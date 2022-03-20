(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 11: Bluegrass Conference Boys Track & Field
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Lamoni was the dominant winner of last year’s Bluegrass Conference, scoring 167 points on their way to the win. Ankeny Christian Academy had 85 in second, and Moravia was a close third with 76. The rest of the standings from last year’s Bluegrass meet.
4. Mormon Trail (55)
5. Seymour (50)
6. Orient-Macksburg (44)
7. Melcher-Dallas (42)
8. Murray (41)
9. Moulton-Udell (10)
10. Diagonal (4)
11. Twin Cedars (1)
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There is only one returning athlete in the Bluegrass Conference with a medal to their name. And his name is…
•Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni — Stevenson had a strong season a year ago and capped it off with a seventh-place medal in the 400.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
While Stevenson was the lone Bluegrasser to claim a state medal, there were two others that qualified for an individual event (and Stevenson was active in two others). Here’s the list:
-Gavin Dixson, Junior, Mormon Trail — 3200 meter run
-Tyson Ross, Junior, Orient-Macksburg — high jump
-Javin Stevenson, Senior, Lamoni — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Stevenson ran to a victory with an 11.39, ahead of his teammate (and since graduated) Harrison Sellars.The next-fastest 100 runner coming back is Seymour junior Dylan Brennecke, who ran an 11.49. Tyson Ross was a close fourth with an 11.58. The rest of the top-returning five, their place and their time:
5. Nolan Simkoff, SO, Moulton-Udell (12.17)
6. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail (12.27)
200: This was also Stevenson’s race last year, claiming a Bluegrass title with a run of 23.56. Only one other returning runner was in the 23s, and it was Brennecke, who posted a 23.82 to take the runner-up spot. The rest of the top five returnees:
3. Tyson Ross, JR, Orient-Macksburg (24.63)
4. Jackson McDanel, SO, Moravia (24.66)
5. Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni (24.84)
400: Dominance from Stevenson, who had a 52.41 at the conference meet to win another individual championship. Teammate and classmate Matthew Patience was second in 55.74. No other returnees were in the 55s, but here is the rest of the top five:
5. Ethan Wiebe, SR, Seymour (57.19)
7. Aydan Dinham, JR, Murray (59.74)
8. Alex Baker, SR, Diagonal (1:00.55)
Wild card: It’s worth noting Moravia sophomore Jackson McDanel did post a 55.94 in the 400 about a week later at a meet last year. But truthfully, Stevenson is the heavy, heavy favorite in the quarter.
800: While Stevenson owned the sprints, the half-mile belonged to Ankeny Christian senior Ben McDermott, who ran a 2:17.43 to win by over two seconds. Murray junior Gauge Mongar is the next-fastest returnee, as he ran a 2:19.65 to place third. The rest of the top five:
4. Mason Lund, SO, Seymour (2:20.46)
5. Jack Greenwood, SR, Lamoni (2:27.68)
6. Matthew Patience, SR, Lamoni (2:33.94)
Wild card: Seymour senior Kayden Snowden ran a 2:15.75 at a meet in Putnam County, Missouri last year. He is potentially the biggest threat to McDermott repeating.
1600: This was up for grabs last year, but it was Murray senior Christian Nevarez that took the Bluegrass title in 5:18.02. Second-place Brody Hoefle — a sophomore from Ankeny Christian — had the fastest time throughout the year (5:11.78), but he ran a 5:20.17 on this day. Mormon Trail junior Gavin Dixson was third in 5:22.81. The rest of the top five:
4. Gauge Mongar, JR, Murray (5:25.76)
6. Gage Hanes, Moravia, JR, Moravia (5:36.01)
Wild card: Diagonal freshman Carter Lumbard ran a 5:27.77 last year during the regular season. He would have been good for fifth if he had run that on conference meet day.
3200: The longer the race the better for Mormon Trail’s Dixson, who ran an 11:31.97 to win by about seven seconds. Ankeny Christina’s Hoefle was also second in this race in 11:38.37. Only one other ran a sub-12, and Blake Thompson is graduated. The rest of the top five returnees:
4. Carter Lumbard, SO, Diagonal (12:14.19)
5. Tyler Millard, JR, Ankeny Christian (12:33.50)
7. Hayden Brinegar, SO, Moulton-Udell (14:23.82)
Wild card: Maybe not to compete with Dixson, but Murray’s Christian Nevarez had the fifth-fastest time in the Bluegrass last year with a 12:17.02.
110 hurdles: The top three finishers in the 110 highs at last year’s Bluegrass are gone. That leaves Mormon Trail senior Wrigley Shanks, who placed fourth with an 18.08, as the favorite. The next two finishers were also seniors last year. The rest of the returning top three:
7. Zack Belden, JR, Murray (18.84)
8. Logan Evans, JR, Mormon Trail (19.94)
Wild card: There is going to be a bit of an undertaking in the Bluegrass sprint hurdles with so many of last year’s top runners in the senior class. Ankeny Christian sophomore Elijah Alhassaini is the only other runner that ran under 20 seconds at any point last year (19.74).
400 hurdles: The top two finishers in this event at last year’s meet are gone. Ankeny Christian senior Logan Fincham took third with a time of 1:05.25. That’s over three seconds faster than the next-fastest returning 400 hurdler, Lamoni senior Odin Rivera (1:08.27). The rest of the returning top five:
6. Logan Evans, JR, Mormon Trail (1:09.58)
7. Kennan Hinners, JR, Seymour (1:10.81)
8. Nolan Simkoff, SO, Moulton-Udell (1:11.69)
Wild card: Mormon Trail junior Ty Hysell could end up being a factor here. He ran a 1:07.63 during the season, and he could be due for a big jump.
