(KMAland) -- Day 24 & Blog 24 of 2023.
I can’t believe we’re already four weeks into the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings in 2023. It sure seems like Tuesdays come pretty fast. Ready or not, here are my latest rankings of area teams, including those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conference.
Each submission will look like this:
Rank. Team (Total Record/Record in the last week/Ranking last week)
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (11-2/1-0/1)
2. Sioux City East (11-2/2-0/2)
**Heelan has run their win streak to 11 in a row, and they’ve got very winnable games the rest of the way. East has rebounded from their loss to Heelan by winning by 72(!) and by 13.
3. Lewis Central (12-3/3-0/4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-7/2-0/NR)
5. LeMars (8-6/1-1/3)
**The only team hotter than Lewis Central in the area right now is Heelan. The Titans haven’t lost in 2023 and have ripped off six consecutive victories and nine of their last 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has picked up four consecutive wins, including a nice victory over LeMars in the past week. Speaking of LeMars, they rebounded from that loss by beating Abraham Lincoln three days later .
6. Abraham Lincoln (8-6/1-1/5)
7. Harlan (9-5/0-1/6)
8. Glenwood (9-5/1-1/7)
**The last couple weeks haven’t exactly been the best for these three. Abraham Lincoln has five of their losses in their last seven games while Harlan has dropped two in a row and Glenwood is 2-2 in their last four. All three are still solid teams worthy of a solid ranking here.
9. Atlantic (12-4/3-0/9)
10. Shenandoah (9-8/1-1/NR)
**Atlantic has won six of their past seven with their only loss coming to Harlan. During a three-game win streak, they nabbed a win over St. Albert on the road. They will play Shenandoah later tonight at the Fillies’ crib (on the KMAX-Stream). Shenandoah had their five-game win streak snapped in a loss at Lewis Central on Friday night. Big game with the Trojans tonight.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (15-2/2-1/1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (10-7/2-0/2)
3. Underwood (13-2/2-0/3)
**The top tier goes from four to three this week. The Saintes lost for a second time in three weeks, but it was by five to a solid Atlantic team. They’re not going anywhere, considering their wins over Kuemper Catholic, Underwood and Nodaway Valley. The Knights have won three in a row, beating Harlan, Clarinda and Creston in an impressive stretch of hoops. Underwood has won 10 in a row for the longest active streak among KMAland conference schools in 1A/2A.
4. Nodaway Valley (12-4/2-0/5)
5. Logan-Magnolia (12-3/2-0/10)
**Yep, let’s do it. The Wolverines and Panthers deserve these moves into the top five. Nodaway Valley has won three in a row on the road, and they were by 50, 44 and 13. The win of the week, though? That was Logan-Magnolia getting a seven-point home win over Treynor. The Panthers have won eight in a row now. Their last loss? At home to Underwood back on December 13th. They are at the Eagles tonight.
6. Treynor (13-2/1-1/4)
**I won’t go any further on Treynor, although the IGHSAU may disagree with me later this week. The Cardinals’ two losses this year were defensive struggles, falling to Underwood by a 41-38 score and to Lo-Ma by a 42-35 score.
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (14-2/2-0/8)
8. Stanton (15-1/3-0/9)
**Both teams are riding solid win streaks with MSTM picking up Ws in seven straight games heading into a big showdown with Panorama tonight. Stanton has won nine in a row with some interesting matchups ahead of them.
9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-2/2-0/7)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (9-5/3-0/20)
11. Woodbine (14-1/2-1/11)
**Exira/EHK has not beat Woodbine, but their only meeting was a loss by just one point. So, I’m not too upset with moving them to the top of this tier thanks to CR-B’s upset win on Friday over Woodbine. I don’t really know how the heck to make sense of it all, frankly.
12. Mount Ayr (13-3/3-1/11)
13. Ankeny Christian (14-2/2-0/12)
**Mount Ayr responded from a pretty horrid start on Friday to nearly make it all the way back against MSTM on the road. It’s their only loss in 2023. Meanwhile, Ankeny Christian’s win streak is up to 10 games.
14. Glidden-Ralston (9-1/1-1/15)
15. CAM (10-5/1-1/16)
**The Wildcats continue their climb, despite losing three of their last five. Their latest loss on Monday came to Grand View Christian. CAM couldn’t hang around with Exira/EHK like they did the first time around, and they are 4-3 in their last seven.
16. Fremont-Mills (11-5/3-1/14)
17. East Mills (10-4/1-1/13)
**The Knights have been one of the most active teams in the state over the last week with four total games. They lost in the Corner final, but they bounced right back by rolling to a win at Bedford. East Mills also returned to their winning ways by taking third in the Corner tournament on Friday after F-M beat them in the tournament semifinals.
18. Twin Cedars (11-4/2-0/NR)
**The best currency in these here rankings is just winning, and Twin Cedars has won seven of their last eight with the only loss to Ankeny Christian.
19. Central Decatur (8-7/2-1/17)
20. Lenox (7-7/1-2/18)
**Central Decatur is just 3-5 in their last eight, but their only area losses have come to MSTM, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley. Lenox, meanwhile, has lost three of four, but their losses have also come to the who’s who of awesomeness of the area.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.