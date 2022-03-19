(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 10: Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field.
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Treynor girls claimed a Western Iowa Conference championship last year, putting up 146 points to hold off their chief rival Underwood and their 127. AHSTW claimed third with 90, Audubon had 84 in fourth and Riverside and Tri-Center rounded out the top five with 77 apiece. The rest of the standings from last year:
7. Logan-Magnolia (76)
8. IKM-Manning (46)
9. Missouri Valley (15)
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
This conference is loaded with returning medalists. There are 23 names below that have a combined 47 state track medals to their name. Many are from relays, some are individual. The list:
•Veronica Andrusyshyn, Junior, Riverside: Andrusyshyn made her debut at state track last year and picked up three medals — a 6th in the 4x100, an 8th in the 100 and an 8th in the shuttle hurdle.
•Izzy Bluml, Senior, Riverside: Bluml earned three medals at state last year with a 6th (4x100), 8th (shuttle hurdle relay) and 8th (4x400).
•Kyla Corrin, Senior, Tri-Center: A state championship medal hangs on Kyla Corrin’s mantle (or somewhere). She was a member of the gold medal-winning distance medley relay.
•Lydia Erickson, Sophomore, Riverside: There was a great group of frehsmen in the conference last season, and Erickson was a part of two relays that won medals — 4x100 (6th) and 4x400 (8th) — as well as nabbing an 8th in the 200.
•Jaden Franke, Junior, Tri-Center: Another member of Tri-Center’s state championship distance medley relay.
•Emma Gordon, Sophomore, Riverside: Gordon was on the sixth-place 4x100 meter relay last year as a freshman.
•Aliyah Humphrey, Junior, Underwood: Humphrey was a winner of two individual medals last spring, taking third in the 800 and eighth in the 400.
•Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood: Jacobsen brought home an individual medal of her own, finishing eighth in the high jump.
•Aubree James, Sophomore, Treynor: James ran for the shuttle hurdle relay team that finished in fifth last year.
•Rachel Kinsella, Senior, Treynor: Kinsella owns TWO state championship medals, running for the winning 4x400 and 4x200 teams as a sophomore. She has three others with an 8th in the distance medley in 2019 and a 6th and 8th, respectively, in last year’s sprint medley and 4x200.
•Jozie Lewis, Sophomore, Treynor: Lewis picked up a pair of medals in her debut season, running for the sprint medley (6th) and the 4x200 (8th).
•Keelea Navara, Senior, Treynor: Navara was a member of the 6th-place SMR and the 8th-place 4x200 last season.
•Mattie Nielsen, Sophomore, Audubon: Nielsen joined Erickson in the group of two that won three medals as freshmen. Nielsen was on the distance medley (4th), the 4x400 (4th) and the 4x800 (8th).
•Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Junior, Riverside: Olmstead-Mitchell helped the Bulldogs to a pair of 8th place medals last year in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400.
•Grace Slater, Senior, Audubon: Slater ran for the 8th-place 4x800 meter relay team last year.
•Carissa Spanier, Senior, Treynor: Spanier was one leg for the 5th-place shuttle hurdle relay team last spring.
•Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer has two medals to her name during her career. She was 5th in the 1500 last year and ran for the runner-up 4x800 team in 2019.
•Emile Sorenson, Junior, Tri-Center: The third and final returning member of the distance medley relay championship winner.
•Madison Steckler, Junior, Audubon: A great sophomore season finished out with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the distance medley and 4x400.
•Hannah Thygesen, Senior, Audubon: Thygesen has won four medals during her career, including three last season. She has a 4th (DMR), a 4th (4x4), an 8th (4x8) and an 8th (800). The first three of those came last year while the half-mile medal was as a sophomore in 2019.
•Lillia Williams, Senior, Treynor: Williams has won three state track medals, and they all came in relays last year. She has a 5th (SHR), a 6th (SMR) and an 8th (4x200).
•Macy Woods, Junior, Riverside: Woods helped the Riverside 4x400 relay to an eighth-place finish.