Long jump: Seymour junior Dylan Brennecke won last year’s conference championship with a top jump of 18-04.00. Lamoni junior Kalvin Brown (17-07.50) and Murray junior Gauge Mongar (17-07.25) ended up third and fourth, respectively. Murray junior Zack Belden (17-04.00) took fifth, and Ankeny Christian’s Brody Hoefle (17-01.00) came in sixth.
Wild card: Moulton-Udell junior Dawson Veldhuizen scratched out at the conference meet, but he could definitely end up in the mix. He had a top jump last season of 17-09.00, which would have been good for third last season. Diagonal senior Alex Baker jumped 17-07.75 at one point, too.
High jump: A state qualifier, Orient-Macksburg junior Tyson Ross won the conference championship with a top height of 5-08.00. Moulton-Udell sophomore Braydin Shaffer (5-06.00) and Melcher-Dallas junior Logan Godfrey (5-06.00) went third and fourth, respectively, and Moulton-Udell’s Dawson Veldhuizen (5-04.00) came in fifth.
Wild card: Keep an eye on Moravia junior Riley Hawkins. He had the best jump of the season last year in April, going over at 6-02.00.
Shot put: Mormon Trail senior Jacob Greenlee won the Bluegrass title last season with a toss of 41-05.00. Lamoni senior Brayden Olson (40-00.50) was second. The rest of the top returning five:
6. Isiah Arreola, SO, Twin Cedars (31-04.50)
7. Izzy Pierce, SO, Orient-Macksburg (30-05.00)
8. Brady Babcock, JR, Melcher-Dallas (30-00.50)
Wild card: This is no wild card. Brycen Wookey of Murray is a senior, and he can toss the shot a very long ways. He actually had the top distance of 45-00.50 during the season, and if he had competed at the Bluegrass there’s a good chance he wins it.
Discus throw: The defending champion — Lamoni’s Brayden Olson — is back. Olson threw 108-10 to win the conference championship ahead of…get this…Javin Stevenson (107-11). Three others were over 100 feet at the meet last year, and two of them are back. Here’s the rest of the top five:
3. Landon Nehring, SO, Ankeny Christian (102-04)
5. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (100-04)
6. Domanic Bear, SR, Mormon Trail (98-10)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Seymour, Orient-Macksburg and Lamoni all had a nice battle at the conference meet. The Warriors won it in 49.15 and bring back the whole group of Brennecke, Colton Black, Ethan Wiebe and Snowden. Orient-Macksburg went 50.46 and also bring back the whole crew of Ross, Pierce, Chase Walker and Nathaniel Blake. And finally, Lamoni went 50.77 and loses just one with Brown, Rivera and Paul Eason coming back. It’s worth noting, Lamoni could probably drop Stevenson into that race and have a good shot to win it. He’s that good. And that will be the case in all of these relays, frankly.
4x200: Moravia had a senior-laden group that ran to a dominant win in 1:36.46. They only return Jackson McDanel from that foursome. That could open the door for Lamoni, which used their same 4x100 foursome to run a 1:45.75. Seymour took third in 1:48.90, and that’s a distant third. However, the whole group of Black, Hinners, Snowden and Galen Knott could return.
4x400: Who will win this race this year? Your guess is good as mine. Moravia owned this race in 2019 and 2021, and they rolled to a time of 3:33.43. However, that entire group has graduated, and it’s hard to measure the rest of the league given they were so good. Some coaches likely avoided the race. Ankeny Christian ran a 3:50.58 to finish second and will bring back Fincham and McDermott. Lamoni was third in 4:06.39, and they have the entire group coming back if they like (Olson, Patience, Jack Greenwood, Eason). Those were the only three teams that ran at the conference meet.
4x800: Ankeny Christian rolled to the win here with a 9:16.86, finishing nearly 20 full seconds ahead of the rest of the field. However, only Fincham (1st leg) and McDermott (anchor) are back from that group. Lamoni was second in 9:36.04, and they would bring back their whole group of Greenwood, Patience, Eason and Olson. Mormon Trail was the only other group under 10 minutes, and they, too, could bring it all back with Remington Newton, Alex Christoffersen, Degin Dixson and Triton Gwinn running in that order.
800 medley: Lots of graduation among the top three teams here. Moravia won in 1:36.93, which was nearly 11 seconds better than the rest. McDanel (3rd leg) is the only returnee among that foursome, though. Ankeny Christian could bring back two of the group that ran 1:47.14 — McDermott (2nd) and Hoefle (4th). Melcher-Dallas was third in 1:47.23 but only Logan Godfrey — the anchor — could be back. Toss it up in the air. This one is up for grabs.
1600 medley: Melcher-Dallas won in over four seconds with a time of 4:09.16, but they were loaded up with seniors. Their only returnee, again, is the anchor Godfrey. Mormon Trail might be a good bet, as they ran second in 4:13.46, and they could bring back their whole group of Dixson, Hysell, Christoffersen and Gwinn.
Shuttle hurdle: The top three finishing teams from the conference meet could return one leg each. Moravia (1:10.84) has McDanel from the second leg, Lamoni (1:11.90) has their lead leg in Rivera and Melcher-Dallas (1:12.85) would bring back their third leg in Godfrey. So, this also is a toss-up right now.
IN CONCLUSION
Given the dominance of last year’s team in the conference and the returning talent within, Lamoni is the favorite here. My big question is in that second spot. Ankeny Christian, Moravia and Mormon Trail are next in terms of total mentions above, but the Mohawks’ mentions are largely driven by their great senior class. I’ll throw Ankeny Christian a solid second-place pick with Mormon Trail a good bet to round out the top three. Don’t sleep on Murray, Orient-Macksburg or Seymour making a run of their own.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.