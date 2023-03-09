(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at KMAland Boys Golf.
2023 KMALAND BOYS GOLF PREVIEW
The KMAland Boys Golf Preview arrives with a look at some of the top returning boys golfers in the area, sorted by class and score. But first…
COACHES
•Atlantic Trojans: Ed Den Beste
•Clarinda Cardinals: Andrew Almelien
•Creston Panthers: Steve Shantz
•Denison-Schleswig Monarchs: John Heiden
•Glenwood Rams: Bryan Diekmann
•Harlan Cyclones: Chad Swanson
•Kuemper Catholic Knights: Brian Billmeier
•Lewis Central Titans: Lowell Kennedy
•Red Oak Tigers: Bob Boeye
•Shenandoah Mustangs: Tom Foutch
•St. Albert Falcons: Mike Klusman
•East Mills Wolverines: Joe Wortman
•Essex Trojans: Logan Sampers
•Fremont-Mills Knights: Greg Ernster
•Griswold Tigers: Jason Reynolds
•Sidney Cowboys: Janice Shanno
•AHSTW Vikings: Lori Tiarks
•Audubon Wheelers: Gary Burton
•IKM-Manning Wolves: Keith Wagner
•Logan-Magnolia Panthers: Dan Thompson
•Missouri Valley Big Reds: Lacy West
•Riverside Bulldogs: Mitch Rice
•Treynor Cardinals: Robert Wilkie
•Tri-Center Trojans: Brad Huseman
•Underwood Eagles: Brad Blum
•Bedford Bulldogs: Mark Morris
•Central Decatur Cardinals: Calieb Kistler
•East Union Eagles: Dave Campbell
•Lenox Tigers: Caleb Lange
•Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils: Tyler O’Tool
•Mount Ayr Raiders: Thad Streit
•Nodaway Valley Wolverines: Joel Klobnak
•Southeast Warren Warhawks: Matt Logue
•Southwest Valley Timberwolves: Cindy Drake
•Wayne Falcons: Kim Hicks
•Boyer Valley Bulldogs: Gary Neilsen
•CAM Cougars: Joe Wollum
•Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders: David Van Ahn
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans: Tony Petersen
•Glidden-Ralston Wildcats: Andrew Golay
•Woodbine Tigers: Alec Schweizer
•Lamoni Demons: Jon Hampton
•Melcher-Dallas Saints: Jim Crozier
•Moravia Mohawks: Darin Fisher
•Mormon Trail Saints: Cale Moore
Below you will find the top 50 returning players in the area, according to combined adjusted average. The groups are split between seniors, juniors and sophomores, and each of the 50 players will have their ranking, their school and their CAAV attached to their name.
SENIORS
3. Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (41.74) — The top-returning senior in the area, Greenwood was named the Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year and was on the All-Hawkeye Ten and All-Junior teams.
5. Jace Gubbels, Harlan (41.98) — An All-Junior pick in the Hawkeye Ten Conference from KMA Sports.
7. Braden Sneed, Glenwood (42.77) — Sneed landed on the All-Hawkeye Ten and All-Junior teams in 2022.
12. Stephen Leinen, Harlan (45.40) — Leinen competed in just four events last season, but they were four strong events and performances.
13. Jay Remsburg, Audubon (45.42) — The Western Iowa Conference Junior of the Year and an All-Junior pick in 2022.
15. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (45.73) — Ehlen won last year’s POI Junior of the Year award and landed on the All-POI and All-Junior team within the league.
16. Gavin Schau, Glenwood (45.77) — Schau was picked to last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference All-Junior Team.
17. Alex Bladt, Harlan (45.80) — Another All-Junior selection in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
18. Drew Bladt, Harlan (45.80) — Yes, both Bladts put up a 45.80 CAAVG. He was also an All-Junior pick in the league.
19. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (45.86) — Thornton was the Corner Conference champion as well as a member of the All-Corner and All-Junior teams.
21. Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley (45.99) — Nichols snagged last year’s Rolling Valley Conference Junior of the Year and was a member of the All-RVC and All-Junior teams.
23. Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (46.40) — Petersen landed an an All-RVC nod of his own last year for the Spartans.
24. Lucas Campbell, Lewis Central (46.51)
29. Cruz Weaver, Atlantic (47.12)
30. Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (47.22) — Brownlee was an honoree on the Corner Conference All-Junior Team.
33. Seth Hensley, CAM (47.70) — Hensley was on the All-Junior Team in the Rolling Valley Conference last season.
34. James McCall, Clarinda (47.74)
35. JT Mahaeny, Fremont-Mills (47.92) — Yet another piece of the back-to-back state-qualifying Knights, Mahaney was an All-Junior Team pick in the Corner.
