/5)
**There was some thought given to moving Nodaway Valley off the No. 4 spot, but I’m having a hard time moving them down after road losses to St. Albert and Panorama. Especially when you consider it was only a four-point loss at our No. 1. Woodbine, meanwhile, just keeps on winning with a 31-point win over CAM and a come-from-behind escape over MVAOCOU.
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-2/3-0/7)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (12-2/2-0/6)
9. Stanton (12-1/3-0/8)
**All three went unbeaten during the week, but I made a slight move with Exira/EHK to the top thanks to routing the three teams they faced. MSTM got pushed hard by Lenox, which led the Blue Devils in the fourth period before a three-point survival. Stanton also won all three of their games by at least nine.
10. Logan-Magnolia (10-3/3-0/9)
11. Mount Ayr (10-2/2-0/10)
12. Ankeny Christian (12-2/2-0/12)
**Another group of three that didn’t lose a single game last week, although Logan-Magnolia certainly got pushed by IKM-Manning in their middle game. Mount Ayr also got a push from Southwest Valley before double-digit wins over CD and Murray. Ankeny Christian picked up two double-digit road wins over Mormon Trail and Twin Cedars for their week.
13. East Mills (9-3/2-0/18)
14. Fremont-Mills (8-4/1-1/13)
15. Glidden-Ralston (8-6/2-2/16)
**The Wolverines jump up and over Fremont-Mills after beating the Knights this past week by 11. They’ve now won six in a row. F-M doesn’t fall too far after the defeat, and Glidden-Ralston keeps moving up after a 2-2 week with their only losses to Exira/EHK and Westwood.
16. CAM (9-4/2-1/17)
17. Central Decatur (6-6/0-1/14)
18. Lenox (6-5/1-1/NR)
**It’s hard to keep a good team like the Cougars down too far, and they are right back into the top 16 after a winning week. Central Decatur struggled mightily in their loss to Mount Ayr while Lenox nearly pulled a major upset against Martensdale-St. Marys. The Tigers are really starting to round into form.
19. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-5/1-0/NR)
20. Southwest Valley (4-8/1-2/NR)
**Welcome Coon Rapids-Bayard to the mix. The Crusaders only losses this year have come to Stanton, Exira/EHK, CAM, Glidden-Ralston and Woodbine. Plus, they have a 23-point win over IKM-Manning. Southwest Valley won just one of their three games last week, but they were right in it with Mount Ayr and Stanton down to the wire before a nice win over Wayne on Friday. They’re more than deserving of this spot.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.