•Abigail Zaiger, Senior, Audubon: Zaiger was on both 4th-place teams for the Wheelers last year — the distance medley and the 4x400.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
There are 16 individuals returning to this year’s WIC that qualified for at least one individual event at state a year ago. Here’s that full list:
-Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside — 100 meter dash
-Bianca Cadwell, Senior, IKM-Manning — 400 meter dash
-Jaci Christensen, Senior, Audubon — discus throw
-Lydia Erickson, Sophomore, Riverside — 200 meter dash
-Morgan Hanson, Junior, IKM-Manning — 3000 meter run
-Jadyn Huisman, Sophomore, Treynor — shot put
-Aliyah Humphrey, Senior, Underwood — 400 meter dash, 800 meter run
-Alizabeth Jacobsen, Sophomore, Underwood — high jump
-Rachel Kinsella, Senior, Treynor — 100 meter dash
-Sydney Leaders, Senior, Underwood — high jump
-Hailey Martin, Junior, Underwood — 100 meter hurdles
-Jordyn Reimer, Junior, Underwood — long jump
-Emile Sorenson, Junior, Tri-Center — long jump
-Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run
-Hannah Thygesen, Senior, Audubon — 800 Meter Run
-Abigail Zaiger, Senior, Audubon — 200 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Six of the top eight from last year’s WIC meet are back, including champion Rachel Kinsella of Treynor (12.95) and runner-up Veronica Andrusyshyn of Riverside (13.10). The rest of the top five returnees and their place and time:
4. Madison Steckler, JR, Audubon (13.35)
6. Keelea Navara, SR, Treynor (13.54)
7. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW (13.59)
Wild card: Jordyn Reimer of Underwood had the third-fastest time of the season (13.15) and might be worth watching in a sprint this year.
200: Seven of the top eight in this race at the WIC meet returns to the fold, including champion Lydia Erickson (27.27) and runner-up Rachel Kinsella (27.32). The rest of the top five, their place and their time:
4. Izzy Bluml, SR, Riverside (28.18)
5. Jozie Lewis, SO, Treynor (28.41)
6. Delaney Goshorn, SO, AHSTW (28.44)
Wild card: Aliyah Humphrey of Underwood did run a few 200s last year, including a 26.93 at her home meet in late April. That proved to be the second-fastest time in the WIC all season, although Erickson did beat her that night with the fastest (26.64).
400: The first seven finishers at the meet are all returning. Humphrey was the champion in 1:01.12, Kinsella took second in 1:03.16 and the race for third turned out to be pretty good.
3. Lydia Erickson, SO, Riverside (1:04.20)
4. Izzy Bluml, SR, Riverside (1:04.75)
5. Kyla Corrin, SR, Tri-Center (1:04.82)
800: The champion (Peyton Pogge) has advanced on to the next level, but the next seven scorers are all back. Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia ran a 2:29.51 to finish second while Aliyah Humphrey of Underwood (2:35.15) came in third and Hannah Thygesen of Audubon was fourth (2:37.25). A loaded race. The rest of the top five returnees:
5. Alyssa Kulesa, SO, Treynor (2:40.68)
6. Bianca Cadwell, SR, IKM-Manning (2:41.78)
Wild card: IKM-Manning junior Julianna Stribe had a top five time during the regular season, posting a 2:34.61 at Audubon in May.
1500: Three of the top five, including the champion (Pogge), are gone. The top-returning runner from the race is Sporrer, who had a 5:22.90 to finish about 14 seconds ahead of the next-best returnee, Georgia Paulson of Underwood (5:36.28). The remaining top five returnees:
6. Mya Moss, JR, Logan-Magnolia (5:39.63)
7. Grace Slater, SR, Audubon (5:40.76)
8. Kasey Lang, JR, Treynor (5:42.74)
3000: Pogge rolled to the win here last year, too, and runner-up Chloe Falkena of AHSTW is also gone to the next level. The top returning runner from the race is IKM-Manning junior Morgan Hanson (12:15.23). Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss was right behind her with a 12:15.33. The rest of the top five returnees:
6. Greylan Hornbeck, JR, Logan-Magnolia (13:03.86)
7. Mira Dreyer, JR, Treynor (13:46.12)
8. Phoebe Wilson, SR, Underwood (14:01.17)
Wild card: I wouldn’t call it a wild card since she’s well-known, but Courtney Sporrer is definitely someone that could enter any distance event and make a run at a championship. It doesn’t look like she ran the 3000 last year, though.
