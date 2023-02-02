(KMAland) -- Day 33 & Blog 33 of 2023!
It's a Thursday, and it's time to get serious with some KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings. I hope you don't believe that. This is not serious. This is merely a good chance to review the last week of boys hoops in the area, and it really means very little. Still, it's fun. Let's have some fun.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (16-2/1-2/1)
2. Abraham Lincoln (12-4/2-0/3)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-6/1-1/8)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-4/2-0/10)
5. Denison-Schleswig (11-4/1-2/2)
6. Glenwood (13-5/1-0/4)
**The last two weeks have been an utter mess. Teams have been beating teams and then losing to other teams that lost to the team that was originally the team that got beat. You got all that? So, today I decided that I’m done trying to fit everything in a perfect line, and I’m going to place the teams in the order of their complete resumé.
When it comes down to it, I can’t put anybody ahead of Sioux City East right now. They won 16 straight games to start the year, lost a tight battle with a hot Sergeant Bluff-Luton team on the road and then fell to one of the nation’s best teams (Bellevue West). Abraham Lincoln probably has the best argument other than Sioux City East for that top spot, and they’ve won six in a row. That includes a 23-point win over SBL right before they beat East. The Warriors, though, have won six of their last eight games, including handing the Black Raiders their first loss.
Heelan’s drop was for just one week, and they are right back into that top four after a pretty impressive 16-point win at Sioux City West and a rout of Thomas Jefferson. They’ll get a chance to avenge their loss at home to SBL tomorrow. Denison-Schleswig had a tough week with losses to ADM and Spencer, but that was directly after winning six in a row. Glenwood hasn’t lost to a team from Iowa since January 13th, and they’ve won 10 of their last 13.
7. Harlan (10-5/1-1/5)
8. Creston (8-6/0-1/6)
**The Cyclones have four wins in their last six, but they did blow a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against Denison-Schleswig and also fell to Winterset during that stretch. Also during that stretch, they held off Creston, which has now lost three of their last four, although they were more than competitive with Glenwood and Harlan in two of those.
9. Lewis Central (9-9/1-1/NR)
10. Atlantic (7-11/3-0/NR)
**Lewis Central is back after a week off, and they can mostly thank that 18-point win at Kuemper Catholic. Nobody treats the Knights like that on their home floor, but the Titans sure done did it. And Atlantic had one of their best weeks of the season. Some might say they finally got a break from an absolute gauntlet, but they took care of business at home against St. Albert and Perry and escaped Red Oak with a two-point win. Back to the gauntlet: Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and at Denison-Schleswig are their final three games of the regular season.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. West Harrison (15-1/2-0/1)
**This is the clear No. 1. The Hawkeyes’ only loss of the season came to the Class 2A No. 1 ranked Western Christian, and they led that team by 10 at one point. They are no joke, and they showed that with their 25-point win at East Mills.
2. Underwood (16-2/4-0/3)
3. AHSTW (16-2/1-1/4)
4. Kuemper Catholic (13-5/0-1/2)
**Underwood and AHSTW haven’t seen the schedule that Kuemper has seen, but I’m rolling with the hot hand here. The Eagles have now won 10 straight, and that included complete domination during a 31-point win over a solid Tri-Center bunch. They also beat Audubon and St. Albert by the same score (74-46). They’re also no joke. AHSTW lost for the first time since the Underwood shocker, but it was against 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian, and it was actually much closer than the 67-46 final score says it was. Kuemper is out here trying to re-find things, as they lost to Pella and LC in their last two games.
5. Clarinda (9-9/1-1/7)
**I’m replacing last week’s No. 5 with the team that beat them this week. Clarinda knocked off East Mills to win their third straight and fifth in the last six. They did lose to Glenwood the next time out, but I’m good with this.
6. Central Decatur (15-2/2-0/10)
7. Bedford (17-2/2-0/8)
8. Mount Ayr (16-2/3-0/9)
**Central Decatur has ripped off four straight dominant wins since their surprising home loss to Nodaway Valley. When you win 16 times in 18 tries, it’s easier to forget some of the losses. And I would have had no troubles moving Bedford even higher, but they had to stop under the CD team that beat them by 19 not all that long ago. But let’s be clear, that 37-point win over Nodaway Valley showed us all a side of Bedford that is downright scary. Mount Ayr is looking forward to a second chance at Bedford this upcoming Friday evening. The Raiders have now won nine in a row.
9. Treynor (12-5/2-0/14)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-2/2-0/6)
11. East Mills (17-3/2-2/5)
**I’m moving on from Treynor’s loss to Tri-Center just about a week ago. Heck, they beat IKM-Manning by 36 in a revenge game. Finally, I went ahead and ranked Exira/EHK just ahead of East Mills because their average margin of defeat to West Harrison (23.5) is less than what East Mills lost by (25). That’s dumb, I know.
12. Moravia (17-1/2-0/16)
**You’re just going to have to deal with Moravia making this big jump after they followed up a win at Ankeny Christian by winning the Bluegrass Conference Tournament by scores of 41, 26 and 35.
13. IKM-Manning (10-8/1-1/11)
14. Woodbine (13-5/2-0/12)
15. Tri-Center (11-7/1-1/13)
**This feels about right. IKM-Manning snapped their three-game losing skid (Underwood, OABCIG, Treynor) by taking a 17-point win over Missouri Valley. Woodbine has had their own bounce back after losing to Ar-We-Va. They won by 34 over F-M before a 16-point win at Glidden-Ralston. Tri-Center needs a bounce back of their own after what happened in The Dirty U. Is it OK to call it that? Not sure if it’s one of those things where its inhabitants can call it that but the outsiders cannot. If so, I apologize.
16. Red Oak (5-11/0-1/15)
**I’m still hanging out on this Red Oak train, and I’m OK with that. They only lost by 2 to Glenwood, by 11 to Clarinda and by 2 to Atlantic in their last three games. Those will start flipping and evening itself out.
17. Lenox (9-8/2-0/19)
18. Nodaway Valley (10-8/2-1/20)
**Lenox has won three in a row, five of their last seven and eight of their last 11. Nodaway Valley’s two-game win streak was followed by a tough, tight loss to Mount Ayr.
19. CAM (9-8/3-0/NR)
20. Mormon Trail (13-4/1-1/NR)
**Very good week for the CAM Cougars, which knocked off Stanton, Boyer Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard during a perfect week. Mormon Trail takes the last spot this week thanks to their Bluegrass Conference Tournament semifinal win over Ankeny Christian. They did not compete so well with Moravia in the final, but they deserve the rub here this week.
