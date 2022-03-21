(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 13: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Sioux City North is your defending champion from last season, edging out Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2) and Sioux City West (5-2) in a tightly contested battle in the league a year ago. Here’s the full standings:
Sioux City North Stars — 12-5 overall, 5-1 conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 16-4 overall, 4-2 conference
Sioux City West Wolverines — 15-3 overall, 4-2 conference
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 8-9 overall, 3-3 conference
Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 8-10 overall, 2-4 conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 6-12 overall, 2-4 conference
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 1-17 overall, 0-6 conference
Note: LeMars played a junior varsity season last year and will play their first varsity season this year.
COACHES
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Pat Herbst
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln: Jamison Parkhill
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson: Carlos Silva
LeMars: Ben VonHeeder
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Aaron Wittmer
Sioux City East: Mike Borrall
Sioux City North: Ricardo Azpeitia
Sioux City West: Gary Fuentes
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
Here’s the top 20 returning goal scorers in the Missouri River Conference.
1. Jamie Perez, Senior, Sioux City West — Perez tied for third in the conference last year with 13 total goals and finished with 29 points.
2. Michael Avery, Junior, Sioux City North — The top returning goal scorer in the junior class, Avery finished with 8 goals and 18 total points.
2. Josue Mendoza, Senior, Sioux City East — Mendoza was the top goal scorer for Sioux City East last season and was tied for ninth in the MRC with 8 that found the net.
4. Christian Buenrostro, Senior, Sioux City East — Another from Sioux City East, Buenrostro finished out his junior season with 6 goals and 15 total points.
4. Carter Eldridge, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Eldridge was the top scoring freshman in the league last season, but he only ranked fifth on his own squad. He’s the top guy this year with 6 goals a year ago.
4. Julian Garcia, Senior, Sioux City West — Garcia was a key offensive option in the midfield for the Wolverines last year, finishing with 6 goals and 14 points.
4. Jack Lloyd, Junior, Sioux City North — Lloyd had a strong sophomore year of his own, teaming with Avery for a strong duo in this year’s junior group. He had 6 goals and 19 total points.
4. Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop, Senior, Sioux City East — East isn’t hurting for returning goal scorers. Valiente-Ixchop had 6 goals and 14 points a year ago.
9. Oscar Perez, Senior, Sioux City West — Another midfield standout for West, Perez had 5 goals and 18 points on the season.
9. Jacob Schroeder, Senior, Sioux City East — East’s senior class is all kinds of loaded, and here’s another one. Schroeder had 5 goals and 15 total points.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Antonio Araujo, Junior, Sioux City East — 4 goals
11. Beshanena Gutema, Junior, Sioux City North — 4 goals
11. Logan Larsen, Junior, Thomas Jefferson — 4 goals
11. David Ochoa, Sophomore, Sioux City East — 4 goals
11. Rodrigo Ochoa, Senior, Sioux City East — 4 goals
11. Alejandro Suarez, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 goals
17. Henry Eckhoff, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 goals
17. Alejandro Gonzalez, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3 goals
17. Abdisa Kumbi, Senior, Sioux City North — 3 goals
17. Tyler Schenkelberg, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 goals
Sioux City East leads this group with seven returnees while Sioux City North has four and Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West have three each. Heelan adds two to the mix, and Thomas Jefferson has one. The top-returning goal scorers for Abraham Lincoln are seniors Jesus Ledesma and Makosa Jones and sophomore Logan Vargas (2 each).
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Here’s the top 20 returning players in assists in the Missouri River Conference.
1. Oscar Perez, Senior, Sioux City West — Perez leads the way for the conference with 8 assists.
2. Jack Lloyd, Junior, Sioux City North — Lloyd had a strong season of setting up opponents, too, with 7 assists.
2. Josue Mendoza, Senior, Sioux City East — Among the top playmakers in the conference, Mendoza tied for fourth last season with 7 assists.
4. David Ochoa, Sophomore, Sioux City East — Ochoa’s freshman season also saw 6 assists a year ago.
4. Rodrigo Ochoa, Senior, Sioux City East — Another Ochoa with 6 assists during the 2021 season.
4. Tyler Schenkelberg, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Schenkelberg doubled up on his total goals by setting up 6 goals of his own.
