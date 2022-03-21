(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 12: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Boys Track & Field
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
The Lewis Central boys were loaded with all kinds of talent again last year, and they put together a terrific season on their way to winning the league. Here’s a look at the overall standings from last season.
Lewis Central Titans – 15-5 overall, 7-0 conference
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – 10-6 overall, 5-2 conference
Glenwood Rams – 9-8 overall, 5-2 conference
Creston Panthers – 12-5 overall, 4-3 conference
St. Albert Falcons – 14-7 overall, 4-3 conference
Kuemper Catholic Knights – 7-12 overall, 2-5 conference
Harlan Cyclones – 3-15 overall, 1-6 conference
Atlantic Trojans – 1-16 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
Atlantic: Matthew Smith
Creston: Chad Malmanger
Denison-Schleswig: Nate Desy
Glenwood: Cort Lovato
Harlan: Dave Voge
Kuemper Catholic: Ken Massey
Lewis Central; James Driver
St. Albert: Todd Tarbox
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
These are the top-returning goal scorers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference this year.
1. Brayden Shepard, Sophomore, Lewis Central: The top goal scorer last season was a freshman, and he is back! Shepard scored 30 goals and had 69 points for St. Albert last season. He's now at LC.
2. Aidan Anderson, Senior, Creston: The star Creston senior found the net 27 times and had 57 points during his junior year.
3. Caden Johnson, Junior, Glenwood: The KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Boys Basketball Player of the Year had a big sophomore season in the midfield for the Rams with 20 goals and 55 points.
4. Colton Costello, Senior, Lewis Central: The Midland soccer recruit finished his junior season with 18 goals and 47 points.
5. Jonah Churchill, Senior, Lewis Central: Another Lewis Central standout returning to the fold, Churchill had 15 goals and 32 points.
6. Jade Nanfito, Senior, Glenwood: Nanfito had a strong junior season of his own with 13 goals and finished with 35 points.
7. Ashton Lyon, Senior, Harlan: The Cyclones bring back their leading goal-scorer in Lyon, who had 12 goals and 30 points on the season.
8. Will Devine, Senior, Lewis Central: A standout goalkeeper every other season of the year, Devine finished with 11 goals and 32 points as a forward with the Titans last season.
8. Boston Hensley, Junior, Lewis Central: Hensley also found the gaol 11 times last season and finished with 27 points as a sophomore.
10. Gavin Tarbox, Senior, St. Albert: Rounding out the top 10 returning goal scorers is Tarbox, who finished his junior season with nine goals and 25 points.
The rest of the top 20 returnees:
11. Edin Barrios, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 8 goals
12. Connor Frame, Senior, Harlan: 7 goals
12. Briley Hayes, Senior, Creston: 7 goals
12. Ian Shelton, Sophomore, Harlan: 7 goals
15. Jesus Espinoza, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 5 goals
15. Cort Lovato Jr., Sophomore, Glenwood: 5 goals
17. London McSorley, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 4 goals
17. Ramon Perez Jr., Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 4 goals
19. Manuel Alcaraz, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 3 goals
19. Even Jeronimo, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 3 goals
19. Nate Kay, Senior, St. Albert: 3 goals
Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central have five of the top 21 returning goal scorers each, although four of the five for the Titans are within the top nine. Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert have three each and Creston has two. Atlantic’s top-returning goal scorer is senior Nathan Pobanz (2 goals) while all of Kuemper’s goals came from last year’s senior class.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Here are the top-returning players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in assists.
1. Caden Johnson, Junior, Glenwood: Johnson was second in the conference last season with 15 assists.
2. Colton Costello, Senior, Lewis Central: Coestello posted 11 assist slast season, ranking third in the league.
3. Will Devine, Senior, Lewis Central: Devine is the last of the three returning players in the league that had double-digit assists. He finished with 10 as a junior.
4. Jade Nanfito, Senior, Glenwood: Nanfito tied for sixth in the conference last season with nine assists.
4. Brayden Shepard, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Shepard also had a strong year of setting up his teammates with nine assists.