36. Sam Bladt, Harlan (48.02) — A third Bladt!
38. Wyatt Buckholdt, Underwood (48.25) — Buckholdt was picked to the WIC All-Junior Team last season.
48. Logan Moyer, Bedford (49.14) — Moyer was an All-Junior honoree in the Pride of Iowa.
50. Garrett Fry, Creston (49.22)
JUNIORS
1. Ethan Konz, Treynor (39.53) — An All-KMAland selection, Konz was also named the WIC Player of the Year, Sophomore of the Year and All-WIC by KMA Sports.
2. Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (39.93) — The defending KMAland Boys Golfer of the Year, Schwabe was an All-KMALand pick, too, after a 7th-place finish in Class 2A.
6. Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (42.53) — Tennis nabbed All-WIC and All-Sophomore honors in 2022 from KMA Sports.
10. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (45.08) — Putney was an All-Sophomore honoree in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
11. Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (45.19) — Melby was the RVC Sophomore of the Year last season.
14. Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (45.51) — Emery was picked to the Hawkeye Ten Conference All-Sophomore team.
20. Benicio Lujano, Kuemper Catholic (45.93) — Lujano was an All-Sophomore pick in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
22. Braydon Ernst, Harlan (46.07) — Ernst was an All-Sophomore choice in the Hawkeye Ten a year ago.
27. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (46.86) — A dual-sport athlete along with throwing in track, Marvel was the Corner Sophomore of the Year in helping lead the Knights to the state tournament.
28. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (46.86) — Spangler landed on the All-Sophomore Team in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
31. Evan White, Missouri Valley (47.46) — He’s not just a bowler. White landed on the All-Sophomore Team in the Western Iowa Conference last season.
32. Nash Buckingham, Wayne (47.47) — Buckingham placed fifth at the POI Tournament and was the POI Sophomore of the Year in 2022. He was also an All-POI team member.
39. Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (48.37)
40. Aaron Ehmke, Treynor (48.39) — Ehmke was on the All-Sophomore Team in the WIC a year ago.
41. Tate Rowan, Bedford (48.46) — Rowan was an All-Sophomore choice in the POI.
42. Caden Butt, Clarinda (48.79)
43. Will Bryant, Sidney (48.80) — Bryant was on the Corner Conference’s All-Sophomore Team in 2022.
44. Danny Stein, Underwood (48.89) — Stein was also an All-Sophomore choice in the WIC.
45. Edward Miller, Audubon (48.99) — Another All-Sophomore choice in the Western Iowa Conference.
46. Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (49.03) — The junior class is well-populated with returning honorees. Palmer was named an All-Sophomore choice in the Corner.
49. Justus Fine, Clarinda (49.18)
SOPHOMORES
4. Chase Jahde, CAM (41.87) — Jahde was the Rolling Valley Conference Player of the Year as a freshman. He took eighth in the Class 1A state tournament.
8. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (43.68) — The Hawkeye Ten Conference Freshman of the Year and leader of the All-Freshman Team.
9. Hayden Thompson, Sidney (44.09) — An All-Corner, All-Freshman and Corner Conference Freshman of the Year honoree in 2022. He was also a sectional champion and finished fourth in the league a year ago.
25. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (46.56) — Hayes was a member of the Hawkeye Ten Conference All-Freshman Team in 2022.
26. Micah Johnson, Bedford (46.46) — Johnson snagged the Pride of Iowa Conference Freshman of the Year after a top 10 finish in the POI Tournament a year ago.
37. Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (48.13) — Another Kuemper Catholic golfer on the All-Freshman Team in the Hawkeye Ten.
47. Oliver Deist, Audubon (49.04) — Deist was among the top 20 players in the conference in all major statistical categories, landing the WIC Freshman of the Year.
TEAM FORECAST
There are 15 KMAland boys golf teams that have at least two names on the top-50 list above. Breaking them down by conference:
Hawkeye Ten: Harlan (6), Kuemper Catholic (5), Atlantic & Clarinda (3), Glenwood & Lewis Central (2)
Corner: Fremont-Mills (3), Sidney (2)
Western Iowa: Audubon (3), Missouri Valley & Treynor & Underwood (2)
Pride of Iowa: Bedford (3)
Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley & CAM (2)
Thoughts: Harlan stands out with the top-returning number on the books, but it still seems like Kuemper Catholic should be the favorite in the Hawkeye Ten with all the young talent they have returning to the fold. In the Corner Conference, it’s another Fremont-Mills/Sidney battle that will be a lot of fun to follow throughout the year. In the WIC, could Audubon make a little move? Bedford lost a solid senior group, but they also have a good group coming back, and the Chase Jahde/Devin Melby battle will be fun to follow in the RVC all year. As long as it stops snowing before then.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.