100 hurdles: A very strong champion in Holly Hoepner has graduated, but runner-up Veronica Andrusyshyn is back and will be favored here after running a 17.25 at the WIC meet. Logan-Magnolia’s Kiera Hochstein (17.36), Underwood’s Hailey Martin (17.56), Treynor’s Aubree James (17.69) and Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen (17.87) round out the top five and all scored in the event last year.
400 hurdles: Hoepner also cruised to the conference championship in this race. Treynor’s Carissa Spanier finished in second with a solid 1:13.77. The race actually was for third. Other top five returnees:
3. Addyson Monico, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1:16.32)
4. Lillia Williams, SR, Treynor (1:17.16)
7. Carly Henderson, SO, Riverside (1:19.16)
8. Audrey Jensen, JR, Audubon (1:20.80)
Wild card: Underwood senior Allie Witt had a top-five time during the regular season, finishing with a 1:16.28 at a meet in mid-April in Neola.
Long jump: Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson won the long jump championship with a top leap of 15-09.25, edging past Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer (15-07.00) and Treynor’s Lillia Williams (15-05.50), who rounded out the top three. Others in the top five:
4. Allie Houser, SO, Treynor (14-09.50)
6. Ava Goldsmith, JR, Logan-Magnolia (14-06.00)
Wild card: Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey is another potential threat here if she gives it a try. She is one of just four — the other three went 1-2-3 at the WIC meet — that went over 16 feet during the season.
High jump: Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen won the WIC championship as a freshman with a best jump of 5-02.00. The next-best returnee is third-place finisher Hope McPhillips — a junior at Tri-Center. She went over at 4-10.00. The rest of the top five returnees:
4. Ella Myler, JR, Missouri Valley (4-08.00)
5. Ella Langer, SO, AHSTW (4-06.00)
6. Sydney Leaders, SR, Underwood (4-06.00)
Wild card: There might not be anybody that will make a run at Jacobsen, who could chase 5-06.00(?) this year, but Treynor sophomore Olivia Williams is one of just six in the league that went over 4-10.00 last season.
Shot put: Three of the top four are gone from last year’s WIC meet, and that could leave things open for Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman to make a nice three-year run after a runner-up finish (35-09.00) last year. The rest of the top five:
5. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (30-06.00)
6. Jaci Christensen, SR, Audubon (28-03.00)
7. Mabel Langel, JR, IKM-Manning (28-01.00)
8. Josie Rosas, SR, Underwood (27-06.00)
Wild card: Treynor’s Natalie Simpson is one of just four returning to the conference that went over 31 feet last year.
Discus: The WIC discus was loaded with experience, and the top four finishers at the conference meet have advanced out of high school. Next up is Huisman, who had a toss of 94-00 to edge Jaci Christensen of Audubon for fifth (93-01). The rest of the top five:
7. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (88-06)
9. Mabel Langel, JR, IKM-Manning (80-01)
10. Mackenna Bucksbee, JR, Logan-Magnolia (78-06)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Riverside was a dominant winner here, and they will be the favorite to do big things again this year with the return of all four legs — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson. AHSTW’s 53.39 was good for second, but they lose their lead (Hoepner) and their anchor (Cora Comer). Keep an eye on Treynor and Underwood, which finished third and fourth, respectively, and bring back everyone. Keelea Navara, Ava Konz, Allie Houser and Jozie Lewis make up the Cardinals foursome while Ali Fletcher, Delaney Ambrose, Hailey Martin and Jordyn Reimer are the Eagles’ crew.
