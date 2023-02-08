(KMAland) -- One. Last. Time.
We’ve arrived to the day where you will find KMAland Basketball Power Rankings for the final time on these pages. As we have done since the turn of calendar, the girls rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A while the boys are divided between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
The only difference you will find in this week’s power rankings is that I will not be explaining each tier. It’s just a list of teams with their total record/record in the past week/last week’s ranking.
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 3A/4A/5A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-2/4-0/1)
2. Lewis Central (14-4/1-1/2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-8/2-1/3)
4. Sioux City East (15-4/2-1/4)
5. Abraham Lincoln (11-8/1-1/6)
6. Atlantic (17-4/3-0/9)
7. Harlan (12-7/0-2/7)
8. Glenwood (12-8/1-2/8)
9. Sioux City West (7-12/1-1/NR)
10. LeMars (11-9/1-2/5)
KMALAND GIRLS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (19-2/4-0/6)
2. St. Albert (15-6/0-2/1)
3. Nodaway Valley (17-4/2-0/3)
4. Underwood (17-4/2-1/2)
5. Kuemper Catholic (12-8/2-0/4)
6. Logan-Magnolia (16-4/3-0/5)
7. Woodbine (20-2/3-1/13)
8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-4/2-1/7)
9. Stanton (20-2/2-0/10)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-4/2-1/8)
11. East Mills (17-4/3-0/9)
12. Mount Ayr (15-6/1-2/11)
13. Fremont-Mills (14-7/2-1/14)
14. Ankeny Christian (18-2/1-0/15)
15. CAM (15-6/3-0/17)
16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-7/3-1/12)
17. Tri-Center (12-9/2-1/20)
18. Glidden-Ralston (12-10/2-3/16)
19. Central Decatur (11-10/1-3/18)
20. Lenox (11-9/1-2/19)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (18-2/2-0/1)
2. Abraham Lincoln (12-6/0-2/2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-4/1-0/4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-7/2-1/3)
5. Denison-Schleswig (14-4/3-0/5)
6. Glenwood (14-5/1-0/6)
7. Harlan (11-5/1-0/7)
8. Creston (10-6/2-0/8)
9. Lewis Central (9-10/0-1/9)
10. Sioux City West (9-10/4-0/NR)
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. West Harrison (19-1/4-0/1)
2. AHSTW (18-2/2-0/3)
3. Kuemper Catholic (14-5/1-0/4)
4. Treynor (14-6/2-1/9)
5. Underwood (17-3/1-1/2)
6. Clarinda (10-10/1-1/5)
7. East Mills (19-3/2-0/11)
8. Mount Ayr (18-2/2-0/8)
9. Central Decatur (17-3/2-1/6)
10. Bedford (18-3/1-1/7)
11. Woodbine (14-6/1-1/14)
12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-4/0-2/10)
13. Nodaway Valley (12-8/2-0/18)
14. Red Oak (7-13/2-2/16)
15. Moravia (19-1/2-0/12)
16. Riverside (7-13/2-0/NR)
17. Tri-Center (12-9/1-2/15)
18. CAM (12-7/3-1/19)
19. Lenox (12-9/3-1/17)
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-9/3-0/NR)
