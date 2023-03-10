(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Woodbine girls put together a dominant and winning performance last spring, scoring 167 points. CAM was the only real contender with 132 while Boyer Valley was right near 100 points with 93. Here’re the full standings:
1. Woodbine Tigers — 167 points
2. CAM, Anita Cougars — 132 points
3. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 93 points
4. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 76 points
5. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 42 points
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 30 points
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 15 points
8. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 11 points
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
•Boyer Valley: Stacy Pippitt
•CAM: Luke Symonds
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Cory Bartz
•Glidden-Ralston: Dave Prescott
•Paton-Churdan: Korey Jeschke
•West Harrison: Steve Forbes
•Woodbine: Kyle Bartels
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Breanna Bower, Senior, CAM — Bower ran for the seventh-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Elizabeth Brunner, Senior, Ar-We-Va — Brunner ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Jamie Hausman, Senior, Ar-We-Va — Hausman ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler finished in eighth place in the high jump in 2021.
•Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley — Malone placed sixth in the 400 hurdles in 2021.
•Kora Obrecht, Senior, Ar-We-Va — Obrecht ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va — Ragaller ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Nova Wheatley, Junior, CAM — Wheatley ran for the seventh-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022 STATE TRACK)
•Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine — long jump
•Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — 100 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles, 200 meter dash, high jump
•Adyson Lapel, Sophomore, Woodbine — 1500 meter run
•Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va — 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles
•Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine — 400 meter dash, 800 meter run
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet.
100: Four of the top five runners from this event are back and ready to make another run at the 100.
1. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (13.34)
3. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (14.23)
4. Leena James, Sophomore, Woodbine (14.45)
5. Elizabeth Brunner, Senior, Ar-We-Va (14.45)
7. Madison Thomas, Junior, Woodbine (14.60)
Note: Koehler posted a blazing 12.83 on May 5th of last season. No other returnee ran under 14 seconds.
200: Koehler was also the champion here, but there will be four of the next five runners in this race also returning this season.
1. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (27.95)
3. Amanda Newton, Junior, Woodbine (29.60)
4. Elizabeth Brunner, Senior, Ar-We-Va (30.46)
5. Gemini Goodwin, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (30.96)
6. Reagan Harris, Senior, Boyer Valley (31.18)
Note: Koehler did run faster during the season (27.25) and so did Woodbine senior Nicole Sherer (27.57).
400: Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer was the champion and is one of the five that finished right in order atop the 400 rankings last year that could be back.
1. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (1:03.48)
2. Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (1:06.12)
3. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (1:07.96)
4. Danyelle Steinkuehler, Sophomore, Woodbine (1:09.63)
5. Gemini Goodwin, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1:10.71)
Note: These five girls had the top five times in the quarter-mile for the season.
800: Sherer was a dominant winner here, too, taking the half-mile championship by about nine seconds. While the runner-up is back, the next two are gone from last year’s race.
1. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (2:34.68)
2. Clara Gorham, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (2:43.44)
5. Carley Dennis, Junior, CAM (2:59.46)
6. Sydney Becker, Senior, CAM (3:01.81)
7. Elise Olson, Sophomore, Woodbine (3:03.89)
Note: There are three other returning girls that had 800 times below 2:50 last year, including Boyer Valley junior Jess O’Day (2:47.01), Woodbine sophomore Adyson Lapel (2:47.50) and Woodbine junior Addison Murdock (2:49.74).
1500: The defending champion is Woodbine’s Addison Murdock, who has been dealing with an injury after her outstanding cross country season. If she is healthy, she would be the favorite to repeat, but her teammate and fellow Adyson/Addison (Lapel) was right on her heels at the RVC meet.
1. Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine (5:30.26)
2. Adyson Lapel, Sophomore, Woodbine (5:30.37)
3. Mariah Falkena, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (5:50.16)
4. Clara Gotham, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (5:59.98)
5. Ella Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6:07.40)
3000: Murdock was much more dominant in the 3000. Only three others that ran in last year’s race could return.
1. Addison Murdock, Junior, Woodbine (11:38.97)
4. Carley Dennis, Junior, CAM (13:52.25)
5. Abby Mandel, Junior, Boyer Valley (14:12.42)
6. Ruby VanderWal, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn Kimballton (15:14.39)
Note: Lapel ran a competitive time last year (12:38.16), too, and if Murdock is not healthy then it’s likely she becomes the favorite.
100 hurdles: Koehler was also the champion in this race. Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller was the only other that broke into the 17s at the conference race. All of the top six from that race could return.
1. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (16.90)
2. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (17.11)
3. Nova Wheatley, Junior, CAM (18.12)
4. Jamie Hausman, Senior, Ar-We-Va (18.25)
5. Anna Seuntjens, Junior, Boyer Valley (18.34)
Note: Koehler and Ragaller both ran faster times during the season with times of 16.21 and 16.91, respectively.
400 hurdles: The top three at the RVC race could return to battle it out for this one. Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley was the champion, but Ragaller posted a competitive time of her own. Only one other runner — other than the top three — could return.