6. Gavin Tarbox, Senior, St. Albert: Tarbox added to his nine goals with seven assists last season.
7. Briley Hayes, Senior, Creston: One of the top running backs in the area also had a strong year setting up his teammates with six assists.
7. Jose Lara, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Lara didn’t score any goals last season, but he did tie for 12th in the league with six assists.
7. Ashton Lyon, Senior, Harlan; The third returning player with six assists last season is the Harlan standout.
10. Manuel Alcaraz, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Alcaraz finished last season in a tie for 15th with five assists.
10. Jonathan Barradas, Senior, Lewis Central: One of three players for Lewis Central with five assists last season.
10. Edin Barrios, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Barrios had a strong year, too, with five assists.
10. Boston Hensley, Junior, Lewis Central: Hensley finished his sophomore season with five assists of his own.
10. Cody Merrill, Senior, Lewis Central: Merrill didn’t score any goals last season, but he did have five assists and finds his spot in this top 10ish.
The rest of the top 20 returning players in assists:
15. Jayme Fritts, Senior, Glenwood: 4 assists
15. London McSorely, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 4 assists
15. Ramon Perez Jr., Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 4 assists
18. Aidan Anderson, Senior, Creston: 3 assists
18. Christopher Campos, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 3 assists
18. Jesus Espinoza, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 3 assists
18. Even Jeronimo, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: 3 assists
18. Collin Lincoln, Senior, Glenwood: 3 assists
Denison-Schleswig leads the way with seven of the top 22 returning “assisters” while Lewis Central has six, Glenwood has four, St. Albert and Creston have two each and Harlan has one. Atlantic seniors Jayden Ford and Lee Houser had two assists each last year while Kuemper’s Isaac Evans, Nate Overmohle and Tommy Fitzsimmons has one assist each.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
Here are the top-returning goalkeepers by total minutes played last season.
1. Chase Morton, Senior, St. Albert: Morton was the No. 2 goalkeeper in the conference last season with 1473 minutes and finished with 64 saves and a 70.3 save percentage.
2. Casey Godbout, Sophomore, Glenwood: Godbout stepped right into it last year as a freshman, posting 1337 minutes, 85 saves and a 73.3 save percentage.
3. Tyrell Williams, Sophomore, Atlantic: Another sophomore that put up some big minutes in goal. Williams had 1287 minutes, 271 saves and a 75.5 save percentage.
4. Carlos Gomez Paz, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: We go all the way from 1287 minutes to the 113 that Gomez Paz played.
5. Andre Davis, Senior, Creston: This may have been entered wrong in QuikStats, but Davis is the only GK from the Panthers last year. It says he had 80 minutes in goal. It might have been more.
How do the other three teams look in goal? LC loses another star goalkeeper in Kyle Gappa. The only other player on last year’s roster that was listed as a GK is senior Adam Miller. Harlan has to replace a star of their own in Konner Leinen. Sophomore Quentin McDowell received 53 minutes in goal a year ago. And Kuemper’s spot is up in the air with the loss of two senior goalkeepers. Junior Matthew Borkowski could be the heir apparent, as he was the only other player listed as a goalkeeper on the Bound roster.
OTHER KEY RETURNEES
It’s not all about goals, assists and being the last line of defense. There are other outstanding defenders that make for plenty of success on each team. Here are some other returning key players from each team.