7. Moises Camberos, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Camberos didn’t score any goals last season, but he did have 5 assists to tie for 12th in the league.
7. Jacob Schroeder, Senior, Sioux City East — Schroeder added to his 5 goals with 5 assists.
9. George Gilbertson, Senior, Sioux City North — Gilbertson had a strong showing of setting up goals with 4 assists last year.
10. Antonio Araujo, Junior, Sioux City East — A tie for 18th came for a strong returning crew. That begins with Araujo, who had 3 assists.
10. Christian Buenrostro, Senior, Sioux City East — Buenrostro also had 3 assists last season for the Black Raiders.
10. Makosa Jones, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Jones picked up 3 assists during this junior season.
10. Jamie Perez, Senior, Sioux City West — Along with his 13 goals, Perez had 3 assists on the season.
10. Carlos Rodriguez, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Rodriguez finished last year with 3 assists for the Warriors.
The rest of the top 20:
15. Michael Avery, Junior, Sioux City North — 2 assists
15. Henry Eckhoff, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 assists
15. Cruz Figueroa de la Cueva, Senior, Sioux City East — 2 assists
15. Julian Garcia, Senior, Sioux City West — 2 assists
15. Jared Magana, Junior, Sioux City North — 2 assists
15. Alejandro Martinez, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson — 2 assists
15. Brayan Molina, Senior, Thomas Jefferson — 2 assists
15. Henry Morales, Senior, Sioux City North — 2 assists
15. Connor Oliver, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — 2 assists
15. Brian Sanchez, Senior, Sioux City West — 2 assists
15. Wilson Santos, Senior, Sioux City West — 2 assists
15. Dylan Schaap, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 assists
15. Scout Sneller, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 assists
15. Alejandro Suarez, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 assists
15. Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop, Senior, Sioux City East — 2 assists
15. Logan Vargas, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln — 2 assists
OK, so that’s actually a top 30. Sioux City East has eight of them while Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North all have five each. Abraham Lincoln has three, and Bishop Heelan Catholic and Thomas Jefferson have two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
Here are the top-returning goalkeepers by total minutes played last season.
1. Carlos Andrade, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln — The top ‘keeper in total minutes last season was in the freshman class. Andrade posted 1364 total minutes with 100 saves and a 74.6 save percentage.
2. Caleb Cross, Sophomore, Sioux City North — Cross ranked third in the league last season with 1181 total minutes and added 60 saves with a 75.0 save percentage.
3. Ivan Arreola, Junior, Sioux City East — The third and final returning goalkeeper with at least 1,000 minutes, Arreola was exactly on that number. He had 54 saves and a 65.1 save percentage.
4. Max Delaney, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic — The youth movement continues with another sophomore in goal. Heelan’s top guy last year was Delaney, who had 933 minutes, 91 saves and a 67.9 save percentage.
5. Anthony Silva, Junior, Thomas Jefferson — Silva is likely to take over in goal this spring after another Silva — Angel — graduated. The younger Silva had 225 minutes in goal last year.
We have a pretty good idea where five of the teams in the league will go in the net this year. Here’s what it looks like for the others that played varsity soccer last year.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Both goalkeepers for the Warriors last year were seniors. However, junior Will Larimer and senior Henry Eckhoff both had ‘GK’ as their secondary position. This very important spot could go to one of those two this year.
-Sioux City West: Both ‘keepers that played last season were seniors, and there is not another player on the Bound roster listed at the position from the 2021 team. So…no clue.