4x200: Underwood and Treynor had a solid run here with the Eagles winning in 1:54.68 and Treynor going second in 1:55.73. All eight of the Eagles (Claire Crilly, Madison Ehrens, Fletcher, Reimer) and Cardinals (Amelia Hedrick, Navara, Houser, Williams) are back.
4x400: Underwood ran a 4:21.90 to win the race and could also return everybody with Kinsley Ferguson, Ellie Hackett, Crilly and Humphrey making up the four legs. Audubon’s 4:23.65 was competitive in second place, and they will have the whole crew back (Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen). Even third-place Treynor (4:25.17) has their entire foursome returning (Spanier, Hedrick, Kulesa, James).
4x800: Let’s break the trend here. Audubon rolled to a 10:37.85 and the conference title, but they only return…well, they still return three. Slater, Nielsen and Thygesen ran 1-2-4 on the winner. Treynor (10:45.64) and Underwood (10:45.84) could also put together competitive teams. The Cardinals have Spanier, Kulesa, Brooklyn Sedlak and Lang all returning while the Eagles bring back three of their group in Paulson, Crilly and Witt.
800 medley: Treynor won by over two seconds (1:56.41) and will return the entire group of Konz, Navara, Lewis and Kinsella. AHSTW was the only other team under two minutes (1:58.91), but they’ll have to replace their last two legs while leaning on their first two of Kaleah Guyer and Delaney Goshorn.
1600 medley: Tri-Center won the state championship, so it stands to reason that they also won the conference championship. It was, however, with a little bit of a different group. Both Pogges ran on the final two legs, and they will have to be replaced. Jaden Franke and Emile Sorenson, though, led it off and return along with Kyla Corrin, who ran the 400 at state. Their time of 4:28.57 was 12.57 slower than their state championship time, which was flying. Audubon’s team of Nielsen, Steckler, Zaiger and Thygesen are worth a watch after running a 4:36.93 in second. Logan-Magnolia’s Kiera Hochstein, Amelia Evans, Emma Perkins and Courtney Sporrer were third in 4:38.20. All are back.
Shuttle hurdle: Yet another champion that returns completely intact. The Eagles ran a 1:11.43 to edge Audubon’s 1:11.70. Underwood brings back Martin, Jacobsen, Hackett and Reimer to defend the championship. The Wheelers must replace their anchor (Katelyn Nielsen), but Steckler, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Burr are all potential returnees. Two others — Treynor and Logan-Magnolia — ran sub 1:14s. Treynor brings back three of their hurdlers (Spanier, James, L. Williams) while Lo-Ma has the whole crew back (Hochstein, Monico, Marki Helgenberger, Abby Czarnecki). It is worth noting that the best two times in the league came at state with Treynor running a 1:09.80, and Riverside adjusting their four (Andrusyshyn, Olmstead-Mitchell, Hackett, Bluml) for state and finishing with a 1:10.92.
OTHERS TO KNOW
•Emily Albertsen, FR, IKM-Manning: Albertsen finished fourth in the Western Iowa Conference this past cross country season.
•Stefi Beisswenger, FR, Audubon: She is running a lot of stuff during the indoor season for the Wheelers, and she figures to be another high impact freshman after taking fifth in the WIC this past fall.
•Quincey Schneckloth, FR, Tri-Center: Might she fit in nicely as the anchor of the defending DMR champs? Schneckloth was third in the WIC and qualified for state in cross country.
•Madison Sporrer, FR, Logan-Magnolia: It’s likely the youngest Sporrer is able to make an impact this spring in a number of mid-distance, distance and relay events for the Panthers. She was a runner-up — behind older sister Courtney — in the WIC XC championships.
•Clara Teigland, JR, Tryenor: A supreme athlete that is off and running well already this season, Teigland is doubling up this spring with track and soccer. And the beneficiaries of that will be the Treynor team and track fans.
IN CONCLUSION
This, again, seems to be a two-horse race between Treynor and Underwood. The Cardinals have a few more mentions above, and the addition of Teigland could make all the difference. Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside look like a solid trio to round out the top five (in some order).
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.