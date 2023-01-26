(KMAland) -- Day 26 & Blog 26 of 2023.
That was one wild and wacky last week of basketball in KMAland. There were some incredibly surprising results that have led to one of the more difficult set of power rankings I’ve put together. Take a look.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (15-0/2-0/1)
**What superlatives are left to describe this team? They’ll have their toughest test of the season between now and the next rankings. (Bellevue West on January 31st)
2. Denison-Schleswig (10-2/2-0/5)
**A five-game win streak for the Monarchs, and it includes a 14-point comeback and overtime win at Harlan earlier this week. When it comes down to it, Denison-Schleswig has not lost to a team eligible for the 3A/4A rankings this year.
3. Abraham Lincoln (10-4/3-0/4)
**How to make sense of all of this? I started with the team that went 3-0 over the last week. That’s AL. They also are 2-1 with a +31 point differential against Heelan, SBL and Sioux City West.
4. Glenwood (12-5/2-1/6)
5. Harlan (9-4/1-1/7)
**Glenwood’s last three losses have come to teams not eligible for these 3A/4A rankings. In games with eligible teams during that period, they are 5-0. In all, they’ve picked up wins nine times in their last 12. Harlan has played very well since the return of Brad Curren, despite the tough loss to Denison-Schleswig. They shook off the out-of-break loss to LC by winning four of their next six with losses by 3 and by 6 in OT.
6. Creston (8-5/1-2/8)
**Creston goes 1-2 and moves up? Yes, of course. You know these rankings aren’t always based on the results and moreso the process. Their two-point loss at Glenwood is still a quality performance, and they’ve still ripped off four wins in their last six.
7. Sioux City West (5-7/1-1/10)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-5/1-1/2)
**This week was nuts in the Missouri River Conference, and it starts with the Sioux City West win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Their 15-point win at SBL proved to be their third in a row and fourth in the last five before falling to Sioux City East. SBL did respond by edging Sioux City North, and they’ve still won five of their last six, including a 15-point win at Heelan.
9. LeMars (3-10/1-1/NR)
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (11-4/2-1/3)
**Here you go. Recent head-to-head must mean something, and one of the most recent results is LeMars upsetting Heelan by 13 AT Heelan. Someone make it make sense! I know, I know. It’s basketball. Weird things can happen. For this week, the Bulldogs sit in front of the team they just beat two days ago.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. West Harrison (13-1/2-0/1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (13-4/1-1/2)
**All West Harrison, all the time. It seems like every night someone is reaching a milestone or breaking a record, and it IS every night they are winning by a lot of points. That included another 20-point win at Exira/EHK. The Knights took just their fourth loss against Pella in a tough, tight one over the weekend. I’m not dropping them for that.
3. Underwood (13-2/3-0/3)
4. AHSTW (15-1/2-0/4)
**The next two spots belong to a pair of Western Iowa Conference teams that aren’t losing much. The Eagles haven’t lost in seven games, and they had a very impressive 21-point win over Nebraska’s defending D2 champion, Parkview Christian. AHSTW has rolled on with four straight dominant wins since losing to Underwood on January 13th.
5. East Mills (15-1/3-0/7)
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-2/2-1/6)
**East Mills has won seven in a row, and that’s the general currency of not moving down. Further, there were a lot of losses that aren’t making sense when you group them together. Exira/EHK’s only loss came to West Harrison, which is a team everyone is losing to.
7. Clarinda (8-8/2-0/8)
**Let’s keep Clarinda on the move. They’ve won four of their last five and finished out an undefeated week with a pair of double-digit wins over Red Oak and Savannah. I feel like the next 5-8 spots I’m going to tread very lightly and slowly.
8. Bedford (15-2/3-0/12)
**A huge week for the Bulldogs. The loss to Central Decatur on the road is now forgiven thanks to a 37-point win AT Nodaway Valley. They also handled a solid Wayne team by 18 on the road and took down another solid F-M squad by 19 at home. Did I say huge week? I meant it.
9. Mount Ayr (13-2/3-0/10)
10. Central Decatur (13-2/2-1/11)
**I’m bringing Mount Ayr and Central Decatur on with them. The Raiders have won six in a row, and Central Decatur responded from their loss to Nodaway Valley by routing East Union and Southeast Warren.
11. IKM-Manning (9-7/1-2/14)
12. Woodbine (11-5/2-1/NR)
13. Tri-Center (10-6/1-2/13)
14. Treynor (10-5/1-1/5)
**IKM-Manning’s last two games of the week were losses, but it’s what they did in that first game that proved to be the decider in moving them up the ladder. The Wolves beat Tri-Center by three points, and the Trojans did a little something-something a few days later.
Well, I can’t go by recent head-to-head all the way through. Woodbine had their six-game win streak snapped by Ar-We-Va, but I’m going to take the good with the bad — and there was way more good for the Tigers this week. They took down Coon Rapids-Bayard and then won at Tri-Center. Once Tri-Center followed that up with a six-point win over Treynor their fate was sealed.
15. Red Oak (5-10/0-2/9)
**Red Oak’s week wasn’t really all that bad. They lost by two at Glenwood and by 11 at Clarinda. Still, a lot of stuff happened around them that led to the movement.
16. Moravia (15-1/2-0/15)
17. Ankeny Christian (14-3/2-0/16)
18. Mormon Trail (12-3/3-0/19)
**Just a small little drop for the two Bluegrass Conference teams that seem to be on a path to meeting up again in the conference tournament championship. Or maybe Mormon Trail will have something to say about it.
19. Lenox (7-8/2-1/17)
20. Nodaway Valley (1-2/18)
**Lenox is still playing well enough to get a very nice win at Southeast Warren and then responded from their loss to Earlham by getting another road victory over Southwest Valley (by 15). The week started great for Nodaway Valley, beating CD by 14 in Leon and then competing with a very good Madrid team. However, Murphy’s Law was enacted on them against Bedford on Tuesday.
Please note: This is one of the wackiest weeks I can ever remember in the area. These rankings are highly volatile and relies heavily on recency. What the rankings say this week can change in a big way within seven days.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.