OTHER KEY RETURNEES
It’s not all about goals, assists and goalkeeping. There are other outstanding defenders that make for plenty of success on each team. Here are some other returning key players from each team:
Abraham Lincoln
Merric Becker, Junior (5 matches)
Gabe Castro, Sophomore (6 matches)
Jesus Ledesma, Senior (16 matches, 2 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Max Delaney, Sophomore (13 starts)
Arnulfo Garcia, Junior (10 matches, 2 starts)
Domenick Herbst, Junior (7 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Antonio Perea Duenas, Junior (9 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
Sam Power, Junior (13 starts, 2 goal, 1 assist)
Landen Runge Dill, Junior (14 starts)
Teddy Saltzman, Senior (9 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Evan Schultz, Senior (14 starts, 1 goal)
Stan Siberian, Junior (10 starts)
Sam Skinner, Junior (14 matches, 5 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
George Tsiobanos, Sophomore (14 starts, 1 goal)
Jorge Velasquez, Sophomore (6 matches, 1 goal)
Aaron Zavala, Junior (6 matches, 3 starts)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Scott Dickson, Sophomore (6 matches, 2 starts)
Sioux City East
Miguel Aguilar, Sophomore (11 starts)
Jack Conlon, Sophomore (14 matches, 4 starts, 1 assist)
Daniel Garcia Garcia, Senior (10 matches, 1 start)
Edwin Garibay, Junior (10 matches, 7 starts, 1 goal)
Faustino Gomez-Fonseca, Sophomore (10 matches, 1 start, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Emmanuel Merano-Gomez, Senior (14 starts, 1 goal)
Maricio Villegas Meza, Sophomore (9 matches, 1 start, 1 goal)
Sioux City North
Kenneth Gonzalez, Senior (5 matches)
Steven Kling, Sophomore (5 matches, 1 assist)
Gemeda Mideso, Junior (9 matches, 1 start, 2 goals)
Alex Nelson, Junior (15 matches, 4 starts)
Jhoan Sampedro, Junior (12 matches)
Kadin Schader, Senior (6 matches, 1 start)
Luke Soldati, Junior (17 matches, 14 starts)
Teklemariam Teklu, Junior (11 matches, 1 start)
Ahmed Yusuf, Senior (10 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Sioux City West
Alexis Francisco, Junior (8 matches, 3 starts)
Yaison Mejia, Senior (17 matches, 16 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Emiliano Perez, Sophomore (5 matches, 1 start, 1 goal)
Bryan Taracena, Junior (6 matches, 1 start)
Thomas Jefferson
Erik Aguilar, Senior (14 starts, 2 goals)
Diego Figueroa, Senior (17 starts)
Julian Jaimes Kermoade, Junior (11 starts)
Pedro Martinez, Sophomore (7 matches, 4 starts)
Emilio Mora, Junior (5 matches, 2 starts)
Allan Nataren, Sophomore (13 starts, 1 goal)
David Orellana, Senior (13 starts)
Andres Renteria, Sophomore (16 starts, 1 goal)
Francisco Renteria, Senior (12 starts, 1 goal)
Joel Santacruz, Junior (11 matches, 4 starts)
Victor Silva, Senior (7 starts)
Jovanny Valdivia, Sophomore (10 matches, 3 starts)
Emmanuel Vallin, Junior (8 matches, 5 starts)
Tysen Walling, Sophomore (10 starts)
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish.
1. Sioux City East — YOLO! This league was very, very tight from 1 through 6 last year, and I could see any of those six winning it this year. I’m going with the Black Raiders since they return a huge senior class, their goalkeeper and a bunch of contributors all the way around.
2. Sioux City North — The defending champs of the league also return plenty, although a lot of their greatest contributors have advanced out of high school.
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Another team that relied on a strong senior class, the Warriors bring back plenty of talent and contributors from last year, too. Goodness, this league is very tough to separate.
4. Sioux City West — A strong year last season for the Wolverines, and they’ve got a good solid core group of athletes returning including the Perez duo and some heady offensive standouts in the midfield.
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic — Heelan doesn’t return a whole lot of offensive firepower, but they do have a lot of guys that were regular starters a year ago.
6. Abraham Lincoln — The Lynx have been hit pretty hard in the last couple years by graduation, but that hardly means they won’t be relevant and/or competitive in this league. Again, I don’t see a whole lot of separation in this league.
7. Thomas Jefferson — I think the Yellow Jackets will be plenty improved this season after using a lot of youthful athletes in their starting lineup last season.
As for LeMars, I don’t think I can even give a good prediction on them at this point. Any predictions for the Bulldogs will be saved for next season’s preview.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.