Atlantic
Isaac Altman, Senior (9 matches, 1 start)
Micaiah Andersen, Junior (10 matches, 1 start)
Brayden Atkinson, Senior (13 matches, 9 starts)
Kyler Edie, Sophomore (7 matches, 1 start)
Lee Houser, Senior (10 starts, 2 assists, 1 goal)
Tristan Mathisen, Senior (12 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Creston
Triston Barncastle, Senior (12 matches, 2 goals, 2 assists)
Andre Davis, Senior (9 matches)
McCoy Haines, Sophomore (12 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Brennan Hayes, Sophomore (11 matches, 2 assists)
Derek Paup, Senior (10 matches)
Tyson Smith, Senior (9 matches)
Dillon Starlin, Sophomore (7 matches)
Denison-Schleswig
Alex Garcia, Junior (9 matches, 2 starts, 1 assist)
Oscar Hernandez, Senior (6 matches, 5 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Manuel Leanos, Senior (6 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Kevin Lopez, Senior (10 matches)
Griseldo Madera, Senior (10 matches, 3 starts, 2 assists)
Glenwood
Renner Bardsley, Junior (15 matches, 7 starts)
Nolan Clark, Sophomore (17 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
Jack McMullen, Junior (11 starts)
Cameron King, Sophmore (9 matches)
Conner King, Junior (8 matches)
Thomas Nieman, Senior (13 starts)
Adam Severn, Sophomore (17 matches, 12 starts)
Jacob Slaughter, Senior (14 matches, 7 starts)
Harlan
Mason Anderson, Junior (16 matches, 10 starts, 2 goals)
Seth Anderson, Junior (10 matches, 1 start)
Elmer Argueta, Sophomore (17 matches, 5 starts, 1 assist)
Grant Assmann, Senior (15 starts)
Luke Freund, Senior (17 starts, 1 goal, 1 assists)
Ian Kearney, Sophomore (17 matches, 3 starts)
Jose Marques Royo, Junior (15 matches, 1 start)
Quentin McDowell, Sophomore (8 matches)
Wyatt Powell, Sophomore (7 matches)
Eli Scheffler, Senior (10 matches)
Noah Schmitz, Sophomore (17 starts, 1 assist)
Caleb Smith, Junior (16 starts)
Brett Wageman, Senior (17 matches, 1 goal)
Kuemper Catholic
Emiliano Nava, Junior (10 matches)
Colin Schulte, Senior (14 matches, 1 start)
Justin Schulte, Sophomore (5 matches, 2 starts)
Dennis Vonnahme, Sophomore (14 matches, 10 starts)
Lewis Central
Easton Adams, Senior (20 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
Lucas McDaniel, Senior (8 matches, 1 assist)
Michael Kern, Senior (9 starts, 1 goal)
Gaige Tripp, Senior (11 starts, 2 assists)
Dylan Voudry, Sophomore (18 starts, 1 assist)
St. Albert
Keaton Barnes, Senior (17 starts, 2 assists)
Bennett Clark, JR (21 matches, 4 starts, 1 assist)
Andrew Crawley, Junior (11 matches, 1 start)
Adam Denny, Junior (7 matches, 1 start, 1 assist)
David Helton, Junior (19 starts, 1 assist, 1 goal)
John Helton, Junior (6 starts, 2 assists, 1 goal)
Brandon McCall, Sophomore (18 matches, 4 starts)
Chase Morton, Senior (20 starts, 1 assist)
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish.
1. Lewis Central: The Titans are loaded with offensive and defensive firepower. The goalkeeper position might be a question mark at the moment, but I’m more than certain they will be more than fine there. Give me LC to repeat.
2. Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs return a lot of experience and will be working under a new head coach for the first time in a long while. Big ups to my guy Carlos Trevino on a great career. Here’s to Nate Desy continuing the success.
3. Glenwood: Caden Johnson will be among the most dynamic players in the league, and he has plenty of other experience returning around him. It should be another successful year for the Rams.
4. Creston: Aidan Anderson leads the way for the Panthers, which have a number of other starters returning to the fold this year.
5. St. Albert: The Falcons were youngish last year, and they are one year older. The loss of Shepard to LC will hurt a bit.
6. Harlan: Harlan actually brings back more than I thought, but they will have to fill in the hole left in the net. They could definitely see an improvement from last year’s group.
7. Kuemper Catholic: The Knights were very heavy on the seniors last year, and they have a lot to replace.
8. Atlantic: There figure to be a lot of new names and faces leading the Trojans this year. That doesn’t disqualify them from moving up, though. It’s just a wait-and-see approach on this end.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.