1. Lauren Malone, Junior, Boyer Valley (1:11.85)
2. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (1:12.54)
3. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (1:14.26)
6. Kylie Neligh, Junior, Woodbine (1:25.77)
Note: Malone, Ragaller and Janssen were the top three girls all season, but it might be worth keeping an eye on sophomore Amber Ragaller of Ar-We-Va, who had a 1:18.70 last April.
High jump: All five of the high jumpers at last year’s conference meet are potential returnees.
1. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (4-10.00)
2. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (4-08.00)
3. Kylie Neligh, Junior, Woodbine (4-08.00)
4. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-08.00)
5. Ella Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-04.00)
Note: Koehler went over a bar at 5-01.00 in early April last season. The only other potential returnee in the conference to attempt the high jump last season is Boyer Valley sophomore Taryn Clemon (4-02.00).
Long jump: Woodbine’s Addison Erickson is one of four potential returnees from last year’s long jump. And she was the champion.
1. Addison Erickson, Senior, Woodbine (15-09.00)
3. Amber Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (14-09.00)
4. Anna Jochims, Sophomore, Woodbine (13-08.50)
5. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (13-08.00)
Note: The 15-09.00 from Erickson matched a season-high.
Shot put: This is the first individual event that the champion is gone. Mallory Behnken of CAM won it last season while Woodbine quickly followed with a pair of sophomores. Here are the top five returnees:
2. Amanda Newton, Junior, Woodbine (33-01.50)
3. Katlyn Snyder, Junior, Woodbine (31-08.00)
5. Breeley Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (30-03.00)
6. Isabelle Schulte, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (28-03.00)
7. Jaysa Lawrenson, Sophomore, West Harrison (27-01.00)
Note: Woodbine could roll three deep if it was allowed in this event. Junior Madison Thomas brings back the fifth-longest shot among potential returnees.
Discus: The top two finishers from last year’s discus event are gone. Five of the next six finishers, though, could be back.
3. Avery Moores, Junior, Woodbine (80-10)
4. Danyelle Steinkuehler, Sophomore, Woodbine (73-11)
6. Isabelle Schulte, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (67-07)
7. Grace Wallis, Senior, West Harrison (65-05)
8. Kayla Sturm, Sophomore, Paton-Churdan (61-03)
Note: CAM senior Karys Hunt didn’t throw at the RVC meet, but she would return the third-longest throw (88-06.00) from last season. Another CAM thrower — sophomore Gracie Venteicher — could also slide in seamlessly into the Cougars throwing lineup along with Hunt.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: This was a dominant performance from CAM, which ran to a win in 54.92, behind two sophomores and two seniors. The potential returnees are Nova Wheatley and Abby Follmann, which ran the first two legs. Second-place Woodbine ran in 57.06 with all of their runners returning.
4x200: Boyer Valley won this one by over a second (2:05.51), and they will return all four of the runners — Reagan Harris, Kimarie Meeves, Taryn Clemon and Whitney Hartmann. I will say that you can’t always load up every single relay when you’re a 1A school, and it appears this was the event a lot of schools let slide on by. CAM had a 1:56.48 and Woodbine a 1:56.70 last year during the regular season.
4x400: Woodbine didn’t run their fastest time of the year, but they did post a 10-second win with a 4:47.02. Amanda Newton, Danyelle Steinkuehler and Addison Erickson were all on this relay and all could be back to defend the championship. Boyer Valley was second in 4:57.92 and could also return the whole group.
4x800: Boyer Valley put down a dominant and winning time in 10:48.55 behind a group that could return intact. Mariah Falkena, Jess O’Day, Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone ran to the win ahead of Woodbine’s 11:15.76. The Tigers could also bring back all four of their legs from that race.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Ar-We-Va put down a 1:13.82 with all four of their runners scheduled to be back. They are Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller. The next-best time was from CAM at 1:16.96. The Cougars could have three of their four runners back from that group.
Sprint medley relay: CAM won by over six seconds with a group that could return three of the four that posted a 2:07.02 — Breanna Bower, Abby Follmann and Nova Wheatley. West Harrison was second in 2:13.54. Only two of the Hawkeyes’ four could be back.
Distance medley relay: Boyer Valley won a solid meeting with Woodbine, posting a time of 4:55.77. All four of the Bulldogs from that race — Anna Seuntjens, Reagan Harris, Mariah Falkena and Jess O’Day — could be back to defend the championship. Woodbine was second in 4:58.65 with three potential returnees in Jersey Gray, Madison Thomas and anchor Adyson Lapel.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Woodbine (66.75)
2. Boyer Valley (31)
3. Glidden-Ralston (26)
4. CAM (23.25)
5. Ar-We-Va (20)
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard & West Harrison (3)
8. Paton-Churdan (1)
Thoughts: I don’t think it takes a genius or a projection system to pick Woodbine as the favorite here. They are absolutely loaded with talent and numbers. They are a heavy, heavy favorite. The most interesting aspect of the girls RVC could be the second-place race. Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, CAM and Ar-We-Va all could be in the running there.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.