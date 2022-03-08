(KMAland) -- Let’s get this thing rolling. There appears to be another snow event on the way, but I don’t care. It’s time to think spring thoughts. This is No. 1 of 24 spring previews on the way.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
This league was owned by Sioux City North last year, which parlayed their outstanding middle distance and distance depth into 143.75 points and a conference title. LeMars was a close second (133.75) while Sioux City East, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton rounded out the top five.
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
Sioux City North is not going to be hurting for talent this year, either with three athletes returning that won individual and relay medals last year. Bishop Heelan Catholic also has two individual medalists, and LeMars brings back three that have medals from last year’s state meet. Here they are:
-Konnor Calhoun, Senior, LeMars: Calhoun is one of four returnees from LeMars’ fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team.
-Yemane Kifle, Senior, Sioux City North: Kifle ran fifth in the 800 and was on the sixth-place 4x800 meter relay last year.
-Aiden Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Kuehl was a state runner-up in the long jump last season.
-Caden Lafleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Lafleur also had a strong showing at the state meet with a sixth-place finish in the discus throw.
-David Leusink, Senior, LeMars: A second returnee from the shuttle hurdle relay team that placed fourth in 2021.
-Will Lohr, Senior, Sioux City North: Lohr was a state runner-up in the 3200 and a fourth-place medalist in the 1600 last season. He was also on the sixth-place 4x800 meter relay.
-Gabe Nash, Junior, Sioux City North: Nash had a big finish to his sophomore season with a third-place run in the mile and is a third returnee from that 4x800.
-Ryan Sadoski, Junior, LeMars: The youngest member of LeMars’ shuttle hurdle relay team, which finished in fourth place.
-Reece Spieler, Senior, LeMars: And the fourth member of that LeMars' shuttle hurdle relay team.
-Brandon VanderSluis, Senior, LeMars: One of the state’s top-returning throwers, VanderSluis was the state champion in the discus and a third-place finisher in the shot put.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
Sioux City North leads the way with four events returning while LeMars counts three and Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan Catholic have two each. Here’s the list from the 2021 state meet:
Sioux City North (4)
Yemane Kifle, Senior: 800
Will Lohr, Senior: 1600 & 3200
Gabe Nash, Junior: 1600
LeMars (3)
Cael Kass, Senior: 400
Brandon VanderSluis, Senior: Discus & shot put
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Aiden Kuehl, Senior: Long jump
Caden Lafleur, Senior: Discus
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Jacob Hoffman, Junior: High jump
Tylar Lutgen, Junior: Discus
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Let’s have some fun with a blow-by-blow of each individual event from last year’s Missouri River Conference meet.
100: The two two finishers are gone, but all of the next 11 are back. That’s led by Sioux City North senior Eduardo Moradel, who finished in third place in 11.79. I guess they do run sprints at North. The next four, their finish and their times:
4. Kelsy Fox, SR, Abraham Lincoln (11.83)
5. Tyler Huey, JR, Thomas Jefferson (11.84)
6. J.J. Ghosh, SO, Sioux City East (11.86)
7. Sione Fifita, JR, LeMars (11.89)
200: Kind of the same story as the 100. The top two finishers are gone, but six of the next seven are returning. The top-returning finisher is AL senior Kelsy Fox, who posted a 23.54 in third place. The next four, their finish and their times:
5. Braden Lasale, SR, Abraham Lincoln (24.15)
6. J.J. Ghosh, SO, Sioux City East (24.28)
7. Reece Spieler, SR, LeMars (24.65)
8. Tyler Iverson, SR, LeMars (24.73)
400: Once again, the top two finishers have moved and graduated. The third place finisher is back, and it’s Fox again. The AL senior ran a 53.42. Here are the next four:
4. Sir Brandon Watts, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54.10)
5. Nick Hinkel, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (54.14)
7. Alex Allen, SO, LeMars (54.37)
8. Jacob Denker, JR, Sioux City East (54.54)
800: The defending champ is back with Kifle looking to improve on his 1:59.43 at the conference meet. The runner-up Gabe Nash (2:00.28) is also returning to the fold, but five of the next six are gone. Here’s the remaining top five returnees:
4. Ryan Campbell, SR, Sioux City East (2:03.84)
9. Roi Soriano, SR, Thomas Jefferson (2:14.24)
10. Gannon Aymar, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2:17.94)
1600: Will Lohr won last year’s MRC one-mile race in an MRC record 4:25.93. So, he’s back. Who will be favored to finish second? Here’s the next four:
3. Ryan Campbell, SR, Sioux City East (4:38.74)
5. Trace Obbink, SO, LeMars (4:52.50)
6. Hayden Gamble, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4:56.39)
7. Carlos Rodriguez, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4:58.38)
3200: Returning sophomore Natnael Kifle won the MRC championship as a freshman, racing to a winning time of 9:59.80 for Sioux City North. The win was by nearly a full 20 seconds, and the next two finishers in that race have graduated. Here are the remaining top five returnees:
4. Hayden Gamble, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10:41.74)
5. Carlos Rodriguez, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10:46.34)
7. Juan Sanchez, JR, LeMars (11:13.80)
