(KMAland) -- It might not seem like it, but the spring sports season is upon us. This is the first of 24 spring sports previews over the next month or so.
We start with the Missouri River Conference in boys soccer.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Sioux City East claimed an undefeated regular season championship last year. Sioux City North, which won the league the year previous, was right behind them in second. Here’s how the standings shoot out:
1. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 14-4 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Sioux City North Stars — 12-5 overall, 6-1 conference
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 11-6 overall, 5-2 conference
3. Sioux City West Wolverines — 7-8 overall, 5-2 conference
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 6-10 overall, 3-4 conference
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 4-14 overall, 2-5 conference
7. LeMars Bulldogs — 2-13 overall, 1-6 conference
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 2-14 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Jamison Parkhill
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Pat Herbst
•LeMars: Not Listed
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Keyton Ruskamp
•Sioux City East: Mike Borrall
•Sioux City North: Ricard Azpeitia
•Sioux City West: Gary Fuentes
•Thomas Jefferson: Carlos Silva
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
Here are the top 20 returning goal scorers from last year’s Missouri River Conference.
1. David Ochoa, Junior, Sioux City East
2. Sergio Mijangos, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
3. Jovany Kabongo, Sophomore, LeMars
3. Alejandro Suarez, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Alejandro Gonzalez, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
**Ochoa tied for the conference lead with 15 goals last season. The other that scored 15 has since graduated. Heelan should be electric with the potential return of Mijangos (14 goals), Suarez (12 goals) and Alejandro Gonzalez (10 goals). Kabongo had an incredible debut year for the debuting Bulldogs, finishing with 12 goals of his own.
6. Michael Avery, Senior, Sioux City North
6. Irving Cruz, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
8. Carter Eldridge, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
8. Emillano Perez, Junior, Sioux City West
8. Beni Puelele, Junior, Sioux City East
**Avery and Cruz both scored eight goals last season for their respective teams while Eldridge, Perez and Puelele all put in seven apiece.
11. Diego Alferez, Junior, Sioux City East
12. Andres Gonzalez, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
12. Brian Ledesma, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
12. Jack Lloyd, Senior, Sioux City North
12. Gemeda Mideso, Senior, Sioux City North
**Alferez led the Black Raiders in the midfield last season with six goals while Gonzalez, Ledesma, Lloyd and Mideso were good for five goals apiece.
16. Moises Camberos, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
16. Gabe Newberg, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
16. Akol Reeth, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
16. Bryan Taracena, Senior, Sioux City West
20. Javier Aguilar, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
20. Jonathan Amador, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
20. Marco Duran, Junior, LeMars
20. Edwin Garibay, Senior, Sioux City East
**As you might have figured, Camberos, Newberg, Reeth and Taracena put four goals each into the back of the net while Aguilar, Amador, Duran and Garibay had three apiece a year ago to round out the top 20.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Here’s the top 15 returning players in assists in last year’s Missouri River Conference.
1. David Ochoa, Junior, Sioux City East
2. Alejandro Gonzalez, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Emillano Perez, Junior, Sioux City West
4. Alejandro Suarez, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Sergio Mijangos, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
**A lot of the same names from the top goal scorers start the top five. Players make plays after all. Ochoa led the league with 14 assists and nobody else had more than nine, which is exactly what Gonzalez and Perez had. Suarez posted eight assists while Mijangos finished his freshman year with seven.
6. Akol Reeth, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7. Edwin Garibay, Senior, Sioux City East
7. Beni Puelele, Junior, Sioux City East
9. Moises Camberos, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
9. Jorge Velasquez, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
9. Logan Larsen, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
**Reeth is the only returning player in the league that had six assists last year while Garibay and Puelele had five apiece. Camberos, Velasquez and Larsen all tied for ninth with four each.
12. Diego Alferez, Junior, Sioux City East
12. Antonio Araujo, Senior, Sioux City East
12. Irving Cruz, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
12. Jovany Kabongo, Sophomore, LeMars
**Alferez, Araujo, Cruz and Kabongo take us to our top 15 after finishing with three assists last season.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
Here are the top-returning goalkeepers by total minutes played last season.
1. Carlos Andrade, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
2. Caleb Cross, Junior, Sioux City North
3. Max Delaney, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
4. Arik Burnett, Senior, LeMars
5. Anthony Silva, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
6. Scott Dickson, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
**All six of these returning goalkeepers played at least 800 minutes last year, and there was nobody else in the league with more than 257. Andrade led with 1287 making this the second straight year that he returned as the most experienced ‘keeper in the conference.
Cross was also No. 2 last year in returning keeper minutes, posting 1170 as a sophomore. Delaney had 1141, Burnett 917, Silva 857 and Dickson 800. Among these returning goalies, Dickson returns the best save percentage (89.0) while Cross (86.3) was also well over 80%. Some others that might be worth keeping in mind:
7. Juan Renteria, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (257 minutes)
8. Arturo Vazquez, Junior, Sioux City West (220 minutes)
9. Ivan Arreola, Senior, Sioux City East (170 minutes)
10. Brady Watts, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (168 minutes)
OTHER KEY RETURNEES
It’s not all about goals, assists and goalkeeping. There are other outstanding defenders that make for plenty of success one each team. Here are some other returning key players from each team with an emphasis on players that started at least two games and/or played in at least 10 games.
