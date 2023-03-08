(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at KMAland Boys Tennis.
2023 KMALAND BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW
Just as was pointed out in the KMAland Girls Tennis Preview, there are 21 schools that sponsor tennis. Today, we look at the returning athletes from those teams. But first…
COACHES
•Atlantic Trojans: Mike McDermott
•Clarinda Cardinals: Matt Bird
•Creston Panthers: Kevin Cooper
•Denison-Schleswig Monarchs: Aaron Ratliff
•Glenwood Rams: Grant Stivers
•Harlan Cyclones: Dillon Stane
•Kuemper Catholic Knights: Russell Wintermote
•Lewis Central Titans: Chris Hanafan
•Red Oak Tigers: Tristin Johnson
•Shenandoah Mustangs: Brian Daoust
•St. Albert Falcons: Cory Lear
•Audubon Wheelers: Maryssa Soder
•Southwest Valley Timberwolves: Steve McGrew
•Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Myron Wilder
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Doug Stane
•LeMars Bulldogs: Michael Bahr
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Dave Matthey
•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Jason Gomez
•Sioux City North Stars: Scott Davidson
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Robert McLey
•Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Dave Kaeding
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 1 Singles)
1. Chris Wailes, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (10 wins) — An All-KMAland choice last year, Wailes was also the MRC Boys Player of the Year and one-half of a state qualifying doubles team with Ty James.
2. Andrew Lawrence, Junior, Shenandoah (9 wins) — Another junior that was an All-KMAland pick last season, Lawrence was the Hawkeye Ten Sophomore of the Year and an All-Hawkeye Ten pick by KMA Sports after qualifying for state for the second straight year.
3. Lincoln Colling, Senior, Sioux City East (7 wins) — Colling was an All-MRC pick by KMA Sports in 2022.
4. Christian Jensen, Junior, Lewis Central (5 wins)
5. Jax Theeler, Sophomore, Sioux City East (4 wins)
6. Tyler Harger, Senior, Glenwood (3 wins)
**Lewis Central, another from Sioux City East and Glenwood round out the returning players with at least three wins at No. 1 singles last year.
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 2 Singles)
1. Ty James, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (8 wins) — James was one-half of a state qualifying doubles team with Wailes. He was also the MRC Junior of the Year per KMA Sports.
1. Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (8 wins) — Seuntjens was a perfect 8-0 at No. 2 singles and the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year. He teamed with Wyatt Johnson to win the No. 1 doubles draw at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament and qualify for state.
3. Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (7 wins)
3. Cole Ritchie, Senior, Sioux City East (7 wins)
3. Evan Timmerman, Junior, Southwest Valley (7 wins)
**Lewis Central, Sioux City East and Southwest Valley will also return their No. 2 singles player next year. Timmerman seems likely to move to the top of the lineup for the Timberwolves.
6. Luka Ernesti, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5 wins)
7. Michael Meis, Senior, LeMars (4 wins)
7. Brett Erickson, Sophomore, Red Oak (4 wins)
**We close out the returning players with at least three wins at No. 2 singles with three players that also seem likely to move up to the No. 1 singles position.
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 3 Singles)
1. Jason Breen, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (7 wins) — Breen went 7-2 overall and 65-31 in games to lead the way for the Crusaders.
2. Ben Batten, Senior, Glenwood (6 wins)
2. Colby Souther, Senior, Lewis Central (6 wins)
2. Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (6 wins)
**Both Batten and Souther went 6-5 last season at No. 3 singles while Dobbs also had a six-win season for the Black Raiders.
5. Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert (5 wins)
6. Blake Higgins, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (4 wins)
6. Josh Langel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (4 wins)
8. Braden Curnyn, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (3 wins)
8. Braden Woods, Senior, Red Oak (3 wins)
8. Owen Paul, Junior, Southwest Valley (3 wins)
**Pekny, the star bowler, also had a pretty solid season in the No. 3 singles position for the Falcons. The Lynx, Knights, Monarchs, Tigers and Timberwolves are also represented here.