8. Roberto Rundquist, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (11:25.00)
110 hurdles: The top three finishers from last year’s meet are back, and two of them are from LeMars. The Bulldogs are led by senior Konnor Calhoun, who ran a 16.67 to edge his fellow senior and teammate Riley Sadoski (16.70). Sioux City East senior Carson Pinkerton was third in 17.09. The rest of the top five:
5. Lorcan Christensen, SR, Sioux City North (18.08)
7. Keaton Duncan, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19.44)
400 hurdles: The top three finishers in this race at last year’s MRC are gone. That leaves Calhoun as the top returnee. He was fourth last year in 1:00.93. The rest of the top five:
6. Destiny Adams, JR, Sioux City East (1:02.83)
7. Quinn Olson, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:04.99)
8. Jacob Hoffman, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:06.27)
9. Ethan Bose, JR, Thomas Jefferson (1:06.37)
Shot put: Brandon VanderSluis is back. You knew that. The LeMars standout threw 56-07.50 at the MRC meet to win by nearly six full feet. The rest of the top five includes two other returning top-five finishers:
3. Blake Hogancamp, JR, Sioux City East (45-00)
5. Juan Deanda, JR, Sioux City East (43-06)
6. Keyan Fulton, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (42-02)
7. Izaiah Truitt, SR, Sioux City North (40-05)
Discus: VanderSluis was also the discus champion, throwing 163-01 to win by nearly seven full feet. There should be some good competition returning, though, with Heelan senior Caden Lafleur back after finishing as the runner-up (156-04). Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Tylar Lutgen also comes back after finishing third last year (138-00). The rest of the top five:
6. Tyler Fry, SR, Sioux City North (127-04)
7. Michael Knight, JR, Thomas Jefferson (122-03)
Long jump: Seven of the top eight are back here, including defending state champion Aiden Kuehl of Heelan. He jumped 21-01.50 to set the stage for his strong finish to his junior year. The rest of the top five coming back:
3. Destiny Adams, JR, Sioux City East (19-00.75)
4. Kevin Phung, SR, Sioux City North (19-00.50)
5. Parker Kaler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-00.50)
6. Beau Wadle, SO, LeMars (18-09.00)
High jump: The champ is gone, but the two jumpers that tied for second – LeMars junior Sione Fifita and Sioux City East sophomore Logan Dolphin – are both back. They had second-place jumps of 5-08. The rest of the top five coming back:
5. Desmond Grace II, SR, Sioux City North (5-04)
5. Jacob Hoffman, JR, Jacob Hoffman (5-04)
5. Konnor Calhoun, SR, LeMars (5-04)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each of these relay breakdowns are from the Missouri River Conference meet.
4x100: Heelan won the 4x100 in 44.20, and they will have three of those legs coming back in Aiden Kuehl, DeVionne West and Liam Cleary, which ran 2-3-4. Sioux City North was the only other team to touch 44, and they have their front two legs potentially coming back in seniors Dedric Sullivan and Eduardo Moradel.
4x200: LeMars brings back three of the four members of last year’s 4x200 meter relay champion, which ran a 1:35.50 to dominate the event. That includes senior Josh Scheitler and juniors Carson Ott and Matt Vondrak, which ran 1-3-4. Heelan was second in 1:36.96 and also bring back three of their four – sophomores Joey Fitzsimmons and James Cleary and senior Teddy Saltzman.
4x400: Sioux City North showed they can also run the quarter here with a 3:29.88 that was nearly four seconds ahead of second. The Stars have three of those legs back with Will Lohr (1st), Gabe Nash (3rd) and Yemane Kifle (anchor). Sergeant Bluff-Luton is always very good here, and they ran a 3:33.82 to finish second. Juniors Nick Hinkel and Easton Wheeler were the top legs in the relay. Heelan, which took third in 3:36.78, brings back the whole crew.
4x800: Take a wild guess on this one. North won the event with an MRC record 8:06.60, and they only lose one from that crew. Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr and Gabe Nash ran 2-3-4 here. I think they can find a replacement for their lead leg. LeMars was second in 8:38.92, but they lose two of those guys. Sophomores Alex Allen and Trace Obbink, however, did run the final two legs.
800 Medley: One of the tightest relay races of the meet saw LeMars edge Sioux City East by .30. LeMars brings back their lead leg Ryan Sadoski and their final two, Tyler Iverson and Cael Kass. East will bring back two of their four in Dalyn Tope (2nd) and Luke Longval (anchor). North took third in 1:41.41 and returns three of their four.
1600 Medley: North used four seniors to win the relay in 3:43.29. My thought is that they should be able to fill in pretty ably at the 400 and 800 to try and win another. Heelan took second in 3:45.47, and they bring back their final three legs in Liam Cleary, Aiden Kuehl and Carter Ritz – all seniors. LeMars was third and have three returning.
Shuttle hurdle relay: LeMars had a great year in the shuttle hurdle relay, and they will bring back all four members that ran at the MRC meet. The Bulldogs senior class of Reece Spieler, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink and Riley Sadoski ran a 1:03.09 to dominate the race. North was second in 1:07.76 and will bring back three of their four legs. Same for East, which ended up third in 1:08.47.
IN CONCLUSION
Sioux City North is the defending champion, and they are coming off another strong cross country season that should only lead to more confidence and success this spring. Can LeMars find enough to unseat them as MRC champs? That’s a question that will linger leading into the MRC meet this season.