Abraham Lincoln
-Merric Becker, Senior (17 games, 6 starts)
-Gabe Castro, Junior (18 games, 15 starts)
-Marcos Contreras, Junior (18 games, 13 starts)
-Julian Jimenez, Senior (17 games, 12 starts)
-Diego Martinez, Sophomore (15 games, 3 starts)
-Nick Nielsen, Junior (9 games, 3 starts)
-Ryan Ortega, Junior (10 games, 1 start)
-Grannt Parrott, Sophomore (18 games, 18 starts)
-Konnor Parrott, Sophomore (18 games, 17 starts)
-Ethan Pirie, Sophomore (18 games, 8 starts)
-Kiel Sanchez, Sophomore (17 games, 7 starts)
-Logan Vargas, Junior (17 games, 16 starts)
Bishop Heelan Catholic
-Jesse Castillo, Junior (9 games, 7 stats)
-Cesar DeLeon, Sophomore (17 games, 17 starts)
-Domenick Herbst, Senior (10 games, 1 start)
-Bryan Rios, Sophomore (12 games, 4 starts)
-Stan Sibrian, Senior (16 games, 16 starts)
-George Tsiobanos, Junior (17 games, 17 starts)
-Aaron Zavala, Senior (12 games, 1 start)
LeMars
-John Andrea, Junior (8 games, 2 starts)
-Samuel Andrea, Senior (12 games, 11 starts)
-Ayiik Awuol, Senior (14 games, 10 starts)
-Cristina Davila-Quinones, Junior (11 games, 2 starts)
-Dylan DeRocher, Senior (13 games, 1 start)
-Elijah Dougherty, Senior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Jude Dougherty, Sophomore (15 games, 14 starts)
-Dallas Fey, Senior (7 games, 4 starts)
-Jose Carlos Isaias, Junior (12 games, 12 starts)
-Jacob Plueger, Sophomore (14 games, 13 starts)
-John Semere, Senior (12 games, 8 starts)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Scott Dickson, Junior (14 games, 13 starts)
-Braulio Gonzalez, Sophomore (13 games, 13 starts)
-Emiliano Gonzalez, Junior (5 games, 2 starts)
-Avery Herfel, Senior (8 games, 5 starts)
-Will Larimer, Senior (12 games, 10 starts)
-Parker Lutgen, Sophomore (14 games, 14 starts)
-Enoch Moritiwon, Sophomore (6 games, 3 starts)
-Iker Palma-Ahedo, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Necco Rojas, Sophomore (13 games, 5 starts)
-Dylon Schaap, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Kellen Sweum, Junior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Alejandro Vargas-Gayten, Sophomore (10 games, 1 start)
Sioux City East
-Miguel Aguilar, Junior (16 games, 10 starts)
-Jack Conlon, Junior (16 games, 16 starts)
-Faustino Gomez-Fonseca, Junior (16 games, 8 starts)
-Maricio Villegas Meza, Junior (17 games, 13 starts)
Sioux City North
-Martin Garcia-Mojica, Senior (16 games, 6 starts)
-Steven Kling, Junior (10 games, 2 starts)
-Jared Magana, Senior (17 games, 14 starts)
-Sakariye Mahamed, Senior (17 games, 16 starts)
-Geb Mekonnen, Senior (16 games, 2 starts)
-Gemeda Mideso, Senior (11 games, 1 start)
-Alex Nelson, Senior (16 games, 9 starts)
-Isaac Rogel, Junior (16 games, 15 starts)
-Isaiah Rogel, Junior (17 games, 14 starts)
-Jhoan Sampredo, Senior (7 games, 3 starts)
-Luke Soldati, Senior (17 games, 16 starts)
-Teklemariam Teklu, Senior (7 games, 2 starts)
Sioux City West
-Adair Castro, Junior (4 games, 3 starts)
-Alexis Francisco, Senior (14 games, 13 starts)
-Antonio Medina Jr., Senior (13 games, 11 starts)
-Juan Ochoa, Junior (12 games, 7 starts)
-Gabriel Olivarez, Junior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Rodolfo Tule, Junior (14 games, 13 starts)
Thomas Jefferson
-Mateo Kermoade, Senior (15 games, 14 starts)
-Alejandro Martinez, Junior (11 games, 8 starts)
-Luis Martinez, Sophomore (15 games, 15 starts)
-Emilio Mora, Senior (7 games, 6 starts)
-Octavio Moreno, Senior (8 games, 6 starts)
-Juan Renteria, Sophomore (7 games, 4 starts)
-Wyatt Urbanek, Junior (6 games, 3 starts)
-Jovanny Valdivia, Junior (11 games, 5 starts)
-Emmanuel Vallin, Senior (16 games, 13 starts)
-Tysen Walling, Junior (10 games, 3 starts)
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
This is not a prediction. However, it is an accumulation of top-returning players listed above, returning starters and conference wins in 2022.
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (24)
2. Sioux City North (22)
3. Sioux City East (21)
4. Abraham Lincoln & Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18)
6. LeMars & Thomas Jefferson (16)
8. Sioux City West (15)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.