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 4 Singles)
1. Paul Schlachter, Senior, Shenandoah (10 wins) — Schlachter finished out the season with a perfect 10-0 record and outscored opponents 97-20 in games.
2. Drew White, Senior, Lewis Central (8 wins) — Yet another strong season for the Titans, White put together an 8-3 record.
3. Jax Theeler, Sophomore, Sioux City East (7 wins) — Theeler also had a big year at No. 4 singles.
4. Hans Kraus, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (6 wins)
5. Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5 wins)
5. Luis Rodriguez, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (5 wins)
5. Braden Curnyn, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (5 wins)
5. Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (5 wins)
5. William Tallman, Senior, St. Albert (5 wins)
**More Knights, Crusaders, Lynx, Monarchs, Rams and Falcons in the top five of the No. 4 singles position.
10. Brody Taylor, Junior, Glenwood (4 wins)
10. Slate Goodvin, Junior, Southwest Valley (4 wins)
**Taylor and Goodvin both provided depth for their respective teams.
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 5 Singles)
1. Wyatt Johnson, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (9 wins) — Johnson was Seuntjens’ regular doubles partner, and they teamed up to make it to the state tournament.
2. Easton O’Brien, Senior, Atlantic (5 wins)
2. Luke Baker, Senior, Clarinda (5 wins)
2. Brody Taylor, Junior, Glenwood (5 wins)
2. Dylan Gray, Senior, Shenandoah (5 wins)
**We go from 9 to 5 wins with the second-ranked No. 5 singles returnees, and it’s a group of Hawkeye Ten fellas that might be battling one another this season.
6. Tyler Powers, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (4 wins)
6. Jackson Johnson, Senior, Sioux City East (4 wins)
8. Luis Rodriguez, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (3 wins)
8. Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (3 wins)
8. Jake Hausman, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (3 wins)
8. Evan Pratt, Junior, LeMars (3 wins)
**More from the Lynx, Black Raiders, Rams, Knights and Bulldogs to round out those returning with at least three wins at No. 5 singles.
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 6 Singles)
1. Broedy Johnson, Senior, Lewis Central (10 wins)
**Johnson proved to be the only returning player in KMAland with 10 wins at No. 6 singles. And that makes just three total players at any position with 10 returning wins from last year.
2. Grant Barr, Junior, Clarinda & Nick Mickelson, Senior, Sioux City East (6 wins)
4. Nolan Waters, Junior, Atlantic & Atticus Walker, Junior, Abraham Lincoln & Gavin Hipnar, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Drew Morelock, Sophomore, Shenandoah (5 wins)
**A total of eight underclassmen from KMAland had at least five wins last season.
8. Liam Hays, Junior, Glenwood & Will Getter, Sophomore, Glenwood & Logan Westlake, Senior, Southwest Valley (4 wins)
**Two Glenwood Rams and a Southwest Valley Timberwolf are locked in this No. 8 spot.
11. Jack Bousquet, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Killian McMullen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln & Max Reincke, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic; Caden Wurth, Senior, LeMars (3 wins)
PROJECTIONS
These are not predictions. However, it is a quick projection on what teams will stand out this year based on simply adding up the total number of returnees and total number of wins in the writing above.
Abraham Lincoln (50)
Sioux City East (48)
Glenwood (42)
Lewis Central (41)
Denison-Schleswig & Shenandoah (33)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (24)
Southwest Valley (22)
Kuemper Catholic (20)
Clarinda & LeMars (13)
Atlantic & St. Albert (12)
Red Oak (9)
Thoughts: This is similar to how I thought it would go, as Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East, Glenwood and Lewis Central all return a bunch of experience and talent from last year’s teams. While it definitely appears to be a two-horse race between AL and Sioux City East in the Missouri River Conference, I do think Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah will have plenty to say about the Hawkeye Ten before it’s said and done. That said, Glenwood and LC will bring back depth and experience. That’s a winning combination.
