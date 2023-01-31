(KMAland) -- It’s Day 31 and Blog 31 of 2023.
And it’s time for yet another week of shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. You know, I can move these all around, and it still won’t mean a dang thing. And it’s likely a gigantic mess (on my end). Anyway, let’s get on with it.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-2/3-0/1)
**I think we can officially put Heelan in a tier all on their own. They just aren’t losing, and they’ve now won 14 consecutive games. They were able to avenge one of those losses (Sioux City East), and they would love nothing more than to get a chance to avenge the other (Xavier).
2. Lewis Central (13-3/1-0/3)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-7/3-0/4)
**Speaking of not losing, these two teams have been tremendous since the New Year. The Titans are 7-0 in 2023, and all seven of those wins have been by double digits. The Warriors, meanwhile, lost their first two games of 2023, but they haven’t lost since, winning seven in a row. That includes a win over Sioux City East just last night.
4. Sioux City East (13-3/2-1/2)
**They held down the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks, but they took an L at Sergeant Bluff-Luton last night. Their only other defeat was a home loss to Bishop Heelan, which scored near the buzzer to get the win.
5. LeMars (10-7/2-1/5)
6. Abraham Lincoln (10-7/2-1/6)
**These two are really only losing to teams ranked ahead of them right now, and LeMars has two head-to-head wins over the Lynx.
7. Harlan (12-6/3-1/7)
8. Glenwood (11-6/2-1/8)
9. Atlantic (14-4/2-0/9)
**Harlan is just 3-3 in their last six, but they’re all understandable losses, plus they have been finding ways to win close games. Glenwood has won four of six, and they gave Sioux City East a respectable run. And Atlantic has won five in a row, including twice over St. Albert during that stretch. Now, about that lost spot…
10. Open
**I almost gave Shenandoah — last week’s 10 — the benefit of the doubt, considering Denison-Schleswig had the magic of an entire school district screaming for them on Friday. The Monarchs were a thought, but Creston just beat them a few weeks ago. Creston also lost recently to Shenandoah. And Sioux City West hasn’t won in quite awhile, albeit against tough competition. Let’s go ahead and leave this open for now. Someone will take it in the next week.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (15-4/0-2/1)
2. Underwood (15-3/2-1/3)
3. Nodaway Valley (15-4/3-0/4)
4. Kuemper Catholic (10-8/0-1/2)
**St. Albert really can’t fall off this No. 1 spot. They went 0-2 in the last week, and they’ve dropped three of their last five. However, they have wins over — count ‘em — Kuemper, Underwood, Nodaway Valley and Logan-Magnolia — the four teams that directly followed them in last week’s rankings. Plus, their losses are to Harlan, Atlantic (2x) and Abraham Lincoln (on a last-second shot in double OT). I did shuffle the next three around a bit, because I felt Underwood and Nodaway Valley deserved it. The Eagles did lose to Glenwood last week, but they got a nice win over Logan-Magnolia. Nodaway Valley, meanwhile, have ripped off six in a row, including winning at Earlham on Saturday. Finally, Kuemper Catholic may not have really deserved a drop with just one game (a loss to LC) in the last week. However, it was more about Underwood and Nodaway Valley than anything.
5. Logan-Magnolia (13-4/1-1/5)
6. Treynor (15-2/2-0/6)
**While the Panthers did not get over the hump against Underwood, they still have that win over Treynor from just 11 days ago. They’ll stay in front of the Cardinals for now. Treynor bounced back this past week with dominant wins over Tri-Center and IKM-Manning, as expected.
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-3/2-1/9)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-3/1-1/7)
**We’ll call this the lost-to-Panorama tier. Those are the two losses among the teams during the last week. Exira/EHK lost by 8 on the road while Martensdale-St. Mary’s lost by 18 at home.
9. East Mills (14-4/4-0/17)
**The Wolverines have been on a hot run since their January 19th loss to Fremont-Mills. During this run, they’ve knocked off Sidney, Stanton, Clarinda, Riverside and West Harrison — and the last four of those all came in the last week.
10. Stanton (18-2/3-1/8)
11. Mount Ayr (14-4/1-1/12)
**Stanton drops a couple after the upset loss to East Mills last Tuesday. However, they bounced back in a great and fierce way with a 34-point win at CAM, a rout of Essex and a tight win at Mount Ayr just last night. The Raiderettes have just two losses in 2023, and they were by 3 at Martensdale-St. Marys and by 2 to Stanton.
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (11-6/2-1/10)
13. Woodbine (17-1/3-0/11)
14. Fremont-Mills (12-6/1-1/16)
**It’s not quite the time to move Coon Rapids-Bayard back behind Woodbine, considering they just beat them 11 days ago. And they’ve continued to play very well while taking care of business, outside of their loss to Exira/EHK last Tuesday. Woodbine feels fortunate to get out of Tabor with a win last week, as they scored at the buzzer to finish a furious comeback. The Knights, meanwhile, are…good? Look at this team, the talent they have, the abilities they have throughout the roster and they figure to be a dangerous regional team. I thoroughly enjoy watching them play.
15. Ankeny Christian (17-2/3-0/13)
**I didn’t forget about Ankeny Christian, but there was a lot going on around them in the last week with some of these other teams picking up impressive wins or showing impressive performances. ACA was dominant in winning the Bluegrass, but they don’t quite have the quality wins that some of these other teams have.
16. Glidden-Ralston (10-7/1-0/14)
17. CAM (12-6/2-1/15)
**Kind of the same story for Ankeny Christian with a lot going on around them. Glidden-Ralston hasn’t played poorly, but it was just a matter of circumstance. Their only game of the week was a 17-point win over Paton-Chrudan, and they’ve won three of their last four. CAM’s only losses this season are to the who’s who of these rankings, but you’d like them to stay a little closer to Stanton.
18. Central Decatur (10-7/2-0/19)
19. Lenox (10-7/3-0/20)
20. Tri-Center (10-8/1-1/NR)
**We end with a trio of teams that have been winning a lot more than they’ve been losing of late. CD went undefeated during the week and have won three in a row and four of their last five. Lenox has also won three in a row and four of their last five. And Tri-Center went 1-1 during the week with a loss to Treynor, but they have also won three of four and four of six.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.